Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ХИЧЭЭЛД БАРИМТЛАХ ДЭГ Багшийн зааврын дагуу даалгаврыг хурдтай гүйцэтгэх Бусдыг сонсож, хүлээцтэй байх Өөртөө итгэлтэй оро...
Аюулгүй байдал ба анхны тусламж Хичээлийн сэдэв:
4 Суралцахуйн зорилт Сургуулийн орчинд болон нийтийн тээврээр зорчих үеийн эрсдэлээс сэргийлж, шаардлагатай тохиолдолд анх...
5 Аюулгүй байдал, сургуулийн орчин Бидний амьдарч буй орчин аюулгүй байлаа ч гэсэн хэн нэгний юм уу эсвэл өөрийнх нь болго...
Ахуйн осол гэмтэл  Халуун хоол, цай, халуун тос, халуун ус зэрэг хэт халуун зүйлд болгоомжтой хандах  Хүн хэдий чинээ өн...
Сургуулийн орчинд дээр дурдсан ахуйн ослоос гадна туршилттай хичээлийн үед осол гэмтэл гарах магадлал өндөр байдаг. 7 Иймэ...
Туршилтад хэрэглэгдэх урвалж бодис, шилэн эдлэл, багаж төхөөрөмжийг бэлэн болгоно. Анги танхим цэвэрхэн эмх цэгцтэй байх ё...
Туршилтын ажлын үед 1 02 03 04 05 Хэрэглэсэн сав, пипетк зэргийг сэгсрэхийг хориглох Аливаа уусмал, бодисыг амсаж, үнэрлэж...
10 Чи үүнийг мэдэх үү?
11 Тээврийн хэрэгсэл гэдэг нь хүн болон ачаа тээвэрлэх зориулалт бүхий төмөр замд хэрэглэдэггүй, хөдөлгөх хүчний мотортой ...
12 Дараах тэмдгүүд юуг заасан болохыг ажиглаж, тэмдэглээрэй. .......................... ........................... .........
13 Маскаа зүүгээрэй Гараа тогтмол угаагаарай Гэртээ байгаарай
14 Гэрийн даалгавар Сургууль дээр туршилт хичээлийн үед ашигладаг багаж хэрэгслийн тус бүрийн үүрэг, зориулалтыг нэрлэнэ ү...
15 Хичээлд идэвхтэй оролцсонд баярлалаа.
Аюулгүй байдал ба анхны тусламж-VII анги
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
81 views
May. 16, 2021

Аюулгүй байдал ба анхны тусламж-VII анги

Аюулгүй байдал ба анхны тусламж-VII анги

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Аюулгүй байдал ба анхны тусламж-VII анги

  1. 1. ХИЧЭЭЛД БАРИМТЛАХ ДЭГ Багшийн зааврын дагуу даалгаврыг хурдтай гүйцэтгэх Бусдыг сонсож, хүлээцтэй байх Өөртөө итгэлтэй оролцоотой байх Үндэслэл, нотолгоотой тайлбарлах VII анги
  2. 2. Аюулгүй байдал ба анхны тусламж Хичээлийн сэдэв:
  3. 3. 4 Суралцахуйн зорилт Сургуулийн орчинд болон нийтийн тээврээр зорчих үеийн эрсдэлээс сэргийлж, шаардлагатай тохиолдолд анхны тусламж үзүүлэх
  4. 4. 5 Аюулгүй байдал, сургуулийн орчин Бидний амьдарч буй орчин аюулгүй байлаа ч гэсэн хэн нэгний юм уу эсвэл өөрийнх нь болгоомжгүй үйлдлээс болж ахуйн осол, гэмтэлд өртөх явдал гардаг. Жишээ нь, сургуулийн орчинд сурагчийн үзэг, бал, харандаа, хайч, цаас зүсэгч, шугам зэрэг нь хичээлийн зайлшгүй хэрэглэгдэхүүн боловч хайхрамжгүй, болгоомжгүй үйлдлээс болж хэн нэгнийг гэмтээх тохиолдол гардаг. Мөн сургууль дотор ноцолдох, биенийгээ түлхэх нь нэгнийгээ гэмтээж бэртээх аюултай. Сургууль дотор гүйх нь хальтарч унах, хэн нэгнийгээ мөргөх, хүний барьж яваа зүйлийг мөргөж өөрийгөө гэмтээх зэрэг эрсдэлтэй байдаг. Үүнд: - Унаж бэртэх - Түлэгдэх - Цахилгаанд цохиулах - Амьтанд хазуулах, хатгуулах - Өндрөөс унаж бэртэх - Нүхэнд унах - Хурц иртэй зүйлд хатгагдах, зүсэгдэх гэх мэт
  5. 5. Ахуйн осол гэмтэл  Халуун хоол, цай, халуун тос, халуун ус зэрэг хэт халуун зүйлд болгоомжтой хандах  Хүн хэдий чинээ өндөрт гарна төдий чинээ биеийн тэнцвэрт алдагддаг учраас өндрөөс унах магадлалтай учраас болгоомжтой байх  Баригдаж байгаа болон нурсан барилга, хад цохио нь борооны усанд норж дэвтэн нурахад бэлэн болсон байдаг учраас тоглохгүй байх  Хурц иртэй, үзүүртэй зүйлтэй болгоомжтой харьцах, авч явахдаа ирийг доош нь харуулан барих эсвэл хайрцаг саванд хийж авч явах  Хичээлээ хийж байгаад эргэж харахдаа үзэг, харандаа, цаас зүсэгч зэрэг барьж байгаа зүйлээ ширээн дээр заавал тавих  Цахилгаанаар ажилладаг хэрэгсэлд нойтон гараар хүрэхгүй байх  Чийгтэй нойтон газар зогсож байхдаа цахилгаан хэрэгсэл ажиллуулахгүй байх Монгол улсын Үндсэн хуулинд “Хүн эрүүл аюулгүй орчинд амьдрах эрхтэй” хэмээн заасан байдаг.
  6. 6. Сургуулийн орчинд дээр дурдсан ахуйн ослоос гадна туршилттай хичээлийн үед осол гэмтэл гарах магадлал өндөр байдаг. 7 Иймээс сургуулийн анги танхим бүрт, ялангуяа хими, физик, биологи, газар зүй гэх мэт байгалийн ухааны туршилт хийдэг анги кабинетэд аюулгүй ажиллагааны дүрмийг байрлуулсан байдаг. Сургууль дээр багаж хэрэгсэлтэй аюулгүй ажиллах арга барил
  7. 7. Туршилтад хэрэглэгдэх урвалж бодис, шилэн эдлэл, багаж төхөөрөмжийг бэлэн болгоно. Анги танхим цэвэрхэн эмх цэгцтэй байх ёстой. Туршилтын ажилд хэрэглэгдэхгүй багаж хэрэглэлийг эмхлэн байрлуулж ажил эхлэхэд бэлэн болгоно. Туршилт ажлыг хийхийн өмнө зааврыг ягштал мэдсэн байх шаардлагатай. 02 Туршилт ажил эхлэхээс өмнө халад, малгай өмссөн байх Туршилт ажил эхлэхээс өмнө Бүх тохиолдолд шуугиан гаргах, ярихыг хориглоно. Энэ нь анхаарал сарниулж ямар нэг алдаа гаргахад хүргэх аюултай. Ямар нэгэн илүү хөдөлгөөн хийхийг хориглоно.
  8. 8. Туршилтын ажлын үед 1 02 03 04 05 Хэрэглэсэн сав, пипетк зэргийг сэгсрэхийг хориглох Аливаа уусмал, бодисыг амсаж, үнэрлэж болохгүй. Нэр хаяггүй бодисыг хэрэглэж болохгүй. Лабораторийн ширээн дээрээс шилэн сав авах, эргүүлж байрлуулах, пипеткээр бодис сорох буцааж хийхдээ маш няхуур байна. Туршилтад хэрэглэх уусмалыг тохирсон хэмжээнээс илүү бэлтгэн хэрэглэхгүй 01 2 3 4 5 Хүчил, шүлт, идэмхий бодисууд хольцонд гараар хүрч болохгүй 3 Индикаторын цаас урвалж бодисууд гэх мэт зүйлийг хэрэглэгдэх хэмжээнээс илүү байлгаж болохгүй. Хорт бодистой болон ууршимтгай галын аюултай бодисуудыг ширээн дээр онгорхой орхихыг хориглоно. 6 06 7 07 8 08
  9. 9. 10 Чи үүнийг мэдэх үү?
  10. 10. 11 Тээврийн хэрэгсэл гэдэг нь хүн болон ачаа тээвэрлэх зориулалт бүхий төмөр замд хэрэглэдэггүй, хөдөлгөх хүчний мотортой тэрэг, дугуй болон чирэгч ачааны машиныг хэлнэ. Зарим нэг улс оронд тээврийн хэрэгсэлд хүүхдийн тоглоомын талбайд хэрэглэдэг эргэдэг, хөдөлдөг тоглоомууд болон энэ төрлийн үйлчилгээ явуулдаг алсыг харагч, эсвэл төмөр болон дугуйтай төрөл бүрийн тоглоомын байгууламжийг тээврийн хэрэгсэл хэмээн тооцдог байна. Олон нийтийн тээврийн хэрэгсэл гэдэгт олон тооны хүн тээвэрлэх тээврийн хэрэгслийг нэрлэдэг. Үүнд: нийтийн хүн тээврийн хөдөлгөөний хэрэгсэл, усан онгоц болон нисэх онгоц орно. Нийтийн тээврийн хэрэгслээс гадна хувийн тээврийн хэрэгсэл гэж байна. Унадаг дугуй, мотоцикл зэрэг нь хувийн тээврийн хэрэгсэлд ордог. Нийтийн тээврийн хэрэгслээр аюулгүй зорчих арга
  11. 11. 12 Дараах тэмдгүүд юуг заасан болохыг ажиглаж, тэмдэглээрэй. .......................... ........................... .......................... ........................... .......................... ........................... ........................... ..........................
  12. 12. 13 Маскаа зүүгээрэй Гараа тогтмол угаагаарай Гэртээ байгаарай
  13. 13. 14 Гэрийн даалгавар Сургууль дээр туршилт хичээлийн үед ашигладаг багаж хэрэгслийн тус бүрийн үүрэг, зориулалтыг нэрлэнэ үү? Гэрийн даалгавар Туршилт хичээлийн үед ашигладаг багаж хэрэгслийн аюулгүй ажиллах зааврыг бичнэ үү? Гэрийн даалгавар Нийтийн тээврийн хэрэгслээр аюулгүй зорчих дүрэм, тэмдэг тэмдэглэгээг тайлбарлах
  14. 14. 15 Хичээлд идэвхтэй оролцсонд баярлалаа.

×