Learned Optimism in B. Ed Students

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 AStudyonLearnedOptimismamongB.EdStandalonesandB.EdIntegratedStudents inRelationwithMentalHealthandAcademicAchievement Di...
2 ABSTRACT Thepresentstudyisdonetomeasurethedifferenceinlearnedoptimism betweenB.Ed standalonesandB.Edintegratedstudentsin...
3 INTRODUCTION Merriam-Websterdictionarydefine “optimism”as an inclination to putthe most favorableconstructionuponactions...
4 powergenerator,masscommunicator,soundrecorderandmotionpictures.Itwashis ideaswhichheimplementedandinventedmanyotherdevic...
5 scenario.Hopeworksinaspecificmanneri.e.findingtemporaryandspecificcauses forbadluckthatcanleadtooptimism.Temporarycauses...
6 LearnedOptimismisoneofthemostsignificantskillstohaveinthiscompetitiveworld. Inacademics,itisanimportanttooltofortifyones...
7 students. 5.TofindwhetherMentalHealthisapredictorofLearnedOptimism inB.Ed students. HYPOTHESISOFTHESTUDY Themainhypothes...
8 SAMPLESELECTEDFORTHESTUDY Thesampleforthestudyconsistsof54studentsundergoingB.EdandB.Edintegrated program onregularbasis...
9 B.Ed Standalones 99.2 20 10.52 InTable1.1,itisclearthatthestandarddeviationerroris2.51andmeandeviationis 8.92betweentheB...
10 meandeviationis7.93.Thet-valueis2.19,whichisgreaterthanthep-value0.05. Therefore,the resultis non-significantwhich impl...
11 Table1.7Descriptiveoft-testbetweenmeansofurbanandruralB.Edstudent’sw.r.t MentalHealth. MH M N SD MD SDE t-test Urban 20...
12 Thedataisanalyzedviacorrelationalandregressionteststoassessrelationship betweenthevariablesandtofindoutthepredictoramon...
13 Table1.12:ANOVATable ANOVA a Model SumofSquares df MeanSquare F Sig. 1 Regression 860.055 1 860.055 5.250 .026b Residua...
14 accepted. Hypothesis5:Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofacademicachievementamong ruralandurbanB.Edstudents. Theresults...
15 CONCLUSIONANDRECOMMENDATIONS Teachereducatorsshouldtakecareofmentalhealthofstudentteachersforbetter educationaloutcomes...
16 1.Carver,ScheierMF,Segerstorm SC(2010)Optimism,UniversityofMiami,FL, USA,ClinPsycholRev,https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pu...
17
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Learned Optimism in B. Ed Students

42 views

Published on

Survey Method Quantitative Research

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Learned Optimism in B. Ed Students

  1. 1. 1 AStudyonLearnedOptimismamongB.EdStandalonesandB.EdIntegratedStudents inRelationwithMentalHealthandAcademicAchievement DikshaPassi DepartmentofEducation,LovelyProfessionalUniversity EDU626:Project Dr.SoniaSharma (4/24/2020)
  2. 2. 2 ABSTRACT Thepresentstudyisdonetomeasurethedifferenceinlearnedoptimism betweenB.Ed standalonesandB.Edintegratedstudentsinandalsocomparethementalhealthand academicachievementofboth thegroup ofstudents.Thesampleofthestudy comprisedof54B.Edstudents,34B.Edintegratedstudentsand20B.Edstandalonesin LovelyProfessionalUniversity.Themethodusedforthepresentstudywassurvey method.The study used Learned Optimism Scale with 22 items prepared and standardizedbyDr.SanjayPethe,MentalHealthInventoryincluding11itemsdeveloped byDr.JagdishandinreferencetoAcademicAchievement,theprevioussemesterscore wastakenfrom theB.Edstudents.Thestatisticalresultsofthestudyindicatedthat, therewassignificantdifferencebetweenthelearnedoptimism ofB.Edstandalonesand B.Edintegratedstudents.Thedataanalysisstatedthatthereexistsasignificant relationshipbetweenLearnedOptimism andMentalHealthandalso,thatMentalHealth isthepredictorofLearnedOptimism.Therewerenosignificantdifferencebetween mentalhealthandacademicachievementofboththegroups.Thestudydeliversawide viewofhowlearnedoptimism isassociatedwithperformanceofstudentteachersof boththegroupsineducationandfurtherrecommendationsarementionedintheendof thepaperinordertoenhancethementalhealthandphysicalwell-beinginorderto performbetter. Keywords:LearnedOptimism,MentalHealth,AcademicAchievement,B.EdStandalones, B.EdIntegratedStudents,Correlation,LinearRegression
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCTION Merriam-Websterdictionarydefine “optimism”as an inclination to putthe most favorableconstructionuponactionsandeventsortoanticipatethebestpossible outcome.Theadjective“optimistic”hencetakesupwiththemeaning-showinghope forthefuture.Anoptimististhepersonwhoishavingapositiveattitudetowardslife. According to Scheier,Carverand Segerstrom (2010),optimism is an individual differencevariablethatreflectstheextenttowhichpeopleholdgeneralizedfavorable expectanciesfortheirfuture.Howeverweknow thatifonethingexistssodoesits opposite,hence“pessimism”comesintoplayaswell.Pessimism iscompleteopposite ofoptimism butisveryimportantforthebetterunderstandingofwhatsignificance optimism holds.Ononefaceofthesamecoinwhereoptimism isthepositiveside,the otherfaceisthepessimism whichisdefinedasthefeelingthatonlybadthingswill happenandthatsomethingwillnotbesuccessfulaccordingtoOxfordDictionary.In WesternPhilosophy,mostpessimistsharedpropositionssuchas"thattimeisaburden; thatthecourseofhistoryisinsomesense ironic;that freedom and happiness are incompatible;andthathumanexistenceisabsurd."WhereasScheierandCarver(1995) definedoptimismasauniversalexpectancythatgoodasopposedtobadoutcomeswill generallyoccurwhen challenged with problems across significantlife domains. Optimism isthevaccineagainstdisinterest,impossibilityandpessimism.Optimists explaintheirfailuresasascopeforimprovementandpessimistsdescribefailureasend oftheworldmeaningtheycan’tfightbackorthatnothingcanbedone.DanielGoleman aleadingauthorandsciencejournalistsin1995wroteabouthow hebelievesthat optimism andhopebothcanbelearned.Accordingtohim,thebeliefthatonehad masteryovertheeventsofone’slifeandcanmeetchallengesastheycomeupwhich wecallself-efficacyleadstohopeandoptimism.Inotherwords,apersonwhohas recentlyfacedafailurewillknowwhatmistakesshe/hehasdoneandwillovercome them eventuallyandwillbeabletomasterthatlessonwhichwillleadtosuccess.And thissuccessistheresultofhavinghopeandbeingoptimisticregardingthewhole situation.Thepatternsobuiltis,youchannelizeyourenergyintothepathtoachievea certaingoalleadingtohopeyoumightwinandoptimism thatgoodwillhappenno matterhow hardthepathis.AnAmericanpsychologistCharlesRichardSnyderwho specializedinpositivepsychology(1994)contendedthatoptimism differsfrom hope because itcontains the proactive componentofplanning.Meaning optimism is surroundedbyrationalfactsandrealfiguresmorethanjustapositivebelief. Imaginewhatwould’vehappenedifSirThomasEdisonhadn’tcontinuedinventingnew devicesaftergivingbirthtoanelectricbulb,nobodywould’veanidearegardingelectric
  4. 4. 4 powergenerator,masscommunicator,soundrecorderandmotionpictures.Itwashis ideaswhichheimplementedandinventedmanyotherdevices.Itishiscontributionsto somanyfieldsthatpeopleareabletotakeupthatblueprintandinventnewdevices todayandhiswisdom isappliedeverywheretoday.LearnedOptimism isasenseof interest,eagerness,confidenceandregulation,whichdevelopsonceone,achieves smallsuccesses.Settingsmartgoalsprovesthatoneiscapableofaccomplishingwhat onessetouttodo.LearningOptimism isanintimateconnectionbetweenoptingfor attainable goals and optimism. In psychology,theories of optimism include dispositionaloptimism andexplanatoryoptimism.Dispositionaloptimism iswhenwe expectbestoutofeverysituationandfrom explanatorypointofview,apersonsimply considerdefeatasatemporarysituationwhichshe/hewillovercomeeventually. AccordingtoExplanatorystyle,apessimisticwouldbelievethatallthebadthings happeninghaveuniversalcausesandwillkeeponrepeating. Snyder(1994)hascontendedthatoptimism differsfrom hope,becauseitcontainsthe proactivecomponentofplanning.Optimisticstatementsareusuallybasedonlogical andconcretefacts.Inmoderndayslifeoptimismhasbecomeadesirablecharacteristic, andanimportantcomponentofhumanfunctioning(Peterson,2006).Thepositionof optimism appearstohavechangedaccordingtothewaythatmodernsocietiesbehave. Itcouldbearguedthatithasalwaysexistedhoweverithasonlyrecentlybeenbrought totheforefront„whenpeoplestartedtothinkahead‟therefore„somethinghadto developandthatsomethingwasoptimism‟(Tiger,1979,ascitedinPeterson,2000).A widelyrecognizeddefinitionofoptimism is:„amoodorattitudeassociatedwithan expectationaboutthesocialormaterialfuture,onewhichtheevaluatorregardsas sociallydesirable,tohisorheradvantage,orforhisorherpleasure‟(Tiger1979,as citedinPeterson,2006).Thisdefinitiongivesownershiptotheindividualastohowthey perceiveoptimism asitlargelydependsonhowtheyinterprettheterminology(Tiger 1979,ascitedinPeterson,2006).Fromthiswecanseehowoptimismcanbeusedasa powerfulcopingstrategyandevenamethodofmotivationbyprovidinghopethat something canbeachieved.Istherealearned componentto optimism?Several researchershavecontendedthatoptimismisathinkingstylethatcanbelearned. AccordingtoSeligman(1991),how anindividualthinksabouteventsinhis/herlife greatlyaffects the kinds ofactions he/she takes.Explanatorystyles varyon a continuum from optimistictopessimistic.Peoplewhoseetemporaryreasonsforgood eventsmaygiveupevenwhentheysucceed;believingsuccesswasafluke.The optimisticexplanatorystyleforgoodeventsisoppositetothatforbadevents.The optimistbelievesthatbadeventshavespecificcauses,whilegoodeventswillenhance everythinghedoes;thepessimistbelievesthatbadeventshaveuniversalcausesand thatgoodeventsarecausedbyspecificfactors. Performanceandpervasivenessarethetwopillarsofhopeinanyindividualintoday’s
  5. 5. 5 scenario.Hopeworksinaspecificmanneri.e.findingtemporaryandspecificcauses forbadluckthatcanleadtooptimism.Temporarycauseslimithelplessnessintime andspecificcauseslimithelplessnesstothesituation.Therearepeoplewhoareby naturepositiveaboutlifeandtherearepeoplewhomightbeskeptici.e.givensituation mightreactpositivelytorightone.Thepreviousonesarehavingtemperamental optimism andthelatteronesarehavinglearnedandresponsiveoptimism.Learned optimism iswhenyoufaceforemostdifficulties,badfailuresandsetbacksbutstillyou thrivetoachievethestagewheretocrossalldifficultpathsandforwhereeventually keepingsuchagoodattitudethingsturnouttobefavorableintheend.ReizoKoizumi andYamain1992constructedatooltoassess1309 th gradestudent’sdomainspecific optimism formedium term goals.Theresultshowedthatstudentswithlowperceived attainmenthavehighoptimism andstudentswithhighperceivedattainmenthavelow optimism.And thesehigh –perceived attainmentand low optimism had modest expectationandshowedhighestachievementandmotivationamong4groups.Males withhigheracademicachievementscoresthanfemaleswhilefemaleswithhigher scoresinlearning attitudesand activitiesthanman.AndKoizumiin1999 again researcheddevelopmentofoptimism andperceivedattainmentonelementarytojunior highschoolstudentsofgrade3rd ,5th and7th andresearchresultsspecifiedthat individualdifferencesbecomenoticeableinchildren’sperceptionsofoptimism inthe period between late-elementaryschooland earlyjuniorhigh school.Parentsand teachersneedtogivemoreimportancetoindividualdifferencesaschildren’sacademic achievementisnotshowinganyeffectsduetolackofmotivationbutduetolackof understandingofindividualdifferences.Itwasclearfrom thestudythattheacademic achievementwashighmostimportantlybecauseofdevelopmentofoptimism thatone coulddoither/himselfratherthananyotherexternalforce/stimuli. ScheierandCarverin1992reviewedlongitudinalandprospectiveresearchobserving thepositiveeffectofoptimism onpsychologyandphysicalwell-beingofanindividual. Theresearchdrawsoutamechanism thatproducesthesepositiveeffectsandhow optimism helpinganindividualtocopemoreadaptivelywithstress.Theresearch assertedthatanoptimisticindividualengageinhealthyhabitsandapessimisticignores healthyhabits.AnotherresearchdonebyDavis,Miller,Johnson,Mcauley,andDingeson relationshipbetweenoptimism-pessimism,loneliness,anddeathanxietyresultedonthe factthatlonelinesswaspositivelyrelatedtopessimism butnegativelyrelatedto optimism.Optimism and pessimism were negativelyrelated and also optimism, pessimism,andlonelinesssimplyarenotthegoodindicatorstodiscriminatewell betweenmenandwomenwhohavehighandlowdeathanxiety,individually. NEEDANDSIGNIFICANCEOFTHESTUDY
  6. 6. 6 LearnedOptimismisoneofthemostsignificantskillstohaveinthiscompetitiveworld. Inacademics,itisanimportanttooltofortifyoneselfinordertofightagainstallodds andachievethelife’saim.LearnedOptimism asdependentvariable,isnotunderthe influenceofonefactor.Soitisnotdeterminedmerelybyacademicachievementorany othersinglevariable.Mentalhealthinacademicachievementisrunningparallelto differentfactorslikelocality,gender,etc. Asthetwentyfirstcenturyishere,thewelfareofstudentteacherisourfirstpriorityin today’sscenario.Mostoftheproblemsofstudentteachersaren’twiththeirinabilityto scoregoodmarksorteachwell.LearnedOptimism playsakeyroleinstudentteacher’s life.Hence,thestudyisonB.EdstandalonesandB.EdIntegratedstudents. STATEMENTOFTHEPROBLEM Thestudyintendstofindout:Whatisthedifferencebetweenlearnedoptimism ofB.Ed standalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents?Whatisthedifferencebetweenmental healthofB.EdstandalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents?Isthereanyrelationship betweengenderandacademicachievementofB.Edstudents?Whataretheeffectsof localityonacademicachievementoftheB.Edstudents?Isthereanyrelationship betweenlearnedoptimism andlocalityofB.Edstudents?Howweenhancethemental healthandlearnedoptimism ofB.Edstudents?Asspecifiedbefore,accordingtothe needofthestudy,thepresentproblem wouldbestatedas“LearnedOptimism”and “MentalHealth”amongB.Edstudentstoexplainthenatureandscopeofthestudytoa greatextent.Therefore,theproblem canbestatedas“AStudyonLearnedOptimism amongB.EdStandalonesandB.EdIntegratedStudentsinRelationwithMentalHealth andAcademicAchievement.” OBJECTIVESOFTHESTUDY Themainobjectivesformulatedforthestudyare; 1.TofindthedifferencebetweenLearnedOptimism ofB.EdstandalonesandB.Ed integratedstudents. 2.TofindthedifferencebetweenMentalHealthofB.EdstandalonesandB.Ed integratedstudents. 3.TofindthedifferencebetweenAcademicAchievementofB.Edstandalonesand B.Edintegratedstudents. 4.TofindtherelationshipbetweenLearnedOptimism andMentalHealthinB.Ed
  7. 7. 7 students. 5.TofindwhetherMentalHealthisapredictorofLearnedOptimism inB.Ed students. HYPOTHESISOFTHESTUDY Themainhypothesesformulatedforthestudyare; 1.There exists a significantdifference between Learned Optimism ofB.Ed standalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents. 2.ThereexistsasignificantdifferencebetweenMentalHealthofB.Edstandalones andB.Edintegratedstudents. 3.ThereexistsasignificantdifferencebetweenAcademicAchievementofB.Ed standalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents. 4.Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofacademicachievementamongmale andfemaleB.Edstudents. 5.Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofacademicachievementamongrural andurbanB.Edstudents. 6.Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansoflearnedoptimism amongmaleand femaleB.Edstudents. 7.Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansoflearnedoptimism amongruraland urbanB.Edstudents. 8.Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofmentalhealthamongmaleand femaleB.Edstudents. 9.Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofmentalhealthamongruralandurban B.Edstudents. 10.ThereexistsarelationshipbetweenLearnedOptimismandMentalHealthofB.Ed students. 11.MentalHealthisthepredictorofLearnedOptimisminB.Edstudents. METHODADOPTEDFORTHESTUDY Consideringtheproblem,datatobeusedandtheobjectivesselectedforthestudy,the methodusedforthepresentstudyissurveymethod.Thestudyiscomparativeand correlationalinnature.
  8. 8. 8 SAMPLESELECTEDFORTHESTUDY Thesampleforthestudyconsistsof54studentsundergoingB.EdandB.Edintegrated program onregularbasisinLovelyProfessionalUniversity.Theyare34studentsfrom B.Edintegratedand20studentsfrom B.Edonly;insuchamannerthatwouldbe reprehensiveofthegeneralpopulationofB.EdstudentsoftheUniversity.Outofwhich 13aremaleand41arefemalestudentsfromB.Edprogram. TOOLUSEDFORTHESTUDY LearnedOptimism Scale(L.O.S.)preparedandstandardizedbyDr.SanjayPethe(2000). Thescalecomprisedof22itemsandisalikertscalewith1-5rating.MentalHealth Inventory (M.H.L)prepared and standardized by Dr.Jagdish (1983).The scale comprisedof11itemswith1-4rating. Note:ThestudyusedtheprevioussemesterresultofB.EdstandalonesandB.Ed Integratedcoursetoassesstheacademicachievementofthesampleselected. SPSSIBM isusedtoanalyzethedatabyrunningcorrelationalstudydatainterpretation withPearsonproduct-momentcoefficientandANOVA. STATISTICALTECHNIQUEUSEDFORTHESTUDY ThisstudymakesuseofTtesttodetermineifthereisasignificantdifferencebetween themeansoftwogroups(B.EdstandalonesandB.Edintegrated),whichmayberelated inMentalHealth,AcademicAchievement.Further,thestudyalsomakesuseofPearson product–momentcoefficientofcorrelationandonewayANOVAforassessingwhether learnedoptimism isapredictorofmentalhealthandacademicachievement.This makesitthecorrelationalstudyaswell. ANALYSISANDINTERPRETATIONOFDATA Theanalysisofthedataandresultsobtainedforthepresentstudyareinterpretedand discussedunderthefollowingheadings. Table 1.1 Descriptive oft-testbetween means ofB.Ed Integrated and B.Ed Standalonesw.r.tLearnedOptimism. LOS M N SD MD SDE t-test B.Ed Integrated 90.91 34 8.01 8.29 2.51 0.01
  9. 9. 9 B.Ed Standalones 99.2 20 10.52 InTable1.1,itisclearthatthestandarddeviationerroris2.51andmeandeviationis 8.92betweentheB.EdintegratedstudentsandB.Edstandalones.Thet-valuebetween bothgroupsis0.01whichissmallerthanthecriticalp-value0.05,thereforetheresultis significant.Thisalsomeansthathere,thenullhypothesis(H0isrejectedandalternate hypothesis(Ha)isaccepted.Hence,alternatehypothesis(Ha)isacceptedi.e.thereisa significantdifferencebetweenthemeansoflearnedoptimism ofB.Edintegratedand B.Edstandalonestudents. Table 1.2 Descriptive oft-testbetween means ofB.Ed Integrated and B.Ed Standalonesw.r.tMentalHealth. M.H M N SD MD SDE t-test B.Ed Integrated 20.67 34 5.24 0.62 0.59 0.437 B.Ed Standalones 20.05 20 4.65 InTable1.2,itisclearthatthestandarddeviationerrorofthesampleis0.59andmean deviationis0.62.Thet-testvalueis0.437whichisgreaterthanthecriticalp-value0.05 whichmeansthatresultisnon-significant.Here,thenullhypothesisisacceptedand alternatehypothesisisrejected. Table 1.3 Descriptive oft-testbetween means ofB.Ed Integrated and B.Ed Standalonesw.r.tAcademicAchievement. AA M N SD MD SDE t-test B.Ed Integrated 68.32 34 14.34 7.93 4.62 2.19 B.Ed Standalones 76.25 20 9.72 InTable1.3,itisclearthatthestandarddeviationerrorofthesampleis4.62andthe
  10. 10. 10 meandeviationis7.93.Thet-valueis2.19,whichisgreaterthanthep-value0.05. Therefore,the resultis non-significantwhich implies thatthe nullhypothesis is accepted. Table1.4Descriptiveoft-testbetweenmeansofmaleandfemaleB.Edstudent’sw.r.t AcademicAchievement. AA M N SD MD SDE t-test Male 68.46 13 13.29 3.69 0.06 0.869 Female 72.15 41 13.35 From Table1.4itisclearthatthestandarderroris0.06andmeandeviationis3.69.The T-valueis0.869whichisgreaterthanthecriticalp-value0.05whichmeansthatthe resultisnon-significant.Hence,nullhypothesisisaccepted. Table1.5Descriptiveoft-testbetweenmeansofurbanandruralB.Edstudent’sw.r.t AcademicAchievement. AA M N SD MD SDE t-test Urban 73.52 44 10.87 12.22 7.63 2.78 Rural 61.3 10 18.50 Intable1.5,itclearlyshowsthatthet-valueis2.78whichisgreaterthanthep-value 0.05.Therefore,nullhypothesisisacceptedandalternatehypothesisisrejected. Table1.6Descriptiveoft-testbetweenmeansofurbanandruralB.Edstudent’sw.r.t LearnedOptimism. LOS M N SD MD SDE t-test Urban 95.32 44 10.17 7.22 5.33 2.17 Rural 88.10 10 4.84 From table1.6,thestandarderroris5.33,meandeviationis7.22andthet-valueis2.17 whichisgreaterthanthep-value0.05.Hence,theresultisnon-significantwhichfurther infersthatnullhypothesisisaccepted.
  11. 11. 11 Table1.7Descriptiveoft-testbetweenmeansofurbanandruralB.Edstudent’sw.r.t MentalHealth. MH M N SD MD SDE t-test Urban 20.39 44 5.37 0.31 2.35 0.17 Rural 20.7 10 3.02 Thestandarddeviationerroris2.35andmeandeviationis0.31inTable1.7.Also,thet- valueis0.17whichisgreaterthanthep-value0.05.Therefore,theresultisnon- significantandnullhypothesisisaccepted. Table1.8Descriptiveoft-testbetweenmaleandfemaleB.Edstudent’sw.r.tLearned Optimism. LOS M N SD MD SDE t-test Male 89.77 13 7.33 5.55 2.84 1.81 Female 95.32 41 10.17 Fromtable1.8wecanimplythatthet-valueis1.81anditiswaygreaterthanthep-value 0.05.Hence,theresultisnon-significantandthenullhypothesisisaccepted. Table1.9Descriptiveoft-testbetweenmeansofmaleandfemaleB.Edstudent’sw.r.t MentalHealth. MH M N SD MD SDE t-test Male 20.69 13 4.75 0.33 0.38 0.20 Female 20.36 41 5.13 From thelastTable1.9,itcanbeseenthet-valueis0.20whichisgreaterthanthep- value0.05whichmeanstheresultisnon-significant.Therefore,wecansaythatnull hypothesisisaccepted. CORRELATIONANDREGRESSIONDATAANALYSIS
  12. 12. 12 Thedataisanalyzedviacorrelationalandregressionteststoassessrelationship betweenthevariablesandtofindoutthepredictoramongthevariables. Table1.10:CorrelationalAnalysisTable Correlations AA LOS MH AA PearsonCorrelation 1 -.172 -.120 Sig.(2-tailed) .213 .385 N 54 54 54 LOS PearsonCorrelation -.172 1 .303* Sig.(2-tailed) .213 .026 N 54 54 54 MH PearsonCorrelation -.120 .303* 1 Sig.(2-tailed) .385 .026 N 54 54 54 *.Correlationissignificantatthe0.05level(2-tailed). From Table1.10itisclearthatbothLearned Optimism and MentalHealthare moderatelycorrelatedwitheachotherasthesignificancevalueofbothis0.026andthe sameissmallerthanthep-value0.05.Thisalsomeansthattheresultissignificantand thehypothesis10isrejected. LINEARREGRESSIONOUTPUTODDATAANALYSIS Table1.11:ModelSummaryTable ModelSummaryb Model R RSquare AdjustedR Square Std.Errorof theEstimate ChangeStatistics Durbin- WatsonRSquare Change FChange df1 df2 Sig.F Change 1 .303a .092 .074 12.79897 .092 5.250 1 52 .026 1.393 a.Predictors:(Constant),MH b.DependentVariable:LOS From table1.11,itisclearlygivestheR2  value(the"RSquare"column)indicateshowmuch ofthetotalvariationinthedependentvariable,LearnedOptimism canbeexplainedbythe independentvariable,MentalHealth.Here,itis74%whichisverylarge.
  13. 13. 13 Table1.12:ANOVATable ANOVA a Model SumofSquares df MeanSquare F Sig. 1 Regression 860.055 1 860.055 5.250 .026b Residual 8518.315 52 163.814 Total 9378.370 53 a.DependentVariable:LOS b.Predictors:(Constant),MH InTable1.12indicatesthattheregressionmodelpredictsthedependentvariablesignificantly well.Here, p <0.0005,i.e.0.026whichislessthan0.05,andindicatesthat,overall,the regressionmodelstatisticallysignificantlypredictstheoutcomevariable.Hence,hypothesis11 isrejected. TenabilityoftheHypotheses Thehypothesesframedforthisstudywereverifiedusingstatisticalanalysisandthe tenabilityofthehypothesesispresentedbelow: Hypothesis1:ThereexistsasignificantdifferencebetweenLearnedOptimism ofB.Ed standalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents. Theresultindicatedthat,thereisasignificantdifferencebetweenLearnedOptimism of B.EdstandalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents.Hence,hypothesis1isrejected. Hypothesis2:ThereexistsasignificantdifferencebetweenMentalHealthofB.Ed standalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents. Theresultsindicatedthat,thereisnosignificantdifferencebetweentheMentalHealth ofB.EdstandalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents.Hence,hypothesis2isaccepted. Hypothesis3:ThereexistsasignificantdifferencebetweenAcademicAchievementof B.EdstandalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents. The results indicated that,there is no significantdifference between Academic AchievementofB.EdstandalonesandB.Edintegratedstudents.Hence,hypothesis3is accepted. Hypothesis4:Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofacademicachievementamong maleandfemaleB.Edstudents. Theresultsindicatedthat,thereisnosignificantdifferencebetweenthemeansof academicachievementamongmaleandfemaleB.Edstudents.Hence,hypothesis4is
  14. 14. 14 accepted. Hypothesis5:Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofacademicachievementamong ruralandurbanB.Edstudents. Theresultsindicatedthat,thereisnosignificantdifferenceinthemeansofacademic achievementamongruralandurbanB.Edstudents.Hence,hypothesis5isaccepted. Hypothesis6:Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansoflearnedoptimismamongmale andfemaleB.Edstudents. Theresultsindicatedthat,thereisnosignificantdifferencebetweenthemeansof learnedoptimismofmaleandfemaleB.Edstudents.Hence,hypothesis6isaccepted. Hypothesis7:Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansoflearnedoptimismamongrural andurbanB.Edstudents. Theresultsindicatedthat,thereisnosignificantdifferencebetweenthemeansof learned optimism among ruraland urban B.Ed students.Hence,hypothesis7 is accepted. Hypothesis8:Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofmentalhealthamongmale andfemaleB.Edstudents. Theresultsindicatedthat,thereisnosignificantdifferencebetweenthemeansof mentalhealthamongmaleandfemaleB.Edstudents.Hence,hypothesis8isaccepted. Hypothesis9:Thereexistsnodifferenceinthemeansofmentalhealthamongruraland urbanB.Edstudents. Theresultsindicatedthat,thereisnosignificantdifferencebetweenthemeansof mentalhealthamongruralandurbanB.Edstudents. Hypothesis10:ThereexistsarelationshipbetweenLearnedOptimism andMental HealthofB.Edstudents. TheresultsindicatedthatthereexistsasignificantrelationshipbetweentheLearned Optimism andMentalHealthofB.Edstudents.Hypothesis10isrejectedandalternate hypothesisaccepted. Hypothesis11:MentalHealthisthepredictorofLearnedOptimisminB.Edstudents. Theresultsindicatedthat,MentalHealthisinrealthepredictorofLearnedOptimism in B.Edstudents.Hypothesis11isrejectedandalternatehypothesisaccepted.
  15. 15. 15 CONCLUSIONANDRECOMMENDATIONS Teachereducatorsshouldtakecareofmentalhealthofstudentteachersforbetter educationaloutcomesandprovidingabundanceofexperiencesandbuildingbeliefsin studentteachersisessentialforthestudentstodeveloptheirmentalhealth.Theroleof academicachievementdoesn’tendonceyoucleartheexam,thefailureandsuccess makesthelearnedoptimism lastslonger.Theroleofoptimism doesn’texpireonceyou getthedegree.Everystudentcanreserveoptimism from everyfailureorsuccess he/shefacesduringtheeducation.Everyeducatorandteacherorprofessorshouldtake careofmentalhealthofstudentteachersforbettereducationaloutcomesandprovide abundanceofeducationalexperiencesanddevelopingmotivationinstudentteachersis vitalforthedevelopmentoftheirmentalhealth.Since,MentalHealthisapredictorof LearnedOptimism;therearefewsuggestionstoenhancementalhealthasfollows:  Studentteachersshouldgoforvariousmeditationandyogapracticestoretain mentalpeaceanddevelopphysicallysoundbodyandmind.  Thestudentteachersshouldalsoleadwithlifeskillsinordertoacquireand travelthroughthepainandpickthemselveswithabackupplan.  Itisrecommendedthatspecialactivitiesandeducationalprogramssuchas personalitydevelopment,problem solvingworkshops,guidanceandorientation sessionsandsocialexcursions,communityservices,etc.,maybeorganizedin theteachingtrainingprogramsintheinstitutions.  Self-maintenanceisoneoftheaspectsthatalsocontributetomentallyhealthy beingasprovenbyrecentstudies.  OrganizingWellnessbeingseminarsandguestlecturersaddressedbyhighly qualifiedandknowledgeabledoctorsandpsychologistsforthestudentteachers.  Offeracontinuum ofuniversity,collegesandcommunitymental-healthsupports. SameissuggestedbyDr.Brockforschoolsbutit’sanoutstandingideafoe collegesanduniversitiesaswell.  Attheotherendiscoordinated,individualized,andintensiveuniversity-and community-basedmental-healthtreatmentdesignedforthosestudentswho developmentaldisorders. Alltheteachersandprofessorsandalsotheadministratorsshouldpaytheirimmense attentiontostudentteacher’spresentsociety,presentageandpresentscenariowith presentproblemsbeenbornfrom. REFERENCES
  16. 16. 16 1.Carver,ScheierMF,Segerstorm SC(2010)Optimism,UniversityofMiami,FL, USA,ClinPsycholRev,https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20170998 2.Snyder,C.R.,& Lopez,S.J.(2007). Positivepsychology:Thescientificand practicalexplorations ofhuman strengths.Thousand Oaks,CA,US:Sage Publications 3.Burns,M.O.,&Seligman,M.E.P.(1991).Explanatorystyle,helplessness,and depression,https://psycnet.apa.org/record/1991-97237-013 4. Snyder& Forsyth (Eds.), Pergamon generalpsychology series,Vol.162. Handbookofsocialandclinicalpsychology:Thehealthperspective (p.267–284). PergamonPress. 5.Lincoln J.R,ShimotaniM.(2009).“Whitherthe Keiretsu,Japan's Business Networks?HowWereTheyStructured?WhatDidTheyDo?WhyAreTheyGone?” IRLE Working PaperNo.188-09.http://irle.berkeley.edu/workingpapers/188- 09.pdf 6.Koizumi,R.(1995).Feelingsofoptimism andpessimism inJapanesestudents’ transitiontojuniorhighschool.JournalofEarlyAdolescence,15,412–428. 7.Brian,F.R.(2002).Positiveyouthdevelopmentrequirescomprehensivehealth promotionprogrammes.AmericanJournalofHealthBehavior,26,407-424. 8.Suldo,S.M.,Thalji,A.& Ferron,J.(2011).Longitudinalacademicoutcomes predicted byearlyadolescents’subjective well-being,psychopathology,and mentalhealthstatusyieldedfrom adual-factormodel.TheJournalofPositive Psychology,6,17–30.Retrievedfrom:doi:10.1080/17439760.2010.536774. 9.Goldman,D.&Smith,J.(2002).Canpatientself-managementhelpexplainthe SEShealthgradient?Proceedings,NationalAcademyofSciences,99(16),10929 -34. 10.Memichaei,A.& Hetzl,B.(1975).MentalhealthproblemsamongUniversity studentsandtheirrelationshiptoacademicfailureandWithdrawal.MedJAust,1, 499-501. 11.Brock,S.E&Brant,T.H.(2015).FourWaystoImproveStudentMental-Health Support.NationalAssociation of SchoolPsychologists.Retrived from : https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and- podcasts/mental-health/school-psychology-and-mental-health/four-ways-to- improve-student-mental-health-support
  17. 17. 17

×