Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Swift Girls Swift Girls 新⼿手探勘⼯工作坊第⼀一場 Api 串串接 1 胡純華 2018.04.14
胡純華 Candy ⽬目前任職台灣⼤大哥⼤大 myVideo iOS 經驗兩兩年年 莎莉最強
Open Source • 公開資源 ✤ 政府資料開放平台 https://data.gov.tw ✤ 臺北市政府資料開放平台 http://data.taipei 3
資料格式 • 常⾒見見格式 4 <human> <lastName>Candy</lastName> <ﬁrstName>Hu</ﬁrstName> <gender>female</gender> <birth> <year>1989</yea...
資料串串接 • 顯著有感地震報告 https://data.gov.tw/dataset/6068 • 格式：XML • Info.plist 需設定 ✤ App Transport Security Settings ➡ Allow Arbi...
物件導向 類別 - 描述了了所建立的物件共同的屬性和⽅方法 物件 - 是類別的實例例 6 class Human: NSObject { var name: String var gender: String var height: Float...
建立DataApi • 建立新檔案DataApi • 設定伺服器位置 private var serverUrl: String = “http://opendata.cwb.gov.tw/govdownload? dataid=E-A0015...
建立取得資料的⽅方法 class func getData(completion: @escaping (_ data: Earthquake?, _ error: Error?) -> Void ) { let url = URL(strin...
XMLParser • 遵守XMLParserDelegate Protocol • 指定delegate class DataApi: NSObject, XMLParserDelegate { ….. } xmlParser.delegat...
XMLParserDelegate • func parser(_ parser: XMLParser, didStartElement elementName: String, namespaceURI: String?, qualiﬁedN...
把不要的資料過濾 • 只留留下台灣縣市的資料 • 過濾掉areaDesc 不包含縣市名稱的資料 private var taiwanCountyArray = ["基隆隆市", "臺北市", "新北市", "桃園市", "新⽵竹市", "新⽵竹...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Swift girls20180414_new

38 views

Published on

Api 串接

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Swift girls20180414_new

  1. 1. Swift Girls Swift Girls 新⼿手探勘⼯工作坊第⼀一場 Api 串串接 1 胡純華 2018.04.14
  2. 2. 胡純華 Candy ⽬目前任職台灣⼤大哥⼤大 myVideo iOS 經驗兩兩年年 莎莉最強
  3. 3. Open Source • 公開資源 ✤ 政府資料開放平台 https://data.gov.tw ✤ 臺北市政府資料開放平台 http://data.taipei 3
  4. 4. 資料格式 • 常⾒見見格式 4 <human> <lastName>Candy</lastName> <ﬁrstName>Hu</ﬁrstName> <gender>female</gender> <birth> <year>1989</year> <month>07</month> <date>09</date> </birth> </human> {"human" : {"lastName" : Candy, "ﬁrstName" : Hu, "gender" : female, "birth" : {"year" : 2000, "month" :04, "date" : 14, } } } ✤ XML ✤ JSON
  5. 5. 資料串串接 • 顯著有感地震報告 https://data.gov.tw/dataset/6068 • 格式：XML • Info.plist 需設定 ✤ App Transport Security Settings ➡ Allow Arbitrary Loads = YES 5
  6. 6. 物件導向 類別 - 描述了了所建立的物件共同的屬性和⽅方法 物件 - 是類別的實例例 6 class Human: NSObject { var name: String var gender: String var height: Float var weight: Float func run() {…} func sit() {…} }
  7. 7. 建立DataApi • 建立新檔案DataApi • 設定伺服器位置 private var serverUrl: String = “http://opendata.cwb.gov.tw/govdownload? dataid=E-A0015-001R&authorizationkey=rdec-key-123-45678-011121314”
  8. 8. 建立取得資料的⽅方法 class func getData(completion: @escaping (_ data: Earthquake?, _ error: Error?) -> Void ) { let url = URL(string: serverUrl) guard url != nil else { return } var urlRequest = URLRequest(url: url!) urlRequest.addValue(cookie, forHTTPHeaderField: "Cookie") let task = URLSession.shared.dataTask(with: urlRequest) { (data, response, error) in guard error == nil && data != nil else { return } let xmlParser = XMLParser(data: data!) xmlParser.delegate = self.shared let success = xmlParser.parse() if success { completion(earthquake, nil) } else { completion( nil, NSError(domain:"Error", code:999, userInfo:["message":"資料錯誤"]) ) } } task.resume() }
  9. 9. XMLParser • 遵守XMLParserDelegate Protocol • 指定delegate class DataApi: NSObject, XMLParserDelegate { ….. } xmlParser.delegate = self 9
  10. 10. XMLParserDelegate • func parser(_ parser: XMLParser, didStartElement elementName: String, namespaceURI: String?, qualiﬁedName qName: String?, attributes attributeDict: [String : String] = [:]) ➡ parse 到element 開始的tag • func parser(_ parser: XMLParser, foundCharacters string: String) ➡ parse 到element 的內容 • func parser(_ parser: XMLParser, didEndElement elementName: String, namespaceURI: String?, qualiﬁedName qName: String?) ➡ parse 到element 結束的tag 10
  11. 11. 把不要的資料過濾 • 只留留下台灣縣市的資料 • 過濾掉areaDesc 不包含縣市名稱的資料 private var taiwanCountyArray = ["基隆隆市", "臺北市", "新北市", "桃園市", "新⽵竹市", "新⽵竹縣", "苗栗縣", "臺中市", "南投縣", "彰化縣", "雲林林縣", "嘉義市", "嘉義縣", "臺南 市", "⾼高雄市", "屏東縣", "宜蘭蘭縣", "花蓮縣", "臺東縣", "澎湖縣", "⾦金金⾨門縣", "連江縣"] func parserDidEndDocument(_ parser: XMLParser) { // 整份⽂文件parse 完畢時進來來 let shakingAreaArray = DataApi.earthquake?.intensityArray?.filter( { (shakingArea) -> Bool in taiwanCountyArray.contains(String(shakingArea.areaDesc.prefix(3))) }) DataApi.earthquake?.intensityArray = shakingAreaArray }

×