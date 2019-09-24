2562 final-project-615-33

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 5 ปี การศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน...
2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม 1.นางสาวญาณิศา อูปอินทร์ เลขที่ 33 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเ...
3 สืบค้นรวบรวมที่มา ความหมาย ผลต่อร่างกาย ประโยชน์ และข้อควรระวังในการใช้ เพื่อบุคคลทั่วไป หลักการและทฤษฎี (ความรู้ หลักกา...
4 ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) -สามารถรับมือกับความเครียดได้ -มีความรู้ในเรื...
5 -บทความอโรมาเธอราพี โรงงานสบู่Factoryspa soap https://www.spasoapfactory.com/article/ -บทความอโรมาเธอราพี น้าหอมไอดู htt...
  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 5 ปี การศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน อโรมาเธอราพี ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน ชื่อ นางสาวญาณิศา อูปอินทร์ เลขที่ 33 ชั้น ม.6 ห้อง 15 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงานร่วม - ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปี การศึกษา 62 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม 1.นางสาวญาณิศา อูปอินทร์ เลขที่ 33 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) อโรมาเธอราพี ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) Aromatherapy ประเภทโครงงาน วิทยาศาสตร์สุขภาพ ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นางสาวญาณิศา อูปอินทร์ ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่อที่ปรึกษาร่วม - ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน 4สัปดาห์ (30 ส.ค. 2562 – 20 ก.ย. 2562 ) ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน (อธิบายถึงที่มา แนวคิด และเหตุผล ของการทาโครงงาน) จากการสารวจแบบประเมินความเครียดคนไทยของกรมสุขภาพจิต พบว่าในปัจจุบันมีผู้ที่ประสบปัญหาความเครียดมากขึ้น อันมีสาเหตุมากจาการเรียน การทางาน ปัญหาครอบครัว ปัญหาเศรษฐกิจ และอื่นๆ หลายหน่วยงานออกมาแนะนาแนวทางการแก้ไขปัญหาความเครียด โดยมีการใช้วิธีอโรมาเธอราพี หรือสุคนธบาบัดเป็นหนึ่งในแนวทางการลดความเครียดที่ง่าย จึงเป็ นวิธีที่ค่อนข้างได้รับความนิยม แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นก็ยังคงมีคนส่วนมากที่ไม่รู้จักที่มาของอโรมาเธอราพี และเข้าใจผิดเกี่ยวกับวิธีการใช้งาน วัตถุประสงค์ (สิ่งที่ต้องการในการทาโครงงาน ระบุเป็นข้อ) 1.ศึกษาที่มาและความหมายของอโรมาเธอราพี 2.ศึกษาวิธีการทาอโรมาเธอราพีที่ถูกต้อง 3.ศึกษาประโยชน์และผลกระทบของอโรมาเธอราพี ขอบเขตโครงงาน (คุณลักษณะ ขอบเขต เงื่อนไขและข้อจากัดของการทาโครงงาน)
  3. 3. 3 สืบค้นรวบรวมที่มา ความหมาย ผลต่อร่างกาย ประโยชน์ และข้อควรระวังในการใช้ เพื่อบุคคลทั่วไป หลักการและทฤษฎี (ความรู้ หลักการ หรือทฤษฎีที่สนับสนุนการทาโครงงาน) ความรู้จากการเรียนวิชาวิทยาศาสตร์ สุขศึกษา การงานอาชีพ ณ โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย การศึกษาข้อมูลจากทางอินเตอร์เน็ต เว็บไซต์ของกรมสุขภาพจิต และโรงพยาบาลต่างๆ วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน ใช้ข้อมูลจากการเรียนที่โรงเรียน และการศึกษาจากทางอินเตอร์เน็ต เว็บไซต์ของกรมสุขภาพจิต และโรงพยาบาลต่างๆ ประกอบการเขียนบล็อกเพื่อสุขภาพ และโครงงานคอมพิวตอร์ เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ -คอมพิวเตอร์ -หูฟัง งบประมาณ -ค่าเข้าใช้หอสมุดกลาง มหาวิทยาลัยเชียงใหม่ 20 บาท ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดั บ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 5 1 6 17 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน / ญาณิศา 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้าข้อ มูล / / / ญาณิศา 3 จัดทาโครงร่างงาน / / ญาณิศา 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้างโคร งงาน / ญาณิศา 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ / ญาณิศา 6 การทาเอกสารรายงา น / ญาณิศา 7 ประเมินผลงาน / ญาณิศา 8 นาเสนอโครงงาน / ญาณิศา
  4. 4. 4 ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) -สามารถรับมือกับความเครียดได้ -มีความรู้ในเรื่องอโรมาเธอราพีมากขึ้น -สามารถบอกที่มาและความหมายของอรามาเธอราพีได้ -สามารถอธิบายและสาธิตการทาโรมาเธอราพีได้ -บุคคลทั่วไปสามารถนาความรู้และวิธีการบาบัดนี้ไปใช้ในชีวิตประจาวัน หรือการประกอบอาชีพได้ สถานที่ดาเนินการ -โรงเรียนยุพราชวิยาลัย -หอสมุดกลาง มหาวิทยาลัยเชียงใหม่ -ที่อยู่อาศัยของผู้จัดทาโครงงาน กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง -กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิทยาศาสตร์ -กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้การงานอาชีพและเทคโนโลยี -กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้สุขศึกษา -กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ ก แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่นามาใช้การทาโครงงาน) นายแพทย์ประเสริฐ. 2560. บาบัดเครียด. พิมพ์ครั้งที่1. กรุงเทพฯ:Amarin Health 2550. ตาราวิชาการสุคนธบาบัด. พิมพ์ครั้งที่1. กรุงเทพฯ:กองการแพทย์ทางเลือก กรมพัฒนาการแพทย์แผนไทยและการแพทย์ทางเลือก -เว็บไชต์กรมสุขภาพจิต https://www.dmh.go.th/ -แบบประเมินความเครียดของกรมสุขภาพจิต https://www.dmh.go.th/test/qtest5/ -บทความโรคเครียด โรงพยาบาลวิภาวดี https://www.vibhavadi.com/health316 -บทความอโรมาเธอราพี คณะเภสัชศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล https://www.pharmacy.mahidol.ac.th/th/knowledge/article/
  5. 5. 5 -บทความอโรมาเธอราพี โรงงานสบู่Factoryspa soap https://www.spasoapfactory.com/article/ -บทความอโรมาเธอราพี น้าหอมไอดู https://idofragrance.com/ -บทความอโรมาเธอราพี Pobpad https://www.pobpad.com/aromatherapy

