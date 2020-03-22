Hi! My name is Diksha and this is one project I completed, it includes creating activities for class 10th students in teaching them science. As my pedagogy is Life Science I've taken up the chapter 15 from NCERT CBSE class 10th Science book "Environment". It includes few activities according to the engagement and exploration part of the lesson plan and might as well include elaboration, explanation and evaluation on the teachers behalf, if he/she willing to explore more on the activities mentioned.