Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HUMAN RIGHTS ▪ the right to life and personal liberty ▪ freedom of religion and belief ▪ freedom from slavery and forced l...
▪ Child labour ▪ Human trafficking ▪ Lack of access to education ▪ Discrimination ▪ Inhuman or degrading treatment HUMAN R...
Amnesty International
Human rights
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Human rights

6 views

Published on

Human rights - Human Rights Abuses

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Human rights

  1. 1. HUMAN RIGHTS ▪ the right to life and personal liberty ▪ freedom of religion and belief ▪ freedom from slavery and forced labour ▪ freedom of expression ▪ the right to education
  2. 2. ▪ Child labour ▪ Human trafficking ▪ Lack of access to education ▪ Discrimination ▪ Inhuman or degrading treatment HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES
  3. 3. Amnesty International

×