Research on World Agricultural Economy | Vol.4,Iss.1 March 2023

Apr. 17, 2023
Research on World Agricultural Economy Editor-in-Chief Guido Van Huylenbroeck, Ghent University, Belgium Cheng Sun, China ...
Volume 4 Issue 1 • March 2023 • ISSN 2737-4777 (Print) 2737-4785 (Online) Research on World Agricultural Economy Editor-in...
Volume 4 ｜ Issue 1 ｜ March 2023 ｜ Page1-82 Research on World Agricultural Economy Contents Research Articles 1 Socioeconom...
Research on World Agricultural Economy | Vol.4,Iss.1 March 2023

Apr. 17, 2023
● Assessment of Dairy Production System, Handling, Processing and Utilization Practices in South Ari and Malle District of South Omo Zone, Ethiopia
● Economic Analysis of Locally Produced Aquaculture Feeds with Complements of Plant-based Ingredients in Kainji Lake Basin, Nigeria
● Socioeconomic Assessment of Mandarin Postharvest Loss: A Case of Gandaki Province, Nepal
● Farmer’s Perception on Climatic Factors and Social-economic Characteristics in the Agricultural Sector of Gujarat
● A Multi-group Analysis of Gender Difference in Consumer Buying Intention of Agricultural Products via Live Streaming
● Cluster-based Improved Sorghum Production and Commercialization in Nyangatom Woreda of South Omo Zone, Southern Ethiopia
● The Contribution of Work Experience on Earnings Inequality of Migrant Workers: Decompositions Based on the Quantile Regression Equation

  1. 1. Research on World Agricultural Economy Editor-in-Chief Guido Van Huylenbroeck, Ghent University, Belgium Cheng Sun, China Branch of World Productivity Federation of Science and Technology; Academic Committee of the United Nations NGO International Information Development Organization, China Associate Editors Jesus Simal-Gandara, University of Vigo, Spain Filippo Sgroi, University of Palermo, Italy Yu Sheng, Peking University, China Editorial Board Members Man-Keun Kim, Utah State University, United States Fabian Capitanio, University of Naples Federico II, Italy G M Monirul Alam, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Bangladesh; University of Southern Queensland(USQ), Australia Alberto J. Nunez-Selles, Universidad Nacional Evangelica (UNEV), Dominican Republic Jiban Shrestha, National Plant Breeding and Genetics Research Centre, Nepal Zhiguo Wang, China Association for Science and Technology, China Xiaoyong Huang, International Energy Security Research Center, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Giuseppe Pulighe, Council for Agricultural Research and Economics (CREA), Italy Alamgir Ahmad Dar, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, India Keshav D Singh, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), Canada K. Nirmal Ravi Kumar, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, India Zhengbin Zhang, Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China Rishi Ram Kattel, Agriculture and Forestry University, Nepal Jianping Zhang, Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, China Lin Shen, China Agricultural University, China Juan Sebastián Castillo Valero, University of Castilla-La Mancha, Spain Kassa Tarekegn, Southern Agricultural Research Institute, Ethiopia Shahbaz Khan, National Agricultural Research Centre, Pakistan Gioacchino Pappalardo, University of Catania, Italy Alisher Tleubayev, Suleyman Demirel University, Kazakhstan Ali Darub Kassar, University of Anbar, Iraq Shaobo Long, Chongqing University, China Wenjin Long, China Agricultural University, China
  2. 2. Volume 4 Issue 1 • March 2023 • ISSN 2737-4777 (Print) 2737-4785 (Online) Research on World Agricultural Economy Editor-in-Chief Guido Van Huylenbroeck Cheng Sun
  3. 3. Volume 4 ｜ Issue 1 ｜ March 2023 ｜ Page1-82 Research on World Agricultural Economy Contents Research Articles 1 Socioeconomic Assessment of Mandarin Postharvest Loss: A Case of Gandaki Province, Nepal Yogendra Acharya Namdev Upadhyaya Sudha Sapkota 10 Assessment of Dairy Production System, Handling, Processing and Utilization Practices in South Ari and Malle District of South Omo Zone, Ethiopia Demerew Getaneh 25 A Multi-group Analysis of Gender Difference in Consumer Buying Intention of Agricultural Products via Live Streaming Bing Zhu Ping Xu Ke Wang 36 Farmer’s Perception on Climatic Factors and Social-economic Characteristics in the Agricultural Sector of Gujarat Ajay K. Singh Shah Nawaz Ashraf Sandeep Kumar Sharma 54 Economic Analysis of Locally Produced Aquaculture Feeds with Complements of Plant-based Ingredi- ents in Kainji Lake Basin, Nigeria Julius Emeka Omeje Anthonia Ifeyinwa Achike Godfrey O Nwabeze Lenient Mercy O Ibiyo Samuel Preye Jimmy 62 Cluster-based Improved Sorghum Production and Commercialization in Nyangatom Woreda of South Omo Zone, Southern Ethiopia Awoke Tadesse Asmera Adicha Tekle Yosef Anteneh Tadesse 73 The Contribution of Work Experience on Earnings Inequality of Migrant Workers: Decompositions Based on the Quantile Regression Equation Jiaqi Peng Jun Li Ling Ma Zhiwang Lv
  4. 4. 1 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 Research on World Agricultural Economy https://ojs.nassg.org/index.php/rwae DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.36956/rwae.v4i1.787 Copyright © 2023 by the author(s). Published by NanYang Academy of Sciences Pte. Ltd. This is an open access article under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International (CC BY-NC 4.0) License. (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/). *Corresponding Author: Yogendra Acharya, Planning Division, Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Singha Durbar Plaza, Kathmandu, P.O. Box 5459, Nepal; Email: yogendraacharya9@gmail.com Received: 2 December 2022; Received in revised form: 3 January 2023; Accepted: 10 January 2023; Published: 12 January 2023 Citation: Acharya, Y., Upadhyaya, N., Sapkota, S., 2023. Socioeconomic Assessment of Mandarin Postharvest Loss: A Case of Gandaki Province, Nepal. Research on World Agricultural Economy. 4(1), 787. http://dx.doi. org/10.36956/rwae.v4i1.787 RESEARCH ARTICLE Socioeconomic Assessment of Mandarin Postharvest Loss: A Case of Gandaki Province, Nepal Yogendra Acharya1* Namdev Upadhyaya1 Sudha Sapkota2 1. Planning Division, Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Singha Durbar Plaza, Kathmandu, P.O. Box 5459, Nepal 2. Monitoring and Evaluation Division, Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Singha Durbar Plaza, Kathmandu, P.O. Box 5459, Nepal Abstract: This study focused on the socioeconomic assessment of mandarin postharvest loss in the Gandaki Province of Nepal. Two mandarin growing districts Tanahun and Syangja of Gandaki province were selected for study purposes. A simple random method of sampling was employed to select 45 mandarin farmers from each district making a total sample size of 90. Primary data were collected with the help of a pre-tested semi-structured interview schedule along with two focus group discussions and field observation of the mandarin orchard. Data were analyzed by using both descriptive and inferential statistics. This paper explored the mandarin production status, major post-harvest practices, marketing channels, and barriers to post-harvest technology adoption. The findings revealed that farmers were producing 5.4 tons of fresh mandarin each year earning around 50 thousand Nepalese rupees as profit from mandarin farming. Similarly, the result showed that the post-harvest loss was 8%-9% during the harvesting, grading, and packaging operation while a loss of 2%-3% was recorded during the transportation of mandarin from the production site to the wholesaler site. In total, loss ranging from 14%-18% was recorded in all chains of mandarin postharvest operations. Also, it was found that more than two-thirds (76.7%) of farmers practiced mandarin marketing based on pre- harvest contracts. The technical know-how of farmers about post-harvest technologies was a major challenge associated with the low adoption of mandarin post-harvest technologies. The concerned government agency, I/NGOs, and other organizations need to emphasize post-harvest loss issues by incorporating loss minimization activities in their program ensuring higher adoption of postharvest technologies by mandarin farmers and traders. Keywords: Agro-pastoralists perception; Post-harvest; Mandarin; Technology; Adoption
  5. 5. 2 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 1. Introduction Citrus, particularly mandarin fruit (Citrus reticulate Blanco) is one of the most important and highly commer- cial fruit crops in Nepal. Mandarin being a sub-tropical fruit is highly suitable for undulating and marginal topog- raphy of the country. It is grown widely in mid hills of Nepal covering 56 districts of Nepal. Mandarin plays a significant role in the national economy which contributes 0.97% share in AGDP and 0.33% in GDP [1,2] . Production and marketing of mandarin fruit is an important source of income not just for mandarin farmers and traders, but also provides seasonal employment for many agriculture laborers. Mandarin being a non-climacteric and perishable fruit, losses of mandarin fruit during harvesting, handling and marketing are reported to vary between different per- centages. In Nepal the postharvest loss for citrus fruit was estimated from 15%-20% [3] . Minimizing postharvest loss of mandarin fruit is a very effective way to increase fruit availability and reduce the cost of cultivation for farmers which ultimately helps increase farmers’ income. Although mandarin has been grown widely as an im- portant commercial fruit crop in mid-hilly terrain, farmers are not fully acquainted with orchard management and post-harvest practices. Despite the ecological advantage, the production of mandarin fruits is still insufficient to meet the domestic demand of the country. Mandarin culti- vation provides a better profitable farming option to hilly farmers; however considerable attention has not been given to increasing post-harvest loss issues. Although the losses of mandarin fruits differ upon many factors as like management techniques, topography, climate, and varie- ties, the shelf life of horticulture production is greatly influenced by adopted postharvest management practices. Similarly, in the case of diverse farmers’ economic condi- tions and the farmers’ involvement in fruit production, there exist several issues related to production and post- harvest practices. The adoption of post-harvest technolo- gies at the farmers’ level demands awareness, knowledge and thereafter decision process. Mostly men are involved in decision-making tasks and most commonly those works which require more physical strength. Unlike this, emale are more likely expected to do manual and repetitive works which do not require more physical strength but encounter a lot of drudgeries [4] . The development of suit- able post-harvest technologies and their wider adoption among all mandarin farmers is crucial into reducing post- harvest losses. Reducing post-harvest losses can bring more food without bringing additional land in production and all post-harvest horticulturist need to coordinate their effort with those involved in production to the marketing system [5,6] . Although post-harvest is a worldwide issue, its challenge and impact are more prominent in developing countries like Nepal. Keeping this in view, a socio-eco- nomic assessment of mandarin post-harvest loss has been carried out to understand farmers’ knowledge and practice on post-harvest activities and associated losses in different stages of mandarin post-harvest operations. 2. Methodology 2.1 Study Area The research was conducted in two districts of Gandaki province. Out of eleven, nine districts of Gandaki prov- ince are somehow popular for mandarin production except for Manang and Mustang. Both Syangja and Tanahun dis- tricts were purposively selected for the study purpose as both districts rank first and second in terms of production area [1] . In total four locations were identified from two districts. Mygde and Shuklagandaki rural municipalities of Tanahun and Putalibazar and Arjunchaupari Munici- palities of Syangja were selected for study purposes. 2.2 Primary Information Primary data were collected by using pretested inter- view schedule administered to the 90 mandarin-growing farmers. Two focus group discussions were organized to get surplus and validate the information. Mandarin Or- chard, collection centers were visited in the study site in two districts of Gandaki province. Apart from farmers, AKC and farmers’ super zone program under PMAM- project was consulted for gathering all mandarin related information. 2.3 Secondary Information and Data Analysis Mandarin-related reports, scientific papers and books were reviewed to get the required secondary information on mandarin post-harvest-related technology. Data entry and analysis were done by using Statistical Package for Social Science (SPSS) and Microsoft excel software pack- age. Socio-demographic characters, mandarin production, and post-harvest loss were analyzed by using descriptive tools such as frequencies, percentages and mean as per need. Similarly, the barriers to the adoption of postharvest loss minimization technologies were ranked by using a five-point scale (Figure 1). The index related to the bar- rier factor was calculated by using the weightage average mean. The index of intensity was computed by using the following formula and ranking scale. Iprob = ∑Sifi/N, where, Iprob = Index value for intensity
  6. 6. 3 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 Si = Scale value for the ith intensity Fi = Frequency of the ith intensity N = Total number of respondent Iprob= Index ((0<I<1) Figure 1. Five-point ranking scale. 3. Results and Discussion 3.1 Study on Knowledge, Perception and Adop- tion of Postharvest Technology along the Supply Chain 3.1.1 Descriptive Statistics of Variable The descriptive statistics of variables include the demo- graphic and socio-economic variables of surveyed house- holds. Table 1 represents the mean, standard deviation and minimum maximum value of the given variables. Mainly age, gender, education, farming experience, migration and mandarin cultivation status were some major variables given in the table. Mainly the average age of the respond- ent was 52 years with an age range from 22 to 79 years. In the case of gender, the majority of them were male (80%). The literacy level of the surveyed households was classi- fied as the number of schooling years. The result indicated that the average education level was 7 years of schooling. Also, outmigration for an employment opportunity is an important variable that indicates the status of household labor supply and household income status. The result showed that 43% of households had at least one member engaged in an overseas job. Similarly farming experience of respondent households can be considered an important variable as it is helpful in determining the choice behav- ior of farmers in adopting production and postharvest technologies. In this study, it was found that farmers have been cultivating mandarin for 18 years on average. Farm- ers have been growing mandarin traditionally since long ago, however production areas may vary as per land area availability and interest of farmers. Likewise, on average, the number of parcels used for mandarin production was found 2.26 in the study area. The detail of the value is given in Table 1. 3.1.2 Mandarin Farming Information regarding total mandarin plants, number of fruiting plants, sold quantity and annual income from mandarin was collected during the household survey. The result showed that farmers have been cultivating mandarin plants from 30 to 2500 in number. The average holding of the mandarin plant by farmers was 294 plants per house- hold while the value decreases to 178 plants if considering only fruiting mandarin plants per household (Table 2). Most of the farmers have been cultivating mandarin as a major farming business and one of the important sources of household income. In most cases, farmer earned their income by selling fresh fruit to traders and pre-harvest contractors. The finding indicated that on average farmers sold 5.3 tons of mandarin per year. Also, results showed that mandarin has contributed 50 thousand per year to farmers’ annual profit by selling fresh mandarin. 3.1.3 Social Class (Caste)-wise Number of Man- darin Plants There exists a social class category in most societies. In this study, three major classes were identified, Brah- min/Chettri, Janajati and Dalit. Among them majority of respondents were Brahmin/Chettri (62%), followed by Janajati (22%) and Dalit (16%) (Table 3). The Brahmins/ Chettri was the dominating caste in the surveyed area as shown below in the table. The results showed that among Table 1. Demographic variables. Variables Value Mean Std. Deviation Minimum Maximum Age of respondent Year in number 51.58 13.680 22 79 Education Years in number 6.96 4.762 0 17 Outmigration Abroad, yes=1, otherwise=0 0.43 0.498 0 1 Experience in mandarin farming Years in number 18.30 10.883 1 45 Total cultivated land Land area in ropani* 12.51 12.885 0 92 Land allocated for Mandarin Land area in ropani 8.40 9.97 1 80 No. of parcel for Mandarin Number of parcel 2.26 1.32 1 7 * Ropani= 508.74 m2 Source: Field survey (2020).
  7. 7. 4 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 three groups, Brahmins have a higher average holding of mandarin plants in their orchards than others. 3.1.4 Training Received by Mandarin Farmers Figure 2 showed that farmers received a different kind of mandarin training. Among them, most farmers had re- ceived mandarin production-related training (37.8%) fol- lowed by orchard management training (32.2%). The per- centage of farmers getting postharvest training was quite less as compared to production and orchard management training. Only 10% of farmers were trained in postharvest knowledge and skills. Likewise training onthe marketing- related issue was negligible, and only 3.3% of farmers were lucky to receive such training. These low percent- ages indicated that concerned institutions and programs had given less priority to postharvest and market-related training. 3.2 Mandarin Postharvest Operation, Farmer’s Knowledge and Practice 3.2.1 Harvesting Criteria, Time and Collection Harvesting criteria are considered the beginning step of the postharvest operation. The different types of harvest- ing criteria may affect the postharvest quality of mandarin Table 2. Mandarin plant and annual income. Variables Value Mean Std. Deviation Minimum Maximum Total Mandarin plants (fruiting and non-fruiting) Number of plant 293.53 357.92 30 2500 Fruiting mandarin plants Number of fruiting plants 177.18 275.40 0 2000 Last season mandarin production Production in kg 5481.13 12175 0 75000 Last season sold mandarin Sold mandarin in kg 5380.19 12195.67 0 75000 Total annual profit from mandarin Annual profit in NPR 49475 144818.93 0 950000 Source: Field survey (2020) Table 3. Caste-wise mandarin plants. Caste N Mean Std. Deviation Std. Error Minimum Maximum Brahmin/Chettri 56 317.16 420.799 56.232 30 2500 Janajati 20 277.10 239.271 53.503 30 750 Dalit 14 222.50 189.643 50.684 50 600 Total 90 293.53 357.921 37.728 30 2500 Source: Field survey (2020). 37.80% 32.20% 10% 3.30% 62.20% 67.80% 90% 96.70% 0.00% 20.00% 40.00% 60.00% 80.00% 100.00% 120.00% Mandarin production training Orchard management training Postharvest related training Marketing related training Total Yes Total No Training received by farmers Figure 2. Training received by mandarin farmers.
  8. 8. 5 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 to some extent. The result showed that most farmers fol- low mandarin harvesting based on the color of the fruit (54%) followed by the order of traders (28%). Also some farmers decide to harvest mandarin as per market price. The timing of mandarin harvesting could affect the shelf life of mandarin after harvest. In most cases, farmers do harvest mandarin fruit in the late morning time (53.3%), however still many farmers (45.6%) harvest fruits in the midday time. Higher temperatures during midday time and subsequent handling practices could affect the post- harvest quality of mandarin. Similarly, the result showed that after harvest, the majority of farmers used a plastic crate to collect the harvested fruits followed by a local bam- boo bucket (38%) (Figure 3). However, still some farmers were using jute/plastic sacks to collect the mandarin. 0 44.50% 37.80% 16.70% 1.10% Plastic Crate Bamboo bucket/Doko Jute/Plastic Sacks Other Figure 3. Collection of mandarin fruits after harvest. 3.2.2 Sorting of Mandarin after Mandarin Harvest Mandarin sorting after harvesting helps to avoid mixing fresh and healthy fruits with diseased and damaged fruits. Generally commercial farmers were more aware of sorting operations than normal farmers. The result depicted that almost 89% of farmers performed sorting operations sepa- rating 2.2% of mandarin as damaged and diseased ones. 3.2.3 Management of Sorted Mandarin Farmers performing sorting operations were asked to know what they do with sorted fruits. The findings showed that more than one-third of farmers (35.6%) did nothing with sorted fruits and left those decayed fruits in the orchard. In general, it is not suggested to leave those affected fruits in the orchard as it helps to spread disease infection and create a favorable environment for the pest population (Figure 4). Similarly, the result indicated that 34.4% of farmers were utilizing those sorted mandarin by making local wine. Among wine-making households, it became a source of small income for female member by selling homemade wine to local hotels and neighbors. 3.2.4 Mandarin Grading and Criteria for Grading Mandarin grading is one of the important and popu- lar postharvest operations among commercial mandarin growers. In this case selling purpose-graded mandarin fetches higher price than non-graded mandarin. Among surveyed farmers, almost all farmers (96%) had been prac- ticing grading operations. The common method of man- darin grading at a local level is a traditional method. The first choice of a farmer to grade their mandarin is based on the size and shape of the fruits. Farmers grade their fruits by deciding on the greater size, middle size and small- est size (locally called Jethi, Maili and Kanchi). Besides, some farmers also perform grading operations based on the color of fruits (24.4%) followed by damage made by inspecting pests (16.3%) and physical injury (12.8%). 3.2.5 Farmers’ Knowledge on Mandarin Process- ing Operation Due to its perishable nature, the processing of hor- ticultural crops is considered one of the key operations addressing postharvest loss issues. Further it helps to add monetary value to the product too. Although processing operation in mandarin is quite popular, farmers in the 35.60% 20% 10% 34.40% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% Left in orchard Throw in open pit Burry in pit Local wine making and other Management of sorted mandarin Figure 4. Management of sorted mandarin by farmers.
  9. 9. 6 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 studied area were found to be less aware. Only 45% of farmers knew it while 43% of farmers were unaware of it (Figure 5). The reason behind less awareness among farmers might be due to no surplus production in the main season. All the products get marketed easily, local and pre-harvest contractors play the lead role in marketing ac- tivity. 44.40% 12.20% 43.30% Yes Little bit No Figure 5. Farmers’ knowledge on mandarin processing operation. 3.2.6 Packaging Materials for Mandarin Plastic crate use was highly popular among mandarin farmers. Almost 98% of farmers had adopted plastic crates as a means for mandarin packaging. The types of packag- ing materials use greatly determine the extent of damage during subsequent handling, storage and transportation. Among different materials, some farmers (5.6%) were us- ing a bamboo bucket (doko) followed by paper cartoons (1.1%) (Figure 6). In the past decade, farmers used to face significant loss of mandarin annually due to not adopting proper packaging materials, but the trend of using plastic create has increased rapidly these days. However, still some farmers are forced to use a local bamboo bucket and even jute sacks due to the unavailability of plastic create. In some cases, carrying mandarin in the plastic crate was found difficult due to difficult hilly terrain. 5.60% 97.80% 1.10% 2.20% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% Bamboo Doko Plastic crate Paper carton Other Packaging materials Figure 6. Packaging materials use for mandarin. Although plastic crates are simple and common pack- aging materials, their availability at local a level is ques- tionable. In general, the cost for one piece of the crate goes from 400 to 700 Nepali rupees which can hold up to 20-22 kg of mandarin. However the durability of crate was reported to be less satisfactory for farmers. Also for a local contractor, the life span of one crate is no more than one year and for wholesalers at the national level; one crate can be used hardly for six months only. 3.3 Mandarin Transportation Depending upon packaging materials means of trans- portation, road condition and temperature a large volume of loss occurs during mandarin transportation. Figure 6 revealed that pick-up was the most used means of trans- portation for mandarin. Apart from a pickup, 28% farmers were using mini trucks and 12% of farmers were trans- porting mandarin manually (Figure 7). The result sug- gested that farmers’ preference was higher for pick up and still some farmers were not connected with vehicle trans- portation. 56.70% 27.80% 12.20% 1.10% 2.20% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Pick up Mini truck Manual Three wheeler/auto Others Transportation means Figure 7. Transportation means for Mandarin. 3.4 Mandarin Marketing Farmers act as the primary producer of mandarin. In general, farmers were involved as primary sellers whereas contractors, traders were primary buyers. Mainly farmers, and preharvest contractors/traders were the main actors involved in the marketing of mandarin, however, the role of traders was always dominating in purchasing mandarin from producers and supplying it to other districts [7] . The result showed that more than two third of farmers (76.7%) preferred mandarin marketing by means of contractors. Those pre-harvest contractors usually visit the farmers’ field after a few months of fruiting and negotiate the total value of the whole orchard with the producers. Different criteria such as the number of fruit trees, number of fruits per tree, shape, etc were used by both contractors and pro- ducers to finalize the monetary value of the orchard. After contract fixation, farmers were free to look after their mandarin; all tasks like harvesting, grading, packaging
  10. 10. 7 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 and transporting of fruits were done pre-harvest harvest contractors. Although the contract basis of marketing was popular among farmers the profit margin of farmers had been compromised greatly. Farmers preferred pre-harvest contracts because of the low risk associated with harvesting and transportation. 3.5 Post-harvest Loss at Different Stage of Post- harvest Operation Since mandarin is a perishable and non-climacteric fruit, it shows great losses after harvesting. Worldwide postharvest loss of fruits and vegetables are high, but the rate is even higher for developing nation. The questions on perceived postharvest loss at different steps of posthar- vest operation were asked to mandarin farmers to assess the loss calculation. The study reported that higher loss was observed at the harvesting stage (3.14%) followed by transportation (2.95%) and the lowest loss was found in the packaging operation (1.2%). In total, mandarin post- harvest loss from harvesting to transportation stage was 11.41% in the first stage of marketing (Figure 8). 3.6 Barrier to Postharvest Technology Adoption Nepal faces the great postharvest loss of mandarin an- nually due to not adopting proper handling practices dur- ing different stages of postharvest operations. Minimizing these losses is only possible when farmers start adopting postharvest loss-minimizing technologies. As farming is subsistence in nature, the problems of mandarin farmers are mostly associated with a lack of technical knowledge related to production and marketing [8,9] . However, at the field level, farmers hesitate to adopt available postharvest technology due to technical and other reasons. The study results showed that a lack of knowledge of postharvest technology was the most important barrier to adopting available postharvest technologies (Table 4). Further, farmers believed that adopting those technologies was more expensive for them and also lack of reliable exten- sion service had made farmers more reluctant to technol- ogy adoption. 3.7 Marketing Channel and Postharvest Loss Mandarin reaches consumers’ hands through the in- 3.14% 2.12% 2.00% 1.20% 2.95% 0.00% 0.50% 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% 2.50% 3.00% 3.50% Harvesting Storage Grading Packaging Transportation Post harvest loass at different stages of postharvest operation Figure 8. Post-harvest loss at different stages of postharvest operation. Table 4. Barrier to the adoption of postharvest loss minimization technology. Barrier Score/Frequency Index value Rank 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 Lack of reliable extension service 16 47 10 1 16 0.70 III Lack of knowledge about PH technologies 38 49 1 0 2 0.87 I Credit constraint 10 36 29 2 13 0.33 V Unwillingness to adopt technologies 6 32 31 3 18 0.61 IV High cost of technology adoption 13 50 22 1 4 0.75 II Source: Field survey (2020).
  11. 11. 8 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 volvement of different actors like producers, preharvest contractors, wholesalers and retailers. The route through which mandarin from orchard to consumers is marketed is commonly called a marketing channel. In the study site, the majority of mandarin farmers preferred contract- based marketing to preharvest contractors or local traders. A postharvest loss of 8%-9% was recorded for harvest- ing, grading and packaging operation. A loss of 2%-3% was noted during the transportation of mandarin from the production site to the wholesaler site. The study showed that the total postharvest loss of mandarin within the chain goes up from 14% to 18% (Figure 9). The study done by Gangwar [10] in India also found that aggregate post-har- vest losses of kinnow mandarin from orchard to consumer in two different market ranges from 14.87% in Delhi mar- ket to 21.91 in Banglore market. Figure 9. Marketing channel and postharvest loss. 3.8 Economic Gain The observed postharvest loss of mandarin was 14% to 18% within the chain from production to consumer site. As per production data, the country had produced 0.17 million MT of mandarin with productivity of 10.30 MT/ Ha [11] . The the loss of mandarin in different stages of post- harvest operations indicates not only the loss of fresh pro- duce but also loss of money in importing mandarin from a foreign country. The two ways loss caused by a higher rate of postharvest loss can be minimized is by increasing the adoption of postharvest loss minimization technol- ogy at the farmer’s level. In general, it was estimated that reducing postharvest loss by at least 7% would be a direct gain of 620 million annually. If it was the case, it would also check Nepalese currency to go out of the country for importing mandarin. 4. Conclusions Mandarin contributes as a high-value fruit crop in the hilly area of Nepal from east to west helping cash earning for marginalized and poor farmers. The study indicated post-harvest loss ranges from 13%-18% in different stages of post-harvest operation. Although various that post- harvest technologies have been recommended, farmers face a great loss of mandarin annually due to not adopting proper post-harvest technologies during different stages of post-harvest operation. Most farmers had adopted plastic crates as one of the viable means of post-harvest technolo- gies. Uses of the plastic crate have increased rapidly these days playing an important role in minimizing post-harvest loss of mandarin to some extent. Promoting postharvest technologies within farmers’ and traders’ practices could be the best solution to reduce the direct loss of fresh man- darin fruits which ultimately minimizes the import quan- tity of mandarin from a foreign country. Similarly, there exist issues of higher price spread in the mandarin value chain. Poor marketing systems and weak institutional mechanisms could be major reasons behind it. Reliable extension service should be made easily available and extensional personnel should be regularly trained with recent postharvest management technologies. To make an impact, concerned programs and organization need to incorporate postharvest management activities in their programs ensuring that mandarin farmers and traders can be better involved in reducing postharvest loss. Author Contributions The corresponding author took the lead in writing the manuscript while all other co-authors provided critical feedback and helped in analysis, interpretation, and manu- script preparation. Acknowledgments We acknowledge the VCDP/KOICA project for fund- ing this research. Similarly, our sincere appreciation goes to Nepal Agricultural Research Council and to all respondent farmers and traders for their valuable time and suggestions. Data Availability All data are available in the main text or in the support- ing materials, whereas raw data can be obtained from the corresponding author upon request.
  12. 12. 9 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 Conflict of Interest The authors disclosed no any conflict of interest. References [1] MoALD, 2020. Statistical information Nepalese Ag- riculture, Kathmandu: Government of Nepal. [2] Rokaya, P., Baral, D., Gautam, D., et al., 2016. Effect of postharvest treatments on quality and shelf life of mandarin (Citrus reticulata Blanco). American Jour- nal of Plant Sciences. 7, 1098-1105. DOI: https://doi.org/10.4236/ajps.2016.77105 [3] Bhattarai, D.R., 2018. Postharvest horticulture in Ne- pal. Horticulture International Journal. 2(6), 458-460. DOI: https://doi.org/10.15406/hij.2018.02.00096 [4] Tripathi, P C , Shukla, A.K, Babu, N., et al., 2016. Role of women in horticulture and women friendly technologies. Directorate of Research on Women in Agriculture: Bhubaneswar, India. pp. 9-11. [5] Gautam, D.M., Bhattarai, D.R., 2012. Postharvest horticulture. Bhawani Printers: Chabahil Kathmandu, Nepal. [6] Bhattarai, R.R., Rijal, R.K., Mishra, P., 2013. Post-harvest losses in mandarin orange: A case study of Dhankuta District, NepalAfrican Journal of Agri- cultural Research. 8(9), 763-767. [7] Shrestha, D., 2015. Production cost and market analysis of mandarin in Dhading district of Nepal. The Journal of Agriculture and Environment. 16, 112–119. [8] Pokhrel, C.N., 2011. Analysis of market chain of mandarin in Nepal: A case of Lamjung district Nepal [Master’s thesis]. The Netherlands: Van Hall Laren- stein University of Applied Sciences Wageningen. [9] Bastakoti, R.C., 2002. Production and marketing ef- ficiency of mandarin orange in western hills of Nepal [Master’s thesis]. Nepal: Institute of Agriculture and Animal Science. [10] Gangwar, L.S., Singh, D., Singh, D.B., 2007. Esti- mation of post-harvest losses in Kinnow Mandarin in Punjab using a modified formula. Agricultural Eco- nomics Research Review. 20(347-2016-16644), 315- 331. [11] NCRP, 2020. Annual progress report. National Citrus Research Program. Paripatle,Dhankuta: Nepal Agri- cultural Research Council (NARC).
  13. 13. 10 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 Research on World Agricultural Economy https://ojs.nassg.org/index.php/rwae DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.36956/rwae.v4i1.773 Copyright © 2023 by the author(s). Published by NanYang Academy of Sciences Pte. Ltd. This is an open access article under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International (CC BY-NC 4.0) License. (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/). Received: 16 November 2022; Received in revised form: 10 January 2023; Accepted: 30 January 2023; Published: 16 February 2023 Citation: Getaneh, D., 2023. Assessment of Dairy Production System, Handling, Processing and Utilization Practices in South Ari and Malle District of South Omo Zone, Ethiopia. Research on World Agricultural Economy. 4(1), 773. http://dx.doi.org/10.36956/rwae.v4i1.773 *Corresponding Author: Demerew Getaneh, Southern Agricultural Research Institute, Jinka Agricultural Research Center, P.O. Box 96 Jinka, Ethiopia; Email: getademe12@gmail.com RESEARCH ARTICLE Assessment of Dairy Production System, Handling, Processing and Utilization Practices in South Ari and Malle District of South Omo Zone, Ethiopia Demerew Getaneh* Southern Agricultural Research Institute, Jinka Agricultural Research Center, P.O. Box 96 Jinka, Ethiopia Abstract: Milk is produced, processed and utilized in different parts of Ethiopia and the majority in rural areas is processed at the household level into milk products using traditional technologies and marketed through informal channels. This study was initiated to assess and describe the traditional knowledge of milk production, handling, processing and utilization practices in South Ari and Malle district. Three dairy potential Kebeles from each district were selected via a purposive sampling procedure. Then, 196 households were selected through a systematic random sampling procedure. Data were collected using a semi-structure questionnaire and analyzed by SPSS (Version 23) software. There was a significant difference (P < 0.05) in livestock composition across the study districts. About 75% in South Ari and 72.9% in Malle have their own grazing land. Feed shortage (73%) and improved breed access (26%) in South Ari, and feed shortage (52.1%), drought (44.8%) in Malle were among the main constraints affecting dairying. About 65% of South Ari used plastic buckets for milking and clay pots for fermentation and churning. In Malle 88.5% used calabash containers for milking, accumulation and churning. The average days of raw milk fermentation before churning in South Ari and Malle were 4.2 ± 0.1 and 2.9 ± 0.0 days. The average butter-making time was 63.4 ± 1.8 minutes in both districts. The amount of milk fermented and butter produced from this fermented milk is significantly different (P < 0.05) across districts. Nearly 95% of South Ari milk is traditionally processed into yogurt, butter, buttermilk and cheese; and used for home consumption and marketing. However, in Malle 72.9% of yogurt and buttermilk processing is used for home consumption; and 26% of butter processing is only used for marketing. It is possibly concluded that dairy production was commonly practiced and it was a good source of income in both districts. Therefore, it is vigorous to support the dairy linkage with extension services by enhancing the input provision. Keywords: Milk production; Handling; Processing; South Omo; Utilization practices
  14. 14. 11 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 1. Introduction Agriculture is the lifeblood and the main economic backbone of Ethiopia and livestock is an essential share of the agricultural sector [1] . Ethiopia has the huge livestock population in Africa and the estimated livestock popula- tion in Ethiopia were 70 million head of cattle, 42.9 mil- lion sheep, 52.5 million goats, 2.15 million horses, 10.80 million donkeys, 0.38 million mules and about 8.1 million camels [2] . Livestock husbandry in Ethiopia is an essential and integral sector of agriculture and rural livelihood con- tributing about 17%-25.3% of the national gross domestic product (GDP) and 39%-49% of agricultural GDP and over 50% of household income [3] , 12%-15% of the export earnings and 60%-70% provide for employment [4] . The livestock in Ethiopia is amended to different agroecolo- gies of the highlands (mixed livestock farming system) to the lowlands (extensive nomadic farming system) [5] . Despite the current immense potential for the dairy sector due to vast livestock resources and promising environ- mental conditions, the potential of the dairy industry in Ethiopia has not been boosted [6] . Now a day, the dairy sector has persisted constrained by multi-faceted produc- tion and reproduction-related constraints among which feed sources and feeding systems, poor genetic potential, poor health follow-up, poor access to services and inputs, low adoption and limited access to improved technologies, marketing and other factors are listed [7] . Currently, Ethio- pia has a deficiency of dairy products and due to this im- ports these products from other countries [8] . Furthermore, to increase dairy production from each animal, it is better to increase the productivity of these animals in terms of improved management practice because the current milk production per cow is relatively low even with fairly some potential for improvement. This low production potential of milk needs to further improve the productivity of dairy cattle through improving animal health, particularly udder and reproductive health [9] . In Ethiopia, the huge majority of milk produced and processed in rural areas is at the home level into milk products such as yogurt, Butter, Ghee, and Cheese using old-style technologies and marketed through informal channels [10] . Diversified fermented milk products are made and consumed in many parts of the country. As it is known that milk is exceedingly perishable by nature, con- sequently it requires emphasizing care starting from pro- duction up to consumption particularly in handling during milking, collection and succeeding storage and transporta- tion. In the fact that, milk is fairly perishable and a high percentage of it is consumed in a relatively natural state due to this, milk and its products handling to preserve its natural characteristics are very vital [11] . The less perish- ability of milk products, the longer the smallholders can preserve it to gain a good price and the surplus—made during the milk production season can be also stored for consumption during the season of the products in short supply. In different parts of the country the milk produc- ers add different spices to butter as a preservative way to enhance its natural flavor for cooking [11] . Storage stability problems of dairy products are intensi- fied by ambient temperatures and distances that producers have to travel to bring the products to market places mak- ing it necessary for smallholders to seek products with a better shelf life. The first step that the product handlers can take to ensure a high-quality product is to make as- sured that the production and industrialized process are should be hygienic [11] . The southern nation is the highest and second region in milk production potential next to Oromia region in Ethiopia [12] . Though the kinds of materi- als utilized for milking, storage and processing differ from place to place, about 50% of milk producers used tradi- tional clay pots for churning milk, about 25% used plastic vessels, 6.3% aluminum cans and 18.3% used calabash in the southern part of Ethiopia [13] . Additionally, a clay pot or calabash is used as a churner to make butter in the Gurage zone [14] and also the clay pot is used for churning milk (100%) in West Shewa Zone, Oromia Region [15] . Therefore, the aim of this study was to assess and describe the traditional knowledge of milk production, handling, processing and utilization practices in South Ari and Malle district. 2. Materials and Methods 2.1 Study Areas The study was conducted in milk-producing potential areas in and around South Ari and Malle district (Table 1). Table 1. Study areas. Parameters Districts South Ari Malle Areas 1520 km2 1432 km2 Altitude 850-2800 m above sea level 600-1500 m above sea level Mean annual rainfall 100-1600 mm 800-1200 mm Temperature 15 and 35°C 18-35°C Sources: Demerew, G.[5] . 2.2 Sampling Procedure and Data Collection A rapid pre-study survey was conducted at the zone level with the help of Agricultural Development Offices
  15. 15. 12 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 to identify milk producers who reared dairy cattle and milk production potential areas in both district’s agro- ecological zones; for this current study South Ari and Malle district were purposively selected depend on the potential of milk production and from the total Kebeles in the two districts in the first phase potential sites (Kebeles) in milk production was purposely selected with the assis- tance of the office of agriculture information. In the sec- ond phase, from the potential Kebeles six Kebeles were selected randomly each three Kebeles from a district. In the third phase, the numbers of sampled households from each sampled site were determined from the lists of these households by using proportional to the size. Hence, the relative homogeneity of households based on their so- cioeconomic features and living style sample was drawn through a simple random sampling technique from each selected Kebele. Accordingly, a total of 196 households (100 households from South Ari and 96 households from Malle) represent- ing the two districts and who had at least one dairy cow and were interested to participate in the study were selected through a systematic random sampling procedure and indi- vidually interviewed using a semi-structured questionnaire. The questionnaire was designed based on how to get infor- mation related to milk production and its utilization which includes milk product types, methods of handling, process- ing and marketing. Furthermore, to validate the survey in- formation a semi-structured questionnaire was prepared and information on their status was collected from key inform- ants or producers who were found within the two districts. Primary and secondary data were used for the analysis. Different age and gender groups such as elders, youth and women were involved in the study. 2.3 Sample Size Determination The basic factors to be considered to determine the ap- propriate sample size are the level of precision required by users, the confidence level desired and the degree of variability. It is determined by using a simplified formula provided by Kothari [16] . n = 2  2 −1 +2 where, n is the sample size for a finite population; n is the size of the population which was the number of house- holds in the districts; p: population reliability (or fre- quency estimated for a sample of size n); p was 0.5 which was taken for all developing countries population and p + q= 1. e: margin of error considered was 7%. Zα/2: normal reduced variable at 0.05 level of significance and z 1.96. The sampling unit in this study was households and the sampling frame was all the six Kebeles household lists that were available in the Kebeles. Therefore, based on the above formula the number of households to be sampled was determined. 2.4 Statistical Analysis The data collected were coded and analyzed qualitatively and quantitatively using SPSS version 23.0 (IBM, USA) software for all the statistical analyses to compute descriptive statistics for the variables. Descriptive statistics, like means, percentages and standard error of the means were used to present the results. The Chi-square (χ2 ) test was used to com- pare proportions of categorical variables among the districts. A t-test was used to compare means. The differences were considered significant at p < 0.05. 3. Results and Discussion 3.1 Livestock Composition The study indicated that there was a statistical differ- ence (P < 0.05) in livestock composition across study districts (Table 2). The numbers of goats, cattle, sheep and chickens were higher in (P < 0.05) the Malle district. There was no significant difference in the numbers of cross-breed cattle reared between the two studied districts. The current results for the number of goats and sheep were higher than Ayeneshet [17] who reported 6.66 and 5.59 goats and sheep, respectively in North Gondar Zone. The cattle holdings in the Malle district are higher than those reported by Girma [18] . This indicates that following goat, cattle holding per household are the second highest proportion in the Malle district. The high numbers of cat- tle followed by goats, particularly in the lowlands may be due to the local culture and cattle are considered sources of wealth and social pride, often given off as dowry; these show cattle play various roles in the livelihood of their keepers [5] . Table 2. Livestock species (mean ± SE). Livestock species Districts South Ari Malle Overall Cattle (local) 5.8 ± 0.3b 12.2 ± 0.9a 9.0 ± 0.5 Cattle (cross) 3.6 ± 0.3 2.5 ± 0.3 3.4 ± 0.2 Goats 1.7 ± 0.4b 13.6 ± 1.7a 11.2 ± 1.4 Sheep 3.7 ± 0.3b 5.5 ± 0.9a 4.4 ± 0.4 Chicken (local) 3.7 ± 0.3b 5.5 ± 0.9a 4.4 ± 0.4 Chicken (cross) 6.5 ± 0.5 6.6 ± 0.6 6.5 ± 0.3 n = number of respondents; SE = standard error; a;b = values with different superscripts in a row differ significantly P < 0.05.
  16. 16. 13 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 3.2 Feed Source and Feeding Practices Feed resources and feeding practices in the studied areas are presented in Table 3. The accessibility of feed resources in the study districts depends on the seasons. As respondents revealed, crop residues and natural pasture are the major sources of feed in the study areas with 55% and 53.1% for South Ari and Malle district, respectively. However, most of the research studies reported that natu- ral pastures are dominant as a source of animal feed [19-21] . It has been also reported that the pasture quality has been declining over time. This can be ascribed to bush encroachments, overgrazing and other many anthropo- genic factors. The majority in South Ari (75%) and Malle (72.9%) districts have grazing land for their livestock. This result was similar to the report of CSA [2] which reported grazing is the major type of feed (54.54%) fol- lowed by crop residue which is 31.13%. Nearest to the current result, in the central highlands of Ethiopia, the dominant sources of dairy cattle feed resources were crop residues, hay, communal pasture, private pasture, concen- trates and improved forage [22,23] . About 61% of South Ari district private grazing holders and about 39.6% of Malle district communal grazing landholders were observed as the main sources of green fodder. The current result is also comparable with the result of Ayeneshet [17] in the Alefa district North Gondar Zone. Free grazing is reported to predominate in the Malle district (63.5%). Overstocking livestock in one place may excessively lead to overgraz- ing and there may be fights among the bulls, particularly during the mating (breeding) season. However, keeping cat- tle together has numerous merits as it requires less labor, it provides safety to the cows and their calves. Demerew et al. [5] reported that feeding cattle through rotational grazing is better than continuous grazing to improve natural graz- ing pastures in terms of quantity and quality. On the other hand, the zero-grazing feeding technique will also in- crease productivity compared to rotational grazing [17] . 3.3 Major Problems Related to Dairy Cattle Pro- duction 3.3.1 Seasonal Feed Shortage and Supplementary Practice Seasonal feed shortage is a common phenomenon in South Ari (97%) and Malle (94.8%) districts, respectively Table 4. The main season of feed shortage in South Ari (82%) and Malle (96.9%) districts was during prolonged seasonal fluctuation. During the short rainy season in both districts frequent feed shortages are common particularly in Malle the duration of the rainy season shortens and the drought is persistent. The common seasons of feed short- age in South Ari district were starting from the beginning of December to the end of February. In Malle district feed shortage starts from the middle of December to the end of April. The majority of the respondent in South Ari (92%) district practiced supply of supplementary feed to their dairy cow and while in Malle district only 33.33% were having experience giving supplementary feed. The rest 66.7% of respondents in this area have not practiced Table 3. Feed resources and feeding practices (%). Districts Activities South Ari Malle Overall X2 Have you grazing land for your animals? 0.44 Yes 75 72.9 74 No 25 27.1 26 What type of grazing land do you use? 0.04* Communal 27 39.6 33.2 Private 61 37.5 49.5 What is feed sources for your animals? 0.09 Natural pasture 33 39.6 36.3 Crop Residues 12 73 48.5 Both (natural pasture & crop residues) 55 53.1 81.5 Grazing/feeding methods animals? 0.00** Stall feeding 3 0 1.5 Zero grazing (cut and carry system) 4 0 2 Open grazing (Herding) 13 63.5 38.2 Tethering 80 36.5 58.2 The values observed between the two Districts were significantly different at * (X2 < 0.05);** (X2 < 0.01); X2 = Pearson Chi-square.
  17. 17. 14 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 any supplementation. The reason for this is that the area is infected by prolonged drought and most of the time the animal used free grazing due to a shortage of fodder. In South Ari district 61.9% of forage that is frequently used as subsidized feeds was a mixture of Arkinti and Girawa (Figure 2a), white banana leaf or Gumiza (local name) (Figure 1b), Arkinti (local name) (Figure 1c), Girawa (Figure 1d), coffee leaf and crop residues. Particularly, the white banana variety is better in terms of resistance to drought, so it is fodder for cattle. The remaining supple- mentary feeds were improved forage (21.6%), gruel (muk) with salt (15.4%) and Atela (1.1%) whereas in Malle district 47.5% of respondents supplemented their dairy cow banana leaf (white) or Gumiza (local name), crop by product and coffee leaf (in some instance). In Malle Atela (37.5%), improved forage (12.5%) and Gruel (muk) with salt (2.5%) were used as supplementary feeds for the dairy cow during the dry season. According to respondents, Arkinti (grass type) and gi- rawa (leaf) by mixing together and boiled or mixed with boiling/steaming water and salt are added to it to increase milk yield when given to dairy cattle. The reason why it is boiled in boiling water is to reduce the bitterness of the milk from girawa. The respondents assumed that, when the animals eat girawa leaves it makes their blood bit- ter so that the flies and insects do not land on them and protected themselves. Because girawa has a bitter effect on milk, it is given to dairy cattle in small amounts or by mixing with Arkinti (grass type). 3.3.2 Constraints Related to Dairy Cattle Produc- tion According to Sintayehu et al. [24] constraints and prob- lems related to dairy production differ from one produc- tion system to another and from location to location. The current findings revealed that grazing land/feed shortage (73%) and limited access to improved breed (26%) are the major constraints limiting dairy cattle production in South Ari whereas feeding/grazing land shortage (52.1%) and prolonged drought and seasonal fluctuation (44.8%) are the main factors contributing for low production in dairy- ing Table 4. A parallel result was noticed by Tsedey and Bereket [13] who reported that feed shortage (71%), low milk yield (69%) and unavailability of improved breed (68%) are listed as the main dairy production constraint in Dilla and Hawassa districts of Southern Ethiopia. The study of Jiregna et al. [25] reported that feed shortage in ad- dition to diseases and poor genetic makeup of indigenous animals are also the main cause for lower production in Western Oromia. Similarly, Minale and Yilkal [26] in Chen- cha and Kucha Districts stated that feed shortage for dairy cattle was the central problem. 3.4 Type of Milk Storage and Processing Materials The respondents across the two districts used differ- ent milking equipment for storage, milking and churning (Table 5). Among the interviewed respondents 65% and 88.5% used clay pot (Figure 2a) and calabash (Figure 2b) containers for milk storage/fermentation before process- ing in South Ari and Malle district, respectively. A com- parable result to the current study by Shewangizaw and Addisu [27] was reported who used clay pots and a plastic bucket for milk storage and fermentation in Wolayita Sodo. Another report by Minale and Yilkal [26] showed the majority of about 92.5% and 97% of the milk producers in Chencha and Kucha districts used clay pots for milk stor- age, respectively. This result disagrees with different find- ings in the country [28,29,6] they reported that about 80%- 100% were mostly used plastic containers. This result was also in contrast with Befekadu et al. [30] who reported all of the respondents reported to used equipment made from animal skin for milking in Borena zone. The finding by Pandey and Voskuil [31] reported the use of plastic vessels can be a potential source for milk contamination because it is difficult to remove all residual milk from such milk storages due to its soft nature, thus increasing the micro- bial load of milk. The majority of respondents in South Ari district used clay pots (82%) and plastic baths (16%) for churning/ processing milk. This finding was parallel to Tsedey and a b c d Figure 1. Mixture of Arkinti and Girawa (a), Arkinti (c), Banan leaf (Gumiza) (b), Girawa leaf (d).
  18. 18. 15 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 Bereket [13] who reported that about 50% of dairy produc- ers used clay pots for churning and 25% plastic vessels in southern Ethiopia. The other reports showed that clay pot or calabash is used as a milk churner to make butter in the Gurage zone [14] . In South Ari, the plastic pitcher was used for milking and the plastic bucket was used for stor- age and transportation of milk sales. In the Malle district almost all respondents (100%) used calabash for milk churning/processing and clay and plastic containers are not commonly used this result is comparable with Sisay [32] . A comparable report was noticed by Onyango et al. [33] who reported the dried calabash, used as fermentation gourd. This result goes against the findings of FAO [15] who reported that the clay pot was used for milk churning and fermented milk (100%) in West Shewa Zone, Oro- mia Region. The present result was also consistent with the reports of Tigist [34] she observed Jerrycan, Calabash (Qill) and Mazzican were the materials used for milk- ing and milk handling. A significant number (95%) of the respondents in South Ari district processed different milk products and used them for home consumption and marketing (yogurt, butter, buttermilk, cheese, and whey). Similar findings reported by Abraha [35] find that in the Southern Highlands of Tigray raya, 93.6% fresh milk, yogurt, buttermilk, butter, whey and cheese were among the common dairy products. Whereas in the Malle district, 72.9% of respondents processed only yogurt, butter, and buttermilk and the remaining 26% processed only butter for marketing. In Malle culture, dairy products such as butter, buttermilk, and yogurt (rarely) are used for home consumption while, cheese, whey and fresh milk are not commonly used or consumed at home; the study was able to notice that no dairy product is sold in the market except butter in Malle due to cultural restriction. According to the Malle community perception selling raw milk and cheese is considered as shame and they believe that selling these products reduces fertility, brings drought and is a manifes- tation of poverty. a b Figure 2. The two major churning materials clay pot (a) and calabash (b). Table 4. Major problems related to dairy cattle production (%). Districts Activities South Ari Malle Overall X2 Is there seasonal feed shortage? 0.33 Yes 97 94.8 95.9 No 3 5.2 4.1 Season of feed shortage 0.01** Dry season 82 96.9 89.3 Rainy season 18 3.1 10.7 Do you supply supplementary feed to your cows? 0.00** Yes 92 33.3 63.3 No 8 66.7 36.7 What are the feeds you supplemented? 0.00** White banana leaf & Coffee leaf, Crop by product, Arkinti and Girawa 61.9 47.5 54.7 Gruel (muk) with salt 15.4 2.5 8.9 Improved forage 21.6 12.5 17.0 Atela 1.1 37.5 19.3 What are the major problems related to milk production? Feed or grazing land shortage 73 52.1 62.8 Prolong drought and seasonal Fluctuation 1 44.8 22.4 Diseases 0 3.1 1.5 Access to improved breed 26 0 13.3 The value observed between the two Districts significantly different at* (X2 < 0.05);** (X2 < 0.01); X2 = Pearson Chi-square.
  19. 19. 16 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 Milk processing reason different from district to district even from place to place (Table 4). In South Ari 79% of respondents practice milk processing reason to increase household income via sales of processed products, 10% of respondents processed milk to have a variety of products, 9% of respondents assume that processed milk gives better income than fresh milk sales, the rest 2% processed milk for home consumption. The milk processing reason for this finding is comparable with the result of Befekadu et al. [30] that 72.73% of respondents in Borena zone processed the milk to diversify the products and for income generation. The result is also similar to Ayantu [36] who reported that milk is processed to increase the household’s income, to diversify the product type for home consumption and to increase the shelf-life of the dairy products in Delbo water shed Wolayta zone. In Malle district, 62.5%, 28.1% and 9.4% of respondents’ milk processing reason to have a va- riety of products, to increase household income via sales of processed products and processed milk give better income than fresh milk sales, respectively. This result agreed with Abraha [35] who reported that reason for processing milk is to diversify the products. Unless the milk producers could not produce a diversity of milk products, they could not ac- quire the expected value-added milk products. 3.5 Milk Processing and Utilization Practices The system of milk production, milk processing and utilization varies according to the tribes and culture of the region. This makes the indigenous knowledge of milk production, milk processing and utilization practice pecu- liar to the specific area [37,30] . Cows are the foremost source of milk and which is the focus for processing many prod- ucts in Ethiopia [38] . In the study districts, milk production and processing are carried out most often in the family households, and all operations in milk processing are done manually. Processing milk into varying products is an im- portant measurement for the preservation of the product as a source of income and nutrients for consumption. Abebe et al. [38] stated that, milk is traditionally preserved into dif- ferent products like butter, ghee and cheese. Meanwhile, preserved milk and its products are more stable than raw milk due to they are more acidic and comprise moisture. Befekadu et al. [30] indicated that milk that is naturally fer- mented is the base for processing the milk into more shelf- stable and, consumer preferences for fermented dairy products. According to Ethiopian culture, the common milk products that are produced in these study districts are raw whole milk, yogurt (Ergo), butter (Kibe), buttermilk (Arera), cheese (Ayib) and whey (Aguat). Traditional fer- mented milk products observed in this study were similar to Tsedey, A.[13] , Befekadu, T.[30] , Kefyalew, G.[39] . Milk processing and utilization of these products varied in dif- ferent parts of the country; from one area to another area and from household to household based on experience, Table 5. Type of milking container, processing and storage materials in the study districts (%). Activities Districts South Ari Malle Overall X2 What are milk storage materials before processing? 0.00** Clay pot 65 7.3 36.7 Metallic containers 30 0 15.3 Plastic materials or improved churner 5 4.2 4.6 Calabash 0 88.5 43.4 Which milk product you processed? 0.00** Yogurt 2 0 1 Cheese 1 0 0.5 Butter 2 26 14 Yogurt, butter, butter milk 0 72.9 36.45 Yogurt, butter, butter milk, cheese, whey 95 1 48.05 What is your reason to process milk? 0.00** To increase household income via sales of processed product 79 28.1 53.55 Preference for home consumption 2 0 1 Processed milk gives better income than fresh milk sales 9 9.4 9.2 To have variety of product 10 62.5 36.25 What kind of milk churning materials you used? 0.00** Clay pot 82 0 41.8 Calabash 2 100 50 Plastic bath 16 0 8.2 The value observed between the two Districts significantly different at* (X2 < 0.05); ** (X2 < 0.01); X2 = Pearson Chi-square.
  20. 20. 17 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 purpose, cultural reason and preference. Milk processing is typically deliberated to eliminate water from milk and/ or minimize the moisture content of the products [38] . Raw milk (whole milk): This is milk that is milked or collected directly from the cow before being coagulated. In the study areas, especially in South Ari district raw milk was used as a source of income by selling it to city dwellers of milk suppliers. Others earn income by renting milk to their neighbors. In South Ari, raw milk is used as a supplement for children and orphaned pets (calf, kid and lamb). Raw milk is collected and comes from early morn- ing before 8 a.m. or early evening after 6 p.m. Yogurt (Ergo): The milk that is milked from the cow turns thick (naturally fermented) after a period of hours and days through the bacterial process (Figure 3). Accord- ing to Desalegn [40] yogurt is the most common tradition- ally prepared fermented milk product in Ethiopia and yo- gurt is prepared through the natural fermentation of milk under the ambient temperature without the addition of appetizer cultures using traditional vessels under non-hy- gienic. Yogurt is nutritious, and palatable and it comprises all the milk components in a concentrated form. In the study areas, when the farmer is tired after work it gives great strength and it can be also used as a stable food for injured persons and children. In many Ethiopian parts, culturally yogurt is an important part of the traditional diet and is considered a big invitation when a distinguished or special guest received it at a home. It is further processed into more stable fermented milk products. According to respondents, preparing yogurt for home consumption can take two to three consecutive days, but it should be kept for three to six consecutive days to prepare other milk products like cheese and butter. The present result was equivalent to the result of Befekadu et al. [30] who reported 96% of the respondents described that the yogurt fermen- tation time for immediate usage is three days and the rest for long-term preparation takes six days. There is no sure length for the fermentation it is the visual appreciation of the gel that determined the finish of the processing [41] . The variation of fermentation time to prepare yogurt de- pends on the local environmental condition, on its purpose whether it is for home consumption or for the production of other products and hygiene of milking or storage equip- ment. In warmer climates, milk will curdle faster and in colder climates, it may take longer time to be curdled. If it is used for home consumption it needs a short day but, if it is to get other products it will be kept for a day. On the other hand, if milk storage is regularly cleaned and smoked it helps the milk to ferment quickly. To increase the taste of the yogurt and to improve its palatability the practice of adding local leaves called Tena Adam has been seen in many study areas. Butter (Kibe): This is the result of the churning of fermented milk after days of raw milk accumulation. The fresh milk that is milked every day is added to the previ- ously curdle milk until the required amount is accumulat- ed. Butter can be extracted by hand pushing or rotating the churn on its base from 30 to 64 minutes. As respondents stated, the milk churning time to make butter would be de- termined by different factors such as the amount of milk, type and size of churner, cleanliness of churner, breed of cow and temperature of the local environment. The churning equipment used to churn the curd to make butter varies from place to place. After churning is completed, the butter grains are collected together by hand finally they wash the butter with cold water. The reason why it is washed with water is so that the butter become hardens and thickens. The other reason for adding water to the butter is if want it to last for a long time, particularly dur- ing fasting. This result was consistent with the reports of Befekadu et al. [30] . Apart from being a source of income and its nutritional value, butter has many functions in the a b Figure 3. Locally fermented Yogurt ready for agitation in South Ari and Malle district.
  21. 21. 18 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 rural community. Among its benefits, it is used for cook- ing food in the form of Ghee (adding it to the stew), hair lubrication/cosmetics (hair cream) and remedy for head- aches. Ghee is a very popular dairy product for making traditional chicken stew (Ethiopian doro wot) in Ethiopia, particularly during New Year and other festivals. Ghee is the butter-fat prepared chiefly from butter. As observed in the study areas, before processing butter different spices are added to improve its flavor and to add market or con- sumer attractive appearance of yellowish color. Buttermilk (Arera): This is made after the butter is removed or separated from churned milk. It is a slightly thick milk product that remains after butter making. It is used in different forms for home consumption either directly or processed in to other cooked products (cheese and whey). Most of its characteristics and tasty are alike to those of ergo. According to Abebe et al. [38] , Arera con- tains 91.5% moisture, 3.1% protein, 1.4% fat, 3.4% carbo- hydrate, and 0.6% ash. In both districts, it was possible to see that it is the most preferred milk-type product in both districts. It is often used as the main food in the home with a large family and it is often eaten with Fosesi (locally favorite food). On the other hand, in South Ari district cheese is sold, instead of using it as it is they convert it into cheese and use the cheese for market and domestic consumption. Zelalem and Inger [42] stated that buttermilk is directly consumed within the family or is changed to cheese (Ayib). Cheese (Ayib): This is prepared by boiling or heating the remaining buttermilk after the butter is separated. The buttermilk is cooked or heated on a clay pot and kept for a few minutes, in order for the quality of the cheese to be good the heating fire should be moderate and not too much. For the making of this traditional Ethiopian cheese (Ayib), buttermilk is heated by a clay pot on a low fire to about 50 °C [43] . As stated by FAO [44] , an average of 8 liters of Arera are required to yield one kilogram of Ayib and which having on an average of 20.42% total solid, 2.25% fat and 1.23% ash and an average moisture percentage be- ing 79.58%. In South Ari, cheese is highly sought by con- sumers during the festivity season, so it is sold and used as an income source for the family just like butter. Ac- cording to the culture of Malle community selling cheese is considered shameful, so the community does not have a culture of selling or buying cheese this cheese is not pre- pared by the community nor is it sold to the market. Some respondents have experience in adding spices to give the cheese a desirable aroma and extend its shelf life. This is applied after the cheese was drained sufficiently. The spices mainly used were Ruta chalepensis (Tena Adam), Zingiber officinalis (Zigibl) and Turmeric (Erd). Whey (Aguat): This is the final by-product of milk that remains after the cheese has been removed from the heated buttermilk. It is the liquid form that leftovers after most of the fat and the protein in the milk are detached during the cheese making [43] . In South Ari whey have many functions which are used as food for humans and supplementation to animals such as milking cow, and calves and plowing ox by mixing with other feedstuff. As stated by Abebe et al. [38] , it holds important nutrients such as proteins, minerals and carbohydrates. 3.6 Butter Making Practices Butter-making and manipulation practices are present- ed in Table 6. In South Ari district 68% and 32% of the respondents processed and make butter from indigenous and cross-breed cattle, respectively. In Malle district, 91.7% and 8.3% of households processed and make butter from indigenous and cross-breed cattle respectively. The average days of raw milk fermentation before churning in South Ari and Malle district were 4.2 ± 0.1 and 2.9 ± 0.0 days, respectively. Approximate this result was reported by [37,6] milk deposited to produce fermented milk for three and five days in Mekelle milk shed, northern Ethiopia and Borana plateau, respectively. The average butter-making time from starting to finishing up was 1.05 hours (63.4 ± 1.8 minutes) in both districts. The average churning time in the current study is lower than the result of Befekadu et al. [30] in Borena plateau of Ethiopia which indicated 1.2 hours (72 minutes). In South Ari district 76%, 22%, and 2% of the respondents make butter in the evening, after- noon and morning, respectively (Figure 4a). In the mid and highland areas of the country, it is common to churn milk in the evening which is used to participate all the family members in churning when get together after work. On the other hand, in Malle district, almost all (99%) of respondents make butter in the morning (Figure 4b) and only 1% in the evening. It is not possible to churn milk and make butter during the daytime in the lowland areas because butter becomes melts. Because the environment is warm enough in the daytime to churn in the evening the heat of the day does not dissipate, so the butter melts or mixes with milk butter. The amount of milk fermented and butter produced from this fermented milk is a significant difference (P < 0.05) across districts. This variation may be due to feed- ing availability and other management practice between the districts. From indigenous cows, the average amount of milk churned in one session (liter) and the average amount of butter produced from all this fermented milk (kg) was 7.3 ± 0.3l liters and 0.6 ± 0.0 kg butter in South Ari district. The amount of milk fermented for one churn
  22. 22. 19 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 in this study was lower than the result of Befekadu et al. [30] who reported the average volume of milk processed at each processing time is 7.82 liters in Borena zone. On the other hand, from the cross cow, the churned milk amount and butter produced from this fermented milk in this district were 6.9 ± 0.5 liters and 0.7 ± 0.0 kg butter. In Malle district, the result showed that, the average amount of milk churned in one session (liter) and the average amount of butter produced from all this fermented milk (kg) from indigenous and cross cows were 5.7 ± 0.1 liters; 4.6 ± 0.1 liters and 0.4 ± 0.0kg and 0.4 ± 0.0 kg milk and butter, respectively. This milk amount difference may be the feeding behavior and feed conversion efficiency of the two breeds. On the other hand, it is an area where frequent drought occurred, due to this it may not suitable for hy- brid cattle. The purpose of the processing of butter across the two districts was a statistical difference difference (X2 < 0.05). In South Ari district, most (75%) of butter is used for sale and some for consumption; most (20%) but- ter is used for consumption and some for sale; 3% used all butter for home consumption and 2% used butter for the purpose of sale only. On the other hand, in Malle district, a b Figure 4. Butter preparation practice in South Ari and Malle district. Table 6. Amount of fermented milk churned and amount butter from this fermented milk at a time (%). Activities Districts South Ari Malle Overall X2 Which cow breed do you use to process butter? 0.00** Indigenous 68 91.7 79.6 Cross 32 8.3 20.4 At what time do you make butter? 0.00** Morning 2 99 49.5 Afternoon 22 0 11.2 Evening 76 1 39.3 Butter making or churning time (minute) 62.9 ± 2.3 64.2 ± 2.7 63.4 ± 1.8 Raw milk accumulation (day) 4.2 ± 0.1a 2.9 ± 0.0b 3.6 ± 0.0 Milk amount churned and butter product from local cow Amount of milk churned in one session (liter) 7.3 ± 0.3a 5.7 ± 0.1b Amount of butter produced from all this milk (kg) 0.6 ± 0.0a 0.4 ± 0.0b Milk amount churned and butter product from cross cow Amount of milk churned in one session (liter) 6.9 ± 0.5a 4.6 ± 0.1b Amount of butter produced from all this milk (kg) 0.7 ± 0.0a 0.4 ± 0.0b Purpose of processing butter? 0.00** All for sale 2 8.3 5.1 All for home consumption 3 0 1.5 Most of it for sale and some for consumption 75 86.5 80.6 Most of it for consumption and some for sale 20 5.2 12.8 The value observed between the two Districts significantly different at * (X2 < 0.05);** (X2 < 0.01); X2 = Pearson Chi-square, a,b = values with different superscripts in a row differ significantly P < 0.05.
  23. 23. 20 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 86.5% of respondents used butter for the purpose of most of it for sale and some of it for consumption the rest 8.3%, 5.2% used butter all for sale and most of it for consump- tion and some for sale, respectively. 3.7 Type of Milk and Milk Product Marketing Types of milk product selling practices by the house- holds are presented in Table 7. Milk is naturally perish- able and it needs special handling to ensure better quality and extended shelf-life. Due to perishability and special requirement, milk and its products in the country are marketed at different places in safe and unsafe ways [13] . In South Ari district, 65% and 69% of households have experience selling raw milk and cheese; the rest 35% and 31% of respondents do not have the practice of selling it, respectively. Similar to this study Getabalew et al. [45] noticed that in Ethiopia, fresh milk, butter, fermented whole milk (ergo), cottage cheese and buttermilk are sold through both formal and informal marketing channels. Regarding cheese marketing the current finding agreed with Tesfaye [46] who stated that household was not selling traditional cottage cheese (Ayib) in all the surveyed areas of Metema district rather it was consumed by the family members and given to calves and pet animals together with the whey (Aguat). The study revealed that, 96% and 100% of the household experienced selling of butter in South Ari and Malle district, respectively. In contradiction to the current result Ayeneshet et al. [17] noticed that the majority (76.0%) of households’ in Alefa district had no practice of selling milk and its products in North Gondar Zone. Similarly, Abebe et al. [38] in Gurage Zone noted that, cultural restrictions (taboos), inefficient milk produc- tion and poor market access were the main constraints to selling milk products. About 72% and 95% of surveyed households have not experienced adulteration in South Ari and Malle district, respectively. The remaining 28% in South Ari and 5% in Malle district confirmed that they have practices of adul- teration. Among these to be adulterated milk products were raw milk with water, butter with banana, cheese and yogurt. This result agreed with the report of Mekonen and Mengistu [47] who reported that 76.7% of milk samples collected from farmers around Bair Dar were free from adulterants. In the same way Asrat and Zelalem [48] report- ed that about 95% of the respondents in Boditti town and its surrounding areas agreed that there is an adulteration of milk and milk products. In line with this study Amistu et al. [49] noticed that the major type of adulteration re- ported by consumers was 67 and 33% of the butter they purchase is adulterated with banana and ‘sheno lega’ re- spectively in Damot Woyde Woreda, Southern Ethiopia. Adulteration is often implemented to purposely reduce the quality (increase the quantity) of milk to gain profit dishonestly. It is the intentional substitution, addition and abstraction of substances that adversely affect nature, substances and quality of milk and its products [50] . Adul- teration is also the central medium to reduce the nutritive Table 7. Types of milk products sold by the respondents in the study area (%). Activities Districts South -Ari Malle Overall X2 Do you sale fresh milk? 0.00** Yes 65 0 33.2 No 35 100 66.8 Do you sale butter? 0.06 Yes 96 100 98 No 4 0 2 Do you sale cheese? 0.00** Yes 69 0 35.2 No 31 100 64.8 Is there adulteration practice in the communities? 0.00** Yes 28 5 16.5 No 72 95 83.5 Methods of transportation to sale the products? 0.00** On foot 67 95.8 81.1 Through vehicle 6 0 3.1 Motorbike 27 4.2 15.8 The value observed between the two Districts significantly different at * (X2 < 0.05); ** (X2 < 0.01); X2 = Pearson Chi-square.
  24. 24. 21 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 value of milk due to the dilution effect and which is di- rectly affecting the further processing of milk to produce other dairy products such as yogurt and cheese [50] . Nearly 67% and 95.8% of respondents’ milk delivery and transportation to sell milk products were by foot in South Ari and Malle district, respectively. The rest 27% in South Ari and 4.2% in Malle used motorbikes for trans- portation to sell their products. A similar study by For- tunate [51] revealed the most common means of transport used by farmers in delivering milk was on foot in Tanza- nia. In the rural areas of the country, the milk production system accounts for about 97% of the total milk production in the country where it is difficult to transport the raw milk to the marketing places due to poor infrastructure [52] . The current findings are also in line with the view of Sintayehu et al. [24] and Yousuf [53] they reported that the distance from market centres mainly to urban sites had a major prohibiting effect on producers from selling raw milk to consumers of urban resident and other dairy producers who live a distance from urban centres it could fetch a comparatively lower sell- ing price than farmers in close to urban areas. For increasing milk production the provision of assured marketing channels is the primary condition that is sufficiently profitable to milk producers [54] . 4. Conclusions and Recommendation The study was conducted in South Ari and Malle dis- trict of South Omo Zone, to assess and describe the indig- enous knowledge of milk production, handling, processing and utilization practices. The majority of the respondents in South Ari (75%) and Malle (72.9%) districts have their own grazing land. Seasonal feed shortage is common in South Ari (97%) and Malle (94.8%) districts, respectively. About 92% in South Ari district practiced supply of sup- plementary feed and 33.33% in Malle district had the ex- perience of giving supplementary feed for their dairy cow. Grazing feed shortage (73%) and limited access to im- proved breed (26%) in South Ari; and grazing land short- age (52.1%), prolonged drought and seasonal fluctuation (44.8%) in Malle were identified as constraints of dairy- ing. Major milking and milk-handling utensils were clay pot (65%) and calabash (88.5%) in South Ari and Malle district, respectively. Milk is typically stored to produce ergo for either short-term (three days) fermented milk for home consumption or making butter and production of other products longer-term (up to six days) fermented milk. The milk products are separated by traditional hand churning. For making butter, fresh milk is collected over a period of three to six days in a traditional clay pot ves- sel. About 95% of the respondent in South Ari processed different milk products such as yogurt, butter, buttermilk, cheese and whey. All these milk products were used for home consumption and marketing. However, in Malle district, 72.9% of respondents processed only yogurt, butter, and buttermilk and 26% processed only butter for marketing. Therefore, it is concluded that supporting the dairying extension services in the areas via enhancing the input provision system for dairy producers is vital. More efforts are required to improve milking, milk handling and processing by creating awareness and standard utensils utilization. The majority of the dairy producers followed inadequate milk sanitary practices hence the milk sanitary practices of the study areas should be improved. Funding This research activity was conducted funds from the Pastoral, Agro-pastoral and special support requiring regions Research and Capacity building (PAP) and Ethio- pian Institute of Agricultural and Research (EIAR) col- laboration with Jinka Agricultural Research Center (JARC) to improve livestock through assessing dairy husbandry practices in South Omo. Acknowledgements This research has been made possible through the fi- nancially support of Pastoral, Agro-pastoral and special support requiring regions Research and Capacity build- ing (PAP) and Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural and Research (EIAR) collaboration with Jinka Agricultural Research Center (JARC). Sincere appreciation also goes to the South Ari and Malle district dairy cattle keeper. Data Availability All data are available in the main text or in the support- ing materials, and raw data can be obtained from the cor- responding author upon request. Conflict of Interests The authors have not declared any conflict of interests. References [1] Duguma, B., 2022. Milk composition, traditional processing, marketing, and consumption among smallholder dairy farmers in selected towns of Jim- ma Zone, Oromia Regional State, Ethiopia. Food Science & Nutrition published by Wiley Periodicals LLC. 10, 2879-2895. [2] Central Statistical Agency, 2021. Federal democratic republic of ethiopia central statistical agency. Agri- cultural Sample Survey 2020/21 (2013 E.C.); Vol. II.
  25. 25. 22 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 Report on Livestock and Livestock Characteristics (Private Peasant Holdings) Bulletin No. 589; 2020 Sep-Dec; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. [3] Shapiro, B.I., Gebru, G., Desta, S., et al., 2017. Ethi- opia Livestock Sector Analysis [Intenet]. ILRI Proj- ect Report. Available from: https://news.ilri.org/tag/ ethiopia-livestock-sector-analysis/. [4] Tegegne, A., Gebremedhin, B., Hoekstra, D., et al., 2013. Smallholder dairy production and marketing systems in Ethiopia: IPMS experiences and oppor- tunities for market-oriented development. Working Paper No. 31. ILRI: Addis, Ababa, Ethiopia. [5] Demerew, G., Sandip, B., Mestawet, T., 2019. Mor- phometrical traits and structural indices of Malle cattle reared in the South Omo Zone of Southwest Ethiopia. International Journal of Veterinary Sciences Research. 5(2), 32-47. [6] Tsadkan, Z., Amaniel, T., 2016. Assessment of post-harvest loss of milk and milk products and tra- ditional mitigation systems in Mekelle Milk Shed, Northern Ethiopia. Food Science and Quality Man- agement. 48, 27-34. [7] Food and Agriculture Organization, 2018. Ethiopia: Report on Feed Inventory and Feed Balance. FAO: Rome, Italy. pp. 160. [8] Azage, T., Gebremedhin, B., Hoekstra, D. (editors), et al., 2013. Smallholder dairy production and mar- keting systems in Ethiopia: IPMS experiences and opportunities for market-oriented development. IPMS (Improving Productivity and Market Success) of Ethiopian Farmers Project Working. Nairobi, Ken- ya: ILRI. p. 31. [9] Sefinew, A., 2018. Mastitis management in urban and peri-urban dairy herds of North Western Ethiopia [PhD thesis]. Netherlands: Utrecht University. [10] Muriuki, H.G., Thorpe, W. (editors), 2001. Regional synthesis: Smallholder dairy production and mar- keting in East and South Africa. Proceeding of the South-South Workshop on Smallholder Dairy Pro- duction and Marketing—Constraints and Opportuni- ties. Anand, India. NDDB and ILRI: Ethiopia. [11] Alemu, T., Girma, M., 2018. Indigenous knowledge on preservative plants and preservation techniques of milk and milk products in South Wollo Zone, North- ern Ethiopia. International Journal of Avian & Wild- life Biology. 3(2), 120-124. [12] Mekonen, D., Merkine, B., 2021. Pre extension demon- stration of improved milk churner at Sidama Region and Gedio Zone SNNPR. American Journal of Mechan- ical and Materials Engineering. 5(4), 55-59. [13] Tsedey, A., Bereket, H., 2016. Assessment of post-harvest loss of milk and milk products and tradi- tional mitigation systems in Southern Ethiopia. Food Science and Quality Management. 48, 85-96. [14] Abebe, B., Zelalem, Y., Ajebu, N., 2013. Handling, processing and utilization of milk and milk products in Ezha district of the Gurage zone, Southern Ethi- opia. Journal of Agricultural Biological Sustainable Development. 5, 91-98. [15] Food and Agriculture Organization, 2019. Dairy mar- ket review, Overview of global dairy market devel- opments in 2018. FAO: Rome, Italy. pp.11. [16] Kothari, C.R., 2004. Research Methodology, method, and techniques. New Age International Publishers: India. pp. 175-180. [17] Ayeneshet, B., Wondifraw, Z., Abera, M., 2017. Sur- vey on farmers’ husbandry practice for dairy cows in Alefa and Quara Districts of North Gondar Zone, Amhara national regional state, Ethiopia. Interna- tional Journal of Animal Science. 1(2), 1010. doi: 10.13140/RG.2.2.28197.76006. [18] Girma, M., Banerjee, S., Birhanu, T., 2020. Breeding practice and phenotypic characteristics of indigenous Woyito-Guji goat breeds reared in Nyangatom and Malle pastoral and agro-pastoral districts of SNNPR, Ethiopia. International Journal of Animal Science. 4, 8. [19] Terefe, E., Dessie, T., Haile, A., et al., 2015. On-farm phenotypic characterization of Mursi cattle in its pro- duction environment in South Omo Zone, Southwest Ethiopia. Animal Genetic Resources. 57, 15-24. [20] Negash, D., 2018. Review on dairy cow feed and feeding aspects in Ethiopia. CPQ. Nutrition. 1, 1-19. [21] Makkar, H.P.S., Emily, A., Lemma, G., 2018. Char- acterization of feeding systems in Ethiopia with a focus on dry areas. Feedipedia Broadening Horizori- zon. 51. [22] Abebe B., Zelalem, Y., Mitiku E., et al., 2017. So- cio-economic characteristics of dairy production in the selected areas of Ethiopian central highlands. Journal of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Health. 9, 193-203. [23] Kiros, A., Berhan, T., Gebeyehu, G., et al., 2018. Assessment of dairy feed resources and feeding fre- quencies in selected urban and peri-urban areas of central highlands of Ethiopia. World Applied Scienc- es Journal. 36(7), 819-825. [24] Sintayehu, Y., Fekadu, B., Azage, T., et al., 2008. Dairy production, processing and marketing systems of Shashemene-Dilla area, South Ethiopia. IPMS (Improving Productivity and Market Success) of Ethiopian Farmers Project Working Paper 9, ILRI: Nairobi, Kenya. pp. 62.
  26. 26. 23 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 [25] Jiregna, D., Alganesh, T., Shiv, P., et al., 2013. Dairy production potential and challenges in western Oro- mia milk value chain, Oromia, Ethiopia. Journal of Agriculture and Sustanable. 2(1), 1-21. [26] Getachew, M., Tadele, Y., 2015. Dairy production, processing and marketing in Chencha and Kutcha Districts, Southern Ethiopia. Journal of Marketing and Consumer Research. pp. 9. [27] Shewangizaw, W., Adisu, J., 2014. Assessment of knowledge gap and constraints affecting production and consumption of standardized milk products in Wolayita Sodo, Southern Ethiopia. African Journal of Agricultural Research. 9(47), 3427-3433. [28] Admasu, L., 2020. Study on Dairy cattle production systems, milk quality and major disease problems in Debre Berhan milkshed, central highlands of Ethio- pia [PhD thesis]. Ethiopia: Addis Ababa University. [29] Abebe B., 2018. A smallholder dairy production characteristics, microbial quality and safety of raw and fermented milk, and butter across the value chain in Addis Ababa and Asella milk shed [Master’s the- sis]. Ethiopia: Haramaya University. [30] Befekadu, T., Misganaw, W., Enidegena A., et al., 2019. Traditional knowledge of milk production, processing and utilization in Borena Zone, Ethiopia. World Journal of Dairy & Food Sciences. 14(2), 210- 221. [31] Pandey, G.S., Voskuil, G.C.S., 2011. Manual on milk safety, quality and hygiene. Golden Valley Agricul- tural Research Trust, Zambia. 52, 7-26. [32] Sisay, L., 2018. Assessment of cow’s milk hygienic practices under small scale farmers in West Hararghe Zone, Oromia National Regional State, Ethiopia. Ad- vances in Life Science and Technology. 68, 46-55. [33] Onyango, C.A., Gakuya, L.W., Mathooko, F.M., et al., 2014. Preservative effect of various indigenous plants on fermented milk from Maasai community of Kajiado County. Journal of Applied Biosciences. 73, 5935-5941. [34] Tigist, T., 2021. Milk production and reproductive performance of local and crossbred dairy cows in Woreta Town, South Gondar Zone of Amhara Region [Master’s thesis]. Ethiopia: Bahir Dar University. [35] Abraha, N., 2018. Handling, processing and utiliza- tion practices of milk products in Raya, the Southern Highlands of Tigray, Ethiopia. Scholar Journal of Food & Nutrition. 1(1). [36] Ayantu, M., 2006. Women’s role on production, pro- cessing and marketing of milk and milk products in Delbo watershed of Wolayta [Master’s thesis]. Ethio- pia: Hawassa University. [37] Alganesh, T., 2002. Traditional milk and milk prod- ucts handling practice and raw milk quality in East- ern Wollega, Ethiopia [Master’s thesis]. Ethiopia: Alemaya University. [38] Abebe, B., Mohammed, Y., Zelalem, Y., 2014. Han- dling, processing and utilization of milk and milk products in Ethiopia: A review. World Journal of Dairy & Food Sciences. 9(2), 105-112. [39] Kefyalew, G., Solomon, A., Mitku, E., et al., 2016. Production, processing and handling of cow milk in Dawa Chefa District, Amhara Region, Ethiopia. Journal of Veterinary Science & Technology. 7, 286. [40] Desalegn, A., 2013. Antimicrobial activity of Lactic acid bacteria isolated from “Ergo”, Ethiopian tradi- tional fermented milk. Current Research in Microbi- ology and Biotechnology. 1(6), 278-284. [41] Gagara, M., Philippe, S., Francois, D., et al., 2019. A study on the indigenous methods of processing milk in Niger. Current Agriculture Research Journal. 7(2), 213-223. [42] Zelalem, Y., Inger, L. (editors), 2000. Milk produc- tion, processing, marketing and the role of milk and milk products on smallholder farms’ income in the central highlands of Ethiopia. Proceeding of the 8th national conference of the Ethiopian Society of Animal Production (ESAP); 2000 Aug 26-24; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopian Society of Animal Pro- duction: Ethiopia. p. 139-154. [43] O’Connor, C.B., 1993. Traditional Cheese Making Manual. ILCA: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. pp. 43. [44] Food and Agriculture Organization, 1990. The tech- nology of traditional milk products in developing countries. FAO Animal Production and Health Paper 85. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. FAO: Rome, Italy. pp. 333. [45] Getabalew, M., Alemneh, T., Zewdie, D., 2020. The milk processing: Status, challenges and opportunities in Ethiopia. International Journal of Veterinary Sci- ence and Research. 6(1), 052-057. [46] Tesfaye, M., 2007. Characterization of cattle milk and meat production, processing and marketing sys- tem in Metema district, Ethiopia [Master’s thesis]. Ethiopia: Hawassa University, Awassa. p. 209. [47] Mekonen, T., Mengistu, G., 2017. Handling practic- es, evaluation of adulteration and microbial quality of raw cow milk around Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. Food Science and Quality Management. 61, 25-33. [48] Asrat, A., Zelalem, Y., 2014. Patterns of milk and milk products adulteration in Boditti town and its surrounding, South Ethiopia. Scholarly Journal of Agricultural Science. 4(10), 512-516.
  27. 27. 24 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 [49] Amistu, K., Afwork, Z., Meshesha, D., 2016. Assess- ment of butter marketing system and supply chain in case of Damot Woyde Woreda, Southern Ethiopia. Journal of Marketing and Consumer Research. 20, 13-20. [50] Getaneh, D., 2022. Assessments of raw cow milk quality on some selected Districts of Ayer Tena, Gh- ion and Kobel in Bahir Dar City [Master’s thesis]. Ethiopia: Bahir Dar University. p. 60. [51] Fortunate, S., 2013. Assessment of Milk Handling Practices and Bacterial Contaminations along the Dairy Value Chain in Lushoto and Handeni Districts, Tanzania [Internet]. Dissertation, University of Agri- culture Morogoro, Tanzania. Available from: https:// www.suaire.sua.ac.tz/handle/123456789/522. [52] Seifu, E., Doluschitz, R., 2014. Analysis of the dairy value chain: Challenges and opportunities for dairy development in Dire Dawa, Eastern Ethiopia. Inter- national Journal of Agricultural Policy and Research. 2(6), 224-233. [53] Yousuf, K.M., 2003. Certain aspects of the dairy sys- tems in the Harar milkshed, Eastern Ethiopia [PhD thesis]. Bloemfontein: University of the Free State. [54] Ayenew, Y.A., Wurzinger, M., Tegegne, A., et al., 2009. Handling, Processing and Marketing of Milk in the North Western Ethiopian Highlands [Internet]. Livestock Research for Rural Development [cited 2022 Oct 27]. Available from: http://www.lrrd.org/ lrrd21/7/ayen21097.htm.
  28. 28. 25 Research on World Agricultural Economy | Volume 04 | Issue 01 | March 2023 Research on World Agricultural Economy https://ojs.nassg.org/index.php/rwae DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.36956/rwae.v4i1.789 Copyright © 2023 by the author(s). Published by NanYang Academy of Sciences Pte. Ltd. This is an open access article under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International (CC BY-NC 4.0) License. (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/). Received: 26 December 2022; Received in revised form: 11 February 2023; Accepted: 15 February 2023; Published: 27 February 2023 Citation: Zhu, B., X u , P., Wang, K., 2023. A Multi-group Analysis of Gender Difference in Consumer Buying Intention of Agricultural Products via Live Streaming. Research on World Agricultural Economy. 4(1), 789.http:// dx.doi.org/10.36956/rwae.v4i1.789 *Corresponding Author: Ping Xu, Department of Educational Psychology, Guangzhou Sport University, Guangdong, 510500, China; Email: xupprivate@hotmail.com RESEARCH ARTICLE A Multi-group Analysis of Gender Difference in Consumer Buying Intention of Agricultural Products via Live Streaming Bing Zhu1 Ping Xu2* Ke Wang2 1. Department of Marketing, Assumption University, Bangkok, 10210, Thailand 2. Department of Educational Psychology, Guangzhou Sport University, Guangdong, 510500, China Abstract: This study tries to understand the determinants of Chinese consumers’ purchase behavior and reveal the role of gender in shaping consumers’ buying decisions for agricultural products from live-streaming platforms. For this purpose, an online survey was carried out to collect data in Southern China. Partial least squares structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM) was employed for path analysis and multi-group analysis. The results confirm the substantial influences of consumer attitude, subjective norms and perceived behavioral control on consumer buying intention. Next, gender difference only exists concerning the effect of perceived behavioral control on consumer intention. However, the gap between male and female consumers on this point is small. Furthermore, as each factor affects consumers’ purchase intention differently, corresponding implications are provided. Keywords: PLS-SEM; Permutation test; Live-streaming commerce; Gender differences; Agriculture marketing 1. Introduction Agricultural products refer to “any agricultural com- modity or product, whether raw or processed, including any commodity or product derived from livestock for human or livestock consumption” [1] . Generally, fresh products like vegetables and fruits are easily perishable [2] . In this case, an effective agricultural product supply chain is critical. For example, if perishable products can be sold and quickly delivered to consumers in the shortest possible time, the losses of farmers can be significantly reduced [2] . Hence, live-streaming commerce plays a cru- cial role. Yu and Zheng (2022) [2] defined live streaming as “an emerging online social and commerce tool”, and live streaming commerce emerged when many anchors used live streaming as a means of real-time interaction with customers to sell products [3] . Therefore, live-streaming commerce is deemed the latest trend in e-commerce [4,5] . The emergence of COVID-19 has given birth to new

×