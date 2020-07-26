Bis 221 t bis221t bis 221t best tutorials guide uopstudy.com

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIS/221T INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTER APPLICATIONS AND SYSTEMS ********************************************** BIS 221T Entire ...
Task 3 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A digital computer uses mechanical operations to perform calculations. Select one: ...
Select one: a. a hard disk drive b. RAM c. a printer d. a computer’s processor Task 9 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Star...
BIS 221T Apply: Week 1 Apply Assignment Complete the Week 1 Apply Assignment in Cirrus®. Note: Check in Cirrus to determin...
b. accessing the web from their desktops; accessing the web from laptops c. simply reading information online; interacting...
The last part of a URL, such as .com, .edu, or .biz is called the Select one: a. top-level domain. b. name of the provider...
Question text The “three Ws” discussed in Chapter 2 are used in Select one: a. writing accurate and high-impact blog posts...
Task 20 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Sixty-six percent of _____ is/are now read on mobile devices. Select one: a. email...
Task 25 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A VoIP program allows you to _____ using your internet connection. Select one: a. ...
c. keyboard d. smartphone Task 30 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text How is a mobile operating system different from a person...
BIS 221T Practice:Wk 4 Knowledge Check Complete "Practice: Week 4 Knowledge Check" in Cirrus®. Note: You have unlimited at...
Task 3 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The final step in the software development life cycle involves Select one: a. perfo...
c. latency. d. bandwidth. Task 8 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Which of the following is a communications medium that is...
c. start your computer. d. surf the web. Task 2 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text WordStar was an early _____ application fo...
a. SaaS. b. CAD/CAM. c. ERP. d. SCM. Task 7 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text If you create a(n) _____ object, when the sour...
transmitted over a communications medium. Select one: a. broadband b. latency c. bandwidth d. frequency Task 12 | Mark: 1....
Task 16 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A_____ is a device that allows you to connect two or more networks in either a wir...
b. alter it c. hide it d. update it automatically according to your life events Task 21 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Be...
Question text An important part of computer security is _____, which involves minimizing the risk of loss or theft of data...
d. track the browsing history of visitors. Task 30 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A honeypot is used by companies to Sele...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bis 221 t bis221t bis 221t best tutorials guide uopstudy.com

31 views

Published on

Bis 221 t bis221t bis 221t best tutorials guide uopstudy.com

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bis 221 t bis221t bis 221t best tutorials guide uopstudy.com

  1. 1. BIS/221T INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTER APPLICATIONS AND SYSTEMS ********************************************** BIS 221T Entire Course Link http://www.uopstudy.com/bis-221t ********************************************** BIS 221T Practice:Week 1 Knowledge Check Complete "Practice: Week 1 Knowledge Check" in Cirrus®. Note: You have unlimited attempts available to complete this practice assignment. The highest scored attempt will be recorded. Task 1 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Computing power refers to the _____ of data that a computer can process and the _____ at which it can be processed. Select one: a. diversity; reliability level b. complexity; accuracy c. amount; speed d. types; accuracy Task 2 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A(n) _____ uses symbols that represent data in the form of code. Select one: a. analog computer b. digital computer c. adding machine d. slide rule
  2. 2. Task 3 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A digital computer uses mechanical operations to perform calculations. Select one: True False Task 4 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A core is a Select one: a. processing unit b. chip. c. cache. d. memory holding area. Task 5 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text True or false: Multiple cores are always located on separate chips. Select one: True False Task 6 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Printers, speakers, and _____ are considered output devices. Select one: a. mice b. monitors c. keyboards d. hard drives Task 7 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text _____ is measured in megahertz (MHz). Select one: a. Hard disk revolution b. Printer speed c. CPU speed d. RAM access speed Task 8 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The speed of _____ is measured in gigahertz.
  3. 3. Select one: a. a hard disk drive b. RAM c. a printer d. a computer’s processor Task 9 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Starting a computer when _____ is called a cold boot. Select one: a. the computer’s power is turned off b. software is still running c. the temperature is below 45 degrees d. there are peripheral devices attached Task 10 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The operating system and utility software are known collectively as Select one: a. productivity software. b. system software. c. firmware. d. shareware. Task 11 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text According to Chapter 4, a smartphone is essentially a(n) Select one: a. small computer. b. flash drive. c. mobile browser. d. analog computer. Task 12 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text An iPhone runs the mobile OS _____; other smartphones run a mobile OS such as _____. Select one: a. iOS; Android b. Android; iOS c. iOS; macOS d. Android; Ubuntu Touch
  4. 4. BIS 221T Apply: Week 1 Apply Assignment Complete the Week 1 Apply Assignment in Cirrus®. Note: Check in Cirrus to determine how many attempts you have available to complete this assignment. Task 1 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A _____ can be scanned by your smartphone to take you directly to a website. Select one: a. smart speaker b. quick response (QR) code. c. Chromecast d. smart code Task 2 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A device that processes spoken commands and responds using artificial intelligence is called a Select one: a. quick response (QR) code. b. smart speaker. c. computer simulation. d. nanobot. Task 3 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text True or false: Smartphones and smart appliances are connected by the internet. Select one: True False Task 4 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text Chapter 2 calls the internet the world’s largest Select one: a. gaming site. b. file sharing network. c. computer network. d. community. Task 5 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Web 2.0 marks a change from people _____ to people _____. Select one: a. using the web for work-related activities; using the web for entertainment
  5. 5. b. accessing the web from their desktops; accessing the web from laptops c. simply reading information online; interacting by both reading and writing online content d. interacting with websites via mouse and keyboard; using touchscreens to interact with websites Task 6 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text 1 Mbps down means that content is delivered (or downloaded) to you at about Select one: a. 1 megabit per second. b. 100 kilobits per second. c. 1 megabyte per second. d. 1 millibit per second. Task 7 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Four common methods of connecting to the internet using broadband are DSL, cable, fiber-optic cable, and Select one: a. cellular. b. telephone. c. satellite. d. Ethernet. Task 8 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text This type of equipment helps to keep your connection secure. Select one: a. a router b. a modem c. a cable d. None of these Task 9 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Rather than entering an IP address into our browser, we use a text-based address known as a(n) Select one: a. URL. b. ISP. c. ICAAN. d. B2B. Task 10 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text
  6. 6. The last part of a URL, such as .com, .edu, or .biz is called the Select one: a. top-level domain. b. name of the provider who owns the web server. c. web server address. d. domain name resolver. Task 11 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The text after http in a URL indicates the Select one: a. domain name. b. DNS. c. type of organization hosting the site. d. name server. Task 12 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text To purchase a domain name you should contact Select one: a. a name server. b. a DNS. c. an IP address. d. a domain registrar. Task 13 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text It is _____ to copy or distribute intellectual property without appropriate permission. Select one: a. legal b. legal, but unethical c. legal, and sometimes appropriate d. illegal Task 14 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The deep web is another name for Select one: a. the invisible web. b. the virtual web. c. Web 2.0. d. Web 3.0. Task 15 | Mark: 1.00/1.00
  7. 7. Question text The “three Ws” discussed in Chapter 2 are used in Select one: a. writing accurate and high-impact blog posts. b. gauging the accuracy of online content. c. protecting yourself from identity theft. d. training developers to build fast and efficient websites. Task 16 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text On a _____ site such as Facebook, businesses provide a service to consumers and make money by _____. Select one: a. B2B; selling ad space to advertisers b. B2C; selling products to the consumers c. C2C; charging a subscription fee to consumers d. B2B; charging a subscription fee to Task 17 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text There are _____ main kinds of e-commerce that describe how money flows in an online business. Select one: a. five b. two c. four d. three Task 18 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text True or false: Chapter 2 advises that paying with a check or debit card is a safe way to shop on C2C sites. Select one: True False Task 19 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text Outlook and Gmail are examples of popular Select one: a. corporate email systems. b. fee-based email services. c. email clients. d. web-based email services.
  8. 8. Task 20 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Sixty-six percent of _____ is/are now read on mobile devices. Select one: a. email b. instant messages c. news d. books Task 21 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A speedometer in an old-style car is an example of a(n) Select one: a. wearable computer. b. supercomputer. c. digital computer. d. analog computer. Task 22 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Read-only memory is considered _____ memory. Select one: a. volatile b. nonvolatile c. transient d. temporary Task 23 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The motherboard is the primary _____ in your computer. Select one: a. circuit board b. permanent storage area c. output device d. temporary storage area Task 24 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text When does the BIOS check devices such as the memory, monitor, keyboard, and disc drives? Select one: a. periodically while the computer is powered on b. the first time one of the devices is used c. when the computer is shut down d. during the boot-up sequence
  9. 9. Task 25 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A VoIP program allows you to _____ using your internet connection. Select one: a. download files b. place a phone call c. send email d. make purchases Task 26 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text When was the first email sent? Select one: a. 1961 b. 1971 c. 1990 d. 1981 Task 27 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Which of the following is an example of an e-commerce site that is primarily C2C? Select one: a. U.S. Steel b. Microsoft c. Craigslist d. Amazon Task 28 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Digital devices all have some form of Select one: a. power source. b. operating system. c. memory. d. All of the choices are correct. Task 29 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Which of the following would be considered a digital device with built-in input and output features? Select one: a. scanner b. webcam
  10. 10. c. keyboard d. smartphone Task 30 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text How is a mobile operating system different from a personal computer operating system? Select one: a. It’s stored in RAM rather than ROM. b. It can’t manage touchscreen functionality. c. It uses more memory. d. It’s less robust. BIS 221T Practice:Wk 2 Knowledge Check Complete "Practice: Week 2 Knowledge Check" in Cirrus®. Note: You have unlimited attempts available to complete this practice assignment. The highest scored attempt will be recorded. For More Classes Please Visit http://www.uopstudy.com/ BIS 221T Apply: Week 2 Apply Assignment Complete the Week 2 Apply Assignment in Cirrus®. Note: Check in Cirrus to determine how many attempts you have available to complete this assignment. BIS 221T Practice:Wk 3 Knowledge Check Complete "Practice: Week 3 Knowledge Check" in Cirrus®. Note: You have unlimited attempts available to complete this practice assignment. The highest scored attempt will be recorded. BIS 221T Apply: Week 3 Apply Assignment Complete the Week 3 Apply Assignment in Cirrus®. Note: Check in Cirrus to determine how many attempts you have available to complete this assignment.
  11. 11. BIS 221T Practice:Wk 4 Knowledge Check Complete "Practice: Week 4 Knowledge Check" in Cirrus®. Note: You have unlimited attempts available to complete this practice assignment. The highest scored attempt will be recorded. BIS 221T Apply: Week 4 Apply Assignment Complete the Week 4 Apply Assignment in Cirrus®. Note: Check in Cirrus to determine how many attempts you have available to complete this assignment. For More Classes Please Visit http://www.uopstudy.com/ BIS 221T Practice:Wk 5 Knowledge Check Complete "Practice: Week 5 Knowledge Check" in Cirrus®. Note: You have unlimited attempts available to complete this practice assignment. The highest scored attempt will be recorded. Task 1 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A primary key ensures that _____ are unique. Select one: a. tables b. queries c. records d. fields Task 2 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text In database software, a record is a(n) Select one: a. field of data. b. primary key. c. entry. d. row of data.
  12. 12. Task 3 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The final step in the software development life cycle involves Select one: a. performing maintenance and fixing bugs. b. building the software. c. deploying the software to the public. d. testing the software. Task 4 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text With cloud computing, software is hosted Select one: a. on your own virtual server on the internet. b. on an online provider’s website. c. on your local computer’s hard drive. d. in your local computer’s RAM. Task 5 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text An embedded object resides in Select one: a. the file you have inserted it into. b. the source file. c. a separate file that is stored with the source file. d. a separate file that is stored with the destination file. Task 6 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text These two file formats are discussed in Chapter 5 as means of exporting and importing data between applications. Select one: a. RTM and SDLC b. HRM and SCM c. RTF and CSV d. DTP and ERP Task 7 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The speed at which a signal can change from high to low is called Select one: a. broadband. b. frequency.
  13. 13. c. latency. d. bandwidth. Task 8 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Which of the following is a communications medium that is capable of carrying a large amount of data at a fast speed? Select one: a. analog b. broadband c. digital d. dial-up Task 9 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Which of the following wireless technologies is used with Apply Pay and Android Pay for contactless payments? Select one: a. Wi-Fi b. Bluetooth Smart c. Wireless Application Protocol d. Near Field Communication Task 10 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Wi-Fi refers to a network that is based on the _____ standard. Select one: a. 802.11 b. LTE c. TCP/IP d. Ethernet BIS 221T Apply: Week 5 Apply Assignment Complete the Week 5 Apply Assignment in Cirrus®. Note: Check in Cirrus to determine how many attempts you have available to complete this assignment. Task 1 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Application software is the software that is used when you do each of the following tasks except Select one: a. send an email. b. create art.
  14. 14. c. start your computer. d. surf the web. Task 2 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text WordStar was an early _____ application for personal computers. Select one: a. desktop publishing b. word processor c. spreadsheet d. graphics editing Task 3 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text In the past, mobile applications were typically not as full-featured as their non-mobile counterparts because of the limitations of Select one: a. screen size and keyboard functionality. b. processing speed and graphics capabilities. c. storage capacity and processing speed. d. memory and screen size. Task 4 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Productivity software suites typically include each of the following except _____ software. Select one: a. presentation b. word processor c. financial management d. spreadsheet Task 5 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text As discussed in Chapter 5, a key benefit of a software suite is Select one: a. a common interface among programs. b. free upgrades to new versions. c. access to cloud storage and cloud-based versions of the software. d. All of the choices are correct. Task 6 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Office 365 is an example of Select one:
  15. 15. a. SaaS. b. CAD/CAM. c. ERP. d. SCM. Task 7 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text If you create a(n) _____ object, when the source is updated, the object is also updated. Select one: a. linked b. formatted c. connected d. embedded Task 8 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A computer network consists of two or more computing or other devices connected by a Select one: a. communications medium. b. cable. c. wire. d. wireless signal. Task 9 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text The internet is a global network of Select one: a. social networks. b. intranets. c. many networks linked together. d. microwave towers. Task 10 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text An analog signal is formed by _____ that _____. Select one: a. a discrete signal; fluctuates between high and low b. continuous sound waves; fluctuate between high and low c. continuous sound waves; are either high or low d. a discrete signal; is either high or low Task 11 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text On a computer network, the term _____ refers to the number of bits per second that can be
  16. 16. transmitted over a communications medium. Select one: a. broadband b. latency c. bandwidth d. frequency Task 12 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A microwave is a(n) _____ that is directed from one microwave station tower to another. Select one: a. infrared light signal b. low-frequency radio signal c. beam of light d. high-frequency radio signal Task 13 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Bluetooth is a network protocol that offers _____ connectivity via _____. Select one: a. long-range; microwaves b. short-range; infrared light signals c. long-range; ultraviolet light signals d. short-range; radio waves Task 14 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text This wired networking standard specifies the order in which data is sent through the network. Select one: a. Ethernet b. WiMAX c. TCP/IP d. LTE Task 15 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text If you connect to a network through your phone or cable company, then you probably connect through a Select one: a. MAN. b. LAN. c. WAN. d. WLAN.
  17. 17. Task 16 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A_____ is a device that allows you to connect two or more networks in either a wired or wireless connection. Select one: a. switch b. modem c. hub d. router Task 17 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Which of the following is not described in Chapter 6 as a strategy to maintain network security? Select one: a. computer-user policies b. virtual private network (VPN) c. firewall d. bring your own device (BYOD) policy Task 18 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text _____ computing is a solution for networks in which a reduction in time for data to travel across the network for processing is critical, such as in healthcare. Select one: a. Edge b. Offline c. Cloud d. 5G Task 19 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text One of the benefits expected from 5G networks and devices includes Select one: a. speeds up to 50 times faster than 4G. b. edge computing capabilities. c. Firewall as a Service. d. Software as a Service. Task 20 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text One predicted trend in social technology is the ability to do this with the profile you create when you join a service. Select one: a. carry it from site to site
  18. 18. b. alter it c. hide it d. update it automatically according to your life events Task 21 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Because the _____was already in use in several programming languages, in 2007 it was suggested that this symbol be used to organize topics on Twitter. Select one: a. exclamation point (!) b. pound symbol (#) c. dollar sign ($) d. at symbol (@) Task 22 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text One of the latest trends in the social web is _____, a movement driven by mobile apps such as Snapchat. Select one: a. disappearing media b. media sharing c. social marketing d. contact lists Task 23 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text What would you consider one of the key features of a wiki? Select one: a. the opportunity for social interaction b. the ability to collaborate c. the accuracy of content d. the ability to create a list of friends Task 24 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Many media sharing sites use _____, a technology that allows them to send the content over the Internet in live broadcasts. Select one: a. live media streaming b. metadata c. disappearing media d. video blogging Task 25 | Mark: 1.00/1.00
  19. 19. Question text An important part of computer security is _____, which involves minimizing the risk of loss or theft of data from within a network. Select one: a. authentication b. information security c. data loss prevention d. social engineering Task 26 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text A(n) _____ is a highly targeted, sophisticated attack tailored to a specific organization, usually to gain access to sensitive information. Select one: a. DoS b. DLP c. APT d. WPA Task 27 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text Spyware is sometimes used by legitimate websites to track your browsing habits in order to Select one: a. better target advertisements to you. b. improve customer service. c. offer you the best price on the products you’re shopping for. d. comply with law enforcement investigations. Task 28 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A fingerprint scanner is used as a method of Select one: a. decryption. b. GPS tracking. c. encryption. d. authentication. Task 29 | Mark: 0.00/1.00 Question text A DoS attack typically causes an internet site to Select one: a. become inefficient or crash. b. redirect visitors to another site. c. send spam emails.
  20. 20. d. track the browsing history of visitors. Task 30 | Mark: 1.00/1.00 Question text A honeypot is used by companies to Select one: a. monitor network traffic. b. identify weak spots in their network security. c. store valuable data. d. generate encryption keys.

×