Advances in Geological and Geotechnical Engineering Research | Vol.2, Iss.4 October 2020

Apr. 18, 2023
Ph.D in Civil Engineering, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece. Professor of Geotechnical Engineering
Professor. Dr. Sayed Hemeda Journal of Geological Research Editor-in-Chief Volume 2 Issue 4 ·October 2020
Volume 2 ｜ Issue 4 ｜ October 2020 ｜ Page1-74 Journal of Geological Research Contents
Advances in Geological and Geotechnical Engineering Research | Vol.2, Iss.4 October 2020

Apr. 18, 2023
Fluvial Geomorphology and Basin Development of Karra Khola Basin, Hetauda, Central Nepal
Geo-textile in Riverbank-Embankment Protection from Flood Flow Erosion
Engineering Geological and Geotechnical Studies of Taprang Landslide, West-central Nepal: An Approach for Slope Stability Analysis
New Data on the Genesis and Evolution of the Primitive Magmas of Mount Cameroon: Contribution of Melt Inclusions
Petrographic and Mineralisation Potentials of Precambrian Pegmatities and Associated Rock Units of Olode Area, Southwestern Nigeria
Utilization of Marble Dust for Improving The Geotechnic Characteristics Of Collapsible Soil

Fluvial Geomorphology and Basin Development of Karra Khola Basin, Hetauda, Central Nepal
Geo-textile in Riverbank-Embankment Protection from Flood Flow Erosion
Engineering Geological and Geotechnical Studies of Taprang Landslide, West-central Nepal: An Approach for Slope Stability Analysis
New Data on the Genesis and Evolution of the Primitive Magmas of Mount Cameroon: Contribution of Melt Inclusions
Petrographic and Mineralisation Potentials of Precambrian Pegmatities and Associated Rock Units of Olode Area, Southwestern Nigeria
Utilization of Marble Dust for Improving The Geotechnic Characteristics Of Collapsible Soil

Advances in Geological and Geotechnical Engineering Research | Vol.2, Iss.4 October 2020

  1. 1. Ph.D in Civil Engineering, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece. Pro- fessor of Geotechnical Engineering and Architectural Preservation of historic buildings, Conservation Department, faculty of archaeology, Cairo university., Egypt Editor-in-Chief Professor. Dr. Sayed Hemeda Editorial Board Members Reza Jahanshahi, Iran Salvatore Grasso, Italy Fangming Zeng, China Shenghua Cui, China Golnaz Jozanikohan, Iran Mehmet Irfan Yesilnacar, Turkey Ziliang Liu, China Abrar Niaz, Pakistan Sunday Ojochogwu Idakwo, Nigeria Angelo Doglioni, Italy Jianwen Pan, China Changjiang Liu, China Wen-Chieh Cheng, China Wei Duan, China Jule Xiao, China Intissar Farid, Tunisia Jalal Amini, Iran Jun Xiao, China Jin Gao, China Chong Peng, China Bingqi Zhu, China Zheng Han,China Vladimir Aleksandrovich Naumov, Russian Federation Dongdong Wang, China Jian-Hong Wu, Taiwan Abdessamad Didi, Morocco Abdel Majid Messadi, Tunisia Himadri Bhusan Sahoo, India Ashraf M.T. Elewa, Egypt Jiang-Feng Liu, China Vasiliy Anatol’evich Mironov, Russian Federation Maysam Abedi, Iran Anderson José Maraschin, Brazil Alcides Nobrega Sial, Brazil Renmao Yuan, China Ezzedine Saïdi, Tunisia Xiaoxu Jia, China Mokhles Kamal Azer, Egypt Ntieche Benjamin, Cameroon Sandeep Kumar Soni, Ethiopia Jinliang Zhang, China Keliu Wu, China Kamel Bechir Maalaoui, Tunisia Fernando Carlos Lopes,Portugal Shimba Daniel Kwelwa,Tanzania Jian Wang, China Antonio Zanutta, Italy Xiaochen Wei, China Nabil H. Swedan, United States Mirmahdi Seyedrahimi-Niaraq, Iran Bo Li, China Irfan Baig, Norway Shaoshuai Shi, China Sumit Kumar Ghosh, India Bojan Matoš, Croatia Roberto Wagner Lourenço, Brazil Massimo Ranaldi, Italy Zaman Malekzade, Iran Xiaohan Yang, Australia Gehan Mohammed, Egypt Márton Veress, Hungary Vincenzo Amato, Italy Fangqiang Wei, China Sirwan Hama Ahmed, Iraq Siva Prasad BNV, India Ahm Radwan, Egypt Yasir Bashir, Malaysia Nadeem Ahmad Bhat, India Boonnarong Arsairai, Thailand Neil Edwin Matthew Dickson, Norfolk Island Mojtaba Rahimi, Iran Mohamad Syazwan Mohd Sanusi, Malaysia Sohrab Mirassi, Iran Gökhan Büyükkahraman, Turkey Kirubakaran Muniraj, India Nazife Erarslan, Turkey Prasanna Lakshitha Dharmapriyar, Sri Lanka Harinandan Kumar, India Amr Abdelnasser Khalil, Egypt Zhouhua Wang, China Frederico Scarelli, Brazil Bahman Soleimani，Iran Luqman Kolawole Abidoye，Nigeria Tongjun Chen,China Vinod Kumar Gupta,France Waleed Sulaiman Shingaly,Iraq Saeideh Samani,Iran Khalid Elyas Mohamed E.A.,Saudi Arabia Xinjie Liu,China Mualla Cengiz,Turkey Hamdalla Abdel-Gawad Wanas,Saudi Arabia Peace Nwaerema,Nigeria Gang Li,China Nchofua Festus Biosengazeh,Cameroon Williams Nirorowan Ofuyah,Nigeria Ashok Sigdel,Nepal Richmond Uwanemesor Ideozu,Nigeria Ramesh Man Tuladhar,Nepal Swostik Kumar Adhikari,Nepal
  2. 2. Professor. Dr. Sayed Hemeda Journal of Geological Research Editor-in-Chief Volume 2 Issue 4 ·October 2020 · ISSN 2630-4961 (Online)
  3. 3. Volume 2 ｜ Issue 4 ｜ October 2020 ｜ Page1-74 Journal of Geological Research Contents ARTICLE Copyright Journal of Geological Research is licensed under a Creative Commons-Non-Commercial 4.0 International Copy- right (CC BY- NC4.0). Readers shall have the right to copy and distribute articles in this journal in any form in any medium, and may also modify, convert or create on the basis of articles. In sharing and using articles in this journal, the user must indicate the author and source, and mark the changes made in articles. Copyright © BILINGUAL PUBLISHING CO. All Rights Reserved. Fluvial Geomorphology and Basin Development of Karra Khola Basin, Hetauda, Central Nepal Manju Subedi Naresh Kazi Tamrakar Geo-textile in Riverbank-Embankment Protection from Flood Flow Erosion Anand Verdhen Shantjeev Kumar Engineering Geological and Geotechnical Studies of Taprang Landslide, West-central Nepal: An Approach for Slope Stability Analysis Ashok Sigde Radha Krishna Adhikari Utilization of Marble Dust for Improving The Geotechnic Characteristics Of Collapsible Soil Ashraf Nazir Moustafa El Sawwaf Wasiem Azzam Mohamed Ata New Data on the Genesis and Evolution of the Primitive Magmas of Mount Cameroon: Contribution of Melt Inclusions Legrand Joseph Tchop Pauline Wokwenmendam Nguet Benjamin Ntieche Victor Metang Jacques Dili Rake Merlin Isidore Teitchou Jacqueline Vander Auwera Georges Emmanuel Ekodeck Charles Nkoumbou Petrographic and Mineralisation Potentials of Precambrian Pegmatities and Associated Rock Units of Olode Area, Southwestern Nigeria S. I. Okonkwo S. O. Idakwo 1 14 22 36 46 62
  4. 4. 1 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250 Journal of Geological Research http://ojs.bilpublishing.com/index.php/jgr-a ARTICLE Fluvial Geomorphology and Basin Development of Karra Khola Ba- sin, Hetauda, Central Nepal Manju Subedi Naresh Kazi Tamrakar* Central Department of Geology, Tribhuvan University, Nepal ARTICLE INFO ABSTRACT Article history Received: 30 July 2020 Accepted: 24 August 2020 Published Online: 30 September 2020 Geomorphological study of a basin is important for understanding the overall basin characteristics which are helpful for the management of water resources, construction along the river bank and natural hazard mitigation within the area. The study was carried out in the Karra Khola Basin, one of the prominent basins in the Eastern extreme of the Hetauda Dun Valley, Central Nepal, to investigate geomorphic characteristics of the main stream of the basin, categorize them into various stream types and study basin development through drainage basin’s morphometric parameters. Geographical Information System (GIS) and Remote sensing techniques using satellite images were used as a tool to make the morphometric analysis of the basin along with its major 13 sub-basin and delineate stream classification following the Rosgen’s Level I hierarchical inventory. The main stream of the Karra Khola is characterized as A-, B- and C-type and the tributaries segments as B- and F-type. The basin is structurally unaffected and has the permeable surface area and elongated shape. The hypsometric analysis indicates that the basin is mostly at the old stage of geomorphic development while four out of 13 sub-basin being at mature stage. The Karra Khola sub-basin have higher risk to flash flooding (Lg=0.1-0.16km). Drainage density value reveals that the basin is highly susceptible to flooding, gully erosion, etc. Similarly, dissection index value implies that the north eastern region of the basin is highly vulnerable to erosion as it at the younger stage of geomorphic development. Since the study area is highly sensitive to future natural hazards, further study and appropriate measures should be followed for safeguarding against the future risk along the Karra Khola basin and its tributaries. Keywords: Morphometric analysis Stream classification Hypsometric analysis Geomorphic development Drainage density Dissection index Natural hazards Erosion 1. Introduction F luvial geomorphology is the study of river pro- cess and forms [1] . It deals with the study of river forms in plan and cross section that is resulted from interaction among water, sediment and channel boundaries [1] . This study provides the important infor- mation required for the management of water resource, construction along the river bank and natural hazard mit- igation. Geomorphological studies of the drainage basin deals with the determination of various geomorphological parameters and classify the stream type. Channel width, *Corresponding Author: Naresh Kazi Tamrakar, Central Department of Geology, Tribhuvan University, Nepal; Email: nktam777@yahoo.com
  5. 5. 2 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250 depth, velocity, discharge, channel slope, roughness of channel materials, sediment load and sediment size are some major variables influencing stream pattern mor- phology [2] . It is important to understand the dynamics of river in order to manage the flood plain and control bank erosions and acknowledge river stability condition [3] . The Rosgen stream classification [4] categorizes streams accord- ing to channel morphology so that consistent, reproducible and quantitative descriptions can be made [5] . This classi- fication is one of the most widely applied stream classifi- cation system [6-7] . It involves 4 classification hierarchies of natural streams. The Level I hierarchical inventory de- scribes geomorphic characters resulted from the integration of the basin relief, landform and valley morphology. Level 1 stream classification serves four primary functions: (1) provide initial integration of basin characteristics, valley types, and landforms with stream system morphology, (2) provide an initial framework for organizing different aspects of river morphology, (3) assist in the setting of priorities for conducting more detailed assessments and (4) correlate similar general level inventories such as fisheries habitat, river boating categories, and riparian habitat with companion river inventories [4] . Morphometry is the measurement of shape, or geome- try of any natural form- plant, animal or relief feature [8] . The comparative evaluation of the basin in terms of vari- ous geomorphological and topographic conditions can be made from detail analysis of the morphometric parame- ters. Through the inference of different relief morphomet- ric measures of drainage basin, the evolutionary history of any basin can be best understood [9-10] . With the study of different morphometric parameters, the geomorphological stages of evolution with its erosional characteristics can also be best understood [11] . It incorporates quantitative study of the various components such as, stream seg- ments, basin length, basin parameters, basin area, altitude, volume, slope, profiles of the land which indicates the na- ture of basin development. In recent times, remote sensing and Geographic Information System (GIS) techniques are being effectively used as tools in the evaluation of quan- titative description of basin morphometry [12-14] . Different researchers have successfully used GIS and remote sens- ing as a tool to evaluate morphometric parameters. The Sub-Himalaya, Siwalik Range of Nepal is geolog- ically young mountain range [15-17] evolved in Tertiary Pe- riod and have been experiencing its deformation from the millions of years back to till now. The Chure Range in the Central Nepal Sub-Himalaya is the consequent event of one of youngest deformation phases in the Quaternary Pe- riod, when the Main Frontal Thrust has created upliftment of the thrust sheet[16-19] to its present range, therefore form- ing a piggy back basin, currently known as Dun valley. The upliftment of the Chure Range in the southern margin of the Dun valley created subsequent drainage basins, and among them the Karra Khola Basin is the prominent basin in the eastern extreme of the Hetauda Dun Valley. As the Karra Khola has evolved consequently to the formation of the Chure Range and generation of the subsequent north flowing tributaries, it is crucial to study the pattern of the drainage system in the Karra Khola basin and categorize them into the various stream types, and measure drainage basin’s linear, areal, relief and slope aspects to character- ize the basin. Therefore, in the present study, an attempt has been made to characterize the main stream of Karra Khola as per the Rosgen classification system [4] . Along with the study of linear, areal and relief aspects of the ba- sin geometry through morphometric means for the basin and sub-basin, their hypsometric integral values have also been computed to understand the stages of geomorphic evolution and geological development of the basin. Find- ings from this study would help in designing appropriate measures for the conservation of soil and water resources within the basin and sub-basin, which would eventually assist to control soil erosion, conserve water and reduce sediment discharge. 2. Study Area The study area lies in the Makwanpur District, Narayani Zone of the Province no. 3 of Nepal. According to the tectonomorphological division of the Nepal Himalaya from the south to the north, it lies in the Sub Himalaya. The study area is bounded between longitude 85˚0’54”E - 85˚11’24”E and latitude 27˚21’15”N - 27˚26’36”N .The Karra Khola watershed is an important tributary of the Rapati Nadi located in the northern face of the Churiya Hills (Figure 1). The Bhedaha Khola and the Tamune Khola lies in the north-eastern part, while Barauli Khola meets the main stem of the Karra Khola from the east. Similarly, Agrathe Khahare, Gauritar Khahare, Chisapani Khahre and Khahare Khahare are other ephemeral streams in the southern region of the study area. The basin covers an area of 99.3 sq km and has perimeter 63.39 km.
  6. 6. 3 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250 Figure 1. Location map of the Karra Khola basin 3. Geology of the Study Area The study area lies in the Siwalik Group of Nepal Hima- laya. The Main Boundary Thrust (MBT) separates the Siwalik Group from the Lesser Himalayan metasediments in the North. The Central Churia Thrust (CCT) divides the Siwalik Group into the northern and the southern belts. The Himalayan Frontal Fault (HFF) runs intermittently along the southern foot of the Churia Range. The study area comprises three lithological units namely the Upper Siwalik Subgroup, the Middle Siwalik Subgroup and the Lower Siwalik Subgroup along with the Quaternary Allu- vium deposits [20] (Figure 2). The Lower Siwalik Subgroup is mainly made up of variegated mudstones and shales with thin interbedded layers of sandstone. The Middle Si- walik Subgroup consists mainly of medium to very coarse grained `salt and pepper` sandstones. Upper Siwalik Sub- group primarily consists of pebble and cobble conglomer- ates along with minor intercalation of sandstone and mud- stones. The Quaternary Alluvial Deposit in the study area is spread mostly in the central and southern regions which consist of unconsolidated, coarse to fine sediment deposits. Figure 2. Geological map of the Karra Khola basin (After Tamrakar and Karki, 2019) 4. Materials and Method Geographical Information System (GIS) and Remote sensing techniques using satellite images were used as a tool to study the river morphology and make the morpho- metric analysis of the basin. The main stream of the basin, Karra Khola was divided into 22 segments considering one wave length as one segment for the morphological study and classification of the stream type following the Rosgen Level I classification [4,21] . Study of the topogra- phy, geomorphology and geology was done from topo- graphic maps, Google Earth satellite imageries, literatures and field study. The entire basin was further delineated into 13 ma- jor sub-basin manually from the digital topomap layers (Figure 4). Then different morphometric parameters were conducted for each of these sub-basin as well. Digital Ele-
  7. 7. 4 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 vation Model (DEM) of 30m resolution in ArcGIS 10.4.1 was used in drainage basin analysis. Considering the drainage characteristics of the Karra Khola basin, morpho- metric analysis was carried out for the whole basin. Pa- rameters such as stream number, bifurcation ratio, stream length ratio and length of overland flow were computed to understand the linear characterization of the basin. Geometric analysis of the basin was made by computing elongation ratio, form factor and circularity ratio. For the entire basin, the relative spacing of streams per unit length was computed in grid squares [22] . The dissection index for the entire basin was computed using grid method [23] . Hyp- sometric analysis was carried out to figure out the period of erosion cycle of the entire basin and sub-basin. Table 1. Different morphometric parameters computed for the present study Parameters References Formulae Stream Order (Nu) [24] The channels which have no any tributaries were considered 1st order. As two 1st order segments meet, the channel was assigned 2nd order and so forth Bifurcation Ratio (Rb) [25] Rb= Nµ/ Nµ+1 Where, Nµ = number of streams of a given order and Nµ+1 = number of streams of the next higher order Stream Length Ratio (RL) [26] RL = Lu/ (Lu-1) Where, Lu = mean or average length of segment of order (u), Lu-1 = mean or average length of segment of lower order (u-1) Length of overland flow (Lg) [26] Lg = 1/D*2 Where D = Drainage Density Form Factor (Rf) [27] Rf = A / (Lb)2 Where,Lb = maximum basin length Circularity Ratio (Rc) [24] Rc = 4 * π * A / P² Where π = ‘Pi’ value i.e., 3.14, A = Area of the Basin (sq. km), P² = Square of the Perimeter (km) Elongation Ratio (Re) [24] Re = 2√ (A/ π)/ L Where A = Area of the Basin (sq. km) Drainage Texture (Dt) [28] Dt= AS = AS = average spacing between two streams, t= Where t1, t2 = no. of intersections between the stream network and grid square diagonals, p= Where, p1 to p4 = no. of intersection between the stream network and grid square edges Basin Relief (R) R=H-h Where, H= Highest elevation, h= lowest elevation Relief ratio (Rr) [29] Relief ratio = H-h/L Dissection Index (Di) [23] Di = Rr/Ar Where, RR is relative relief and AR is absolute relief Hypsometric Integral (HI) [30] E = Hsi = Where, Elevmean is the weighted mean elevation of the watershed estimated from the identifiable contours of the delineated watershed; Elevmin and Elevmax are the minimum and maximum elevations within the watershed. 5. Result and Discussion 5.1 River Morphology Rosgen Level I classification is the geomorphic character- ization where streams are classified on the basis of valley landforms and observable channel dimensions. The valley type present along the main stream of the Karra Khola is II, VII and VIII (Table 3). The stream segments 1st , 2nd , 3rd and 4th belong to valley type VII. The valley type along these origin segments of the main stream is moderately steep to steep with highly dissected fluvial slopes and high drainage density. The segments are deeply incised in Lower Siwalik substrate. The 5th , 6th and 7th segment belong to valley type II. The valley along these segments is colluvial side slopes and moderately steep valley slopes less than 4.0%. The remaining 15 segments belong to the valley type VIII. These are alluvial valley associated with the presence of multiple river terraces positioned laterally along broad valleys with gentle, down-elevation relief. The average meander wavelength of the third, fourth and fifth order of river segments is respectively 0.54 km, 0.43 km and 0.598 km. The 13th segment has the highest meander wave length (1.03 km) and the 12th segment has the lowest value of meander wavelength (182.13 m) (Table 2). The meander belt width of the 5th order main stream varies from 92.8 m to 294.08 m. For the 4th order stream, it ranges from 104.32 m to 188.08 m (Table 2). The averages of the Wblt for 4th and 5th order stream segments are respec- tively 146.2 m and 179.94 m. The radius of curvature (Rc) of the main stream 4th order segment varies from 44.52 m to 145.09 m and that for the 5th order segment varies from 38.25 m to 225.05 m (Table 2). The averages for the 4th order and 5th order main stream segments are 93.57 m and 116.91 m respectively. The sinuosity of the 22 segments of the main stream varies from 1.03 to 1.56. The 6th segment is noticed as the meandering channel and the segments 1st , DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250
  8. 8. 5 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 2nd , 5th and 14th are straight channels. The remaining 17 seg- ments belong to the sinuous channel. The average sinuosity of the 4th order and 5th order main stream segment of Karra Khola are 1.24 and 1.23 respectively. Table 2. Plan-view parameter values of main stream seg- ments of the Karra Khola Segment ID Segment Length (m) Order Wave Length (m) Meander Belt Width (m) Radius of Curvature (m) Geological Formation 1 727.56 1 478.29 85.91 205.95 Lower Siwalik 2 559.72 2 320.14 26.64 89.20 Lower Siwalik 3 945.72 3 634.39 44.84 84.73 Lower Siwalik 4 672.53 3 460.13 60.85 169.07 Lower Siwalik 5 970.53 4 634.65 109.055‬ 145.09 Lower Siwalik 6 720.68 4 330.41 104.32 44.52 Quaternary Mud 7 1139.55 4 339.66 188.08 91.10 Quaternary Mud 8 839.14 5 512.70 259.281‬ 38.25 Quaternary Sand 9 2047.02 5 870.88 92.80 45.69 Quaternary Sand 10 704.14 5 317.70 134.06 107.03 Quaternary Sand 11 728.42 5 279.42 160.135‬ 86.19 Quaternary Sand 12 611.88 5 182.13 164.351‬ 54.90 Quaternary Sand 13 1716.35 5 1030.46 69.393‬ 111.94 Quaternary Sand 14 431.70 5 235.11 143.86 188.87 Quaternary Sand 15 893.61 5 427.06 171.31 115.80 Quaternary Sand 16 1092.68 5 708.99 171.92 119.48 Quaternary Sand 17 1137.55 5 866.61 168.85 89.38 Quaternary Sand 18 1143.79 5 732.90 178.44 109.80 Quaternary Sand 19 969.09 5 553.18 224.982‬ 123.39 Quaternary Sand 20 1207.68 5 675.43 264.11 131.91 Quaternary Sand 21 1680.40 5 810.83 294.08 225.05 Quaternary Sand 22 1416.16 5 773.08 289.23 205.95 Quaternary Sand Stream Type The stream type of the main stream Karra Khola has been classified considering all the necessary morpho- logical characteristics. The main stream segments of the Karra Khola basin fall on A, B and C classes (Figure 3) of stream classification types. The segment of the main stream flowing from the origin through the steep terrain at the north-east boundary of the basin falls on A-type. The fifth, seventh, eighth and the thirteenth segment fall under B-type. Similarly, the remaining segments of the main stream belong to C-type stream (Table 3). The C-type streams are sinuous alluvial channels with well defined floodplains more width to the depth and are less entrenched compared to A- and B-types. Most of the segment of the main stream flowing through the broad multi river terraces and broad flood plain are entrenched and fall under C-type of stream. The B-type stream seg- ments have moderate entrenchment, wide channels to the depth and are sinuous channels. The F-type channels, which are found in upstream segment of Agrathae Khah- rae and Gauritar Khahare are entrenched and meandering with higher width to the depth. The A-type stream seg- ments are narrow channels with greater degree of en- trenchment, lower width to the depth, lower sinuosity and steeper slopes as compared to the other stream types. Table 3. Level I classification of the main stream of Karra Khola Level I Classification Stream Type Segment Order Valley Type Entrenchment Ratio W/D Ratio Sinuosity Slope 1 1 VII <1.4 <12 1.2 0.347 A 2 2 VII <1.4 <12 1.2 0.103 A 3 3 VII <1.4 <12 1.05 0.169 A 4 3 VII <1.4 <12 1.09 0.089 A 5 4 II >1.4 <12 1 0.061 B 6 4 II >2.2 >12 1.56 0.001 B 7 4 II >1.4 >40 1.16 0.021 B 8 5 VIII 1.4-2.2 >12 1.34 0.02 B 9 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.41 0.004 C 10 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.08 0.004 C 11 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.28 0.002 C 12 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.49 0.001 C 13 5 VIII <1.4 >12 1.23 0.0001 B 14 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.03 0.002 C 15 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.11 0.001 C 16 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.18 0.0008 C 17 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.11 0.003 C 18 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.43 0.004 C 19 5 VIII >2.2 >12 1.21 0.001 C 20 5 VIII >2.2 >40 1.19 0.005 C 21 5 VIII >2.2 >40 1.26 0069 C 22 5 VIII >2.2 >40 1.16 0.002 C DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250
  9. 9. 6 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 5.2 Morphometric Analysis 5.2.1 Linear Aspect The morphometric assessment helps to elaborate a prima- ry hydrological diagnosis in order to predict approximate behavior of a watershed when it is correctly coupled with geomorphology and geology [31] . The stream ordering was carried out following the method proposed by [11] . Among 13 sub-basin I, II and X are fourth order and remaining 10 sub-basin belong to third order. The total number of streams of Karra Khola is 463 of which 344 (74.29%), 89 (19.22%), 27 (5.83%) and 3 (0.64%) streams belongs to 1st , 2nd , 3rd and 4th order, respectively. The maximum fre- quency was for the first order streams with the frequency decreasing as increasing stream order. Stream length helps to reflect the surface runoff charac- teristic of a basin. Longer length of stream indicates flatter gradient while smaller length signifies the area with steep slopes and finer texture. The stream length of the main stream is 22.46 km. The stream length of fifth order main stream is 16.613 km. The total stream length among the sub-basin ranges from 40.47 to 9.65 km. In general, the total length of stream segment is maximum in first order streams and decreases as the stream order decreases. How- ever, in case of the sub-basin IX, the stream length of sec- ond order streams is greater than the first order streams. Figure 3. Stream classification map of the Karra Khola. The letters A, B, C and F represents the stream types Figure 4. Major 13 sub-basin delineated for the present study DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250
  10. 10. 7 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 The bifurcation ratio (Rb) is the ratio of number of streams of given order (u) to its next higher order (u+1) [26] . It denotes the water carrying capacity and related flood potentiality of a basin. The mean Rb value normal- ly ranges from 3.0-5.0 for basins in which the drainage patterns are not distorted by geological structures [24] . Rb value for the Karra Khola basin is 4.80 and the values for the sub-basin vary from 2.85-4.75. The higher value of Rb for the sub-basin indicates that they have the strong structural control in the drainage pattern. The lower values indicate that the sub-basin are less affected by structural disturbance [24] . The value of bifurcation ratio for the basin indicates that drainage pattern of the Karra Khola basin has not been affected by the structural disturbances. The length of overland flow (Lg) of the basin is 0.18 km. The value ranges between 0.1-0.16 km among the sub-basins. The Lg value for sub-basin X is the highest (0.16) as it has least value of drainage density among the sub-basin. Similarly, the lowest value of Lg is shown by the sub-basin V (0.1). In general, the sub-basin exhibits lower value of Lg which reflects that the sub-basin have short flow paths, more runoff, and less infiltration leading to their more vulnerability to the flash flooding. Table 4. Linear parameters values of 13 sub-basin Sub-basin Stream Length Ratio Mean RL Stream Order Bifurcation Ratio Length of Overland Flow RL1 RL2 RL3 RL4 1st 2nd 3rd 4th I - 1.08 2.83 0.74 1.55 38 13 4 1 3.39 0.14 II - 1.38 3.15 1.67 2.07 44 11 3 1 3.55 0.12 III - 1.78 4.96 0 3.37 15 2 1 0 4.75 0.13 IV - 1.49 2.33 0 1.91 11 3 1 0 3.33 0.13 V - 2.30 0.67 0 1.48 10 3 1 0 3.16 0.10 VI - 1.32 7.08 0 4.2 11 3 1 0 3.33 0.14 VII - 1.92 2.49 0 2.21 15 5 1 0 4 0.11 VIII - 0.97 8.69 0.04 3.23 16 5 2 0 2.85 0.14 IX - 4.67 0.20 7.81 4.23 27 8 3 0 3.02 0.13 X - 2.47 2.2 1.86 2.17 23 6 2 1 2.94 0.16 XI - 2.96 5.25 0 4.1 15 4 1 0 3.87 0.15 XII - 1.10 10.2 0 5.67 32 4 3 0 4.66 0.13 XIII - 2.29 0.60 0 1.44 20 5 1 0 4.5 0.14 5.2.2 Basin Geometry The elongation ratio (Re) of the basin is the ratio of di- ameter of a circle having same area as of the basin to the maximum basin length [25] . Re value for the entire basin is 0.60 and for sub-basin it varies from 0.45 to 0.71 (Table 5). The sub-basin I, V and XIII are less elongated indicat- ing their high susceptibility to erosion and sediment load. Similarly, the sub-basin namely II, III, IV, VI, VII, VIII, IX and X are categorized as elongated. The remaining sub-basin XI and XII are categorized as more elongated showing high infiltration capacity and low runoff charac- teristic of the basin. Form factor (Rf) is the ratio of the area of the basin to the square of basin length [27] . Smaller th e Rf, more elon- gated is the basin indicating lower peakflow with longer duration. Higher the value more circular is the basin indi- cating high peak flow in shorter duration[32] . Rf for the ba- sin is 0.28 and in case of sub-basins it ranges from 0.16- 0.4. This low Rf value of basin and sub-basin conforms their elongated shape with lower peak flows of longer duration than the average. Circulatory ratio (Rc) is the ratio between the area of the basin to the area of a circle having the same perimeter [24] . It indicates geomorphological stages of de- velopment of any basin. Rc varies between 0 to 1. High, medium and low Rc value signifies old, mature and young stage of geomorphic development. Rc value of the Karra Khola basin is 0.31 referring to the elongated shape of the basin. For the sub-basins, Rc ranges between 0.3-0.66. Sub-basin II, IV, V, VII and XIII show high Rc value im- DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250
  11. 11. 8 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 plying the old stage of geomorphic development of the sub-basin. The remaining watersheds having Rc value less than 0.5 are categorized as low Rc value indicating the mature geomorphological adjustment and less peak flow characteristic of the sub-basin. The analysis from the shape parameters (Re, Rf and Rc) clearly indicates an elongated shape of the sub-basins which in turn has an ef- fect on their discharge characteristics. Drainage density (Dd) is the ratio of total stream length in a given basin to the total area of the basin. Dd value of the basin is 2.77 km/sq. km. It indicates that the basin is poorly drained with a slow hydrologic response. Surface runoff is not rapidly removed from the watershed making it highly susceptible to flooding, gully erosion, etc. The drainage density among the sub-basin range from 2.98- 4.67 indicating their coarse drainage system and some- what permeable nature of their sub strata. Table 5. Geomorphometric and relief parameter values of 13 sub-basin Sub- Basin Form Factor (Rf) Circulatory Index (Rc) Drainage Texture (T) Elongation Ratio (Re) Drainage Density (Dd) Drainage Texture (T) Relief Ratio I 0.39 0.49 3.23 0.70 3.46 3.23 0.07 II 0.30 0.53 4.35 0.6 3.92 4.35 0.16 III 0.20 0.42 2.08 0.51 3.84 2.08 0.16 IV 0.34 0.61 1.83 0.66 3.67 1.83 0.06 V 0.40 0.66 2.41 0.71 4.67 2.41 0.16 VI 0.20 0.36 1.5 0.51 3.52 1.5 0.05 VII 0.37 0.63 2.87 0.69 4.20 2.87 0.12 VIII 0.26 0.40 2.02 0.57 3.36 2.02 0.05 IX 0.28 0.41 2.41 0.60 3.75 2.41 0.05 X 0.20 0.43 2.37 0.51 2.98 2.37 0.04 XI 0.16 0.35 1.38 0.45 3.23 1.38 0.05 XII 0.17 0.30 2.03 0.46 3.57 2.03 0.05 XIII 0.39 0.64 2.33 0.71 3.52 2.33 0.08 5.2.3 Relief Aspect The relief of the basin is 875 m and the value for the sub-basin varies from 190 m to 860 m. The sub-basin II has the highest relief value and the sub-basin VI has least relief. The relief value per 1 km square grid has been classified as extremely low (0-15˚), moderately low (15˚- 30˚), low (30˚-60˚), moderate (60˚-120˚), moderately high (120˚-240˚) and high (>240˚) categories (Figure 5). North eastern region of the basin mostly shows maximum difference in the highest and lowest elevation present because of the varying topography. The moderately low to low relief is present in the central region of the basin indicating the presence of flat to very gentle topography. Surrounding this region lies the area with moderate relief. The relief ratio of the whole basin is 0.05 and the values for the sub-basin ranges from 0.05 to 0.16 (Table 5). The sub-basin II, III, V and VII shows higher value of Rh be- cause of having higher elevation, smaller drainage area and size. It indicates the presence of steep slopes in these sub-basin and their proneness to erosional activity. The remaining sub-basin have the lower value of Rh because of low degree of slope. The drainage texture (Dt) of the Karra Khola basin as whole is 7.30 and the value for all sub-basins ranges from 1.38 to 4.35 (Table 5). The sub-basin II has the highest value, while XI has the lowest drainage texture value. The drainage texture map shows that most area of the basin has moderate drainage texture. The eastern and western bound- ary exhibits very coarse drainage texture (Figure 6). The Dt value is fine in some areas in the mid-east, mid-central and western region of the basin. In the central region, the places around Agrathe, Shikharpani and Chisapani show coarse to very coarse drainage texture. The areas showing finer drain- age texture value have the greater potentiality to the erosion. Figure 5. Basin relief map of the Karra Khola basin DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250
  12. 12. 9 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 5.2.4 Dissection Index (Di) Dissection index expresses the ratio of the maximum basin relief to the maximum absolute relief. It indicates the na- ture and magnitude of dissection of terrain. It defines the roughness of a surface developed by numerous valleys. The value of Di derived for each grid squares vary between 0 and 1. The values thus obtained are has been classified into five categories: (1) extremely low (0-0.1), (2) low (0.1-0.2), (3) moderate (0.2-0.3), (iv) high (0.3-0.4) and (v) very high (more than 0.4). Most parts of the basin shows extremely low (0-0.1) value while the least part has very high (>0.4) value (Figure 7). Extremely low index is observed for the terrain which has flat terraces, low reliefs and covered by alluvium deposit. The north-eastern edge of the basin shows higher value of Di near Sano Gadhi which indicate their higher risk for erosion to occur. The middle part of the basin shows the least value because of the presence of wide and flat topography. The spatial distribution map of the Di of the basin shows the variation of the values within the basin. The spatial variation of the index value helps to determine that the region with very high index is at younger stage of erosion cycle. Likely, the central region of the ba- sin is at older stage of the erosion cycle. Figure 6. Drainage texture map of the study area Figure 7. Dissection index map of the Karra Khola basin DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250 5.2.5 Hypsometric Integral (HI) Hypsometric Curves (HC) and hypsometric integrals (HI) are important indicators of watershed conditions [33] . It helps to understand the degree of dissection and stage of cycle of erosion. Hypsometric curve is obtained by plot- ting the relative area along the abscissa and relative eleva- tion along the ordinate. The relative area is obtained as a
  13. 13. 10 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 Figure 8. The hypsometric curves of each sub-basin with relative area on horizontal axis and relative height on vertical axis DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250 ratio of the area above a particular contour to the total area of the watershed encompassing the outlet. The relative elevation is calculated as the ratio of the height of a given contour (h) from the base plane to the maximum basin elevation (H). The resulting curve starts at the top left cor- ner at 1.0 and ends at the bottom right corner at 1.0. The hypsometric integral is equivalent to the ratio of the area under the curve to the area of the entire square formed by covering it (Figure 8). The HI value for the entire basin ranges from 0.176- 0.386 (Table 6). The hypsometric integral values, relative elevation and relative area value with corresponding contour values have been calculated for the basin and 13 sub-basin. The sub-basin have been classified as young (>0.6), mature (0.3-0.6) and old (<0.3) stage of the ero- sion cycle according to their values for the hypsometric integral. The sub-basin II, IV, V and VI are at equilibrium or mature stage and heading towards the peneplanation or deteriorating stage. This indicates that the soil erosion from these sub-basin were primarily derived from the in- cision of channel beds, down slope movement of topsoil and bedrock material, washout of soil mass and cutting
  14. 14. 11 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250 of stream banks. It is understood that the hydrologic re- sponse of the sub-basin attaining the mature stages will have slow rate of erosion [33] unless there are very high in- tense storms leading to high runoff peaks. The remaining sub-basin namely, I, III, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII and XIII are at old stage of the erosion cycle. Table 6. Hypsometric Integral value for 13 sub-basin Sub-basin HI Stage of erosion cycle I 0.18 old II 0.302 mature III 0.282 old IV 0.386 mature V 0.317 mature VI 0.34 mature VII 0.18 old VIII 0.217 old IX 0.225 old X 0.224 old XI 0.225 old XII 0.285 old XIII 0.176 old 6. Conclusion The main stream of the Karra Khola originates from the north-eastern hills within the basin and stretches for about 22.35 km and meets the Rapti River at the western extreme of the basin. The stream segments of the Karra Khola falls on A, B, C and F classes. First to fourth order segments flowing through the substrate of the Lower Si- walik sub-group fall on A- and B-type. Similarly, B-type streams of fourth order are developed at segments flowing through the substrate of Quaternary Mud deposit. The fifth order B- and C-type streams are developed in the Quater- nary Sand substrate. F-type stream are developed towards upstream segment of Agrathe Khahare and Gauritar Kha- hare on the substrate of Quaternary Gravel deposit. Morphometric analysis of a drainage basin is a better approach towards unraveling various aspects of basin characteristics and its development. GIS and remote sens- ing procedures can be successfully applied for computing different morphometric parameters. The Karra Khola basin is 5th order basin mostly populated by 1st and 2nd order streams. It is an elongated basin along with most of its sub-basin indicating their high runoff feature. Rb value of the sub-basins conforms that they are unaffected by the structural disturbance. Sub-basin are characterized with short flow paths, more run off and less infiltration indicating their vulnerability to flash flooding. The drain- age density values of the basin reveal the surface area of the basin is permeable; marking its high susceptibility to flooding, gully erosion, etc. The basin has very coarse tex- ture mainly in the eastern territory along with north-east, south-west region and towards the confluence of the main stream Karra Khola and Rapti Nadi. The central portion of the basin executes very fine, fine and moderate drain- age texture. Dissection index value implies that the north eastern regions of the basin are at younger state of erosion cycle and are at higher risk for erosion to occur, while the central region of the basin is at older stage of geomorphic development. Hypsometric analysis was helpful to visual- ize the erosional stage of basin and sub-basin with quanti- tative interpretation. It reflected that the basin and most of its sub-basin are at the old stage of geomorphic develop- ment process. The study clearly elucidates that the Karra Khola basin is at a greater threat future natural calamities such as flash flood, erosion, etc. The information and find- ings condensed under this study can be valuable to guide researchers, planners, developers and decision makers for adopting suitable soil erosion and flood disaster risk reduction measures in the Karra Khola basin, a major trib- utary of Rapti Nadi. Acknowledgement Authors are thankful to Miss Mamata Syami for her valuable guidance and support during the study. Authors would like to thank to Mr. Suman Maharjan for his assis- tance during desk study. Authors thank Rythum Rai and Ananta Joshi for their cooperation during field survey. References [1] Lewin, J., Brewer, A. P.. Sedimentary Process/ Fluvi- al Geomorphology. Encyclopedia of Geology, 2005: 650-663. [2] Leopold, L. B., Wolman, M. G., Miller, J. P.. Fluvial Process in geomorphology. Freeman, San Francisco, CA, 1964: 522. [3] Shrestha, P., Tamrakar, N. K.. Morphology and classification of the main stem Bagmati River, Cen- tral Nepal. Bulletin of the Department of Geology, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal, 2012, 15: 23-34. https://doi.org/10.3126/bdg.v15i0.7415. [4] Rosgen, D. L. A classification of natural rivers. Can- tena, 1994, 22: 169-199. https://doi.org/10.1016/0341-8162(94)90001-9 [5] Qazi, H. A., Ashok, P. K.. Hydology, geomorphology and Rosgen Classification of Doodhganga stream in
  15. 15. 12 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250 Kashmir Himalaya, India. International Journal of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, 2011, 3: 57-65. [6] Buffington, J. M., Montgomery D, R.. Geomorphic classification of rivers. Treatise on Geomorphology, 2013, 9: 730-767. [7] Juracek, K. E., Fitzpatrick, F. A.. Limitations and implications of stream classification. Journal of the American Water Resource Association, 2003, 39: 659-670. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1752-1688.2003.tb03683.x [8] Strahler, A. N. Physical Geography. 3rd edition, John Willey and Sons, New York, 1969: 535. [9] Sharma, S., Sarma, J. N. Drainage analysis in a part of the Brahmaputra valley in Sivasagar district, As- sam, India, to detect the role of nontectonic activity. Journal of Indian Society of Remote Sensing, 2013, 41, 4: 895-904. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-019-1118-2 [10] Mahala, A.. The significance of morphometric analy- sis to understand the hydrological and morphological characteristics in two different morpho-climatic set- tings. Applied Water Science, 2020, 10: 33. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-019-1118-2 [11] Strahler, A. Dynamic basis of geomorphology. Geo- logical Society of America Bulletin, 1952, 63: 923- 938. http://dx.doi.org/10.1130/00167606(1952)63[11 17:HAAOET]2.0.CO;2. [12] Nautiyal, M. D. Morphometric analysis of drain- age basin using aerial photographs; a case study of Khairkuli basin. District Dehradun. W. P. Journal of Indian Society of Remote Sensing, 1994, 22, 4: 251- 261. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF03026526 [13] Biswas, S., Sudhakar, S., Desai, V. R.. Prioritisation of subwatersheds based on morphometric analysis of drainage basin: a remote sensing and GIS approach. Journal of Indian Society of Remote Sensing, 199, 27: 155. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF02991569 [14] Magesh, N. S., Jitheshlal, K. V., Chandrasekar, N., Jini, K. V.. Geographical information system-based morphometric analysis of Bharathapuzha river basin, Kerala, India. Applied Water Science, 2013, 3: 467- 477. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13201-013-0095-0 [15] Tokuoka, T. The Churai (Siwalik) Group in West Central Nepal. Bulletin of the Department of Geolo- gy, Tribhuvan University, 1992, 22: 75-88. [16] Tokuoka, T., Takayasu, K., Yoshida, M., and Hi- satomi, K.. The Churia (Siwalik) Group of the Arung Khola area, west-central Nepal. Memoirs of the Fac- ulty of Science, Department of Geology, Shimane University, 1986, 22: 135-210. [17] Kizaki, K.. An outline of Himalayan upheaval. Jagadamba Prakashan, Kathmandu, 1994: 127. [18] Critelli, S., Ingersoll, R. V.. Sandstone petrology and provenance of the Siwalik Group (northwest Pakistan and western-southeastern Nepal). Journal of Sedi- mentary Research, 1994, A64: 815823. https://doi.org/10.1306/D4267ED3-2B26-11D7- 8648000102C1865D [19] DeCelles, P. G., Gehrels, G. E., Quade, J., Ojha, T. P., Kapp, P. A., Upreti, B. N., 1998. Neogene foreland basin deposits, erosional unroofing, and the kinemat- ic history of the Himalayan fold-thrust belt, western Nepal. Geological Society of America Bulletin, 1998, 110: 2-21. https://doi.org/10.1130/0016-7606(1998)110% 3C0002:NFBDEU%3E2.3.CO;2 [20] Tamrakar, N. K., Karki, B. Geomorphometric prop- erties and variability of sediment delivery ratio and specific sediment yield among sub-basin of Karra River basin, Central Nepal, Sub Himalaya, Journal of Nepal Geological Society, 2019, 59: 19-37. http://dx.doi.org/10.1130/0016-7606(1945)56%5b275: EDOSAT%5d2.0.CO;2 [21] Rosgen, D. L. Applied River Morphology. Wildland Hydrology, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 1996: 378. [22] Singh, S. A geomorphological study of small drain- age basin of Ranchi plateau, DPhil thesis, Geology Department, Allahabad University, 1978. [23] Dov. Nir. 1957. The ratio of relative and absolute al- titudes of Mt. Carmel, a contribution to the problem of relief analysis and relief classification. Geographi- cal Review, 1957, 47: 564-569. [24] Strahler, A. N. Quantitative geomorphology of drain- age basins and channel networks. In: Chow, V. T. (Ed), Handbook of applied hydrology, McGraw-Hill, New York, 1964: 439-476. [25] Schumms, S. A. Evaluation of drainage systems and slopes in Badlands of Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Geological Society of America Bulletin, 1956, 67: 597-646. http://dx.doi.org/10.1130/0016-7606(1956)67[597: EODSAS]2.0.CO;2 [26] Horton, R. E. Erosional development of streams and their drainage density: hydrophysical approach to quantitative geomorphology. Geological Society of America Bulletin, 1945, 56: 275-370. http://dx.doi.org/10.1130/0016-7606(1945)56% 5b275:EDOSAT%5d2.0.CO;2 [27] Horton, R. E. Drainage basin characteristics. Trans- actions American Geophysical Union, 1932, 13: 61-
  16. 16. 13 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 DOI: https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2250 350. https://doi.org/10.1029/TR013i001p00350 [28] Singh, V. P. A morphometric study of terrain of Pat- lands of the Chotanagpur region, PhD thesis, Awadh University, Faizabad, 1984: 184-210. [29] Schumm, S. A. Sinuosity of alluvial rivers in the great plains. Bulletin of Geological Society of Amer- ica, 1963, 74: 1089-1100. https://doi.org/10.1130/0016-7606(1963)74[1089:SO AROT]2.0.CO;2 [30] Pike, R. J., Wilson, S. E. Elevation-relief ratio, hyp- sometric integral and geomorphic area-altitude anal- ysis. Geological Society of America Bulletin, 1971, 82: 1079-1084. http://dx.doi.org/10.1130/0016-7606(1971)82[1079 :ERHIAG]2.0.CO;2 [31] Bali, R., Agarwal, K. K., Ali, S. N., Rastogi, S. K., Krishna, K. Drainage morphometry of Himalayan Glacio-fluvial basin, India: hydrologic and neotec- tonic implications. Environmental Earth Sciences, 2011, 66(4): 1163-1174. [32] Esper, A. M. Y. Morphometric analysis of Colanguil River Basin and flash flood hazard, San Juan, Argen- tina. Environmental Geology, 2008, 55: 107-111. [33] Ritter, D. F., Kochel, R. C., Miller, J. R.. Process geomorphology. McGraw Hill, Boston, 2002: 560.
  17. 17. 14 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2297 Journal of Geological Research http://ojs.bilpublishing.com/index.php/jgr-a ARTICLE Geo-textile in Riverbank-Embankment Protection from Flood Flow Erosion Anand Verdhen1* Shantjeev Kumar2 1. Former Engineer-Scientist and Professor, Village & P.O.:- Sadarpur, District:- Nalanda, St.:- Bihar, PIN- 811101, India 2. Engineer, Galfar/OECC in Oman, Village & P.O.:- Uttarnama, District:- Nalanda, St.:- Bihar, PIN- 803119, India ARTICLE INFO ABSTRACT Article history Received: 30 July 2020 Accepted: 31 August 2020 Published Online: 30 September 2020 Bank erosion of rivers, e.g. Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kosi and Kamla- Balan, all originating in the Himalayan hills of Nepal and flowing through the alluvial plains of North Bihar, is a chronic and common phenomenon. Cutting and deposition result in shifting or meandering of the river endangering the embankment, road, bridge, barrage, and countryside. Anti-erosion and maintenance require huge investment. The river Kamla- Balan faces bank erosion throughout its embanked length, but stretches at km 37 and 62 are highly unstable and vulnerable. This paper deals with the problem, presents the hydrological details responsible for the hazard, and demonstrates the effectiveness of supplementary geo-textile with conventional sand filter pitching to protect the soil and slope of the riverbank. Estimated flood discharge and velocity at 100 years of return period is nearly 2100 cumecs and 0.9 m/sec, respectively. Riverbed and bank material is represented by silt with d50 of 0.018 to 0.05 mm while 0.02 mm of silt may get eroded and transported by flow above 0.15 m/ s. Launching apron is also required due to local scour. Model study test shows its suitability under various hydraulic conditions. Study reveals the effectiveness of woven type geo-textile reinforced revetment irrespective of cost and environmental consideration. Keywords: Kamala Balan Scour depth Geo-textile Revetment Hydrology & hydraulics 1. Introduction E rosion of riverbanks and riverbeds is the major geo-engineering problem for the safety and life of the hydraulic structures constructed to contain, pass, or regulate the flood or supercritical flow. Mishra (2010)[1] having long experience to realize that an outsider Noble Laureate was more handicapped than any officials of the Govt. in the matter of resources to provide any flood disaster solution. Member officiating National Di- saster Management Authority desired from the conference of National Hydrology Project to evolve various techno- logical solutions for preventing or reducing the losses due to disasters, which seems challenging year after year and fails to deliberate [2] . Flood hazard related database and inventory web application deploying Embankment Asset Management System for Kosi basin (K-EAMS) online is yet to be realised that it is solution and action or crisis [3] . This problem of soil erosion exists in all types of geo- logical, geographical, or geomorphologic base of river system. The solution is technical, but a site-specific action is more effective than a general one. In order to maintain *Corresponding Author: Anand Verdhen, Former Engineer-Scientist and Professor, Village & P.O.:- Sadarpur, District:- Nalanda, St.:- Bihar, PIN- 811101, India; Email: anand_indra3@yahoo.co.in
  18. 18. 15 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 the embankments in position, large-scale anti-erosion works in the form of spur, and revetments are required before the flood season at vulnerable locations. Large chunk of the budget goes into the erosion control works. Bihar is the top most flood-prone state of the nation and has a series of continuous or discrete embankments facing erosion, overtopping, cutting or breaches at 63 places in 2004 [4] . Even in normal flood years, 2005 & 2006 report- ed embankments breach at 8 and 1places, mostly in North Bihar, Kamala Balan occupied 7 and 1places, respective- ly. Health and safety of the embankment remain under question, whatever may be justification (unprecedented rain, flood or cutting by villagers and anti-socials). Floods in Bihar result in significant human and financial losses annually. Prevention of erosion suggested was with boul- der and sandy cement bags [5] . Amid recent anti-erosion practices using boulders and cement bags for flood issues in North Bihar [6] and works in progress during the period of COVD-19 [7] floods are playing their devastating role [8] (Figure 1). (a) (b) (c) Figure 1. Flood and Anti-erosion works (a) after Singh (2010) [6] , and (b) during lockdown in Bihar April 2020) [7] , and (c) breach in Kamala Balan embankment near Jhan- jharpur in July 2019 [8] Geo-textile is a genetic term, which includes geo-syn- thetics, geo-membrane, geo-grids, geo-nets etc. Geo-tex- tiles fall into five categories as per their fabrication, i.e. woven, heat-bonded non-woven, punched non-woven, knitted and fibre/soil mixing. Although geo-textiles use started during 1960s-70s for a variety of applications, i.e filtration, slope stabilisation and drainage, use of these materials to control soil erosion on steep slopes were re- alized in 1992 [9] . Riverbank protection in 1992 using 600 m2 of Coir (geo-textile) in Chowara near Alwaye was encouraging and 575 geo-textile bags were used in 2001 for controlling sea-beach erosion at Chellanam. Material durability and performance also matters, as jute losses its tensile strength within six weeks, while Coir losses only 20% of its tensile strength even after one year in water and its tensile strength remain unchanged for 8 to 10 years under seashore water conditions [10] . Both, Jute and Coir are available in Nepal and India. Conventional techniques and materials in use were not found enough durable in order to control riverbank/ embankment erosion/cutting. The revetment section, de- signed with a layer of geo-textiles may prove durable and cost-effective over the years. The objective of the study is https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2297
  19. 19. 16 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 to study and investigate the suitability of geo-textile ma- terial to protect a typically historical cutting and erosion stressed riverbank and embankment location under the hy- drological and hydraulic conditions of the River Kamala Balan flood flow. 2. Study Area Flooding and bank erosion of rivers Burhi Gandak, Kosi and its tributaries Baghmati cum Kamla-Balan are known historically [11-14] . The river Kamla-Balan has its own history of shifting river courses and bank erosion since 1893 due to devastating flood. Although, the damages due to floods in years 1938 to 1941 and 1956 to 1959 are remarkable, Left and right banks embankment (total 160 km) of the river Kamla-Balan, constructed in 1964 to reg- ulate flood flow water, starts from Indo-Nepal border near Jainagar in the state of Bihar and left open after Kothram before joining the river Bagmati or Kosi. During flood season people of villages lying in between and outside the embankments, have to take shelter on the embankment. Although the problem was activated exponentially after construction of embankment mainly due to rise in the bed level and velocity of floodwater. Kamala Balan upper catchment area of 1963 km2 (35%) falls in Nepal while lower 3600 km2 (65%) falls in North Bihar of India. Lengthwise this river traverses nearly 72 km (22%) in Nepal and 256 km (78%) in India from a lofty hill slope to an alluvial plain [15-16] . About 95% of its flood plain area has 196 km of embankment. Floodwater of 1.2 to 0.1 m/s velocity varies in stretches. Embankment from Jainagar (Indo-Nepal boarder) to Kothram in right 95.5 km and in left 92 km (total 187.5 km) has a gap from 12.5 to 22.5 km in left [17] . Damages due to flood of 1974, 1975, 1978, 1985, 1987, 2004, 2007, (2000-2008) and until now are memorable in which affected area ranged between 2 and 4 lakh ha, against an average of 0.6 lakh ha. The high silt concentration (1.725 gm/litre) and the nature of aggradations and degradation at stretches are alarming. The most vulnerable points near the village Kanhauli, Bhakuwa, Banuar, Sukki, Devera, Thenga, Ma- harajpur and Bhatgama etc. of western embankment as well as a few points near village Bugras, Bhaduar, Pipra- ghat, Bridge and Asma of eastern embankment are not in a position to face devastating stroke of floodwater. As consequences of heavy rainfall in Nepal during 1-2 August 1993, the river Kamla Balan virtually changed its course spilling out 70% of its flood flow at 53.7 km of right embankment near Sohrai inundating Alinagar, Ghan- shyampur and Manigachi blocks in Darbhanga district due to widening-up of the breach up to 250 m [18] . After 25 years status are not satisfactory as Kamala Balan western embankment breached near villages Naruar and Ram- khetari, while eastern embankment near village Rakhwari of Jhanjharpur block/Subdivision. People of hundred villages from 10 blocks out of 21 blocks got affected [8] . Although raising, strengthening and protection works of embankment had taken place covering 33.7 and 27.81 km in 2018 on the left and right banks, respectively at critical reaches of Kamala Balan [19] . The river sections, at 37 km near the village Banuar and at 62 km near the village Devera of western embankment found critical to study the nature of erosion and possible control measures in1993. Interview conducted with the concerned officials as well as locals and collected specific information, soil and water samples. Figure 2 shows an index map of the study area. Figure 3 and Figure 4 show the details and sections of the study zones at km 37 and 62 km of the river Kamala Balan right bank embankment. 3. Methodology To control erosion, it is necessary to know the relation between size and density of the soil or material in use, the velocity of the flowing water or the shear stress exerted by the current. Different types of revetment have been applied in river regulation works depending upon the cost and availability of the local material. It is important to make a distinction between permeable and impermeable revetments. The most common example of the permeable revetment applicable in the dry as well as underwater conditions is the dumping of stones, which forms more or less a graded layer on the erodible silt-base. The designed thickness of such a layer must be large enough in case of fine silt-base, as a strong turbulent and fluctuating current may suck the silt through the pores between the stones. Under such situation, a layer of geo-textile may prove more reliable material for riverbank protection, if not for bed, as an erosion control measure. Figure 2. Index map showing study region in flood affect- ed part of the Bihar in India indicating location of Kamala Balan River [20] https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2297
  20. 20. 17 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 Therefore, we selected a pair of typical and badly af- fected embankment stretches during 1990s by the flood flow in North Bihar [21] and study carried out. Consequent- ly, hydrological and hydraulic analysis (soil size distribu- tion, flood discharge at HFL, flow velocity, scour depth, etc.) have been performed including designed application arrangement to augment the cutting and erosion control measures of slopes, sides and toe of the embankment. Subsequently, having details of two most vulnerable stretches/sections, suitability of supplementary geo-textile material has been studied and tested in laboratory and a model test conducted by the co-author to verify the effi- ciency and effectiveness of geo-textile layer. We used information available through literatures and Water Resources Dept, Govt. of Bihar [21] . The stage, dis- charge and HFL at Jaynagar and Jhanjharpur sites of Cen- tral Water Commission were helpful in frequency analysis of flood flow stage and discharge. The flood flow velocity and discharge at HFL estimation performed using con- ventional Slope-Area method and scour depth has been determined for the concerned discharges as per the code of practice [22a,b-23] . Figure 3. Plan and sectional elevations (reduced levels in m) at km 37 of the river Kamla-Balan right bank embank- ment 4. Results and Discussion 4.1 Status of Anti-erosion Works At 37 km section (Figure 3)[21] : During 1987 construction of five Sal-bullah spurs normal to the bank at different key points and a pilot channel was executed before the flood, but Sal-bullah spurs were not found enough to prevent bank erosion. All spurs except one collapsed due to first flood in the same year. Further, there was a proposal to protect 330 m length of embankment by boulder revet- ment on suitable filter media as well as to divert the shift- ed course by a new pilot channel. This stretch near village Banuar failed many years including breach in 2002. Section at 62 km (Figure 4): In order to stop bank ero- sion and shifting of the river at 62 km, a tie band used to be in practice frequently during 1975-80 on the right bank along the river edge. The tie band washed away in 1987 flood; river changed its courses and started flowing paral- lel and adjacent to the main right embankment, resulting in breaches at three different locations. Both, boulders and sand bags tied together by nylon nets and placed in position between Sal-bullah piles to protect the toe of the embankment portion. After 1987, screen of Sal-bullah and brick bed bars constructed several times, but the active erosion at downstream or upstream continued. Further, boulder revetment proposed and boulder revetment con- structed on tie band using flexible jute mat as a filter me- dia, and found functional to some extent. Figure 4. Plan and sectional elevations (RL in m) at km 62 of the river Kamla-Balan right bank embankment 4.2 Hydrological and Hydraulic Properties Flood-flow stage and discharge information have been de- termined for the study sections, 37 km and 62 km, based on the Central Water Commission observation at 50.5 km near Jhanjharpur. The deepest bed level of the river at 50.5 https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2297
  21. 21. 18 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 km is 44.15 m asl (RL), whereas it is 49 m (RL) at 37 km and 40.5 m (RL) at 62 km. The danger level, mean flow level and Highest Flood Level at 50.5 km are 50 m, 50.85 m and 52.73 m (RL), respectively. Interesting and surpris- ing to note that danger level is above the mean flow level, means the sections are liable to face flood hazard during normal flow as well. Catchment area up to Jhanjharpur site is 2945 sq km [15] . At this section, the monsoon mean flow in the river is 1119 cumecs. Average annual rainfall in the area is 140 cm. Estimated flood peak based upon analysis of annual flood peaks data series using different frequency distributions[24] at 10, 50, and 100 years of return periods are 1656, 2188 and 2413 cumecs, respectively [16] . The PH value of floodwater measured on 22 September 1991 is 6.92, means water is slightly acidic. Sieve analysis result (Figure 5) of soil samples representing riverbed, riverbank and its base through particle size distribution curves the mean particle size (d50) for riverbed and bank base found as 0.018 mm and that of the riverbank soil particle mean size was only 0.05mm. These fine particles are very much erodible with velocity above 0.3 m/s. Figure 6 (a & b) show river cross-sections at 37 km and 62 km, respectively. Average height of the embankment is 8 m and distance between east and west embankment is about 2 km. Table 1 shows the flood discharge and other hydraulic features computed based upon Slope-Area meth- od using Manning’s’ equation (the governing equations, parameters and variables are defined in the concerned col- umns). The perimeter and cross-sectional area of the river at 62 km with water elevation of 49.8 m are 819 m and 2820 m2 , respectively. An average slope of the riverbed is 0.317 m/km. The estimated flow velocity at 49.8 m (RL) of flow depth is 0.88 m/sec. The estimated flow velocity at 56.9 m (RL) of flow depth at Section 37 km is 0.93 m/sec. The normal scour depth calculated at section of km 37 and km 62 is 5.4 m and 6.4 m, respectively (Table 1). The ra- dius of meandering and its curvature at 37 km is 500 m. It has-been developed due to shifting of the river courses to- wards the embankment by 300 m in 1987, 100 m in 1988 and 200 m in 1989. As a result of progressive shifting, it was flowing only 30 m away in 1990 and 20 m away in 1991 to the embankment whereas, at the section of 62 km the river is braided and main flow runs parallel to the em- bankment striking and touching up to 3 km downstream. Figure 5. Grain size distribution curves based on sieve analysis of soil samples representing riverbed, embank- ment slope and base material of the embankment Figure 6. Cross-sections at (a) 37 km, 210m u/s and 260m d/s from km37, and (b) 62 km, 375m u/s and 525m d/s from km 62 Table 1. Abstract of hydrological parameters computed and estimated for the River Kamala Balan at both the sections, km 37 and km 62 at up-stream and down-stream of Jhanjharpur at 50.5 km Location HFL Area (A) Hydraulic Radius ® Rugosity Coeff. (n) Conveyance Factor (K) Bed Slope (S) Avg.(Q) Flood Discharge Velosity (V = Q/A) Normal Scour (m) km m m2 (A/P)m N (1/n) AR2/3 Average Q=(1/n)* AR2/3)*S^0.5 Cumecs m/s Silt factor (f=0.3) 36.8 56.98 1847.6 3.3 0.045 91499 0.00036 or 1 in 2784 1781 0.93 0.3 37.0 56.90 1557.6 3.3 0.045 77404 37.3 56.81 2318.4 3.4 0.045 117232 5.4 61.7 49.92 2248.2 2.9 0.045 102458 0.00032 or 1 in 3151 2327 0.88 0.3 62.0 49.80 2820.1 3.4 0.045 142904 62.5 49.63 2910.1 3.6 0.045 152287 6.4 Normal Scour Depth =1.34(((Q/400)**2)/f)^0.333 = Section 37 km = 5.4 m & Section 62 km = 6.4 m https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2297
  22. 22. 19 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 4.3 Control Measures and Materials The spurs, groynes and revetment works are anti-erosion measures to check bank erosion and to protect the em- bankment [25-26] . Groynes may be impermeable or perme- able type. Permeable type may be of tree spurs, timber stakes or wooden piles, stoned filled in balli crates, or stone filled in wire crates. It may be placed as per site requirement to function as reflecting, attracting or nor- mal type (Figure 7). According to National Policy, an anti-erosion work should normally be taken-up only for protection of towns, residential areas, railway line, roads, group of thickly populated villages and agricultural lands, where the benefit-cost ratio justifies such works. National Water Resources Council (NWRC) adopted National Wa- ter Policy on flood protection measures and co-operation, a centrally sponsored scheme, namely Critical Anti-ero- sion works in Ganga Basin States. The study sections are important on the above points of view. . Figure 7. Typical hydraulic structures to divert the flow and protect the river bank/ embankment, ie. Groyne layout options (a) repelling type, (b) attracting type, (c) normal type or (d) system for repelling type Engineering properties [26a-b] (porosity, tensile and punc- turing strength) of an opted typical polypropylene (having fabric strips of white colour, woven one up and one down, 0.56 mm thick, 200 gm/m2 of surface area, 22 number of threads per cm in wrap direction and 32 numbers in weft direction with maximum pore sizes of 230 micron) were determined by conducting laboratory tests [26a] . The aver- age tensile strength under wrap and weft directions was 4640 kg/m and 3380 kg/m, respectively. Based on the characteristics of both the study sections, the geo-textile aided revetment design as per grain size distribution of each layer (Figure 8) shows that a layer (A), of 10 cm thick coarse sand above natural soil, then a geo-textile layer (B) covered by 15 cm thick gravel layer (C), and a water front material (stone boulder) layer of at least 20 cm thick satisfy stability, filter and uniformity cri- teria [26a] . Geo-textile reinforced revetment section (Figure 9) found suitable for the soil particle size and flood flow velocity analysed as 0.93 and 0.88 m/sec for the study sections at 37 and 62 km, respectively. However, as per site condition thickness of pitching layer may go up to 0.75 m for slope and 1.4 m for launching apron. Figure 8. Shows silt, gravel and boulders size distribution curve, proposed for minimum thickness of riprap slope revetment (a) (b) Figure 9. Shows the sectional elevation of (a) typical sand based filter and (b) proposed geo-synthetic based filter for bank protection revetment 4.4 Model Test A model test was performed to know the effectiveness of the geo-textile under conditions similar to that of the https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2297
  23. 23. 20 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 field [26a] . A physical model, similitude to the site charac- teristics and side slope of 2:1 was constructed using dis- turbed local soil. As per design, the tested geo-textile sheet was laid over the slopes from toe to a height above esti- mated water level. The geo-textile sheet was anchored and a riprap of 60 mm stone material was laid over it. Flood depth and velocity (maximum up to 1.2 m/sec) of varying magnitudes were created to test the performance. Further, a similar test conducted without using geo-textile layer. It has been found that the test performed using geo-textile was safe and there was not any sign of displacement of pitching material or dislocation of foundation material underneath. Whereas, foundation/base material eroded without a layer of geo-textile at a flow velocity above 0.3 m /sec. 5. Conclusion Forecasting the situation supported by Remote Sensing data, Geographic Information System and field visits are essential to monitor the changes in the river topology and to take corrective and protection measures. Flood fighting measures like patrolling and mobility on embankment just by fighting squad are not sufficient to combat risk of fail- ure of embankment by river erosion. Lack of required input on anti-erosion works and ade- quate protection of embankments restrict risk free situa- tion. This may be due to failure of conventional approach- es and foundation materials. The foundation materials is silty-soil with d50 of 0.018 mm for the river bed and 0.05 mm for bank slope, which may get eroded and transported at the flow velocity above 0.15 m / sec. While velocity analysed at the study sections 37 and 62 km was 0.93 and 0.88 m/sec, respectively. Study shows that an application of woven type geo-tex- tile with sufficient pores to dissipate pore pressure can re- store the foundation material. Above the geo-textile sheet riprap pitching of 15 cm thick gravel of 30 mm to 125 mm sizes and more than 20 cm thick water front stone boulders above 200 mm size may be suited to protect the embankment at the study section. The geo-textile rein- forced revetment may act as a rescue against the alarming situation of cutting and erosion in the river Kamla Balan. The protection has to be done up to scour depth also as per provision of relevant codes available and others. The normal scour depth calculated at section of km 37 and km 62 is 5.4 m and 6.4 m, respectively. However, due to lack of durability against wire meshing and environmental consideration the cost-ben- efit analysis are required to be studied further taking an account of direct, indirect and opportunity cost-benefit in the long run. This shows that solutions are site spe- cific and to protect entire stretch of the embankment for its safety and sustainability, problem prone areas of embankment are very much needed to be studied in this light. Conflict Nothing Contribution First and corresponding address dominates in hydroogical and hydraulic studies, while the co-uthers study dominates in material application and model testing. Acknowledgment Authors wish to acknowledge the help and assistance provided by the officials of the concerned organisations. We extend our thanks to the family members for their as- sistance and endurance to accomplish this endeavour. Last but not least thanks to Rita Aarsh, Suchitra and Himritu Bharati for sparing their valuable time. References [1] Mishra, D.K. Response to SANDRP blog: On sedi- ments and Rivers[C]. 2014:1-2. [2] NHP Proceedings of the national conference on flood warning for disaster risk reduction[M]. National Hydrology Project organised jointly with National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO) and Central Water Commission, Govt. of India at Hyderabad, May 2019: 1-263. [3] Flood management Improvement Support System WRD, GoB, Final Report[R]. Bihar Kosi Flood Re- covery Project, Consultancy Services for Designing, Developing and Deploying Embankment Asset Man- agement System for Kosi basin (K-EAMS), LEA As- sociates South Asia Private Limited, New Delhi, July 2015: [4] FIMSC. Flood Report 2013[R]. Flood Management Improvement Support Centre, Water Resources De- partment, Govt. of Bihar, 2014:1=65 (e-resources). [5] Sinha, R., Burton, M., and Tiwari, G. Strengthening the institutional framework for flood and water man- agement in Bihar, Developing a Phase-I Strategy for Reform[C]. Working Paper, International Growth Centre, www.theigc.org, 2012: 1-145. [6] Singh, M. Recent technological advancement and sustainable solutions for flood issues in North Biha- r[C]. Water and Land management Institute, Phul- warisharif, Patna, Bihar, India, 2010: 1-75, (e-re- sources). https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2297
  24. 24. 21 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 [7] Thakur, R.K. Flood protection works start in Bihar on war footing amid COVID-19 lockdown[N]. The New Indian Express, 20th April 2020. [8] TOI. Kamala Balan breaches 2 bunds in Jhanjhar- pur[N]. The Times of India, 15 July 2019. [9a] Rickson, R.J., Vella, P. experiments on the role of the natural and synthetic geo-textiles for the control of soil erosion[M]. In the Proceedings of Congress Geosintetico per le costruzioni in terra - II controllo. dell’erosine, Bologna, Oct. 1992: 1-5. [9b] Rickson, R.J. Control of sediment production using geo-textiles. Results of experimental testing using simulated rainfall and runoff[M]. In the “Environment is our Future”, Proceedings of the XXIII IECA An- nual Conference, Reno, Nevada, 1992: 353. [10] Schurholz, H. Utilisation potentials for coir fabrics as geo-textiles. Proc. of Seminar on Coir Geotext, Coiimbatore, (Coir Board, Chochin), September 1988:1-9. [11] Verdhen, A. Hydrology pertaining to flood impact analysis and flood plain zoning in the middle reach of Baghmati basin[C]. Presented at the Workshop on Impact of Floods & Flooding at CWRS, Patna in col- laboration with FHRC, UK under Water Resources Link Programme of British Council, 22nd October 1994. [12] Verdhen, A. Selection of study areas and flood map- ping, Hydrological analysis, and Public perception of floods and flood mitigation (Chapter 3,4 & 8) on Im- pact of Floods in North Bihar, Middlesex University and Patna University Report[R]. Joint Research in Water Management of CWRS, Patna & FHRC, UK supported by Ford Foundation and British Council, May 1995:16,9,8.ISBN 1 859240534. [13] Verdhen, A. Planning and evaluation of flood control systems in North Bihar[C]. Presented in the Seminar of Planning and Evaluation of Flood Control Systems at CWRS, Patna.on 19 July 1996. [14] Verdhen, A., Prasad, T. Socio-economics of floods and flood control - a case study in North Bihar[M]. Presented in National Seminar on Flood Devastation and Agricultural Development in Eastern India at Ra- jendra Agriculture University, Pusa B.K. Publishing Corporation, Delhi. 1997: 13-24, [15] Prasad, T., Verdhen, A. Sediment Transport Measure- ment in North Bihar Rivers Indicating Erosion from Indo-Nepal[J]. Proceedings of International Sympo- sium on Erosion and Sediment Transport Monitoring Programmes in River Basin, held at Oslo, Norway, 24-28 August 1992, International Association of Hy- drological Science (IAHS), Pub. No- 210, 1992:117- 125. [16] Prasad, T., Verdhen, A., Prakash, N. Frequency be- haviour of peak flow occurrences in north Bihar riv- ers[J]. Proceedings of 58th R & D Session of CBIP, held at Banglore in March 1993, Central Board of Irrigation & Power Journal, Delhi, 1993: 70-75. [17] Kumar, D. Flood and sediment management in kosi River[C]. FIMSC, Patna, Bihar, [18] Newspaper, Flood situation worsens in 8 districts[N], The Times of India, Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, 3 August 1993. [19] GFCC. Annal report 2017-18[R]. Ganga Flood Con- trol Commission Patna, MoWRRD&GR, Govt. of India, 2018: 1-70. [20] Atlas. Pocket road atlus of India[M]. Eds: Muhthiah, S. & Arya, R.P. Tamilnad Printers and Traders Pvt. Ltd., Chromepet, Madras, India, 1986:14. [21] F.C.D. Case history report of river Kamla Balan[R]. Flood Control Division, Jhanjharpur, Water Resourc- es Department, Govt. of Bihar, 1991: 2-3. [22a]IRC:SP-13. Guidelines for the design of small bridg- es and culverts[S]. Indian Road Congress, Jamnagar House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. 1995: 25-45. [22b]IRC:89. Guidelines for design and construction of river training and control works for road bridges[S]. Indian road congress, Jamnagar House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. 1997: 7-67. [23] IRC:78. Standard specifications and code of practice for road bridges, Section VII- Foundation and sub- structure[S]. Indian road congress, Jamnagar House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. 2000: 7-60. [24] Verdhen, A. Flood frequency analysis ‘computer software package for flood frequency analyses’ [D]. M. Tech Thesis, Water Resource Engg, Dept. of Civil Engg., I.I.T. Delhi, New Delhi, 1992. [25] Verdhen, A., Prasad, T. Socio-economics of floods and flood control - a case study in North Bihar[M]. Presented and in proceedings of National Seminar on Flood Devastation and Agricultural Development in Eastern India at Rajendra Agriculture University, Pusa, B.K. Publishing Corporation, Delhi, 1997: 13- 24. [26a]Kumar, S. Erosion in river Kamla- Balan - A case study[D]. M.E. Thesis, Civil Engg. Dept. B.I.T., Mesra, Ranchi. 1993. [26b]Rao, G.V., Raju, G.V.S.S. Engineering with Geo-syn- thetics[M]. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, New Delhi, 1990. https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2297
  25. 25. 22 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2302 Journal of Geological Research http://ojs.bilpublishing.com/index.php/jgr-a ARTICLE Engineering Geological and Geotechnical Studies of Taprang Landslide, West-central Nepal:AnApproach for Slope StabilityAnalysis Ashok Sigdel* Radha Krishna Adhikari Department of Geology, Tri-Chandra Multiple Campus, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal ARTICLE INFO ABSTRACT Article history Received: 30 July 2020 Accepted: 31 August 2020 Published Online: 30 September 2020 Detailed investigation of Taprang landslide was carried out in order to understand the surface, subsurface lithological information and physical properties of soil by using multi-disciplinary methods such as engineering geological, geophysical and geotechnical studies for the determination of factor of safety for slope stability analysis. Geological study was carried out by detail mapping of surface geology, soil condition, properties of bedrock and its discontinuities. The geophysical survey (Electrical Resistivity Tomography-ERT) were carried out to know the electrical resistivity of soil for identifying the groundwater table and slip surface of the landslide. Geotechnical analysis such as grain size analysis, liquid limit and direct shear test were carried out in order to evaluate soil classification, moisture content, cohesion and the angle of internal friction of soil for knowing the strength the soil. These soil parameters indicate the soil is very low strength. The combination of these results were used for calculating the factor of safety (FoS) by Limit Equilibrium Method (LEM) proposed by Bishop and Janbu methods. The result of factor of safety in the Taprang landslide demonstrates that the slope become stable in drained (dry) condition, remain ultimate stage in undrained (wet) condition and finally failure occurs if applied the seismic load in both drained and undrained conditions. Keywords: Taprang Landslide Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT) Groundwater Table Limit Equilibrium Method (LEM) Factor of Safety Kinematic Analysis Slope Stability 1. Introduction S lope instability occurs due to increase in pore wa- ter pressure and change strength parameters of the ground conditions by intense rainfall, and earth- quake [1-3]. These factors modifies the slope by changing its geometry and loss of shear strength of materials. Slope stability analysis is very important for the mitigation mea- sures of the landslide. To know the slope stability, main point is to calculate the factor of safety [4,5] . The factor of safety is defined as the value that dividing the shear strength by the shear stress of the soil of a given slip sur- face. Theoretically, if the factor of safety is above unity (1), the slope may be stable [6]. Hence, slope stability analysis can be calculated based on slope geometry, external and internal loading, lithological properties and rock and soil strength parameters and ground water table condition [7,8] . Limit equilibrium is one of the methods to calculate the factor of safety for the slope stability of landslide [9-14] . The slope failure in Nepal Himalaya is due to its phys- *Corresponding Author: Ashok Sigdel, Department of Geology, Tri-Chandra Multiple Campus, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal; Email: ashoksigdel80@gmail.com
  26. 26. 23 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 iographic and topographic condition, high seismicity, and torrential rainfall during monsoon season [15-17] . Slope failure is the major erosion process in the mountainous re- gion of the Himalayas especially in hillslope and road cuts [18,19] . Several researchers have focused on the study of the landslide and slope stability in Nepal Himalaya. Among them, most of these researchers studied the identification and field mapping of the landslides and debris flow [20-25]. Other researchers have focused on the zonation of land- slide hazard and susceptibility by GIS-based mapping such as Digital Elevation Model (DEM) and weight of evidence etc [26-28] . Rainfall data models are also taken for the study of the landslide [29-31] .Clay mineralogy is also become important factors to know the cause and mechanism of the landslide [32,33]. Very few studies of landslide have been done by using geophysical method [34] . Till date, very limited researches have been focused on calculating factor of safety by Limit Equilib- rium and Finite element methods [35,36] .Therefore, this study has attempted to characterize the Taprang landslide in detail as a case study by using Limit Equilibrium Meth- od. (LEM). [37] studied the effect and losses caused by the Taprang landslide in and around the Taprang village and Madi River area and mentioned that the Taprang village is in high risk. Recently, [38] studies the development of Taprang landslide and revealed that advancement histories of landslide based on geology and clay mineralogy and shown that continue movement of this landslide threaten the lives and properties of Taprang village. These studies lacking of detail investigation based on geophysical and geotechnical parameters. Therefore the main objective of this study is to analysis slope stability by combining geo- logical, geophysical (Electrical Resistivity Tomography) and different geotechnical parameters to know the mecha- nism, and to determine the factor of safety adopting Limit Equilibrium Method (LEM) proposed by Bishop (1955)[39] and Janbu (1954)[40] . Figure 1. Location map of the study area 2. Geological Setting The Taprang landslide is located in the Madi Rural Mu- nicipality ward no. 6 at Kaski district, Gandaki province and lies in right bank of the Madi River (Figure 1). The maximum elevation is 1650 m at its crown and the min- imum elevation is 1020 m at its toe. The landslide lies within 28° 18′ 84.49″ to 28°18′ 34.24″ N and 84° 04′ 24.93′ to 84° 05′ 23.75″ E and covers an area of about 0.67 km2. The length of this huge and large landslide is about 1700m from crown to toe. Several small gullies and trib- utaries are flowing throughout the landslide to form major stream which is finally joins to Madi River. Geologically, the landslide area and its periphery covers parts of the Lesser Himalayan and the Higher Hi- malayan Zones of the Nepal Himalaya [41] .The Lesser Hi- malayan Zone comprises variegated calcareous graphitic schist with grey to white quartzite, limestone and marble. The thickness of the individual beds of schist and quartz- ite with calcareous rocks such as limestone and marble range from 1mm to 50 cm and 10 cm to 1.5 m respec- tively. Similarly, the Higher Himalayan Zone comprises high grade metamorphic rocks such as schist, quartzite and gneiss. Similarly, detail geological study [38] also re- vealed that the landslide area falls in the Benighat slate and its equivalents of the Nawakot Complex of the Lesser Himalayan Zone in central Nepal established by [42] . This unit is separated from the Higher Himalayan zones by the Main Central Thrust (MCT) at upper part of the crown of Taprang landslide (Figure 2). Lithological, landslide area consists of highly weathered, fractured and sheared mica and garnet bearing schist, gneiss and quartzite in the crown to toe parts respectively. Figure 2. Generalized Geological Map of the Landslide Area (Modified from Regmi, 2017) [38] https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2302
  27. 27. 24 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 3. Investigations Methods The main methodologies adopted in this study were detail engineering geological mapping, geophysical (ERT) sur- vey and geotechnical parameters to calculate the Factor of Safety (FoS) for slope stability. 3.1 Engineering Geological Mapping Maps of engineering geological conditions of this land- slide are prepared in the scales 1:5000. Basic maps of slope failures are compiled from a study of archival ma- terials, previous studies, using interpretation of Google earth image, field mapping. In the map, several units are shown which are relevant to the evolution of slope fail- ures. The units include particularly colluvial residual soil, debris flow, water saturation condition, scrap, and bedrock condition etc. The field data (attitude of rocks in outcrop, geological structures) was plotted in the topographic map and thus the geological map was prepared. The strike and dip of foliation in the schist, joints, and the ground surface slope were measured near the crown, and main body part of the landslide to obtain information about rock fractures and constrain kinematic slope stability analyses. Spacing of discontinuities, roughness of discontinuities, ground- water flow, discontinuity length, aperture, or separation, infilling materials, and weathering grade were also record- ed. During the survey of landslide, engineering geological parameters i.e. major landslide boundary, spring zones, gullies, forest boundary were defined. ArcGIS 10.1.4 was used for the preparation of maps. 3.2 Electrical Resistivity Tomography The ERT measuring procedure consists of resistivity mea- surements along the pre-defined profiles, where uniformly placed stainless steel electrodes are used. The automat- ed, programmed measurement is taken for all possible combination of electrodes, depending on the selected measured array [43]. The increase in the spacing increases the depth range of research determined in this method for approximately one-fifth of the distance between the ex- treme electrodes. As a result of measurement, the apparent resistivity of rocks, representing the result of the entire heterogeneous, complex anisotropic layers, is determined in accordance with Ohm’s law. The most commonly used measuring systems are the Wenner and dipole-dipole arrays due to good depth range and the best horizontal resolution, respectively[44,45] . (Figure 3).The instruments used during ERT survey are Multi-function digital DC Electrical Resistivity (GD-10, Geomative), multiplex electrode converter (multi electrode switching equipment CS 60), multi core cables with each takes out at every 5 m and battery with 144 volt. The Wenner and Dipole-Diople arrays, which are sensitive to vertical structures and char- acterized by the maximum depth of penetration, was used. Data were acquired by Wenner and Dipole Dipole con- figurations using a 60-electrode cable 5 m apart. The data processing and interpretation was carried out by RES2D- INV software using a nonlinear optimization technique with a 2D inversion process. The least-squares inversion methods of inversion are used in RES2DINV program. The calculations also take into account the terrain layout including the topography in the data processing [46] . Figure 3. General electrodes configuration of ERT survey 3.3 Geotechnical Measurement In order to obtain more complete interpretation and to analyze the correlation between the lithology of the land- slides and determined electrical resistivity on the profile, six soil samples were collected from different locations of the crown and main body parts (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5 and S6) where manual holes were dug on the stable part of the slope in order to take undisturbed soil samples. The undisturbed soils samples taken from the holes were used for physical and mechanical purposes in the laboratory. The following tests were then carried out in the laboratory of Department of Geology, Tri- Chandra Multiple Cam- pus and Department of Mines and Geology, Government of Nepal. The liquid limit, and grain-size distribution for each sample were determined, and direct shear tests were conducted of undisturbed samples. 3.3.1 Direct Shear Test For the direct shear test, a specimen is placed in a shear box which has two stacked rings to hold the sample; the contact between the two rings is at approximately the mid- height of the sample. A confining stress is applied vertical- ly to the specimen, and the upper ring is pulled laterally until the sample fails, or through a specified strain. The load applied and the strain induced is recorded at frequent intervals to determine a stress-strain curve for each con- https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2302
  28. 28. 25 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 fining stress. Several specimens are tested at varying con- fining stresses to determine the shear strength parameters, the soil cohesion (C) and the angle of internal friction(ɸ), commonly known as friction angle. The results of the tests on each specimen are plotted on a graph with the peak (or residual) stress on the y-axis and the confining stress on the x-axis. The y-intercept of the curve which fits the test results is the cohesion, and the slope of the line or curve is the friction angle. In the laboratory, direct shear test was carried un- der several loads condition i.e. 0.5kg, 1kg and 1.5kg of weight. The shear stress is calculated under each men- tioned load from the tabulated value. The test was repeat- ed three times with different value for force P (normal force) which is followed that the difference value for force T (shear force). The normal stress and shear stress can be calculated from following formulas. σ = P/A where σ is the Normal stress, P is Normal Force and A is the cross sectional area of the samples. τ = T/A where τ is the shear stress, T is the shear force and A is the cross sectional area of the samples. The obtained Normal stress (σ) and Shear stress (τ) parameters of the soil samples is plotted on the Normal stress & Shear stress to obtain the value of cohesive strength (c) and internal frictional angle (φ) of the soil samples (Figure 4). Figure 4. Relationship between Normal stress and Shear stress [47] 3.3.2 Grain Size Analysis A sieve analysis (or gradation test) is a practice or pro- cedure used to assess the particle size distribution (also called gradation) of a granular material by allowing the material to pass through a series of sieves of progressively smaller mesh size and weighing the amount of material that is stopped by each sieve as a fraction of the whole mass. The number of sieve and respective sieve size used for gradation of soil sample. Sieve analysis of collected soil samples is carried out in the laboratory and retained soil mass percentage and percentage of soil passing through each sieve is calculated. The obtained percentage passing and sieve size, D, mm is plotted in graph. The left side of the curve shows the fine grain grained soil (clay/ silt) while a curve at the right side represent a coarse grain soil (sand and gravels). Well graded soil can be identified by its representation of particles of all sizes. On the other hand, a soil is poorly graded if it has an additional of cer- tain particles and if it has dominancy of the same size it is known as uniformly graded soil. From the graph. For the partial distribution curve D10, D30 and D60 values are noted and uniform coefficient (Cu) and coefficient of gradation (Cc) is calculated. By comparing the value of Cu and Cc and percentage retain in each size the soil is classified. 3.3.3 Atterberg Limit Atterberg limits can be used to know the degree of firm- ness of the soil. In order to determine the soil behavior in respond to water content and its implication to landslide occurrence. The liquid limit is the water content where a soil changes from plastic to liquid behavior. The method used for the liquid limit is Casagrande method. A paste of soil and water is put in a shallow cup, the paste is cut into two parts with a deep groove and the cup is then dropped repeatedly in a standard manner until the groove has closed owing to the flow of the paste. Here only liquid limit was calculated due to presence of sandy to gravelly soil in the landslide and plastic limit is negligible. 3.3.4 Unit Weight The unit weight is the weight per unit volume of a mate- rial. The symbol of unit weight is γ Bulk unit weight is a measure of the amount of solid particles in addition to the water per unit volume present in the soil. It is calculated as follows, γt=γ= (Ws+Ww) (Vs+Vv) Saturated unit weight is equal to the bulk unit weight of soil when the total voids are filled up with water i.e. at 100% saturation. 3.4 Slope Stability Analysis Due to complex nature of the Taprang landslide, it is im- possible to conduct a single overall slope stability anal- ysis. Therefore, kinematic analysis was used to establish https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2302
  29. 29. 26 Journal of Geological Research | Volume 02 | Issue 04 | October 2020 Distributed under creative commons license 4.0 the nature of rockslides in schist and quartzite near the main body part of the landslide, which may have played a key role in triggering the soil slide. The limit equilib- rium Method (LEM) slope stability analyses of soil was performed using the commercial slope stability software Rocscience Slide 6.0. The analysis was performed by using two stability analysis method i.e. Bishop and Janbu method. In Limit equilibrium Method, colluvium depos- its of slope between slip surface and upper layer of the ground is divided into n slices (Figure 5). Weight (𝑊𝑖), the horizontal force such as earthquake (seismic load) (𝑄), the horizontal and vertical load (𝑄𝑥𝑖,), the water pressure (𝑈𝑖), the interslice forces (𝐸𝑖, 𝑋𝑖, 𝐸𝑖+1, 𝑋𝑖+1), the normal force (𝑁𝑖), and the sliding force (𝑇𝑖) of the slip surface are the overall forces acted on the 𝑖th slice [48] . The factor of safety is calculated as: F𝑖= 𝑁𝑖tanφi+cibisecai 𝑇𝑖 Where, 𝑐𝑖 is the shear strength parameters of the slip surface and 𝑏𝑖 the width of the slice. Figure 5. Method of interslice along the slope based on LEM[48] Bishop’s simplified method (BSM) considers the inter- slice normal forces but neglects the interslice shear forces. It further satisfies vertical force equilibrium to determine the effective base normal force (N’). This method satisfies moment equilibrium for FOS and vertical force equilib- rium for normal force (N). Simply this method considers interslice normal force and mostly applied for circular shear failure. Janbu’s simplified method (JSM) is based on a composite slip surface and the FOS is determined by horizontal force equilibrium. As in BSM, the method con- siders interslice normal forces (E) but neglects the shear forces (T). This method satisfies both force equilibrium and does not satisfy moment equilibrium. This method considers interslice normal force and commonly used for composite shear surface. The input parameters for slope stability analysis de- pend upon slope geometry and soil and rock characteris- tics. The friction angle, cohesion and unit weight for soil is adopted from laboratory test. Similarly, the depth of slip surface and ground water table is taken from the ERT sur- vey. The seismic coefficient i.e. PGA value 0.5 horizontal and 0.3 vertical is taken from the study [49] . The rock type and the slope geometry i.e. slope angle, elevation at toe and elevation at crown which were measured in field used to calculate slope height. 4. Results 4.1 Engineering Geological Study A detailed engineering geological map of the Taprang landslide was prepared covering its periphery (Figure 6). The landslide comprises mainly of thick colluvium deposit and residual soil. The studied Taprang landslide is a complex type of slide consisting of the combination of several types of slides such as slide, fall and flow. Few other small scale slides are also present with in this land- slide. The crown is mainly extended towards left flank of the landslide where mainly residual soil is present. The re- sidual soil and the colluvium are the main lithology at the crown area. A large scrap is present at this places. Dam- aged school building, and small temple with cracked walls are present in the crown area (Figure 7 A). The rotational movement of the crown part is indicated by the tilted trees (Figure 7 B). The slope angle of the crown to main body part is about 32o . The geomorphology of the landslide from top crown part to toe part is quite distinctive due to variation of slope, deposited materials, rock exposures, rock cliff, and degree of weathering and nature of slide. Several cracks are also present at the crown part., which are aligned parallel to the main scarp. Numerous small soil slides, patches, undulating surface was observed. Water can easily flow through such cracks, thus facilitat- ing the expansion of the landslide as well as weathering of rocks. The length of the cracks ranges from 1-3 m and depth up to 1 m by visual inspection. The main body part of the landslide is covered by thick colluvium which consists of pebbles, cobbles and boulders of schists, and quartzite. The size ranges from 1-5 mm in diameter. Several tensional cracks and vertical cracks are also observed throughout the middle part of the landslide area. The length of the cracks ranges from 1-5 m and depth up to 2 m by visual inspection. Bedrock of schist are visible in the outcrop in some places which is highly https://doi.org/10.30564/jgr.v2i4.2302

×