Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ХИЧЭЭЛИЙН ЗОРИЛГО Призм дэхь орчин гэрлийн цацрагийг ямар хэмжээгээр хугалж байгааг тооцоогоор гаргах. Призм дэхь гэрлийн ...
ГЮЙГЕНСИЙНЗАРЧИМ, ГЭРЛИЙНДИФРАКЦ
Шинэ хичээл: ГЭРЛИЙН ДИСПЕРС
Шинэ хичээл: ГЭРЛИЙН ДИСПЕРС • Бодисын n хугарлын илтгэгч гэрлийн λ долгионы урт ( v давтамж) -аас хамаарахыг гэрлийн дисп...
Хичээл хоорондын интеграци: ХАВТГАЙН ГЕОМЕТР /Өнцөг/
Хичээл хоорондын интеграци: ХАВТГАЙН ГЕОМЕТР /Өнцөг/
ДАСГАЛ АЖИЛ: 45
α1 α2 φ β1 β2 Φ=? φ =( α1-β1 )+( α2-β2)= α1+ α2 -А 𝛿1 𝛿2
ГЭРЛИЙН ДИСПЕРС Призмын хоёр хажууд хугарлын хууль бичвэл болох ба β1+ β2= А учир α1+ α2=nA болно. Иймд φ = А(n-1)
ГЭРЛИЙН ДИСПЕРС • Призмээр туяаны хазайх өнцөг (n-1)-ээс хамаардаг, n нь долгионы уртаас хамаарсан функц байгаа болохоор д...
Хугарлын илтгэгч долгионы уртаас хамаарч хэр зэрэг хурдан өөрчлөгдөхийг илэрхийлсэн хэмжигдэхүүнийг бодисын дисперс гэнэ.
Тусаж байгаа гэрлийн долгионы урт багасахад хугарлын илтгэгч ихэсдэг дисперсийг нормаль дисперс гэнэ. БОДИСЫН ДИСПЕРС Долг...
БАЙГАЛЬ ДАХЬ ДИСПЕРСИЙН ҮЗЭГДЭЛ
ЖИШЭЭ БОДЛОГО: Хугалагч өнцөг бүхий призмийн хажуу гадарга дээр дан өнгийн цацраг эгц тусч байна. Энэ цацрагийн хувьд приз...
БОДЛОГО -1: Призмийн хугалагч өнцөг бөгөөд нэгэн дан өнгийн цацрагийн хувьд призмийн материалын хугарлын илтгэгч n=1.6 бай...
БОДЛОГО-2: Гэрлийн багц адил хажуут призмийн хажуу талс дээр гулсан тусч байна. Призмийн хугалагч өнцгийн хязгаарын ямар γ...
БОДЛОГО-3: Хугалагч өнцөг бүхий адил хажуут гурвалжин призмийн хажуу талс дээр дан өнгийн цацраг өнцгөөр тусч байна. Энэ ц...
ДҮГНЭЛТ ДисперсГЭРЭЛ
ГЭРИЙН ДААЛГАВАР: 1. Дан өнгийн цацраг тэгш өнцөгт адил хажуут призмийн хажуу гадарга дээр тусч байна. Призмд нэвтэрсэн ца...
АНХААРАЛ ХАНДУУЛСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА
Light dispers
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Light dispers

31 views

Published on

light dispers

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Light dispers

  1. 1. ХИЧЭЭЛИЙН ЗОРИЛГО Призм дэхь орчин гэрлийн цацрагийг ямар хэмжээгээр хугалж байгааг тооцоогоор гаргах. Призм дэхь гэрлийн хугарлын хуулийг ашиглан бодлого бодож сурах
  2. 2. ГЮЙГЕНСИЙНЗАРЧИМ, ГЭРЛИЙНДИФРАКЦ
  3. 3. Шинэ хичээл: ГЭРЛИЙН ДИСПЕРС
  4. 4. Шинэ хичээл: ГЭРЛИЙН ДИСПЕРС • Бодисын n хугарлын илтгэгч гэрлийн λ долгионы урт ( v давтамж) -аас хамаарахыг гэрлийн дисперс гэнэ. • Призмыг нэвтэрсэн цагаан гэрэл спектр болон задардаг нь үүний нотолгоо юм. n= f (λ)
  5. 5. Хичээл хоорондын интеграци: ХАВТГАЙН ГЕОМЕТР /Өнцөг/
  6. 6. Хичээл хоорондын интеграци: ХАВТГАЙН ГЕОМЕТР /Өнцөг/
  7. 7. ДАСГАЛ АЖИЛ: 45
  8. 8. α1 α2 φ β1 β2 Φ=? φ =( α1-β1 )+( α2-β2)= α1+ α2 -А 𝛿1 𝛿2
  9. 9. ГЭРЛИЙН ДИСПЕРС Призмын хоёр хажууд хугарлын хууль бичвэл болох ба β1+ β2= А учир α1+ α2=nA болно. Иймд φ = А(n-1)
  10. 10. ГЭРЛИЙН ДИСПЕРС • Призмээр туяаны хазайх өнцөг (n-1)-ээс хамаардаг, n нь долгионы уртаас хамаарсан функц байгаа болохоор долгионы уртаараа ялгаатай гэрлийн туяа призмыг нэвтрэхэд өөр өөр өнцгөөр хазайдаг буюу цагаан гэрэл призмыг нэвтрэхдээ спектр болон задарна.
  11. 11. Хугарлын илтгэгч долгионы уртаас хамаарч хэр зэрэг хурдан өөрчлөгдөхийг илэрхийлсэн хэмжигдэхүүнийг бодисын дисперс гэнэ.
  12. 12. Тусаж байгаа гэрлийн долгионы урт багасахад хугарлын илтгэгч ихэсдэг дисперсийг нормаль дисперс гэнэ. БОДИСЫН ДИСПЕРС Долгионы урт багасахад n нь бас багасдаг дисперсийг аномаль дисперс гэнэ
  13. 13. БАЙГАЛЬ ДАХЬ ДИСПЕРСИЙН ҮЗЭГДЭЛ
  14. 14. ЖИШЭЭ БОДЛОГО: Хугалагч өнцөг бүхий призмийн хажуу гадарга дээр дан өнгийн цацраг эгц тусч байна. Энэ цацрагийн хувьд призмийн материалын хугарлын илтгэгч n=1.5. Призмийг нэвтрэн гарсан цацраг анхны чиглэлээс хазайх δ өнцгийг ол. 𝛾 = 400 γ
  15. 15. БОДЛОГО -1: Призмийн хугалагч өнцөг бөгөөд нэгэн дан өнгийн цацрагийн хувьд призмийн материалын хугарлын илтгэгч n=1.6 байна. Цацраг призм дээр хамгийн их ямар i1 өнцгөөр тусвал призмээс гарахдаа дотоод бүрэн ойхгүй байх вэ?
  16. 16. БОДЛОГО-2: Гэрлийн багц адил хажуут призмийн хажуу талс дээр гулсан тусч байна. Призмийн хугалагч өнцгийн хязгаарын ямар γ утгад хугарсан цацрагууд призмийн нөгөө хажуу талс дээр дотоод бүрэн ойх вэ? Призмийн материалын хугарлын илтгэгч нь n=1.6 байна.
  17. 17. БОДЛОГО-3: Хугалагч өнцөг бүхий адил хажуут гурвалжин призмийн хажуу талс дээр дан өнгийн цацраг өнцгөөр тусч байна. Энэ цацрагийн хувьд призмийн материалын хугарлын илтгэгч n=1.6 бол цацраг анхны чиглэлээс хазайх өнцгийг ол.
  18. 18. ДҮГНЭЛТ ДисперсГЭРЭЛ
  19. 19. ГЭРИЙН ДААЛГАВАР: 1. Дан өнгийн цацраг тэгш өнцөгт адил хажуут призмийн хажуу гадарга дээр тусч байна. Призмд нэвтэрсэн цацраг доод сууриас нь дотоод бүрэн ойгоод нөгөө хажуу гадаргаар нэвтрэн гарч байна. Цацраг хамгийн бага ямар өнцгөөр призм дээр тусвал дотоод бүрэн ойлт ажиглагдсаар байх вэ? 2. Квант оптик бүлэг сэдвийн Фото-эффектийн үзэгдлийг судлах.
  20. 20. АНХААРАЛ ХАНДУУЛСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА

×