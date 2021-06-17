Nutricionalimentacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA NUTRICIÓN Y LA ALIMENTACIÓN ¡ A P R E N DA M O S A C O M E R S A L U DA B L E Y A C O M P R E N D E R A N U E S T R O C...
SESIÓN 1 U N A P E Q U E Ñ A I N T R O D U C C I Ó N
PERO ANTES… UNA PEQUEÑA INTRODUCCIÓN • ¿Qué es una dieta?, ¿en qué consiste alimentarse?, ¿os sentís siempre con energía? ...
LA NUTRICIÓN • Durante el día nos movemos, vamos clase, jugamos en el patio… gastamos mucha energía. La nutrición es el pr...
¿QUÉ ÓRGANOS/ APARATOS INTERVIENEN EN LA NUTRICIÓN? • Aparato respiratorio: nuestro cuerpo transforma los nutrientes graci...
LA ALIMENTACIÓN ¿POR QUÉ TENEMOS QUE COMER BIEN? • Cuando nos alimentamos bien de forma completa nos sentimos bien: podemo...
¿QUÉ HACE EL CUERPO CUANDO RECIBE EL ALIMENTO? • Tras recibir el alimento el cuerpo empieza a trabajar para sacar de este ...
VAMOS A ELEGIR NUESTROS ALIMENTOS PARA ESTAR SEIMPRE EN FORMA
PERO ANTES… SABÍAS QUE… • Una dieta es el conjunto de las sustancias alimenticias que componen el comportamiento nutricion...
SESIÓN 2 ¡ A P R E N DA M O S L O S D I F E R E N T E S T I P O S D E A L I M E N TO S Q U E H AY !
ELIJAMOS NUESTROS ALIMENTOS ALIMENTOS: • Estos alimentos son esenciales y hay que consumirlos todos los días, el orden de ...
AGRUPACIÓN DE LOS ALIMENTOS SEGÚN LOS NUTRIENTES QUE NOS APORTAN
HIDRATOS DE CARBONO O GLÚCIDOS • Nutrientes que aportan energía al cuerpo, pero no todos son igual de sanos. ØSaludables: ...
GRASAS O LÍPIDOS • Son nutrientes que nos aportan energía y ayudan en la absorción de vitaminas. ØGrasas saludables: fruto...
PROTEÍNAS • Son nutrientes que forman los tejidos de nuestro cuerpo como los músculos y huesos, transportan vitaminas y re...
VITAMINAS Y SALES MINERALES • Son nutrientes que nos ayudan a estar sanos y a que nuestro cuerpo pueda cumplir con las fun...
EL AGUA • Es muy importante para mantenerlos hidratados, es el componente fundamental de los seres vivos, es la base.
ANTES DE ACABAR COMPRUEBA LO QUE HAS APRENDIDO • Realizad este pequeño cuestionario sobre lo que hemos aprendido hoy • htt...
SESIÓN 3 P R O B L E M A S C O N L A C O M I DA Y C O N C I E N C I A C I Ó N
PROBLEMAS EN LA ALIMENTACIÓN • Desafortunadamente, no todas las personas llevan una alimentación sana y equilibrada. Exist...
TRASTORNO POR ANOREXIA Las personas con anorexia comen muy poco a propósito, pesan muy poco. Tienen miedo a ganar peso. Ti...
TRASTORNO POR BULIMIA Estas personas comen demasiado, dejan de comer en cuanto pierden el control. Hacen cosas para compen...
TRASTORNO POR ATRACÓN Las personas con este trastorno comen demasiado, perdiendo el control. Ingieren mucha comida incluso...
¿CÓMO AFECTAN ESTOS TRASTORNOS A LA SALUD? Cansancio, debilidad, llegan a desmayarse. Retraso de la pubertad, crecimiento ...
¿QUÉ HACER SI CONOCEMOS A ALGUIEN EN ESTA SITUACIÓN? • Ser comprensivos, intentar que nos lo explique con la mayor sinceri...
REFLEXIÓN • ¿Cómo tendría que ser una alimentación sana? ØCombinar todos los tipos de alimentos. ØBeber mucha agua. ØComer...
COMPRUEBA LO APRENDIDO • Tras esta sesión, vais a jugar a este juego virtual que habla sobre estos trastornos y sus síntom...
SESIÓN 4 ¡ VA M O S A P R A C T I C A R !
UN POCO DE PRÁCTICA, EL SUPERMERCADO DE LA CLASE • Tras haber estudiado el tema de la nutrición, vamos a llevarlo a la prá...
COMENCEMOS • Se encuentra al entrar en clase a la derecha, está marcado con una cartulina roja. • En él hay varias mesas c...
SIGAMOS • Se encuentra al fondo derecho de la clase, está marcado con una cartulina violeta. • En él hay varias mesas con ...
IMPORTANTE • Importante, lavar la fruta y la verdura que no ha sido cortada antes por el docente. • Elaborar 5 comidas. • ...
PARA ACABAR • En el centro del aula habrá una gran mesa, cuando acabéis vuestro menú colocadlo ahí con una pegatina con el...
DIPLOMA PARA EL EQUIPO GANADOR (EJEMPLO)
FIN ¡ E S P E R A M O S Q U E H AY Á I S A P R E N D I D O M U C H O !
×