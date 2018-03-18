Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
個性豊かな手書きメッセージ 生成手法の提案 佐藤 剣太 （明治大学 総合数理学部 B3／JST CREST） 中村 聡史（明治大学 総合数理学部／JST CREST） 鈴木 正明（明治大学 総合数理学部）
背景 広告やDTP業界では、文字のフォントを変えることで 印象を表現するということが行われている ポップ体 行書体
背景 手書き文字は字の大きさ、筆圧などで印象が変化 手書き文字に対して動きを与えると より多彩な表現が可能？ • 大きい文字ほど圧迫感がある 筆圧• の濃い文字は力強さが感じられる
背景 手書き文字は字の大きさ、筆圧などで印象が変化 手書き文字に対して動きを与えると より多彩な表現が可能？ • 大きい文字ほど圧迫感がある 筆圧• の濃い文字は力強さが感じられる
関連研究 Kinetic Typography[上田11][加藤14] 文字• にアニメーションを付与し印象を変化させる技法 • 元の文字はフォントのみ変更可能 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4sOfO8Ei...
関連研究 オノマトペン[神原10] オノマトペ• に対応した質感を手書き文字に与える 表現可能• な質感は一定 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV75QjBrso0
目的 コンピュータ上に書かれた手書き文字に対して 手軽にアニメーションを付与する手法を実現 GUI• の操作や音声入力によって手軽に生成 評価実験• により提案手法の有用性を検証
提案手法 入力データ 波形 文字アニメーション ➡ あらかじめ用意された数式 アナログ入力に基づく数式
プロトタイプシステム GUIによるパラメータ調整 マイク入力により録音したデータ に基づいて波形を付与 音声入力 画面内で振幅・移動速度・ 波長を調整
評価実験 感情を持つ文字の表現に関して GUI操作と音声入力のどちらが文字の感情をより 的確に伝えられるか 意図を伝えられるか 文字の親しみやすさと読みやすさに関する 書き手とそれ以外の人の受け取りかたの違い 以下の2つの仮説を検証する
評価実験 喜怒 哀楽 5(人)2(手法)4(感情)4(文字) =160(文字) データセット構築 協力者：• 20 21歳の学生 5名
評価実験 評価者：• データセット構築者5名 + それ以外の5名 アンケート• 項目 喜・怒・哀・楽- それぞれの度合い 文字- への親しみやすさ・読みやすさ • 7段階のリッカート尺度(-3 +3) Web• 上のシステムにて評価 実験内容
実験結果 • 怒りと悲しみはある程度意思が伝わった • 怒りは音声入力、悲しみはGUI操作で作成すると正 しく受け取られやすい
考察 • 喜びと楽しみは似た印象のため似た結果 GUI• 操作では幅広い種類の波形を、音声入力 ではギザギザとした波形を容易に表現可能 文字• アニメーションは自分で作成すると 親 しみやすさ・読みやすさについて高い評価
数式化• した手書き文字に別の数式を付与し 、文字アニメーションを手軽に実現する手 法を提案 今後• の課題 GUI- 操作において付与可能な感情の種類の増加 気象- データやセンサデータを利用したアニメー ション表現の検討
実験結果：親しみやすさ、読みやすさ 双方の評価について、構築者の方が平均的に 高い評価を出している
実験結果：自分と他者の文字 自分の文字に対する評価 他者の文字に対する評価 対象：データセット構築の協力者5名
実験結果：有意差 喜び P(T <= t) = 0.910455 有意差なし 怒り P(T <= t) = 0.001382 有意差あり 悲しみ P(T <= t) = 0.000211 有意差あり 楽しみ P(T <= t) = 0.0324...
プルチックの感情の輪
個性豊かな手書きメッセージ生成手法の提案
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

個性豊かな手書きメッセージ生成手法の提案

7 views

Published on

エンタテインメントコンピューティングシンポジウム2015，口頭発表にて使用したスライド

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

個性豊かな手書きメッセージ生成手法の提案

  1. 1. 個性豊かな手書きメッセージ 生成手法の提案 佐藤 剣太 （明治大学 総合数理学部 B3／JST CREST） 中村 聡史（明治大学 総合数理学部／JST CREST） 鈴木 正明（明治大学 総合数理学部）
  2. 2. 背景 広告やDTP業界では、文字のフォントを変えることで 印象を表現するということが行われている ポップ体 行書体
  3. 3. 背景 手書き文字は字の大きさ、筆圧などで印象が変化 手書き文字に対して動きを与えると より多彩な表現が可能？ • 大きい文字ほど圧迫感がある 筆圧• の濃い文字は力強さが感じられる
  4. 4. 背景 手書き文字は字の大きさ、筆圧などで印象が変化 手書き文字に対して動きを与えると より多彩な表現が可能？ • 大きい文字ほど圧迫感がある 筆圧• の濃い文字は力強さが感じられる
  5. 5. 関連研究 Kinetic Typography[上田11][加藤14] 文字• にアニメーションを付与し印象を変化させる技法 • 元の文字はフォントのみ変更可能 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4sOfO8Ei1g
  6. 6. 関連研究 オノマトペン[神原10] オノマトペ• に対応した質感を手書き文字に与える 表現可能• な質感は一定 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV75QjBrso0
  7. 7. 目的 コンピュータ上に書かれた手書き文字に対して 手軽にアニメーションを付与する手法を実現 GUI• の操作や音声入力によって手軽に生成 評価実験• により提案手法の有用性を検証
  8. 8. 提案手法 入力データ 波形 文字アニメーション ➡ あらかじめ用意された数式 アナログ入力に基づく数式
  9. 9. プロトタイプシステム GUIによるパラメータ調整 マイク入力により録音したデータ に基づいて波形を付与 音声入力 画面内で振幅・移動速度・ 波長を調整
  10. 10. 評価実験 感情を持つ文字の表現に関して GUI操作と音声入力のどちらが文字の感情をより 的確に伝えられるか 意図を伝えられるか 文字の親しみやすさと読みやすさに関する 書き手とそれ以外の人の受け取りかたの違い 以下の2つの仮説を検証する
  11. 11. 評価実験 喜怒 哀楽 5(人)2(手法)4(感情)4(文字) =160(文字) データセット構築 協力者：• 20 21歳の学生 5名
  12. 12. 評価実験 評価者：• データセット構築者5名 + それ以外の5名 アンケート• 項目 喜・怒・哀・楽- それぞれの度合い 文字- への親しみやすさ・読みやすさ • 7段階のリッカート尺度(-3 +3) Web• 上のシステムにて評価 実験内容
  13. 13. 実験結果 • 怒りと悲しみはある程度意思が伝わった • 怒りは音声入力、悲しみはGUI操作で作成すると正 しく受け取られやすい
  14. 14. 考察 • 喜びと楽しみは似た印象のため似た結果 GUI• 操作では幅広い種類の波形を、音声入力 ではギザギザとした波形を容易に表現可能 文字• アニメーションは自分で作成すると 親 しみやすさ・読みやすさについて高い評価
  15. 15. 数式化• した手書き文字に別の数式を付与し 、文字アニメーションを手軽に実現する手 法を提案 今後• の課題 GUI- 操作において付与可能な感情の種類の増加 気象- データやセンサデータを利用したアニメー ション表現の検討
  16. 16. 実験結果：親しみやすさ、読みやすさ 双方の評価について、構築者の方が平均的に 高い評価を出している
  17. 17. 実験結果：自分と他者の文字 自分の文字に対する評価 他者の文字に対する評価 対象：データセット構築の協力者5名
  18. 18. 実験結果：有意差 喜び P(T <= t) = 0.910455 有意差なし 怒り P(T <= t) = 0.001382 有意差あり 悲しみ P(T <= t) = 0.000211 有意差あり 楽しみ P(T <= t) = 0.032431 有意差あり GUI操作と音声入力のどちらがアニメーション 生成に適しているか？
  19. 19. プルチックの感情の輪

×