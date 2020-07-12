Successfully reported this slideshow.
Κεφ. 10 Οι αγώνες των Σουλιωτών
Παρατηρώντας τις εικόνες . Μπορείτε να μιλήσετε για το έδαφος που είχαν χτίσει τα χωριά τους οι Σουλιώτες; Είχαν έντονη τη...
Οι Σουλιώτες μιλούσαν ελληνικά και Αρβανίτικα. Παρατηρώντας τις εικόνες μπορείτε να πείτε ποια ήταν η κύρια ασχολία τους; ...
Εκτός όμως από την ενασχόλησή τους με την κτηνοτροφία ήταν και ……… Ήταν ικανοί και τολμηροί πολεμιστές , καλοί γνώστες της...
Οι Τούρκοι προσπάθησαν πολλές φορές να υποτάξουν τους Σουλιώτες. Δεν το κατάφεραν όμως. Το Σούλι απείχε μόλις 20 χιλιόμετρ...
Ο Αλή Πασάς των Ιωαννίνων κατάφερε με διάφορους τρόπους να απομακρύνει από το Σούλι κάποιους οπλαρχηγούς. Έτσι αδυνάτησε η...
ΤΟ ΚΟΥΓΚΙ Κατά τη διάρκεια των επιθέσεων του Αλη Πασά. Κάποιοι Σουλιώτες με αρχηγό τον καλόγηρο Σαμουήλ οχυρώθηκαν σε μια ...
Το 1820 τους ζητήθηκε από τους Τούρκους να γυρίσουν στα πατρικά τους εδάφη και να κατοικήσουν ξανά στο Σούλι. Σαν αντάλλαγ...
Ο ΑΛΗ ΠΑΣΑΣ ΣΤΑ ΓΙΑΝΝΕΝΑ.
ΤΑ ΓΙΑΝΝΕΝΑ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΕΠΟΧΗΣ
ΣΟΥΛΙΩΤΗΣ ΜΠΡΟΣΤΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΛΗ ΠΑΣΑ.
Η εκτέλεση του Αλή Πασά μετά την ήττα του.
Διάβασε και αυτό. Ο θάνατος του Λάμπρου Τζαβέλα – Donato Francesco de Vivo
Ο Αλή Πασάς το 1792 διέδωσε ότι θα κηρύξει πόλεμο εναντίον του πασά του Αργυροκάστρου και ζήτησε από τους Σουλιώτες να τον...
Στέλνει στον Αλή Πασά την ακόλουθη επιστολή. "Χαίρομαι που γέλασα έναν δόλιο. Είμαι εδώ να διαφεντέψω την πατρίδα μου εναν...
Καλό διάβασμα
Agones ton soulioton
Οι αγώνες των Σουλιωτών

