  1. 1.  Ракетні комплекси  Наземна артилерія  Танки  Бойові машини піхоти та бойові машини десанту  Бронетранспортери, бойові розвідувально-дозорні машини  Автомобільна техніка  Реактивні системи залпового вогню  Протитанкові ракетні комплекси  Засоби протиповітряної оборони
  2. 2. Ракетний комплекс тактичних ракет 9К79 «Точка» (9К79-1 «Точка-У») призначений для ураження наземних засобів розвідувально-ударних комплексів, пунктів управління, стоянок літаків та вертольотів, резервних угрупувань військ, сховищ з боєприпасами, палива та інших матеріальних засобів. Рік прийняття наозброєння — 1976/89; Маса пускової установки, т — 18; Екіпаж, чол. — 4; Швидкість руху, км/год.: •по шосе — 70; •на плаву — 8; Запас ходу по пальному, км — 650; Габаритні розміри (мм): •ширина — 2782; •висота — 2416; •довжина — 9485; Тип ракети — керована на всій траєкторії з РДТП одноступінчата з невід’ємною БЧ, 9М79К,Ф,Ф-Р Тип бойової частини: фугасні — 9Н123Ф (162 кг.виб./р); касетна — 9Н123К (50 б/ел); Тип системи управління — автономна, інерційна, керована на всій траєкторії; Дальність пуску (для Точки / Точки-У), км: •максимальна — 70/120; •мінімальна — 15/15; Максимальна висота траєкторії, км — 26; Точність стрільби (пуску), м — 250/50 ; Маса ракети, кг — 2000; Маса головної частини, кг — 482; Маса вибухової речовини, кг 9Н123Ф — 162,5; 9Н 123 К — 50 бойових елементів по 1,45 Час переведення з похідного в бойове положення −16 хв. Площа ураження, га: •9Н123Ф — до 3; •9Н 123 К — до 7; База: •пускової установки 9П129М/1 — БАЗ-5921; •ТЗМ 9Т218/1 — БАЗ-5922; •Тип та марка двигуна — 5Д20Б; •Макс. потужність, кВт (к/с) — 220 (300); •Паливо, яке використовується — ДП. РК ТР 9К79 «Точка» (9К79-1 «Точка-У»)
  3. 3. Самохідна гаубиця 2С5 «Гіацинт-С» Самохідна гаубиця 2С19 «МСТА-С» Самохідна гаубиця 2С3 «Акація» Самохідна гаубиця 2С1 «Гвоздика» Гаубиця 2А65 «МСТА-Б» Гаубиця Д-30 Протитанкова гармата МТ-12 «Рапіра»
  4. 4. Танк Т-64 БВ Танк Т-64 БМ «Булат» Танк Т-84
  5. 5. БМП-1 БМП-2 БМД-1П БМД-2
  6. 6. БТР-Д БРДМ-2 БРМ-1К БТР-80 БТР-70
  7. 7. Броньована ремонтно- евакуаційна машина БРЕМ-1 ЗІЛ-135ЛМ ГМ-352, 355, 579, 577, 569, 567 МТ-ЛБ МАЗ-543 МАЗ-537 УАЗ-452А, 3962 КРАЗ-250, 257, 260 КАМАЗ-4310, 5320 УРАЛ-4320, 43202 ЗІЛ-131 ГАЗ-66 УАЗ-469, 3151
  8. 8. РСЗВ 9К57 «Ураган» РСЗВ 9К58 «Смерч» РСЗВ 9К51 «Град»
  9. 9. ПТРК «Штурм-С» (9П149) ПТРК «Конкурс» (9П148)
  10. 10. Зенітний гарматно-ракетний комплекс 9К22 «Тунгуска» Зенітний ракетний комплекс 9А33 «Оса АКМ» Зенітний гарматно-ракетний комплекс 9К35 «Стріла-10М»

