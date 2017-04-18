Beijing HOT Mining Technology Co.,Ltd 6S CONCENTRATING TABLE Address: Room 9B10, 8th floor, Beijing INN, No. 11 Dongshuiji...
6S Concentrating Table

HOT Mining provides one-deck and double-decks concentrating table. We assure high quality with reasonable price!

6S Concentrating Table

  1. 1. Beijing HOT Mining Technology Co.,Ltd 6S CONCENTRATING TABLE Address: Room 9B10, 8th floor, Beijing INN, No. 11 Dongshuijing Hutong， ChaoYangMenNei Street, Beijing, 100010, P.R.China Tel: +86 18381656825 Web: www.miningmes.com Email: jotty.jiang@hot-mining.com
  2. 2. 1.Product Introduction The 6-S concentrating table is one of the main equipment of gravity separation. It is widely used in the beneficiation of tungsten, tin, tantalum, niobium, gold and other rare metals and precious metals. It can be used for different operations: rough concentration, concentration and scavenging, different particle size fraction: coarse sand (2-0.5mm), fine sand (2-0.5mm), and slime (-0.074). The effective recycling granularity scope of concentrating table is 2-0.22 mm when handle the tungsten and tin ore. The 6-S table has the merit: the high-grade ore scaled, the classification efficiency high, safeguards easily, and advantageous for the adjustment stroke. Changing the transverse slope and stroke still can keep the balance of deck surface. 2.Structure Head Motion: The head motion is one of rugged construction and requires minimum maintenance. Its internal mechanism is splash lubricated from an integral oil sump. Decks: The decks are built of 16mm zircon-reinforced fiberglass with fabricated steel frames at the bottom and are easy to clean, requiring little maintenance. The specific
  3. 3. gravity of fiberglass made into decks is one third of that of steel, while its strength reaches as high as 70% that of steel. This fiberglass decks also has the features of water-resistance and corrosion-resistance and can hold the shape unchangeable at ±50℃. Feed and Water Box: A wooden feed distributing box with hopper and a long water box are attached to the iron of the deck, giving a very even distribution of feed and water. Base: A choice of ordinary type, groove steel support or big channel steel support is available. 3.Technical Specification Unit Coarse ore deck surface Fine ore deck s urface Slime deck surface Deck Size Length mm 4450 4450 4450 Transmissio n end widt h mm 1855 1855 1855 Concentrate end width mm 1546 1546 1546 Maximum feeding size mm 2 0.5 0.15 Feeding quantity t/d 30-60 10-20 15-25 Feeding concentration % 25-30 20-25 15-25 Stroke mm 16-22 11-16 8-16 Frequency f 45-48 18-53 50-57 Water consumption of deck surface washing t/d 80-150 30-60 10-17 Transverse slope of dec k surface Degree 2°30-4°30 1°30-3°30 1°-2° Longitudinal gradient of deck surface Degree 1.4 0.92 ----- Deck surface tip angle Degree 32°-42° 40° 42° Beneficiation area Cubic meter 7.6 7.6 7.6 Deck length ratio 2.6 2.6 2.6 Deck section shape Rectangle Sawtooth Triangle Motor power KW 1.1 1.1 1.1 Driving mechanism Eccentric connecting rod mechanism
  4. 4. 4.Main Accessories No. Name Specification Quantity Remark 1 Crankshaft oil seal ￠74×￠48×12 1 Outsourcing 2 Reciprocating rod oil seal ￠60×￠36×12 2 Outsourcing 3 Taper-roller bearing 7310# 2 Outsourcing 4 Triangle belt A Type 2025 2 Outsourcing 5.Main Wearing Parts Figure No. Name Quantity Remark K533.1.00-9 Toggle plate 2 K533.1.00-7 Rocker 1 K533.1.00-8 Rocker upper cover 1 K533.1.00-9 Rocker bottom cover 1 K533.1.00-10 Rear toggle seats 1 K533.1.00-27 Adjusting toggle seat 1 K533.1.00-19 Bent axle 1 K533.1.00-14 The rear axle bearing seat 1 K533.1.00-23 Reciprocating rod 1 K533.1.00-24 Reciprocating copper rod sleeve 1 K533.1.00-12 Rocking support plate 4 K533.1.00-14 Rocking 4 Worksite
  5. 5. After-sale Service  Tracking service for products for one year, lifetime warranty.  Maintenance and replacement service.  Reminding for the service life of the wearing parts.  Installation guide for clients from both China and abroad.  Whole process training and guidance from our technicians.

