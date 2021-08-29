Successfully reported this slideshow.
ήʔϜཧ࿦#4*$ԋश ࠞ߹ઓུφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬
ࠞ߹ઓུʹؔ͢Δఆཧ ఆཧͷར༻
ࠞ߹ઓུʹؔ͢Δఆཧ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔ७ઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର...
ࠞ߹ઓུʹؔ͢Δఆཧ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢...
ఆཧͷར༻ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓Ԡ...
ఆཧͷར༻ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓Ԡ...
ఆཧͷར༻ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓Ԡ...
ఆཧͷར༻ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓Ԡ...
ήʔϜཧ࿦#4*$ԋश ࠞ߹ઓུφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ ࣍ճɿԋश
ゲーム理論BASIC 演習8 -混合戦略に関する定理-

  1. 1. ήʔϜཧ࿦#4*$ԋश ࠞ߹ઓུφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬
  2. 2. ࠞ߹ઓུʹؔ͢Δఆཧ ఆཧͷར༻
  3. 3. ࠞ߹ઓུʹؔ͢Δఆཧ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔ७ઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓ԠͱͳΔ      (N, {Pi }i∈N, {Fi }i∈N) pi p−i p−i
  4. 4. ࠞ߹ઓུʹؔ͢Δఆཧ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓ԠͱͳΔ   ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹରͯ͠ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུΛ ͱ͠   ͜Ε͕ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ͢ͳΘͪ   Λຬͨ͢ɹ·ͨ ΋ຬͨ͢   ࠓ ࠞ߹ઓུ ʹͯ ͋Δਖ਼ͷ֬཰ͰͱΔ७ઓུΛ ͕ ͱͳΔͱ͢Δͱ     ͱͳΓໃ६   Ώ͑ʹ Ͱ͋Γ ͱͳΔͷͰ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓Ԡ (N, {Pi }i∈N, {Fi }i∈N) pi p−i p−i pi* p−i Fi (pi* , p−i ) ≥ Fi (pi , p−i ), ∀pi ∈ Pi Fi (pi* , p−i ) ≥ Fi (si , p−i ), ∀si ∈ Si pi* si k′ ￼ Fi (pi* , p−i ) Fi (si k′ ￼ , p−i ) Fi (pi* , p−i ) = mi ∑ k=1 Fi (si k, p−i )p(si k) = mi ∑ k=1,k≠k′ ￼ Fi (si k, p−i )p(si k) + Fi (si k′ ￼ , p−i )p(si k′ ￼ ) mi ∑ k=1,k≠k′ ￼ Fi (pi* , p−i )p(si k) + Fi (pi* , p−i )p(si k′ ￼ ) = Fi (pi* , p−i ) mi ∑ k=1 p(si k) = Fi (pi* , p−i ) Fi (pi* , p−i ) = Fi (si k′ ￼ , p−i ) Fi (si k′ ￼ , p−i ) ≥ Fi (pi , p−i ), ∀pi ∈ Pi q−i ७ઓུ͸ࠞ߹ઓུͰ   ද‫͢ݱ‬Ε͹֬཰Λ෇༩ͨ͠΋ͷ ϓϨΠϠʔ ͷઓུͷ‫਺ݸ‬ i mi p(si k′ ￼ ) 0
  5. 5. ఆཧͷར༻ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓ԠͱͳΔ   (N, {Pi }i∈N, {Fi }i∈N) pi p−i p−i 1ʘ2 C C B B
  6. 6. ఆཧͷར༻ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓ԠͱͳΔ   ӈਤͩͱ७ઓུʹ͓͚Δφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬͸‫͔ͭݟ‬Βͳ͍ͨΊ   ࠞ߹ઓུ·Ͱߟ͑Δ ͱ͢Δ   ී௨ʹղ͘           ࠷ద൓Ԡ‫ۂ‬ઢ͸ӈਤͷΑ͏ʹͳΓ φογϡ‫ߧۉ‬͸   (N, {Pi }i∈N, {Fi }i∈N) pi p−i p−i p1 = (p,1 − p) p2 = (q,1 − q) F1 (p1 , p2 ) = 0 ⋅ pq + 2 ⋅ (1 − p)q + 2 ⋅ p(1 − q) + 1 ⋅ (1 − p)(1 − q) = (1 − 3q)p + 3 − q F2 (p1 , p2 ) = 1 ⋅ pq + 0 ⋅ (1 − p)q + 0 ⋅ p(1 − q) + 2 ⋅ (1 − p)(1 − q) = (3p − 2)q + 2 − 2p (( 2 3 , 1 3) , ( 1 3 , 2 3)) 1ʘ2 C C B B p 1 − p q 1 − q p q 1 1/3 2/3 1
  7. 7. ఆཧͷར༻ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓ԠͱͳΔ   ӈਤͩͱ७ઓུʹ͓͚Δφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬͸‫͔ͭݟ‬Βͳ͍ͨΊ   ࠞ߹ઓུ·Ͱߟ͑Δ ͱ͢Δ   ఆཧΛ࢖͏   Ͱ७ઓུͰͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬͸ͳ͍ͷͰ   ͭ·ΓBͱBʹਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུΛߟ͑Δ͜ͱʹͳΔ   ͕ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓ԠͰ͋ΔͳΒ͹   B΋B΋͜ͷ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓ԠͰ͋Δ ͢ͳΘͪ‫ظ‬଴རಘ͕Ұக͢Δ   Ώ͑ʹ   (N, {Pi }i∈N, {Fi }i∈N) pi p−i p−i p1 = (p,1 − p) p2 = (q,1 − q) p1 = (p,1 − p) 0 p 1 p1 = (p,1 − p) p2 = (q,1 − q) p2 0 ⋅ q + 2 ⋅ (1 − q) = 2 ⋅ q + 1 ⋅ (1 − q) ⇒ q = 1 3 1ʘ2 C C B B p 1 − p q 1 − q ‫ظ‬଴རಘ͕౳͘͠ͳ͍৔߹͸   ‫ظ‬଴རಘ͕খ͘͞ͳΔ७ઓུ͕࠷దͳ͜ͱʹໃ६
  8. 8. ఆཧͷར༻ ఆཧ   ࠞ߹֦େͨ͠ήʔϜ ʹ͓͍ͯ ͭҎ্ͷ७ઓུʹର͠ ਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུ ͕   ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓Ԡͱ͢Δ   ͜ͷͱ͖ͦͷਖ਼ͷ֬཰Ͱ༻͍ΒΕΔઓུ΋ଞͷϓϨΠϠʔͷઓུͷ૊ ʹର͢Δ࠷ద൓ԠͱͳΔ   ӈਤͩͱ७ઓུʹ͓͚Δφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬͸‫͔ͭݟ‬Βͳ͍ͨΊ   ࠞ߹ઓུ·Ͱߟ͑Δ ͱ͢Δ   ఆཧΛ࢖͏   Ͱ७ઓུͰͷφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬͸ͳ͍ͷͰ   ͭ·ΓCͱCʹਖ਼ͷ֬཰Λ༩͑Δࠞ߹ઓུΛߟ͑Δ͜ͱʹͳΔ   ͕ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓ԠͰ͋ΔͳΒ͹   C΋C΋͜ͷ ʹରͯ͠࠷ద൓ԠͰ͋Δ ͢ͳΘͪ‫ظ‬଴རಘ͕Ұக͢Δ   Ώ͑ʹ (N, {Pi }i∈N, {Fi }i∈N) pi p−i p−i p1 = (p,1 − p) p2 = (q,1 − q) p2 = (q,1 − q) 0 q 1 p2 = (q,1 − q) p1 = (p,1 − p) p1 1 ⋅ p + 0 ⋅ (1 − p) = 0 ⋅ p + 2 ⋅ (1 − p) ⇒ p = 2 3 1ʘ2 C C B B p 1 − p q 1 − q
  9. 9. ήʔϜཧ࿦#4*$ԋश ࠞ߹ઓུφογϡ‫ߧۉ‬ ࣍ճɿԋश

