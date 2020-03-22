Successfully reported this slideshow.
Edu 448: Learning and Teaching
C.A.5 : ACADEMIC TASK SUBMITTED TO: PROF. SATISH SUBMITTED BY: DIKSHA PASSI REGISTRATION. ID - 11812864 2 To make a list o...
hello! I am Diksha And here I’m going to describe activities involved in order to make teaching and learning eﬀective. 3
Lesson: environment March 23rd, 2020
Audience ➢ 10th grade ➢ CBSE NCERT Science ➢ 30 students
1. POLLUTANTS OF ENVIRONMENT (Next slides will include activities which students will perform) 6
ROLEPLAY SIMULATION (Experiential learning method) ★ Teacher Trainee will assign different roles to the students and ask t...
NEWSPAPER CUTTING AS TEACHING AID (Cause and Eﬀect Essay) ● Teacher Trainee will showcase a newspaper cutting to students ...
ABL METHODOLOGY (Activity based learning) 9 ❖ Teacher Trainee will ask the students to collect all wastes from the school ...
NET LEARNING (Using Internet in Teaching and Learning) 10 ★ Teacher Trainee will take the students to computer lab and ask...
2. ECOSYSTEM AND ITS COMPONENTS (Next slides will include activities which students will perform) 11
LEARNING WITH DOCUMENTARY FILMS (Teaching with documentaries) 12 ● Teacher Trainee will showcase a documentary on nature t...
3. FOOD CHAINS AND FOOD WEB (Next slides will include activities which students will perform) 13
CONCEPT MAP TECHNIQUE (Classroom Strategy) ✘ Teacher Trainee will showcase pictures of different animals and ask students ...
4. ACTIVITIES AFFECTING ENVIRONMENT (Next slides will include activities which students will perform) 15
QUIZ (Learning Zone Activity) ➔ Teacher Trainee will divide the students into ﬁve teams and make them sit accordingly and ...
GUIDED DISCOVERY APPROACH (Constructivist Instructional Design Model) ➔ Teacher Trainee will showcase a problem to the stu...
K.W.H.L.A.Q CHARTS (Classroom learning technique) - Teacher Trainee will ask the students to make a K.W.H.L.A.Q. chart on ...
THANK YOU 19
PEDAGOGY OF LIFE SCIENCES| TEACHING STRATEGIES SCIENCE| ACTIVITIES TO PERFORM IN TEACHING SCIENCE| CLASS 10| NCERT| CBSE

Hi! My name is Diksha and this is one project I completed, it includes creating activities for class 10th students in teaching them science. As my pedagogy is Life Science I've taken up the chapter 15 from NCERT CBSE class 10th Science book "Environment". It includes few activities according to the engagement and exploration part of the lesson plan and might as well include elaboration, explanation and evaluation on the teachers behalf, if he/she willing to explore more on the activities mentioned.

