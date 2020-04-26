ここがつらいよ8thwall

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ~ 制作時につまずきそうなこと四選 ~ はんちょ (@a_hancho) ここがつらいよ
  2. 2. 今日話すこと ● 2か月間8thWallコンテンツの開発を行い、先月公開した ● 制作中、 「WebAR(もしくは8thWall)、まだまだ辛いな...」 と感じたことと対処法を話す ● 半分全職能向け、半分エンジニア向けの内容
  3. 3. 自己紹介 ● 名前 ○ はんちょ (@a_hancho) 、井上敦登 ● 経歴 ○ 大学 : OculusやHoloLensで音の広がりを見る研究をした ○ 鎌倉の某企業 : Webフロント => Unityエンジニア ○ 今月から : フリーランスでARのお仕事 ● 趣味 ○ 釣り
  4. 4. NIGHT SYNC YOKOHAMA ● みなとみらいエリアを同調させるアートプログラム ● 「プロジェクションマッピング × WebAR」の特別演出 ● 12/27まで、18:00~21:00の1時間刻みで公開中！ 新港中央広場(赤レンガの前の公園)、コスモワールド、大さん橋にARマーカーがあります
  5. 5. パフォーマン ス 空間認識の精 度 エラーハンド リング 画像保存バグ
  6. 6. 最初から重い ● アプリARの場合 ○ 30、60fpsが基本 ○ Apple曰く、 「60fpsは、拡張現実アプリケーションに理想的なスピード」 ➾ 8thWallの場合 何も3Dモデルを出していない状態で、15~30fps
  7. 7. 演出を入れるとさらにもっさり ● 検証 ○ 3000ポリゴンのGPUパーティクル ○ ドローコール数1 ○ Bloomのポストエフェクト ● 結果 ○ iPhoneX : 22fps ○ iPhone8 : 18fps ○ iPhone6s : 8fps ○ Xiaomi MiMix3(Snapdragon 845) : 18fps ○ Xperia Z1(Snapdragon 800) : 13fps
  8. 8. 対処法 ● 極力シンプルなコンテンツにする ○ 3D演出が画面全体を覆わない ○ ポストエフェクトや物理演算などの明らかに重い処理は避ける ● 動作保証端末を見直す ○ 一般的なWeb制作の例 ■ iPhone5S以上、購入時Android 4.4 以上 ○ NightSyncYokohama ■ iPhone8以上、Android 8.0以上
  9. 9. パフォーマン ス 空間認識の精 度 エラーハンド リング 画像保存バグ
  10. 10. マーカー認識の精度 ● 検証結果(マーカーの認識しやすさによって変動) ○ 距離 ■ 画面幅の1/2くらいマーカーが収まれば認識 ■ 幅1mマーカーなら、3m先くらいからいける ○ 角度 ■ 30度くらいから3Dモデルがカクカク ● 結構良いのでは
  11. 11. 空間認識の精度は... ● ざっくりと目の前の平面だけ認識している ● スマホを回転させる動きはOK ○ モーションセンサーを使用しているため ● 横・縦方向の動きは微妙 ○ 3Dモデルが一緒についてきてしまう ○ 10m移動すると2~6m 移動している感じがする
  12. 12. 対処法 ● 多少ずれても問題ない内容にする ● ユーザーが大幅に移動しなくて良い内容にする ● ユーザー側を誘導する Spider Verse AR
  13. 13. パフォーマン ス 空間認識の精 度 エラーハンド リング 画像保存バグ
  14. 14. 大量のエラー画面 OS、バージョンによって出すエラー画面が異なるので厄介 まとめ記事を書きました : https://qiita.com/atsuhan/items/e9ad164739148e435564
  15. 15. iOSのモーションセンサー関連エラー iOS11以下 XRExtrasのloadingModule に記述あり iOS12 デフォルト設定で出る loadingModuleに記述あり iOS13 必ず出る LoadingModuleに記述がない 参考 : ikkouさん : iOS 12.2で半ば終わったWebVRとWebARがiOS 13でどうなったか ikkouさん : iOS 12.2でWebVRとWebARが半ば終わった件について
  16. 16. iOS13のエラーを変更したい ● モーションセンサー有無を確認 window.addEventListener('devicemotion'); ● iOS13の時はエラー表示 if (XR8.XrDevice.deviceEstimate().os === 'iOS') if (XR8.XrDevice.deviceEstimate().osVersion.startsWith('13')) { ● ボタンにモーションセンサーアクセス許可してもらうイベントを貼る https://qiita.com/ikkou/items/5197b78d69fb6198b4d8
  17. 17. パフォーマン ス 空間認識の精 度 エラーハンド リング 画像保存バグ
  18. 18. iOSでimg要素を長押しすると... ● 画像は長押しで保存してもらうのがセオリー 理由 : iOSのa要素download属性が、 「別タブで画像表示」になってしまうため ● しかし、iOS13だと映像が真っ暗になる ● iOS12でも強く押すと真っ暗 => 3DTouchが悪い子だ！
  19. 19. 対処法(iOS12以下) ● ある圧力値を超えたらタッチ機能を防ぐ 引用 : @katsuya_Uさん iPhone Safariでimg要素の3DTouchを無効にし、かつ長押しで保存できるようにする
  20. 20. 対処法(iOS13) ● a要素download属性でダウンロードできるようになった！ => img要素をa要素で囲おう ● 写真アプリとは別の場所に保存されてしまう点は注意
  21. 21. 四選以外の課題 ● PCで開発できない問題 XR8.runを後からするとPC上で見えることがある...？(検証中) ● 画質をさげてフレームレート向上を図ったが失敗した getUserMediaがこちらでは取得できなかった ● ローカルサーバー接続するとiOSが無限リロードしはじめて開発しにくい
  22. 22. まとめ ● アプリに比べて技術的制約は多い ● iOSがいろいろなところで厄介 ● それでも8thWallに期待せざるを得ない ● 8thWallは日々アップデートしてくれている ● 8thWallに問い合わせるとすごい速度で返事をくれる ● 広告業界にいると、興味を持ってくれるクライアントさんが多い

