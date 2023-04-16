Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

ストワズ.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
geekcamp_vol.5.pptx
geekcamp_vol.5.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

#精仿爱丁堡大学offer 毕业证书
lipob74870
#精仿麻省大学波士顿分校offer 毕业证书
febey17677
《Capilano学士学历毕业证成绩单》
3nkj3kn1
学校原版仿Leeds B毕业证学位文凭证书
2s542wdsa
#办格林威治大学学历学位证书
28ac3ef298
#伪造佩斯毕业证-学位证
vu05v6k9
♥《萨斯喀彻温大学研究生毕业证和学位证》
i22bha
#做《Griffith本硕学历证书》
dgdfgasrwe1
1 of 17 Ad

ストワズ.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

授業でのチーム開発で作成した作品です

授業でのチーム開発で作成した作品です

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

geekcamp_vol.5.pptx
ssuserdff48b
0 views
12 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.3k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.4k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.2k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.6k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
862 views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

#精仿爱丁堡大学offer 毕业证书
lipob74870
0 views
#精仿麻省大学波士顿分校offer 毕业证书
febey17677
0 views
《Capilano学士学历毕业证成绩单》
3nkj3kn1
2 views
学校原版仿Leeds B毕业证学位文凭证书
2s542wdsa
2 views
#办格林威治大学学历学位证书
28ac3ef298
2 views
#伪造佩斯毕业证-学位证
vu05v6k9
2 views
♥《萨斯喀彻温大学研究生毕业证和学位证》
i22bha
2 views
#做《Griffith本硕学历证书》
dgdfgasrwe1
2 views
《泰瑞维提理工学院毕业证》本科/硕士文凭办理
C415wda
2 views
《霍华德毕业证》本科/硕士文凭办理
w112asd561
2 views
#精仿伦敦都市大学offer 毕业证书
gawawiy294
0 views
《Baylor毕业证》本科/硕士文凭办理
w112asd561
2 views
《》伪造加拿大亚岗昆学院研究生毕业证学位证书
gfdgf6
2 views
#伪造南安普顿大学硕士学位证
mzhthkd699
2 views
学校原版仿丰盛湾理工学院毕业证学位文凭证书
12da23wax
2 views
♥《德州农工大学研究生毕业证和学位证》
ndacas21
2 views
#〖精仿UCCS文凭〗
hasfyuasfdyuasfgfa3
2 views
数理最適化と機械学習の 融合アプローチ -分類と新しい枠組み-（改訂版）
MIKIOKUBO3
2 views
《Warwick毕业证》本科/硕士文凭办理
das1vzvzfa
2 views
《太平洋毕业证》本科/硕士文凭办理
1w4s42a
2 views
#精仿爱丁堡大学offer 毕业证书
lipob74870
0 views
1 slide
#精仿麻省大学波士顿分校offer 毕业证书
febey17677
0 views
1 slide
《Capilano学士学历毕业证成绩单》
3nkj3kn1
2 views
1 slide
学校原版仿Leeds B毕业证学位文凭证书
2s542wdsa
2 views
1 slide
#办格林威治大学学历学位证书
28ac3ef298
2 views
1 slide
#伪造佩斯毕业证-学位证
vu05v6k9
2 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.3k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.8k views
35 slides
Advertisement

ストワズ.pptx

  1. 1. FullCalender ログイン機能、 カレンダー表示を担当 MySQLサーバと フロントの中継を担当 予定、予算、チームなどの データ管理を担当 バックエンド フロントエンド 登録 取得

Editor's Notes

  • 今からグループ3の制作物ストワズについて発表しますよろしくお願いします。

  • 突然ですが皆さん、先月全部でいくら使ったか覚えていますか？
  • 少なくとも私は覚えていません。
    そのせいでいつも気づいたら稼いだお金がなくなっていた、口座の金額が思ったよりも減っていたなんてことが起こります。
  • これらの現象が起こる原因として、月にいくら使うかの予算を立てていない、飲み会や買い物など一回にいくら使うかを決めずに行ってしまうなどが挙げられます。
  • そこで私たちは1日ごとの予定と支出を管理し、お金の無駄遣いを防止するアプリ、ストワズを制作しました。
    では早速どのようにして予定と支出を管理しているかについてデモ動画と一緒に紹介していきます。
  • アプリ画面は動画のようになっていて、登録したい日付を選択するとモーダルが表示され予定を追加できるようになっています。
    そして予定のタイトル、開始時間、終了時間、支出と収入を入力すると予定登録が完了し、支出と予定を結びつけて管理できるようになっています。
    また、左にあるサイドバーではその月合計の予算や支出を見ることもできます。
  • このアプリを用いるメリットは先ほどのデモ動画の通り、予定と予算を結びつけて管理し、その月の収支、予算が一目でわかることによる無駄遣いの防止が挙げられます。
  • このアプリの機能について詳しく説明します。
    このアプリの機能は大きく3つに分けることができ、サインイン、サインアウトの認証機能、予定や予算の登録機能、予算や月毎の支出を管理する金銭管理機能の3つがあります。
  • はじめに認証機能について説明します。
    このアプリではユーザー認証をバックエンドではなく、Googleが提供しているプラットフォームであるFirebaseを用いてフロントエンドで実装するといった形をとりました。
    認証機能を実装することで、ユーザごとの個別ページを作成することができまた、その機能をFirebaseを採用して実装することでバックエンドの負担を減らすこともできました。
  • 実際のサインイン、サインアップ画面はこのようになっていて、フォームにメールアドレスとパスワードを入力し、ボタンを押すことで認証そしてカレンダー画面へ自動で遷移します。
    また、右上にあるログアウトと書かれた赤いボタンを押すことでログアウトを行うこともできます。
  • 次にカレンダーの部分について説明します。
    カレンダー表示にはFullCalendarという簡単にカレンダーを表示するライブラリを用いています。
    この形をとることで、リアルタイム更新、モーダル表示などUX向上のためのリソースを割くことができました。
  • また、最初のデモ動画では紹介していませんでしたが、大なり小なりのボタンを押すと1月遷移することができ、week dayのボタンを押すと月カレンダーだけでなく週カレンダー、日程表も見ることができます。
    加えて予定の時間もきちんと15分単位で確認することができます。
    さらに予定をマウスホバーすると支出を確認することができたり、クリックすると予定を削除することができます。
  • 予算、収支管理についてはFlaskサーバでその月の収支を計算してその結果をフロントに返すという設計にしました。
    こうすることでフロントとバックの関心を分離し、各メンバーの役割を明確に分けられるようになりました。
  • では予算を設定するところと、収支計算を行っているところをデモ動画でお見せします。
    予算設定をするときは、左の「今月の予算を入力する」というボタンを押すとモーダルが表示されそこに予算を入力すると完了します。
    また、これも登録した後リアルタイムで更新されます。
    収支計算については先ほどの予定登録を行った後、左のサイドバーにある「この月の支出」「この月の収入」が自動で更新されるといった動作になります。
  • 使用した言語はフロントエンドにjavascriptの拡張言語であるTypescriptを、バックエンドはパイソンを使いました。
  • また技術構成はスライドのようになっていて、フロントエンドはReactというjavascriptフレームワークを用いて開発を行い、バックエンドはFlaskを使ってRESTAPIサーバを作成しました。
    またユーザごとの予定、予算のデータはDocker内でMySQLサーバを立てて管理するようにしました
  • 以上で予定と支出を管理し無駄遣いを防ぐアプリ、ストワズの発表を終わります。
    ご清聴ありがとうございました。

×