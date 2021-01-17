Селекція рослин. Огірки.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Мета: Ознайомиться з історією походження культурних рослин, основними напрямками селекції та різноманітністю сортів на при...
Загальна характеристика Огірок звичайний - однорічна трав’яниста рослина Рід Огірок Родина Гарбузеві Клас Дводольні Відділ...
Історія походження Огірок з'явився в культурі ≈ 6 тис. років тому. Батьківщина - тропічні і субтропічні райони Індії, підн...
Вважається, що до Європи огірок потрапив завдяки завоюванням давніми греками південно-східної Азії. Зображення огірка можн...
Напрямки селекції: 1й. Виведення довго- і средньоплідних гібридів для зимових засклених теплиць. Це професійні гібриди для...
КадетКарина Барез Балтик Ємеля
2й. Отримання короткоплідних і дрібноплідних гібридів для засклених теплиць і плівкових укриттів універсального призначенн...
Арктика Атлет Бодрячок Кубанець Карамболь
3й. Створення дрібноплідних гібридів для відкритого грунту і найпростіших укриттів універсального призначення для консерву...
Вірні друзі Боровичок Переможець Хлопчик-мізинчик Ніженський
Огірки придатні для їжі в сирому вигляді, також широко використовуються в якості інгредієнтів різноманітних страв, в тому ...
Огірки багаті вітамінами групи В і вітаміном С, які сприяють підтримці життєвого тонусу і імунної системи. Також в цьому п...
Огірки допомагають позбавлятися від набряків і зовсім їх уникати. Вони сприяють нормалізації роботи серця, зниженню артері...
Назви «огірковий крем», «огірковий лосьйон» і «огіркова маска» вже давно увійшли до нашої мови у вигляді стійких словоспол...
Маска з огірка ефективно діє на нашу шкіру: • очищає, зволожує і живить шкіру обличчя; • надає заспокійливу і тонізуючу ді...
 Слово «огірок» прийшло до нас із Стародавньої Греції, де його називали «агурос», що означає «незрілий»  Цей зелений ово...
 Знаменита єгипетська цариця Клеопатра стверджувала, що своєю красою вона зобов’язана огіркам. Вона вживала їх у їжу прак...
 Пам’ятники огірку можна побачити в Україні (Ніжин), Росії (Луховці, Старий Оскіл), Білорусі (Шклов)… Цікаві факти про ог...
 https://uk.wikipedia.org/  https://virgo.org.ua/index.php/narodna-meditsina/6823- korisni-vlastivosti-ogirka-v-narodnij...
Проект на тему «Селекція рослин». Мета: Ознайомиться з історією походження культурних рослин, основними напрямками селекції та різноманітністю сортів на прикладі огірка.

Селекція рослин. Огірки.

  1. 1. Мета: Ознайомиться з історією походження культурних рослин, основними напрямками селекції та різноманітністю сортів на прикладі огірка Проект на тему «Селекція рослин» Презентація вчителя біології Слов’янської зош №1 Леонтьєвої В.О.
  2. 2. Загальна характеристика Огірок звичайний - однорічна трав’яниста рослина Рід Огірок Родина Гарбузеві Клас Дводольні Відділ Покритонасінні
  3. 3. Історія походження Огірок з'явився в культурі ≈ 6 тис. років тому. Батьківщина - тропічні і субтропічні райони Індії, підніжжя Гімалаїв, де він до цього часу росте в природних умовах.
  4. 4. Вважається, що до Європи огірок потрапив завдяки завоюванням давніми греками південно-східної Азії. Зображення огірка можно зустріти в давньогрецьких храмах і на єгипетських жертовних столах. В Україні повсюдне вирощування огірків почалося приблизно в XVI столітті.
  5. 5. Напрямки селекції: 1й. Виведення довго- і средньоплідних гібридів для зимових засклених теплиць. Це професійні гібриди для тепличних комбінатів.
  6. 6. КадетКарина Барез Балтик Ємеля
  7. 7. 2й. Отримання короткоплідних і дрібноплідних гібридів для засклених теплиць і плівкових укриттів універсального призначення Напрямки селекції:
  8. 8. Арктика Атлет Бодрячок Кубанець Карамболь
  9. 9. 3й. Створення дрібноплідних гібридів для відкритого грунту і найпростіших укриттів універсального призначення для консервування, засолювання, споживання в свіжому вигляді для городників-любителів Напрямки селекції:
  10. 10. Вірні друзі Боровичок Переможець Хлопчик-мізинчик Ніженський
  11. 11. Огірки придатні для їжі в сирому вигляді, також широко використовуються в якості інгредієнтів різноманітних страв, в тому числі для консервування різними способами. Застосування в кулінарії:
  12. 12. Огірки багаті вітамінами групи В і вітаміном С, які сприяють підтримці життєвого тонусу і імунної системи. Також в цьому продукті багато магнію і калію, містяться природні цукри, а саме фруктоза і глюкоза, які необхідні роботи головного мозку. Застосування в медицині:
  13. 13. Огірки допомагають позбавлятися від набряків і зовсім їх уникати. Вони сприяють нормалізації роботи серця, зниженню артеріального тиску. При регулярному вживанні сік з свіжовичавленого огірка бореться із захворюваннями жовчного міхура, передміхурової залози і печінки.
  14. 14. Назви «огірковий крем», «огірковий лосьйон» і «огіркова маска» вже давно увійшли до нашої мови у вигляді стійких словосполучень. Застосування в косметології:
  15. 15. Маска з огірка ефективно діє на нашу шкіру: • очищає, зволожує і живить шкіру обличчя; • надає заспокійливу і тонізуючу дії; • допомагає вивести веснянки і пігментні плями; • освіжає шкіру обличчя, прибираючи сліди втоми; • прекрасний засіб для боротьби з дрібними зморшками; • омолоджує шкіру й робить її більш пружною.
  16. 16.  Слово «огірок» прийшло до нас із Стародавньої Греції, де його називали «агурос», що означає «незрілий»  Цей зелений овоч на 95% складається з води.  Арабські селекціонери з ОАЕ вивели квадратні огірки. Цікаві факти про огірки:
  17. 17.  Знаменита єгипетська цариця Клеопатра стверджувала, що своєю красою вона зобов’язана огіркам. Вона вживала їх у їжу практично щодня.  Христофор Колумб у своїх подорожах включав в раціон моряків свіжі і солоні огірки, щоб захистити їх від цинги. У свіжих вітамінів більше, але солоні довше зберігаються, що особливо важливо у далекому плаванні. Цікаві факти про огірки:
  18. 18.  Пам’ятники огірку можна побачити в Україні (Ніжин), Росії (Луховці, Старий Оскіл), Білорусі (Шклов)… Цікаві факти про огірки:
  19. 19.  https://uk.wikipedia.org/  https://virgo.org.ua/index.php/narodna-meditsina/6823- korisni-vlastivosti-ogirka-v-narodnij-medicini  https://tsikavi-fakty.com.ua/tsikavi-fakty-pro-ogirky/ Інформації надали сайти:

