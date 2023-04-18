Check these out next
Fluvial Geomorphology and Basin Development of Karra Khola Basin, Hetauda, Central Nepal
Geo-textile in Riverbank-Embankment Protection from Flood Flow Erosion
Engineering Geological and Geotechnical Studies of Taprang Landslide, West-central Nepal: An Approach for Slope Stability Analysis
New Data on the Genesis and Evolution of the Primitive Magmas of Mount Cameroon: Contribution of Melt Inclusions
Petrographic and Mineralisation Potentials of Precambrian Pegmatities and Associated Rock Units of Olode Area, Southwestern Nigeria
Utilization of Marble Dust for Improving The Geotechnic Characteristics Of Collapsible Soil
Fluvial Geomorphology and Basin Development of Karra Khola Basin, Hetauda, Central Nepal
Geo-textile in Riverbank-Embankment Protection from Flood Flow Erosion
Engineering Geological and Geotechnical Studies of Taprang Landslide, West-central Nepal: An Approach for Slope Stability Analysis
New Data on the Genesis and Evolution of the Primitive Magmas of Mount Cameroon: Contribution of Melt Inclusions
Petrographic and Mineralisation Potentials of Precambrian Pegmatities and Associated Rock Units of Olode Area, Southwestern Nigeria
Utilization of Marble Dust for Improving The Geotechnic Characteristics Of Collapsible Soil