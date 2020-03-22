Ordenatu silabak-ariketak 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ORDENATU SILABAK
2 TA … PI LO …
3 TA … PI LO PI…
4 TA … PI LO PILO…
5 TA … PI LO PILOTA
6 TA LE MA …
7 TA LE MA MA…
8 TA LE MA MALE…
9 TA LE MA MALETA
10 TOMA TE … A
11 TOMA TE TO… A
12 TOMA TE TOMA… A
13 TOMA TE TOMATE… A
14 TOMA TE TOMATEA A
15 NOMI DO … A
16 NOMI DO DO… A
17 NOMI DO DOMI… A
18 NOMI DO DOMINO… A
19 NOMI DO DOMINOA A
20 SOA U …
21 SOA U U…
22 SOA U USO…
23 SOA U USOA
24 BA LE A …
25 BA LE A BA…
26 BA LE A BALE…
27 BA LE A BALEA
28 NANA BA …
29 NANA BA BA…
30 NANA BA BANA…
31 NANA BA BANANA
32 TI NE TE PA … A
33 TI NE TE PA PA… A
34 TI NE TE PA PATI… A
35 TI NE TE PA PATINE… A
36 TI NE TE PA PATINETE… A
37 TI NE TE PA PATINETEA A
