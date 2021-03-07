ゲーム理論NEXT 戦略形協力ゲーム第11回 -寡占市場ゲームにおける結託耐性ナッシュ均衡

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ήʔϜཧ࿦ /&95 ઓུ‫ྗڠܗ‬ήʔϜ ୈ11ճ
1. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λཧղ ຊಈըͷ໨త
1.Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ (a)Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ (b)Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ ໨࣍
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ Չ઎ࢢ৔ͱ͸ʁ  ओʹചΓखଆ͕গ਺ͷࢢ৔  ྫ ‫ܞ‬ଳి࿩௨৴ࣄ‫ऀۀ‬ʢ/55υίϞ ,%%* ιϑτόϯΫͳͲʣ  ྫ ήʔϜ‫ػ‬ʢ೚ఱಊ ιχʔɾΠϯλϥΫςΟϒΤϯλςΠϯϝϯτ ϚΠΫϩιϑτ    ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ    ಉ࣭ͳࡒΛੜ࢈͢Δ‫ۀا‬ͷू߹ɿ   ‫ۀا‬ͷઓུ ੜ࢈ྔ ɿ   ‫ۀا‬ͷར५ؔ਺ɿ   ‫ٯ‬धཁؔ਺ ૯ੜ࢈ྔ͔Βࢢ৔Ձ֨ΛܾΊΔؔ਺   ‫ۀا‬ͷੜ࢈ྔ  අ༻ؔ਺  ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ    ‫ۀا‬ͷར५ؔ਺ɿ   Ծఆ ͸ ʹ͓͍ͯ࿈ଓ   ͔ͭ ʹ͓͍ͯ֊࿈ଓඍ෼ՄೳͰ  ɹɹɹ B   C   ͸ӈԼ͕ΓͷԜؔ਺ ্ʹತ Ͱ͋Δ    Ծఆ ͸֊࿈ଓඍ෼ՄೳͰ ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ    ‫ۀا‬ͷར५ؔ਺ɿ   Ծఆ   ୯ಠͳΒ͹ඞͣੜ࢈͢Δ    ྆ล Ͱඍ෼͢Δͱ      ੜ࢈ྔ Λ ʹ‫ݶ‬Γͳ͚ۙͮ͘Δ ͱ͢Δͱ ԾఆΑΓ    ͱͳΓ ͸෇ۙͳΒ͹૿Ճ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λ΋ͭ    ఆཧ  ઓུͷ૊ ͕༩͑ΒΕͨͱ͖ ͷۭͰͳ͍೚ҙͷ෦෼ू߹ ʹ͍ͭͯ  ෦෼ήʔϜ ͸།...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ূ໌ͷલʹ͜ͷήʔϜͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ  ͕φογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬Δͱ͸͢΂ͯͷ‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ      ·ͨ ར५ؔ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ূ໌ φογϡ‫ ͍͓ͯʹߧۉ‬೚ҙͷ‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ   ͋Δ‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͱԾఆ͢Δͱ     ͱͳΓ ͸ҳ୤͢Δ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ূ໌ ֤‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͸‫͘ڧ‬ԜͰ͋Δ  ͱ͢Δ            G q* N i ∈ N πi Q = ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ূ໌ ֤‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͸‫͘ڧ‬ԜͰ͋ΔͨΊ  φογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬ΔͨΊͷඞཁे෼৚݅͸          ͜͜Ͱφο...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    Λఆٛ͢Δ  ͜͜Ͱ೚ҙͷ ʹରͯ͠  ͸ҎԼΛຬͨ͢ɿ  ͷͱ͖   ͷͱ͖   ͜͜Ͱ  ɹɹ   ͱͳΔ Λߟ͑Δ֤...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢  Λఆٛ͢Δ  ͜͜Ͱ೚ҙͷ ʹରͯ͠ ͸ҎԼΛຬͨ͢ɿ  ͷͱ͖   ͷͱ͖   ͜͜Ͱ  ɹɹ   ͱͳΔ Λߟ͑Δ֤ ʹͭ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ͱͳΔ ͕།ҰͰ͋Δ͜ͱΛࣔ͢  ͢΂ͯ ʹ͍ͭͯ   ͔ͭ     ͕ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓ԠͰ͋Δ͜ͱΛߟྀ͢Δ  ͷͱ͖   ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ͱͳΔ ͕།ҰͰ͋Δ͜ͱΛࣔ͢  ͢΂ͯ ʹ͍ͭͯ   ͔ͭ     ͜ΕΑΓ ͔ͭ               G q* N ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ͕࿈ଓඍ෼ՄೳͰ ͳΒ͹ Ͱ͋Δ    Ͱ͋Γ ͋Δ ʹରͯ͠͸ Ͱ  ͜ͷΑ͏ͳ ʹ͍ͭͯ              G q...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ͱͳΔ ͕།ҰͰ͋Δ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ɾ ͔ͭ   ɾ͕࿈ଓඍ෼ՄೳͰ ͳΒ͹ Ͱ͋Δ    ͜ΕΑΓ ͳΔ ͕།Ұଘࡏ͢Δ  ...
Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λ΋ͭ    ఆཧ  ઓུͷ૊ ͕༩͑ΒΕͨͱ͖ ͷۭͰͳ͍೚ҙͷ෦෼ू߹ ʹ͍ͭͯ  ෦෼ήʔϜ ͸།...
ࢀߟจ‫ݙ‬ɿ‫ྗڠ‬ήʔϜཧ࿦  தࢁɾધ໦ɾ෢౻ɹႻ૲ॻ๪
See you next timeʂ ήʔϜཧ࿦ /95  ࣍ճɿίΞ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ゲーム理論NEXT 戦略形協力ゲーム第11回 -寡占市場ゲームにおける結託耐性ナッシュ均衡-

15 views

Published on

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm38380615
https://youtu.be/oh8lMAaXTYU

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ゲーム理論NEXT 戦略形協力ゲーム第11回 -寡占市場ゲームにおける結託耐性ナッシュ均衡-

  1. 1. ήʔϜཧ࿦ /&95 ઓུ‫ྗڠܗ‬ήʔϜ ୈ11ճ
  2. 2. 1. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λཧղ ຊಈըͷ໨త
  3. 3. 1.Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ (a)Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ (b)Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ ໨࣍
  4. 4. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬
  5. 5. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ Չ઎ࢢ৔ͱ͸ʁ  ओʹചΓखଆ͕গ਺ͷࢢ৔  ྫ ‫ܞ‬ଳి࿩௨৴ࣄ‫ऀۀ‬ʢ/55υίϞ ,%%* ιϑτόϯΫͳͲʣ  ྫ ήʔϜ‫ػ‬ʢ೚ఱಊ ιχʔɾΠϯλϥΫςΟϒΤϯλςΠϯϝϯτ ϚΠΫϩιϑτ     ಛ௃  Ձ͕֤֨Չ઎‫ۀا‬ͷ‫ʹڅڙ‬ґଘܾͯ͠·Δ  DG‫׬‬શ‫ڝ‬૪ࢢ৔Ͱ͋Ε͹ Ձ֨͸ࢢ৔Ͱܾ·Δ  ઓུతঢ়‫ گ‬   Ϟσϧ  B ΫʔϧϊʔϞσϧ‫ྔڅڙ‬Λಉܾ࣌ఆ  C γϡλοέϧϕϧάϞσϧ‫ྔڅڙ‬Λܾఆ ઌಋ‫ͱۀا‬௥ै‫ ۀا‬ D ϕϧτϥϯϞσϧՁ֨Λܾఆ 
  6. 6. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ    ಉ࣭ͳࡒΛੜ࢈͢Δ‫ۀا‬ͷू߹ɿ   ‫ۀا‬ͷઓུ ੜ࢈ྔ ɿ   ‫ۀا‬ͷར५ؔ਺ɿ   ‫ٯ‬धཁؔ਺ ૯ੜ࢈ྔ͔Βࢢ৔Ձ֨ΛܾΊΔؔ਺   ‫ۀا‬ͷੜ࢈ྔ  අ༻ؔ਺          N i Xi = [0,L] i πi(q1, ⋯, qn) = P(qi + ∑ j≠i qj)qi − ci(qi) P(q) qi ∈ Xi i ci(q)
  7. 7. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ    ‫ۀا‬ͷར५ؔ਺ɿ   Ծఆ ͸ ʹ͓͍ͯ࿈ଓ   ͔ͭ ʹ͓͍ͯ֊࿈ଓඍ෼ՄೳͰ  ɹɹɹ B   C   ͸ӈԼ͕ΓͷԜؔ਺ ্ʹತ Ͱ͋Δ    Ծఆ ͸֊࿈ଓඍ෼ՄೳͰ   ͸ӈ্͕Γͷತؔ਺ Լʹತ Ͱ͋Δ    i πi(q1, ⋯, qn) = P(qi + ∑ j≠i qj)qi − ci(qi) P(q) q 0 (0,L) P(q) 0, P′(q) 0, P′′(q) ≤ 0, ∀q ∈ (0, L) P(q) = 0, ∀q ≥ L P(q) ci(q) c′ i(q) 0, c′′ i (q) ≥ 0, ∀q 0 ci(q) 0 L q P(q) ci(q)
  8. 8. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͷϞσϧ    ‫ۀا‬ͷར५ؔ਺ɿ   Ծఆ   ୯ಠͳΒ͹ඞͣੜ࢈͢Δ    ྆ล Ͱඍ෼͢Δͱ      ੜ࢈ྔ Λ ʹ‫ݶ‬Γͳ͚ۙͮ͘Δ ͱ͢Δͱ ԾఆΑΓ    ͱͳΓ ͸෇ۙͳΒ͹૿Ճ  ͭ·Γੜ࢈͢Ε͹ར५Λ૿΍͢͜ͱ͕Մೳ i πi(q1, ⋯, qn) = P(qi + ∑ j≠i qj)qi − ci(qi) lim q→0 c′(q) lim q→0 P(q) πi(qi) = P(qi)qi − ci(qi) qi π′ i(qi) = P′(qi)qi + P(qi) − c′ i(qi) qi π′ i(qi) = 0 + P(qi) − c′ i(qi) 0 πi(qi) 0 L q P(q) ci(q)
  9. 9. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λ΋ͭ    ఆཧ  ઓུͷ૊ ͕༩͑ΒΕͨͱ͖ ͷۭͰͳ͍೚ҙͷ෦෼ू߹ ʹ͍ͭͯ  ෦෼ήʔϜ ͸།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λ΋ͭͱ͢Δͱ ͸ ͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬Δ    Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭͳΒ͹   ۭͰͳ͍೚ҙͷ෦෼ू߹ ΁੍‫ͨ͠ݶ‬΋ͷΛ ͱ͢Δͱ ͷఆ͔ٛΒ෦෼ήʔϜ ʹ  ͓͚Δ།Ұͷφογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬Δ͜ͱ͕‫͑ݴ‬Δɿ    ͸ ͱಉ͡৚݅Λຬͨ͢ શମͷήʔϜ ͱಉ͡ߏ଄  Ώ͑ʹશମͷήʔϜʹ͓͚Δ།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢ G x ∈ X N S ⊆ N G|xNS x G G q* N S ⊆ N q* S πi(qi) G|q* NS πi(qS, q* NS ) = P(qi + ∑ k∈S,k≠i qk + ∑ j∈NS q* j )qi − ci(qi) ⇒ πS i (qS) = PS (qi + ∑ k∈S,k≠i qk)qi − ci(qi) PS (q) P(q) G
  10. 10. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ূ໌ͷલʹ͜ͷήʔϜͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ  ͕φογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬Δͱ͸͢΂ͯͷ‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ      ·ͨ ར५ؔ਺͕‫͍ڧ‬Ԝੑ ֊ඍ෼͕‫ʹີݫ‬ෛͱͳΔ Λຬͨ͢ͷͰ͋Ε͹   ͢΂ͯͷ‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ ҎԼͷ૬ิੑ໰୊Λղ͍ͨղ ͸φογϡ‫ ߧۉ‬       G q* N q* N q* N i ∈ N πi(q* i , q* −i ) = max qi πi(qi, q* −i ) i ∈ N qN ⇔ qN ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi ≤ 0 qi ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi = 0
  11. 11. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ূ໌ φογϡ‫ ͍͓ͯʹߧۉ‬೚ҙͷ‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ   ͋Δ‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͱԾఆ͢Δͱ     ͱͳΓ ͸ҳ୤͢ΔΠϯηϯςΟϒΛ΋ͭʢ࠷ద൓ԠͰ͸ͳ͍ʣ  φογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬Δ͜ͱʹໃ६              G q* N i ∈ N qi ≠ L j ∈ N qj = L πj(L, q−j) = − cj(L) − cj(0) = πj(0,q−j) j     ૿Ճؔ਺ πi(q1, ⋯, qn) = P(qi + ∑ j≠i qj)qi − ci(qi) P(q) = 0, ∀q ≥ L c′ i(q) 0 0 L q πi(q) −ci(0) −ci(L)
  12. 12. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ূ໌ ֤‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͸‫͘ڧ‬ԜͰ͋Δ  ͱ͢Δ            G q* N i ∈ N πi Q = ∑ k∈N qk ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi = P′(Q)qi + P(Q) − c′ i(qi) ∂2 πi(qi, q−i) ∂q2 i = ∂(P′(Q)qi + P(Q) − c′ i(qi)) ∂qi = P′′(Q)qi + 2P′(Q) − c′′ i (qi) 0     Ծఆ B   Ծఆ πi(q1, ⋯, qn) = P(qi + ∑ j≠i qj)qi − ci(qi) qi ∈ [0,L] P(q) 0, P′(q) 0, P′′(q) ≤ 0, ∀q ∈ (0, L) c′′ i (q) ≥ 0
  13. 13. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ূ໌ ֤‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͸‫͘ڧ‬ԜͰ͋ΔͨΊ  φογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬ΔͨΊͷඞཁे෼৚݅͸          ͜͜Ͱφογϡ‫  ͍͓ͯʹߧۉ‬ ͢΂ͯͷ‫ۀا‬ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͱͳΔ͜ͱ͸ͳ͍    ԾఆΑΓ ଞͷ‫͕ۀا‬ੜ࢈͠ͳ͚Ε͹ࣗ෼͚ͩੜ࢈͢Δ G q* N i ∈ N πi ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi = P′(Q)qi + P(Q) − c′ i(qi) ≤ 0 qi ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi = [P′(Q)qi + P(Q) − c′ i(qi)]qi = 0 i ∈ N qi = 0 Ծఆ   ୯ಠͳΒ͹ඞͣੜ࢈͢Δ lim q→0 c′(q) lim q→0 P(q) 0 L q πi(q) q* i 0 L q πi(q) q* i
  14. 14. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    Λఆٛ͢Δ  ͜͜Ͱ೚ҙͷ ʹରͯ͠  ͸ҎԼΛຬͨ͢ɿ  ͷͱ͖   ͷͱ͖   ͜͜Ͱ  ɹɹ   ͱͳΔ Λߟ͑Δ֤ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͸ ʹର͢Δͷ࠷ద൓ԠͱͳΔ      G q* N f(Q) = ∑ i∈N fi(Q) q = (q1, ⋯, qn) fi(Q) qi 0 P′(Q)fi(Q) + P(Q) − c′ i(fi(Q)) = 0 qi = 0 fi(Q) = 0 f(Q*) = Q * Q* i ∈ N fi(Q*) q* −i i Q = ∑ i∈N qi φογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ͷඞཁे෼৚݅ ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi = P′(Q)qi + P(Q) − c′ i(qi) ≤ 0 qi ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi = [P′(Q)qi + P(Q) − c′ i(qi)]qi = 0
  15. 15. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢  Λఆٛ͢Δ  ͜͜Ͱ೚ҙͷ ʹରͯ͠ ͸ҎԼΛຬͨ͢ɿ  ͷͱ͖   ͷͱ͖   ͜͜Ͱ  ɹɹ   ͱͳΔ Λߟ͑Δ֤ ʹ͍ͭͯ ͸ ʹର͢Δͷ࠷ద൓ԠͱͳΔ  ͭ·Γ ͱͳΓ ͷͱ͖ Ͱ͋Δ  Ώ͑ʹ Λຬͨ͢ ͸φογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ G q* N f(Q) = ∑ i∈N fi(Q) q = (q1, ⋯, qn) fi(Q) qi 0 P′(Q)fi(Q) + P(Q) − c′ i(fi(Q)) = 0 qi = 0 fi(Q) = 0 f(Q*) = Q * Q* i ∈ N fi(Q*) q* −i i f(Q*) = Q* ⇔ ∑ i∈N (fi(Q*) − q* i ) = 0 q* i 0 q* i = fi(Q*) Q* = ∑ i∈N q* i q* N = (q* 1 , ⋯, q* n ) Q = ∑ i∈N qi φογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ͷඞཁे෼৚݅ ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi = P′(Q)qi + P(Q) − c′ i(qi) ≤ 0 qi ∂πi(qi, q−i) ∂qi = [P′(Q)qi + P(Q) − c′ i(qi)]qi = 0 0 L q πi(q) q* i ֤ ʹ͍ͭͯ  ࠷ద൓Ԡͷ৚݅ i ∈ N 0 L q πi(q) q* i = 0
  16. 16. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ͱͳΔ ͕།ҰͰ͋Δ͜ͱΛࣔ͢  ͢΂ͯ ʹ͍ͭͯ   ͔ͭ     ͕ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓ԠͰ͋Δ͜ͱΛߟྀ͢Δ  ͷͱ͖     Ͱ͋Γ Ͱ͋Δ͔Βͱ͢Δͷ͕࠷ద Ώ͑ʹ     ·ͨ ͷͱ͖ ԾఆΑΓੜ࢈͢Δํ͕࠷ద Ώ͑ʹ   G q* N f(Q) = Q Q i ∈ N fi(L) = 0 fi(0) 0 fi(Q) q−i Q = L πi(q1, ⋯, qn) = P(L)qi − ci(qi) = − ci(qi) ci(qi) ≥ ci(0) fi(L) = 0 Q = 0 fi(0) 0 Λఆٛ͢Δ  ͜͜Ͱ೚ҙͷ ʹରͯ͠  ͸ҎԼΛຬͨ͢ɿ    ͷͱ͖ f(Q) = ∑ i∈N fi(Q) q = (q1, ⋯, qn) fi(Q) P′(Q)fi(Q) + P(Q) − c′ i( fi(Q)) = 0, if qi 0 qi = 0 fi(Q) = 0 Ծఆ   ୯ಠͳΒ͹ඞͣੜ࢈͢Δ lim q→0 c′ i(q) lim q→0 P(q)
  17. 17. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ͱͳΔ ͕།ҰͰ͋Δ͜ͱΛࣔ͢  ͢΂ͯ ʹ͍ͭͯ   ͔ͭ     ͜ΕΑΓ ͔ͭ               G q* N f(Q) = Q Q i ∈ N fi(L) = 0 fi(0) 0 f(L) = 0 f(0) 0 Λఆٛ͢Δ  ͜͜Ͱ೚ҙͷ ʹରͯ͠  ͸ҎԼΛຬͨ͢ɿ    ͷͱ͖ f(Q) = ∑ i∈N fi(Q) q = (q1, ⋯, qn) fi(Q) P′(Q)fi(Q) + P(Q) − c′ i( fi(Q)) = 0, if qi 0 qi = 0 fi(Q) = 0 Ծఆ   ୯ಠͳΒ͹ඞͣੜ࢈͢Δ lim q→0 c′ i(q) lim q→0 P(q)
  18. 18. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ͕࿈ଓඍ෼ՄೳͰ ͳΒ͹ Ͱ͋Δ    Ͱ͋Γ ͋Δ ʹରͯ͠͸ Ͱ  ͜ͷΑ͏ͳ ʹ͍ͭͯ              G q* N f f(Q) 0 f′(Q) 0 f(Q) = ∑ i∈N fi(Q) i ∈ N fi(Q) 0 i ∈ N f′ i(Q) = − P′′(Q)fi(Q) + P′(Q) P′(Q) − c′′ i (fi(Q)) 0 Λఆٛ͢Δ  ͜͜Ͱ೚ҙͷ ʹରͯ͠  ͸ҎԼΛຬͨ͢ɿ    ͷͱ͖ f(Q) = ∑ i∈N fi(Q) q = (q1, ⋯, qn) fi(Q) P′(Q)fi(Q) + P(Q) − c′ i( fi(Q)) = 0, if qi 0 qi = 0 fi(Q) = 0   P(q) 0, P′(q) 0, P′′(q) ≤ 0, ∀q ∈ (0, L) c′ i(q) 0, c′′ i (q) ≥ 0, ∀q 0
  19. 19. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ͱͳΔ ͕།ҰͰ͋Δ͜ͱΛࣔ͢    ɾ ͔ͭ   ɾ͕࿈ଓඍ෼ՄೳͰ ͳΒ͹ Ͱ͋Δ    ͜ΕΑΓ ͳΔ ͕།Ұଘࡏ͢Δ    Ҏ্ΑΓ ͸φογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬Γ   །Ұଘࡏ͢Δ͜ͱ͕ࣔ͞Εͨ ূ໌ऴྃ         G q* N f(Q) = Q Q f(L) = 0 f(0) 0 f f(Q) 0 f′(Q) 0 f(Q*) = Q* Q* Q* 0 L Q f(q) f(L) f(0) f(Q) = Q
  20. 20. Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜͰͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ ߧۉ‬ Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λ΋ͭ    ఆཧ  ઓུͷ૊ ͕༩͑ΒΕͨͱ͖ ͷۭͰͳ͍೚ҙͷ෦෼ू߹ ʹ͍ͭͯ  ෦෼ήʔϜ ͸།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λ΋ͭͱ͢Δͱ ͸ ͷ݁ୗ଱ੑφογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬Δ    Չ઎ࢢ৔ήʔϜ ͕།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ Λ΋ͭͳΒ͹   ۭͰͳ͍೚ҙͷ෦෼ू߹ ΁੍‫ͨ͠ݶ‬΋ͷΛ ͱ͢Δͱ ͷఆ͔ٛΒ෦෼ήʔϜ ʹ  ͓͚Δ།Ұͷφογϡ‫͋Ͱߧۉ‬Δ͜ͱ͕‫͑ݴ‬Δɿ    ͸ ͱಉ͡৚݅Λຬͨ͢ શମͷήʔϜ ͱಉ͡ߏ଄  Ώ͑ʹશମͷήʔϜʹ͓͚Δ།Ұͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬Λ΋ͭ͜ͱΛࣔ͢ G x ∈ X N S ⊆ N G|xNS x G G q* N S ⊆ N q* S πi(qi) G|q* NS πi(qS, q* NS ) = P(qi + ∑ k∈S,k≠i qk + ∑ j∈NS q* j )qi − ci(qi) ⇒ πS i (qS) = PS (qi + ∑ k∈S,k≠i qk)qi − ci(qi) PS (q) P(q) G
  21. 21. ࢀߟจ‫ݙ‬ɿ‫ྗڠ‬ήʔϜཧ࿦  தࢁɾધ໦ɾ෢౻ɹႻ૲ॻ๪
  22. 22. See you next timeʂ ήʔϜཧ࿦ /95  ࣍ճɿίΞ

×