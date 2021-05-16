Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Дэлхийн 2-р дайны үеийн БНМАУ, тусгаар тогтнолын бэхжилт, социализм байгуулах оролдлого, нийгэм эдийн засгийн өөрчлөлт Баг...
1922 он 1924 он 1933 он 1937.09.10 1932-1956 он Д. Бодоо, Д. Чагдаржав 14 хүнийг Хувьсгалын эсэргүү гэх зохиомол хэрэг С. ...
ДЭЛХИЙН II ДАЙНЫ ҮЕИЙН БНМАУ Хичээлийн сэдэв:
ЗӨВЛӨЛТИЙН АРД ТҮМЭНД ТУСАЛСАН НЬ Гитлер ба Муссолин 1941 оны VI сарын 22-нд фашист Герман ЗХУ-д гэнэт халдан довтолж, Зөв...
"Монгол ард" нисэх эскадроны Ла-5 сенеегч онгоц. Нисэгч Александр Майоров. Хувьсгалт Монгол Улс танкийн цуваа. Хувьсгалт М...
ЗӨВЛӨЛТИЙН АРД ТҮМЭНД ТУСАЛСАН НЬ Увс аймгийн Өмнөговь сумын харьяат. 1941-1944 онуудад Улаан армид нийт 1600 хонь, 16 ата...
ЗӨВЛӨЛТИЙН АРД ТҮМЭНД ТУСАЛСАН НЬ
1941 он Ноос бол алт Ардын аж ахуйтнаас улсад заавал ноос бэлтгэх хууль гаргав. 1941-1942 он Улсын сайн малчин Улсын сайн ...
Дайны үеийн эдийн засаг, соёл Дайны жилүүдэд ЗХУ-ын тусламжаар ноос угаах фабрик, суран эдлэлийн фабрик, Зүүнбулагийн нүүр...
БНМАУ Японы эсрэг дайнд оролцсон нь 1945 оны 8 дугаар сарын 10-нд маршал Чойбалсан Монголын ард түмэнд хандан радиогоор БН...
БНМАУ Японы эсрэг дайнд оролцсон нь МАХЦ-ийн байлдааны ажиллагааг БНМАУ-ын маршал Х. Чойбалсан, дэслэгч генерал Жамьяангий...
БНМАУ Японы эсрэг дайнд оролцсон нь Байлдааны явцад Монголын талаас 675 хүн амь үрэгдэж, 249 сая төгрөгийн эд агуурсын хох...
1945.08.09 Дайн зарлав. ЗХУ Ялтын бага хурлаар хүлээсэн үүргээ биелүүлж Японд дайн зарлав. 1945.08.10 Дайн зарлав. БНМАУ и...
Бататгал 1: Дэлхийн II дайны үед Монголчуудаас ЗОУ-д өгсөн бэлэглэлийн цувааны нэг хэсэг болох нисэх онгоцны эскадрил ямар...
БНМАУ-д социализм байгуулах оролдлого, нийгэм эдийн засгийн өөрчлөлт Хичээлийн сэдэв:
Тулгуур ойлголт 01 БНМАУ-д социализм байгуулах оролдлого Нийгэм журамд орох зорилт дэвшүүлсэн нь Төлөвлөгөөт хөгжлийн эхлэ...
БНМАУ-ын улс төр, нийгэм, эдийн засгийн амьдралд гарсан өөрчлөлтөөс үүдэн улс орны хөгжлийн үр дүнг нэгтгэн дүгнэх, дарааг...
Төлөвлөгөөт хөгжлийн эхлэл 1941 оноос БНМАУ-ын улс ардын аж ахуй, соёлыг нэг жилийн төлөвлөгөөгөөр хөгжүүлж эхэлжээ. Эдийн...
БНМАУ дахь социалист байгуулалт Социалист хөгжлийн шинэ үеийн агуулга, тухайн нөхцөлд намаас баримтлах бодлого чиглэлийг т...
БНМАУ-ын нийгэм-эдийн засагт гарсан өөрчлөлт Улс төр, нийгмийн амьдрал 1956 оны ЗХУКН-ын XX их хурал “Нэг хүнийг тахин шүт...
БНМАУ-ын боловсрол, шинжлэх ухаан, соёлын хөгжил Боловсролын салбарын хөгжил 1960 он гэхэд боловсролын нэгдсэн тогтолцоо б...
Шинжлэх ухаан, техникийн хөгжил - 1961 оны 5-р сарын 17-нд Шинжлэх ухааны хүрээлэнг Шинжлэх Ухааны Академи болгон өөрчлөн ...
БНМАУ-ын гадаад харилцаа  Монгол улсын гадаад бодлогод ЗХУ ба БНХАУ-тай тогтоосон харилцаа гол байр эзэлж байв. 1946 оны ...
Гэрийн даалгавар  Дайны үеийн нөхцөл байдал нь Монголын нийгэм-эдийн засгийн амьдралд ямар нөлөө үзүүлсэн бэ?  1945 онд ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
67 views
May. 16, 2021

Дэлхийн II дайны үеийн БНМАУ

Дэлхийн II дайны үеийн БНМАУ

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Дэлхийн II дайны үеийн БНМАУ

  1. 1. Дэлхийн 2-р дайны үеийн БНМАУ, тусгаар тогтнолын бэхжилт, социализм байгуулах оролдлого, нийгэм эдийн засгийн өөрчлөлт Багш Д.Нямдаваа
  2. 2. 1922 он 1924 он 1933 он 1937.09.10 1932-1956 он Д. Бодоо, Д. Чагдаржав 14 хүнийг Хувьсгалын эсэргүү гэх зохиомол хэрэг С. Данзан, Баваасан Өөр үзэл бодолтой байсны учир шүүхгүйгээр хороосон. Ж. Лхүмбийн хэрэг 317 хүнийг холбогдуулж шийтгэснээс 53 хүнийг буудан хороож, 136 хүнийг 3-10 жил, 126 хүнийг ЗХУ-д цөлөх ялаар шийтгэсэн. “Заговор” хуйвалдаан 75 хүнийг дайчлан баривчилснаар их баривчилгаа эхэлсэн. Зохиомол хэрэгт 31957 хүн шийтгэгдсэнээс 21456 хүн цаазлагдсан бөгөөд 1937-1947 онд 7612 ламыг хэлмэгдүүлжээ.  Хэлмэгдүүлэлт БНМАУ дахь их гүрнүүдийн бодлогын нөлөө, түүний үр дагавар (1932-1939 он)
  3. 3. ДЭЛХИЙН II ДАЙНЫ ҮЕИЙН БНМАУ Хичээлийн сэдэв:
  4. 4. ЗӨВЛӨЛТИЙН АРД ТҮМЭНД ТУСАЛСАН НЬ Гитлер ба Муссолин 1941 оны VI сарын 22-нд фашист Герман ЗХУ-д гэнэт халдан довтолж, Зөвлөлт улсад эх орны дайн эхэлжээ. БНМАУ дайны эхний өдрөөс эхлэн ЗХУ-ын эвслийн талд баттай зогссон юм. Монголчууд Зөвлөлтийн ард түмэнд яагаад, хэрхэн, яаж тусалсан бэ? БНМАУ харилцан туслалцах гэрээгээр хүлээсэн үүргийнхээ дагуу ЗХУ-д бүхий л чадлаараа туслахаа илэрхийлэв. Бэлэглэлийн төв комиссыг байгуулж, манай төлөөлөгчид фронтод найман удаагийн цуваагаар 700 гаруй вагон ачаа хүргэж байв. Мөн 32 мянган агт морь бэлэглэж, хямд үнээр хагас сая шахам морь худалдсан юм.
  5. 5. "Монгол ард" нисэх эскадроны Ла-5 сенеегч онгоц. Нисэгч Александр Майоров. Хувьсгалт Монгол Улс танкийн цуваа. Хувьсгалт Монгол улс гэдэг танкийн цуваа, Монгол ард гэдэг нисэх онгоцны эскадрилийг байгуулж, 1942, 1943 онуудад улаан армид шилжүүлэв. Зөвхөн танкийн бригадыг байгуулахад хөдөлмөрчдийн хандиваас гадна улсын сангаас 2.5 сая төгрөг, 300 кг шижир алт, 100 мянган ам. долларыг ЗХУ-д өгчээ. Эл цуваа оросоор «Хувьсгалт Монгол улс», дээд захаар нь «МАХН-ын Төв Хорооноос», «БНМАУ-ын Бага хурлын тэргүүлэгчдээс», «БНМАУ-ын Сайд нарын Зөвлөлөөс», «Д.Сүхбаатар», «Х.Чойбалсан», «Хатанбаатар Магсаржав», «Г.Бумцэнд», «Монголын малчдаас», «Монголын Хувьсгалт Залуучуудын Эвлэлийн гишүүдээс» гэх мэтчилэн тус цувааг байгуулахад хөрөнгө нийлүүлсэн нийгмийн бүх давхраа, албан ба олон нийтийн байгууллага, 18 аймгийн нэр бичээстэй Т-34 болон Т-70 маркийн 53 шинэ танкаас бүрэлдсэн байна. 1943 онд Монголын ард түмний хуримтлуулсан хөрөнгөөр Зөвлөлтийн Улаан армид нисэх онгоцны “Монгол ард” эскадрил буюу “Ла-5” загварын байлдааны 12 онгоц бэлэглэсэн. ЗӨВЛӨЛТИЙН АРД ТҮМЭНД ТУСАЛСАН НЬ
  6. 6. ЗӨВЛӨЛТИЙН АРД ТҮМЭНД ТУСАЛСАН НЬ Увс аймгийн Өмнөговь сумын харьяат. 1941-1944 онуудад Улаан армид нийт 1600 хонь, 16 атан тэмээ, 93 агт морь, 10000₮ хандивлаж ФРОНТ БАДАМ хэмээн алдаршиж байжээ. Баримт 1. Улаанбаатар хотын 4 дүгээр хорооны иргэн өндөр настан Догсомын Цэрэндулам I бэлэглэлд 110 төгрөг, 4 цэн, 3 фунгийн алтан бөгж 1ш, II бэлэглэлд 160 төгрөг, ямаан дах 1ш, элдсэн нэхий 1ш, III бэлэглэлд 2 цэн 5 фунгийн алтан бөгж 1ш, 3 цэнгийн алтан ээмэг хосоор, мөнгөн бугуйвч 1ш, IV бэлэглэлд 400 төгрөг, мөнгөн аяга 1ш зэргийг бэлэглэж байжээ. (Нийслэлийн МАН-ын түүхэн тойм, 2015., 118) Баримт 2.
  7. 7. ЗӨВЛӨЛТИЙН АРД ТҮМЭНД ТУСАЛСАН НЬ
  8. 8. 1941 он Ноос бол алт Ардын аж ахуйтнаас улсад заавал ноос бэлтгэх хууль гаргав. 1941-1942 он Улсын сайн малчин Улсын сайн малчдын зөвлөгөөнийг хийж, малчдын хооронд туршлага солилцох ажлууд хийжээ. 1941 он Кирилл үсэг Сургалтыг кирилл үсгээр явуулж эхэлсэн бөгөөд 1 бичиг үсэгтэн гурван хүнд шинэ үсэг заах хөдөлгөөн өрнүүлэв. 1942 он МУИС Эх орны дайны гал дүрэлзэж байсан хүнд үед ч ЗХУ тус их сургуулийг тоног төхөөрөмж, багшлах боловсон хүчнээр хангаж байлаа. 1943 он Хүнсний үйлдвэр Улаанбаатарт гурилын цахилгаан тээрэм, аймгуудад хүнсний комбинат байгуулагдав. Дайны үеийн эдийн засаг, соёл 1941 оны 11-н сард хуралдсан НТХ-ны бүгд хурал тус улсын улс төр, эдийн засаг, соёлын бүх ажлыг дайны үеийн байдалд захируулан зохион байгуулах шийдвэр гаргажээ. Дайны үеийн хүндрэлийг давах гол нөөц нь мал аж ахуй байв.
  9. 9. Дайны үеийн эдийн засаг, соёл Дайны жилүүдэд ЗХУ-ын тусламжаар ноос угаах фабрик, суран эдлэлийн фабрик, Зүүнбулагийн нүүрсний уурхай, мах комбинатын зарим фабрик завод, Чоно голын уурхайн ажил эхэлжээ. ЗХУ-ын хүч хөрөнгөөр Сүхбаатараас Наушки хүртэл төмөр зам, Цагаан нуураас Зөвлөлтийн хил хүртэлх засмал зам, Баянтүмэн – Тамсагбулагийн нарийн төмөр зам тавигдсан байна. Дайны фронтын хэрэгцээг хангах бололцоог өргөжүүлэхийн тулд ЗХУ-с Монголд нийлүүлэх барааг багасгаж, экспортын хэмжээг нэмэгдүүлэхийг хичээж байв. 1941 оноос Шинжлэх ухаан сэтгүүл хэвлэгдэх болов. 1943 онд зохиолчдын эвлэл байгуулагдаж, 1944 оноос “Цог” сэтгүүлийг эрхлэн гаргажээ. 1942 оноос “Улсын гавьяат багш”, “Ардын жүжигчин” цолуудыг бий болгов.
  10. 10. БНМАУ Японы эсрэг дайнд оролцсон нь 1945 оны 8 дугаар сарын 10-нд маршал Чойбалсан Монголын ард түмэнд хандан радиогоор БНМАУ нь Японд ариун дайн зарласнаа мэдэгдэж хэлсэн үгэндээ: “Монгол Улсын иргэд ээ, Барга, Цахар, Харчин, Өвөр Монголын иргэд ээ, өнөөдөр манай арми хил давж, Өвөр Монголын нутагт нэвтэрч, маш хурдтай урагш давшлаа. Энэ нь бидний мах цусны тасархай болох Өвөр Монголыг чөлөөлж, эрх чөлөөг олгохын төлөөх үйл хэрэг юм” гэжээ. Монголчууд Японы эсрэг дайнд яагаад оролцох болов. Нэгдүгээрт, энэ дайн нь “Монгол овогтон нэгэн улс гэр болон нэгдэхийн тулд”, хоёрдугаарт, үүний тулд “Халх, Дөрвөд, Торгууд, Буриад, Барга, Өмнөд Монгол, Цахар, Ордос, Харчин, Дарьганга, Алашаа, Хөхнуурын Монгол зэрэг Монгол овогтон, бас БНМАУ-ын газар нутагт оршин суугчид болон Казак, Урианхай зэрэг Монгол овогтоныг империализмын дарлалаас мөнхөд ангижруулан, Монголчуудын хэл, үндэсний соёлыг хүндэтгэн хөгжүүлж, үндэсний уламжлал, шашнаа хамгаалж, улс гэрийн эрх ашиг, тусгаар тогтнолоо батжуулах”-ын төлөө, гуравдугаарт, “ зоригт улаан цэрэгтэй хамтран “ 1936 оны ЗХУ, БНМАУ-ын харилцан туслах гэрээг хэрэгжүүлэхийн тулд“ хэмээн тодорхойлжээ. БНМАУ-ын Улсын бага хурал, Засгийн газрын бичигт Баримт 1. Баримт 2.
  11. 11. БНМАУ Японы эсрэг дайнд оролцсон нь МАХЦ-ийн байлдааны ажиллагааг БНМАУ-ын маршал Х. Чойбалсан, дэслэгч генерал Жамьяангийн Лхагвасүрэн нар удирджээ. Монгол ардын арми Жэхэ, Чуулалт хаалгын чиглэлээр давшиж, шийдвэрлэх тулалдаан Жанчхүүгийн даваанд болсон юм.
  12. 12. БНМАУ Японы эсрэг дайнд оролцсон нь Байлдааны явцад Монголын талаас 675 хүн амь үрэгдэж, 249 сая төгрөгийн эд агуурсын хохирол хүлээжээ. Монгол –Зөвлөлтийн цэрэг Өвөр Монгол болон Хятадын нилээд нутгийг чөлөөлөн Квантуны армийг Хятадын бусад нутгуудад байлдаж байсан зэвсэгт хүчнээс нь тасалсан юм. Монгол Улсын баатар Л.Аюуш (1922-1945) Монгол Улсын баатар Д.Данзанваанчиг (1918-1981) Монгол Улсын баатар Л.Дандар (1914-1986) Монгол Улсын баатар С.Дампил (1922-1991)
  13. 13. 1945.08.09 Дайн зарлав. ЗХУ Ялтын бага хурлаар хүлээсэн үүргээ биелүүлж Японд дайн зарлав. 1945.08.10 Дайн зарлав. БНМАУ империалист Японыг бут цохих шударга үйлсэд хувь нэмэр оруулах , өөрийн аюулгүй байдлаа бэхжүүлэх 1945.08.21 Жанчхүүгийн даваа Ширүүн тулаан болж Л. Аюуш, Д.Данзанваанчиг нарын БНМАУ-ын баатрууд төрөн гаржээ. 1945.09.02 Бууж өгөв Япон улс үг дуугүй бууж өгөх актад гарын үсэг зурснаар дэлхийн II дайн дуусав. БНМАУ Японы эсрэг дайнд оролцсон нь Японы эсрэг дайнд МАХЦ-ийн 21 мянган цэрэг дайчид оролцон их элсэн манхан, усгүй цөлийг даван туулж 950 км давшиж ялалт байгуулсан юм. Өвөр Монгол, Хятадын чөлөөлөгдсөн нутгийн ард иргэд Зөвлөлт, Монголын дайчдыг халуун дотноор угтан авчээ.
  14. 14. Бататгал 1: Дэлхийн II дайны үед Монголчуудаас ЗОУ-д өгсөн бэлэглэлийн цувааны нэг хэсэг болох нисэх онгоцны эскадрил ямар нэртэй байсан бэ? А. Ахан дүүс B. Монгол ард C. Хувьсгалт Монгол D. Ялалтын төлөө Е. Энх тайван Бататгал 2: БНМАУ-ын засгийн газар ...... оны ...... сард ............ улсад дайн зарлав. Нөхнө үү. А. 1943, 6, Герман улсад B. 1944, 7, Итали улсад C. 1945, 8, Япон улс D. 1946, 9, Хятад улсад Е. 1947, 10, Манж Го улсад Бататгал 3: БНМАУ, ЗСБНХУ-ын хооронд байгуулсан “Монгол-Зөвлөлтийн харилцан туслалцах протокол”-д хэдэн онд гарын үсэг зурсан бэ? А. 1939 он B. 1937 он C. 1938 он D. 1936 он Е. 1940 он 1940 1941 1942 1943 1944
  15. 15. БНМАУ-д социализм байгуулах оролдлого, нийгэм эдийн засгийн өөрчлөлт Хичээлийн сэдэв:
  16. 16. Тулгуур ойлголт 01 БНМАУ-д социализм байгуулах оролдлого Нийгэм журамд орох зорилт дэвшүүлсэн нь Төлөвлөгөөт хөгжлийн эхлэл БНМАУ-ын нийгэм-эдийн засагт гарсан өөрчлөлт БНМАУ-ын боловсрол, шинжлэх ухаан, соёлын хөгжил Шинжлэх ухаан, техникийн хөгжил БНМАУ-ын гадаад харилцаа БНМАУ дахь социалист байгуулалт
  17. 17. БНМАУ-ын улс төр, нийгэм, эдийн засгийн амьдралд гарсан өөрчлөлтөөс үүдэн улс орны хөгжлийн үр дүнг нэгтгэн дүгнэх, дараагийн шатны бодлого зорилт, улс төрийн чиг шугамаа тодорхойлох шаардлага тулгарав. 1940 оны 3-р сард МАХН-ын X их хурал хуралдаж, МАХН-ын шинэ мөрийн хөтөлбөрийг батлав. Их хурал БНМАУ “хөрөнгөтний бус хөгжлийн зам дээр баттай зогссон” гэж дүгнэж, намын цаашдын зорилго бол “эзэрхэг түрэмгий ба феодалыг эсэргүүцсэн хувьсгалыг туйлд хүргэх”, “нийгэм журамд орох бэлтгэл үндсийг хангах явдал мөн” гэж заажээ. МАХН-ын шинэ мөрийн хөтөлбөрт намын удирдан зохион байгуулах үүргийг дээшлүүлэх, марксизм-ленинизмийг өөрийн үйл ажиллагаанд удирдлага болгон явуулахаар заав. Их хурал “мал аж ахуйг хөгжүүлэх нь МАХН-ын эн тэргүүний гол зорилтуудын хамгийн чухлын нэг нь болно” хэмээгээд малын тоо толгойг 200 саяд хүргэх зорилт тавьжээ. МАХН-аас ойрын ирээдүйн зорилт бол улс ардын аж ахуйг хөгжүүлэх, ард олны аж байдлын түвшинг тасралтгүй дээшлүүлэх, явдал гэж үзсэн байна. Тус их хурлаас МАХН-ын Төв Хорооны Ерөнхий нарийн бичгийн даргын албан тушаалыг шинээр бий болгож, Ю.Цэдэнбалыг сонгожээ. 1940 оны 6-р сард БНМАУ-ын VIII Их Хурал хуралдав. Их хурлын хэлэлцсэн нэг гол асуудал бол БНМАУ-ын шинэ Үндсэн хуулийн төслийг хэлэлцэж, 1940 оны 6-р сарын 30-ны өдөр санал нэгтэй батлав. Дэвшүүлсэн зорилтоо хэрэгжүүлэхэд чиглэсэн зарим алхмуудыг эхлүүлсэн боловч дэлхий дахин, бүс нутагт бий болсон нөхцөл байдал, түүний дотор тус улстай харилцаатай байсан цорын ганц орон болох ЗХУ дэлхийн II дайнд татагдан орсны улмаас энэ үйл явц хэсэг хугацаанд удааширсан юм. БНМАУ-д социализм байгуулах оролдлого Нийгэм журамд орох зорилт дэвшүүлсэн нь
  18. 18. Төлөвлөгөөт хөгжлийн эхлэл 1941 оноос БНМАУ-ын улс ардын аж ахуй, соёлыг нэг жилийн төлөвлөгөөгөөр хөгжүүлж эхэлжээ. Эдийн засгийн төлөвлөлт нь нийгмийн үйлдвэрлэл, хэрэглээг төрөөс л зохицуулах зарчимд үндэслэж байв. Улмаар 1947 онд МАХН-ын XI их хурлаас улс ардын аж ахуйг хөгжүүлэх анхдугаар таван жилийн төлөвлөгөөний удирдамжийг батлав. Энэхүү төлөвлөгөө нь олон хэвшилт эдийн засгийг төвлөрсөн төлөвлөгөөний үндсэн дээр удирдан зохицуулах гэсэн анхны оролдлого байсан. Анхдугаар таван жилийн төлөвлөгөөнд БНМАУ-ын эдийн засаг, үйлдвэрлэх хүчнийг хөгжүүлэх, мал сүргийн тоог 31 саяд хүргэх, аж үйлдвэрийн нийт бүтээгдэхүүнийг 96,8 хувиар өсгөх зорилт дэвшүүлжээ. 1950-иад онд Монголын улс төр, нийгмийн амьдралд томоохон өөрчлөлт гарлаа. 1952, 1953 онд Х.Чойбалсан, И.Сталин нар дараалан таалал төгссөн нь улс төрийн шинэ нөхцөл байдлыг бий болгов. ЗХУ-ын дотоодод гарсан өөрчлөлт, социалист систем бүрэлдэн тогтсон явдал Монголын нийгмийн амьдралд ихээхэн нөлөө үзүүлжээ. Монголд үндэсний сэхээтний нэгэн шинэ үе буй болж, тэдний дундаас төрөн гарсан анхны эрдэмтэд (Н.Жагварал, Д.Төмөр-Очир, Л.Цэнд) Монгол орны хөгжлийн чиг хандлага, социализм байгуулах онолын үзэл баримтлалыг дэвшүүлэх болсон байна. 1940-өөд оноос манай орон хөрөнгөт бус хөгжлийн замаар замнаж, улмаар социализм шилжих түүхэн шилжилтийнхээ үед байна гэж тунхаглах болов. МАХН үндэсний аж үйлдвэрийн хөгжлийн явцад ажилчин ангийн манлайлах үүрэг өсч, ажилчин, малчны холбоо бэхжиж байгаа нь социализм байгуулах чухал нөхцөл гэж үзэж байлаа. Монголд хүнд үйлдвэрийн бүх салбарыг заавал хөгжүүлэх бус ЗХУ болон социалист орнуудын тусламжид түшиглэн социализмын материаллаг суурийг тавьж болох бөгөөд хөнгөн аж үйлдвэрийн салбарыг урьдаар хөгжүүлэхээр заажээ.
  19. 19. БНМАУ дахь социалист байгуулалт Социалист хөгжлийн шинэ үеийн агуулга, тухайн нөхцөлд намаас баримтлах бодлого чиглэлийг тодорхойлоход 1961 онд хуралдасан МАХН-ын XIV, 1965 онд XV их хурал гол үүрэг гүйцэтгэжээ. 1960 оноос манай орон өөрийн хөгжлийн шинэ үе, социалист нийгмийг байгуулж дуусгах үедээ орсон гэж тунхаглав. МАХН-ын IV программд, социалист байгуулалтын энэ шатанд тавих гол зорилт нь нэгд, социализмын материал техникийн бааз байгуулж дуусгах, хоёрт, нийгмийн социалист харилцааг боловсронгуй болгох, гуравт, хөдөлмөрчдийн коммунист хүмүүжлийг хүчтэй болгох явдал гэж заажээ. 1966-1982 онд төвийн эрчим хүчний нэгдсэн системийг бий болгож, УБ хотын IV цахилгаан станцыг шинээр барьж, I, III станцад өргөтгөл хийв. Налайх, Шарын голын уурхайг шинэтгэн, Багануур болон Адуунчулуун, Таван толгойн нүүрсний орд газрын цогцолборыг шинээр нээжээ. 1976 оноос олон улсын геологийн экспедиц БНМАУ-д ажиллах болж, олон орд газруудыг нээсэн бөгөөд үүний үр дүнд Дархан, Эрдэнэт, Багануур, Бор-Өндөр, Хөтөл зэрэг аж үйлдвэрийн шинэ төв үүсч, үйлдвэрийн бүтэц, байршилд томоохон өөрчлөлт гарав. Үйлдвэрийн хотууд шинээр байгуулагдсан нь барилгын үйлдвэрлэлийн хөгжилд нөлөөлөв. Салхит, Эрдэнэт, Мааньт, Багануурын төмөр зам, төмөр замын барилга байгууламж ашиглалтад орсноор төмөр замын урт нэмэгдэв. 1980-аад онд нийт 200 орчим хот, суурин хоорондоо агаарын харилцаатай болж, зорчигч, шуудан тогтмол тээвэрлэхээс гадна түргэн тусламжийн нислэг хийдэг болжээ. Улсын холбооны нэгдсэн систем байгуулагдаж, 1967 оноос Монголд үндэсний телевизийн нэвтрүүлэг эхлэв. Албан баримтаар, 1980-аад оны дунд үе гэхэд аж үйлдвэр, нийгмийн нийт бүтэгдэхүүний 48 хувь, үндэсний орлогын 34 хувь, хөдөө аж ахуй-аж үйлдвэрийн нийлсэн бүтээгдэхүүний 75 хувийг үйлдвэрлэж байжээ. Түүнчлэн үйлдвэрлэлийг импортлох буюу хөдөлмөрийн социалист хуваарьт оролцох замаар улс орныг хөгжүүлнэ гэж тунхаглаж, БНМАУ-д хүнд үйлдвэржүүлэлт шаардлагагүй гэсэн зарчим барьж байв.
  20. 20. БНМАУ-ын нийгэм-эдийн засагт гарсан өөрчлөлт Улс төр, нийгмийн амьдрал 1956 оны ЗХУКН-ын XX их хурал “Нэг хүнийг тахин шүтэх явдал, түүний үр дагаврын тухай” асуудал хэлэлцэж шийдвэр гаргасан нь МАХН-ын удирдлагад зохих нөлөө үзүүлэв. 1956 оны НТХ-ны IV бүгд хурлаар Х.Чойбалсанг тахин шүтэж байсан болон хууль ёсыг ноцтой зөрчиж, үй олон хүнийг хэлмэгдүүлсэн явдлыг анх удаа албан ёсоор хэлэлцэн шүүмжилсэн билээ. Олон түмний санал шүүмжлэлийг сонсох ажлыг Улс Төрийн Товчооноос зохион байгуулав. Гэвч энэ явдал нь эрүүл саруул үзэл бодол, чөлөөт шүүмжлэлт уур амьсгалыг үгүй хийхэд чиглэгдсэн, сэхээтнүүдийн амыг барьж, дуулгавартай байлгах гэсэн дарамт шахалтын шинжтэй үйл явдал болон хувирчээ. 1956 оны 12-р сарын 5-нд “Манай намын бодлогод харш үзэл санаа, үг өгүүлэл гарч байгаа тухай” тогтоол гаргав. Сэхээтний доторх шүүмжлэлт уур амьсгалыг “сэхээтний төөрөгдөл” гэж нэрлэв. МАХН-аас хувийн өмчийг үгүйсгэн нэг үзэл суртлыг тунхаглан авторитар дэглэм тогтох нөхцөл бүрдэв. Эдийн засагт гарсан өөрчлөлт БНМАУ-д социализм байгуулж дуусгах зорилтыг хэрэгжүүлэхийн тулд хөдөө аж ахуйг шинээр зохион байгуулах шаардлага урган гарч иржээ. МАХН, ардын аж ахуйтны дунд хөрөнгө чинээний ялгаа их, мөлжлөгийн элемент байгаа, иймд нийгмийн өмч бий болгож нэгнээ мөлжих явдлыг усгах ёстой хэмээн тунхаглав. 1958 онд МАХН-ын XIII их хурал, хөдөө ааж ахуйг социалист ёсоор өөрчлөн байгуулах нөхцөл нэгэнт хангагдсан гэж дүгнээд “......ойрын гурван жилд ардын аж ахуйтны ихэнхийг сайн дурын зарчмын үндсэн дээр хоршоолон нэгтгэх нь зүйтэй” гэсэн шийдвэр гаргав. Улмаар нэгдлийн гишүүдийн амины малыг дахин нийгэмчлэх ажлыг хийж, 1959 онд үндсэндээ дуусчээ. 1958 онд газар тариаланг өргөн далайцтай хөгжүүлэх шийдвэрийг МАХН-ын XIII их хурлаас гаргав. Атрын анхдугаар аяны үр дүнд 1959-1960 онд 286 мянган га атар газар хагалж, 256.5 тонн үр тариа, 18.5 мянган тонн төмс, 6.9 мянган тонн хүнсний ногоо, 34.4 тонн тэжээлийн ургамал хураан авч, газар тариалан бие даасан салбар болсон.
  21. 21. БНМАУ-ын боловсрол, шинжлэх ухаан, соёлын хөгжил Боловсролын салбарын хөгжил 1960 он гэхэд боловсролын нэгдсэн тогтолцоо бүрэлдэж, хүн амын ерөнхий боловсролын түвшин дээшлэв. 1966 онд бүх хичээлийн хөтөлбөрийг шинэчлэн шинэ системд шилжих төслийг боловсруулжээ. Сургуулийн бүтцийг 3+5+2 болгон өөрчилснөөр 1972 оноос бүрэн бус дунд боловсролыг 8 жилийн хугацаанд олгох болж, сургуулийн насны бүх хүүхдийг бүрэн бус дунд боловсролтой болгох зорилтыг хэрэгжүүлэв. Бүх нийтийг бичиг үсэгтэй болгох хөдөлгөөн үр дүнгээ өгч, 1970 он гэхэд хүн амын 89.3 хувь нь бичиг үсэгт тайлагдаж, ЮНЕСКО үүнийг үнэлж Н.Крупскаягийн нэрэмжит олон улсын алтан медалиар манай улсыг шагнасан. 1982 онд БНМАУ-ын Боловсролын тухай хуулийг батлан гаргав. 1990 он гэхэд ерөнхий боловсролын 634 сургуульд 440.9 мянган сурагч суралцаж байлаа. Тусгай мэргэжлийн боловсролын тогтолцоо бүрэлдэн хөгжив. 1970-аад онд Техник мэргэжлийн сургууль (ТМС) олноор байгуулагдаж, мэргэжилтэй ажилчдыг бэлтгэн гаргах болжээ. Урлаг, уран сайхны хөгжил 1960-аад оноос хойш Монгол кино үйлдвэр жилд дунджаар 7-8 кино, баримтат кино 100, түүний дотор кино мэдээ 24-ийг бүтээжээ. Улсын дуурь бүжгийн театр байгуулагдсанаас хойш үндэсний болон дэлхийн сонгодог бүжгийн жүжиг 30 орчмыг найруулан тавьжээ. Зургийн урлаг нь хөрөг, монгол зураг, тосон будаг, зураасан зураг, зурагт хуудас, тайзны чимэглэл, хулдаасан ба чулуун бар зэрэг олон арга хэлбэртэй хөгжсөн. Уран барималчид баримал, хөшөө, дурсгалын багана, цогцолбор бүтээж иржээ. 1960 онд биеийн тамир, спортыг хөгжүүлэх, спортын клуб, нийгэмлэгүүдийн материаллаг баазыг бэхжүүлэх, ЕБС-ийн хичээлийн хөтөлбөрт биеийн тамирын хичээлийг үзэх зэрэг шийдвэр гаргажээ. 1962 онд Олон улсын Олимпийн Хороонд элсч, Токиогийн зуны XVIII олимп, Инсбургийн өвлийн IX олимпийн тоглолтод оролцжээ.
  22. 22. Шинжлэх ухаан, техникийн хөгжил - 1961 оны 5-р сарын 17-нд Шинжлэх ухааны хүрээлэнг Шинжлэх Ухааны Академи болгон өөрчлөн байгуулав. ШУА-д байгаль, нийгмийн ухааны суурь судалгааны ажлууд хийгдэж, манай зарим эрдэмтэд судалгааны шилдэг бүтээл туурвижээ. - Малын үүлдэр угсааг сайжруулах, элдэв өвчнийг анагаах чиглэлээр хийсэн судалгааны үр дүнд Хангай, Байдраг, Торгууд, Ерөө үүлдрийн хонь, Гурвансайхан үүлдрийн ямаа, Сэлэнгэ үүлдрийн үхэр, Халиун үүлдрийн зөгий зэрэг шинэ үүлдэр гаргав. Олон зүйлийн эм, био бэлдмэл гарган авч, малыг эмчлэх, өвчнөөс урьдчилан сэргийлэх, үржлийг идэвхжүүлэхэд хэрэглэжээ. - Монгол орны ургамал амьтны төрөл зүйлийн судалгаа хийж, ургамал, амьтан, газар нутгийн дархлал, экологийн тэнцвэр хадгалах, Монголын улаан номыг гаргах, ургамлын өвчин, хортонтой тэмцэх зэрэг ажлууд хийгджээ. - Олон улсын эрдэмтэдтэй 90 орчим асуудлыг хамтран судалж байсны ихэнх нь сансар судлал, атом, биотехнологи, электроник, био болон нар, салхины эрчим хүчийг ашиглах зэрэг байгаль техникийн чиглэлийн судалгаа байлаа. Монголын эрдэмтэд сансар судлалын “Интеркосмос” программыг хэрэгжүүлэх ажилд гар бие оролцож, 1981 онд Монгол хүн сансарт нисэв. - Нийгмийн ухааны салбараас түүх, хэл, утга зохиол, гүн ухаан, эдийн засгийн асуудлыг түлхүү судалж, олон арван бүтээл гаргажээ. Эдгээрээс хамгийн дорвитой нь “БНМАУ-ын түүх” 3 боть, Монголын гүн ухааны хөгжил, Монгол хэлний зүй, үгсийн сан, нутгийн аялгуу, Монголын уран зохиолын түүхэн хөгжил, ардын аман зохиолын төрлийг судалж туурвисан бүтээл болно.
  23. 23. БНМАУ-ын гадаад харилцаа  Монгол улсын гадаад бодлогод ЗХУ ба БНХАУ-тай тогтоосон харилцаа гол байр эзэлж байв. 1946 оны 2-р сард ЗХУ-тай Найрамдал харилцан туслалцах тухай гэрээ (20 жилийн хугацаатай) байгуулж, 1949 онд хоёр орны хооронд худалдааны хэлэлцээрт гарын үсэг зуржээ. ЗХУ-ын удирдагч Н.С.Хрушев, Л.И.Брежнев нар БНМАУ-д айлчилсан нь хоёр орны харилцаанд тохиосон том үйл явдал байв. 1980-аад оны сүүлч гэхэд БНМАУ 20 гаруй улс оронтой худалдааны харилцаатай байснаас экспортын 73 хувь, импортын 82 хувийг ЗХУ дангаараа эзэлж байв.  1949 онд Хятадад ардын хувьсгал ялснаар БНМАУ, БНХАУ-ын хооронд дипломат харилцаа тогтов. Гэвч 1960-аад оноос зарим бэрхшээл тулгарч, харилцаа хүйтэрсэн ч 1980-аад оноос хоёр улсын хүчин чармайлтаар нааштай хандлага гарч, Монгол, Хятадын харилцаа хэвийн болох үндэс суурь тавигдсан.  1948-1950 онд БНМАУ социалист системийн орнуудтай хамтын ажиллагаагаа эрчимжүүлж, тусгай хөтөлбөр, төлөвлөгөөний дагуу зээл тусламж авч байв. 1962 онд ЭЗХТЗ-д гишүүнээр элсэн, гишүүн орнуудтай хамтын ажиллагаагаа эрчимжүүлж, тусгай хөтөлбөр, төлөвлөгөөний дагуу зээл тусламж авч байв.  Гадаад худалдааны хүрээ хэмжээ өсч байгааг харгалзан 1958 онд Худалдааны яамны Гадаад худалдааны газрыг яам болгон өргөтгөн зохион байгуулжээ.  БНМАУ-ын гадаад бодлогод гуравдагч ертөнц буюу хөгжиж буй орнууд гэгдэх Ази Африк, Латин Америкийн орнуудтай харилцах харилцаа зохих байр эзэлж байсан.  БНМАУ дэлхийн II дайнд Холбоотны эгнээнд баттай зогссон нь НҮБ-ын гишүүн орон байх нөхцөлийг бүрдүүлэв. Тиймээс БНМАУ 1946 оны 6-р сард анх гаргасан боловч Тайвань болон түүнийг ивээн дэмжигч Өрнөдийн зарим улс БНМАУ-ыг хүлээн зөвшөөрөхгүй байсан. Улмаар 1961 оны 10-р сарын 27-нд НҮБ-ын гишүүн орон болж, өрнөдийн улс орнууд БНМАУ-тай дипломат харилцаа тогтоох боломж нээгдсэн.
  24. 24. Гэрийн даалгавар  Дайны үеийн нөхцөл байдал нь Монголын нийгэм-эдийн засгийн амьдралд ямар нөлөө үзүүлсэн бэ?  1945 онд БНМАУ Японд дайн зарласны зорилго юу байсныг тодорхойлоорой.  Социализмыг дэлгэрэнгүй байгуулах тухай үзэл баримтлал хэдий үеэс эхтэй болохыг баримтаар нотол.  БНМАУ нь аж үйлдвэр-хөдөө аж ахуйн орон болох зорилтыг хангах гол шалгуур нь юу байсан , дээрх зорилтоо хангаж чадсан эсэхийг нотлоорой.  Атар эзэмшиж, газар тариалангийн үйлдвэрлэл хөгжүүлсний ач холбогдлыг үнэлээрэй.  Нийтээрээ бичиг үсэгтэй болсны давуу талыг тодорхойлоорой.

×