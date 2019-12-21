OOP in Swift

Successfully reported this slideshow.
객체지향 in Swift 2019.12.21 SAT DDD iOS 최혜선, 조준영
객체지향 패러다임 객체 object 2
객체지향 패러다임 우리가 알고 있던 객체지향 "현실 세계에서 식별 가능한 개체 또는 사물은 모두 '상태'와 '행동'을 가진 객체로 볼 수 있고, 이를 소프트웨어 세계에 모방해놓은 것이 객 체지향이다." 객체지향은 현실 ...
객체지향 패러다임 ☕ 양을 늘리자! 온도를 높이자! 현실세계 수동적 객체지향 세계 자율적 객체지향의 목적은 새로운 세계를 창조하는 것 4
자율적인 객체 상태(state)와 행동(behavior)을 가지고 스스로 판단하는 자율적인 존재 특징 캡슐화 - 객체 내부의 세부 사항을 감추는 것 - 행동을 외부에 공개하여 메시지를 통해 상호작용 응집도가 높은 객...
자율적인 객체 캡슐화 응집도가 높은 객체 각 항목은 연관있는 것들끼리 모여있음 6
자판기 속 객체지향 자판기는 아래와 같은 과정을 가집니다 캡슐화 1. 소비자가 돈을 넣는다 2. 넣은 돈으로 구매할 수 있는 메뉴에 LED가 켜진다 3. 소비자가 메뉴를 선택한다 4. 자판기 내부에서 종이컵을 외부로 내...
자판기 속 객체지향 👤 소비자 객체 자판기 객체 ☕ 🍵 아메리카노 객체 라떼 객체 소비자는 자판기의 메뉴를 선택할 수 있다 소비자는 자판기에 돈을 넣는다 음료를 제조한다 NFOV! JDF!아메리카노! IPU!아메리카노!...
역할, 책임, 협력 역할 - 어떤 협력에 참여하는 특정한 사람이 협력 안에서 차지하는 책임이 나 의무를 의미 - 소비자라는 역할을 맡은 사람은 음료를 구매해야 함 - 자판기는 주문된 음료를 제조하거나 재고에서 가져와...
역할, 책임, 협력 책임 - 어떤 객체가 요청에 대해 대답해줄 수 있거나, 적절한 행동을 할 의 무가 있는 경우 해당 객체가 책임을 가진다고 한다 - 객체에 의해 정의되는 응집도 있는 행위의 집합 10
역할, 책임, 협력 크레이그 라만 (Craig Larman) "객체지향 개발에서 가장 중요한 능력은 책임을 능숙하게 소프트웨어 객체에 할당하는 것" 11
역할, 책임, 협력 🙋 하는 것(doing) 🧑🎓 아는 것(knowing) • 객체를 생성하거나 계산을 하는 등의 스스로 하는 것 • 다른 객체의 행동을 시작시키는 것 • 다른 객체의 활동을 제어하고 조절하 는 것 • ...
역할, 책임, 협력 협력 - 다수의 요청과 응답으로 구성되며 전체적으로 협력은 다수의 연쇄적인 요청과 응답의 흐름으로 구성 - 요청과 응답은 협력에 참여하는 객체가 수행할 책임을 정의 소비자 자판기 음료를 선택한다 음...
역할, 책임, 협력 👤 소비자 객체 자판기 객체 ☕🧃 음료 객체 NFOV 메뉴판 객체 객체 역할 소비자는 음료를 구매한다 음료 주문을 받는다 소비자에게 메뉴를 전달한다 (자판기의 LED) 책임 소비자는 자판기에 ...
15 객체지향 설계 SOLID 원칙 “유지 보수와 확장이 쉬운 소프트웨어를 만들기 위한 객체 지향 설계 원칙” - Single Responsibility Principle - Open Closed Principle - ...
Single Responsibility Principle 로버트 마틴은 모듈의 응집도가 변경과 연관이 있다는 것을 강조하기 위해 SRP 제시 “클래스는 단 한가지의 변경 이유만 가져야 한다.” 16 코드의 가독성 향상 ...
class InstagramManager { fileprivate func request() -> Data { // Instagram API에 대한 요청 return Data() } fileprivate func con...
class RequestManager { func request() -> Data{ // Instagram API에 대한 요청 return Data() } } class ParseManager { func convert...
변경의 이유를 파악하는 2가지 응집도가 높은 클래스는 인스턴스를 생성할 때 모든 속성을 생성자를 통해 초기화한다. 부분적으로 초기화되지 않는 속성이 있다면 초기화되는 속성을 기준으로 코드를 분리해야 한다. 1. 인스턴스...
SRP 위반의 악취 - 여러 원인에 의한 변경 (Divergent change) - 산탄총 수술 (Shotgun surgery) 응집성을 높이는 작업으로 산발적으로 여러 곳에 분포된 책임들을 한 곳에 모으 면서 설계를 ...
Open Close Principle 21 “클래스는 확장에 열려있어야 하고, 수정에 대해서는 닫혀있어야 한다.” 요구사항의 변경이나 추가사항이 발생하더라도, 기존 구성요소는 수정이 일어나지 말아야 하며, 기존 구성요소...
22 변경 전 class Dog { func cryingSound() -> String { return "멍멍" } } class Cat { func cryingSound() -> String { return "야옹" ...
23 Liskov Substitution Principle “서브 타입은 언제나 기반 타입으로 교체할 수 있어야 한다.” 특징 자식 클래스는 부모 클래스에서 가능한 행위를 수행할 수 있어야 한다.✅ 부모 클래스의 책임을...
24 class Rectangle { var width: Float = 0 var length: Float = 0 var area: Float { return width * length } } class Square: ...
25 Interface Segregation Principle “한 클래스는 자신이 사용하지 않는 인터페이스는 구현하지 말아야 한다.” 특징 어떤 클래스의 특정 부분집합만을 이용한다면, 이들을 따로 인터페이스로 분리한다...
26 변경 전 변경 후 protocol GestureProtocol { func didTap() func didDoubleTap() func didLongPress() } class MyButton: GesturePro...
27 Dependency Inversion Principle 의존관계 역전 원칙 특징 변화하기 쉬운 구체적인 클래스 보다 변화하기 어려운 추상 클래스 혹은 인터페이스에 의존한다.✅ “상위 모듈은 하위 모듈에 의존해서는 ...
28 Dependency Injection 의존성 주입 - 의존성 - 주입 의존 관계를 가지고 있다. 예시) A 클래스 내부 변수로 B 클래스를 가지고 있다. 내부가 아니라 외부에서 객체를 생성해서 넣어 준다. + 의존...
29 변경 전 class Handler { let fm = FilesystemManager() func handle(string: String) { fm.save(string: string) } } class Files...
참고자료 • 도서 : 객체지향의 사실과 오해 • 도서 : 오브젝트 (코드로 이해하는 객체지향 설계) • https://velog.io/@wltn3231/객체지향-개발-원칙-SOLID • https://medium....
