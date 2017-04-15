20170415 當julia遇上資料科學

當 遇上資料科學 Julia Taiwan發起人 杜岳華 1
自我介紹  杜岳華  疾病管制署小小研發替代役  想成為生醫資料科學家  陽明生醫資訊所碩士  成大醫學檢驗生物技術系學士  成大資訊工程系學士 2
Why Julia? 3
In scientific computing and data science… 4
Other users 5
Avoid two language problem  One language for rapid development  The other for performance  Example:  Python for rapid ...
itertools的效能  一篇文章描述兩者的取捨  「一般來說，我們不會去優化所有的程式碼，因為優化有很 大的代價:一般性與可讀性。 通常跑得快與寫的快，是要做 取捨的。 這裡的例子很好想像，大家只要比較R的程式碼與 Rcpp的程式碼就好...
使用Julia就不用做取捨了阿!! 8
Julia的特色  Write like Python, run like C.  擁有python的可讀性 (readibility)  擁有C的效能  Easy to parallelism  內建套件管理器  …… 9
Julia code a = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] function square(x) return x^2 end for x in a println(square(x)) end 10
https://julialang.org/benchmarks/ Julia performance 11
Who use Julia? 12
 Nobel prize in economic sciences  The founder of QuantEcon  “His team at NYU uses Julia for macroeconomic modeling and...
 In 2015, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) published FRBNY’s most comprehensive and complex mac...
 UK cancer researchers turned to Julia to run simulations of tumor growth. Nature Genetics, 2016  Approximate Bayesian C...
 IBM and Julia Computing analyzed eye fundus images provided by Drishti Eye Hospitals.  Timely screening for changes in ...
 Path BioAnalytics is a computational biotech company developing novel precision medicine assays to support drug discover...
 The Sloan Digital Sky Survey contains nearly 5 million telescopic images of 12 megabytes each – a dataset of 55 terabyte...
http://pkg.julialang.org/pulse.html Julia Package Ecosystem Pulse 19
Introduction to Julia 20
一切都從數字開始…  在Julia中數字有下列幾種形式  整數  浮點數  有理數  複數 21
Julia的整數跟浮點數是有不同位元版本的 Integer Int8 Int16 Int32 Int64 Int128 Unsigned Uint8 Uint16 Uint32 Uint64 Uint128 Float Float16 Floa...
有理數  有理數表示  自動約分  自動調整負號  接受分母為0 2//3 # 2//3 -6//12 # -1//2 5//-20 # -1//4 5//0 # 1//0 num(2//10) # 1 den(7//14) # 2 2...
複數 1 + 2im (1 + 2im) + (3 - 4im) # 4 - 2im (1 + 2im)*(3 - 4im) # 11 + 2im (-4 + 3im)^(2 + 1im) # 1.950 + 0.651im real(1 + ...
我們來宣告變數吧！  指定或不指定型別 x = 5 y = 4::Int64 z = x + y println(z) # 9 25
變數可以很隨便  動態型別語言特性  Value is immutable x = 5 println(x) # 5 println(typeof(x)) # Int64 x = 6.0 println(x) # 6.0 println(t...
x 6.0 5 27
靜態型別與動態型別  靜態型別跟動態型別最大的差別在於型別是跟著變數還是值。 5 5 x x 28
躺著玩、坐著玩、趴著玩，還是運算子好 玩  +x： 就是x本身  -x： 變號  x + y, x - y, x * y, x / y： 一般四則運算  div(x, y)： 商  x % y： 餘數，也可以用rem(x, y)  ...
操縱數字的機械核心  ~x： bitwise not  x & y： bitwise and  x | y： bitwise or  x $ y: bitwise xor  x >>> y：無正負號，將x的位元右移y個位數  x >...
方便的更新方法  +=  -=  *=  /=  =  %=  ^=  &=  |=  $=  >>>=  >>=  <<= x += 5 等價於 x = x + 5 31
超級比一比  x == y：等於  x != y, x ≠ y：不等於  x < y：小於  x > y：大於  x <= y, x ≤ y：小於或等於  x >= y, x ≥ y：大於或等於 a, b, c = (1, 3, 5...
不同型別的運算與轉換  算術運算會自動轉換  強型別 3.14 * 4 # 12.56 parse(“5”) # 5 convert(AbstractString, 5) # “5” 33
強型別與弱型別 5 “5” 5 “5” + + Implicitly 34
感覺這樣有點乾  我們來寫個小遊戲好了 35
來寫個猜拳遊戲好了 paper = 1 # 這代表布 scissor = 2 # 這代表剪刀 stone = 3 # 這代表石頭 36
判斷輸贏  If判斷式  短路邏輯 if scissor > paper println("scissor win!!") end if <判斷式> <程式碼> end if 3 > 5 && 10 > 0 … end 37
使用者輸入 println("請輸入要出的拳”) println(“1代表布，2代表剪刀，3代表石頭：") s = readline(STDIN) x = parse(s) 38
組織起來 if x == paper println("你出布") elseif x == scissor println("你出剪刀") elseif x == stone println("你出石頭") end if <判斷式1> <程式碼...
電腦怎麼出拳  rand(): 隨機0~1  rand([]): 從裡面選一個出來 y = rand([1, 2, 3]) 40
巢狀比較 if x == y println("平手") elseif x == paper println("你出布") if y == scissor println("電腦出剪刀") println("電腦贏了") elseif y ==...
我的義大利麵條 elseif x == scissor println("你出剪刀") if y == paper println("電腦出布") println("你贏了") elseif y == stone println("電腦出石頭"...
我看到重複了  函式是消除重複的好工具！  像我們之前有寫了非常多的條件判斷，其實重複性很高，感 覺很蠢，我們可以設法把出拳的判斷獨立出來。 43
函式來幫忙 function add(a, b) c = a + b return c end 44
函式怎麼講話  pass-by-sharing  個人認為跟call by reference比較像就是了 5x function foo(a) end a 45
簡化重複 function shape(x) if x == paper return "布" elseif x == scissor return "剪刀" elseif x == stone return "石頭" end end 46
要怎麼處理判定輸贏?  簡化了重複  可是沒有處理判定輸贏 47
你需要的是一個矩陣  突然神說了一句話，解救了凡人的我。XD  是的，或許你需要一個表來讓你查。 | 布 剪刀 石頭 ------------------- 布| 0 -1 1 剪刀| 1 0 -1 石頭| -1 1 0 48
介紹Array  homogenous  start from 1  mutable [ ]2 3 5 A = [2, 3, 5] A[2] # 3 49
多維陣列 A = [0, -1, 1; 1, 0, -1; -1, 1, 0] A[1, 2] 50
字串的簡易操作  concatenate  x要是字串 "你出" * x 51
簡化完畢  稱為重構  refactoring x_shape = shape(x) y_shape = shape(y) println("你出" * x_shape) println("電腦出" * y_shape) win_or_lo...
我想玩很多次 while <判斷式> <程式碼> end x = … while <持續條件> ... x = … end 53
停止條件 s = readline(STDIN) x = parse(s) while x != -1 ... s = readline(STDIN) x = parse(s) end 54
Julia其他常用語法  For loop  Comprehension  Collections 55
For loop for i = 1:5 # for迴圈，有限的迴圈次數 println(i) end 56
Array搭配for loop strings = ["foo","bar","baz"] for s in strings println(s) end 57
數值運算  介紹各種Array函式 zeros(Float64, 2, 2) # 2-by-2 matrix with 0 ones(Float64, 3, 3) # 3-by-3 matrix with 1 trues(2, 2) # 2-...
Comprehension [x for x = 1:3] [x for x = 1:20 if x % 2 == 0] ["$x * $y = $(x*y)" for x=1:9, y=1:9] [1, 2, 3] [2, 4, 6, 8, ...
Tuple  Immutable tup = (1, 2, 3) tup[1] # 1 tup[1:2] # (1, 2) (a, b, c) = (1, 2, 3) 60
Set  Mutable filled = Set([1, 2, 2, 3, 4]) push!(filled, 5) intersect(filled, other) union(filled, other) setdiff(Set([1,...
Dict  Mutable filled = Dict("one"=> 1, "two"=> 2, "three"=> 3) keys(filled) values(filled) Dict(x=> i for (i, x) in enume...
Julia special features 63
支援UTF8符號  打`alpha<tab>` => α  α = 1 # 作為變數名稱  μ = 0  σ = 1  normal = Normal(μ, σ) 64
Easy to optimize  Allow generalization and flexibility, and enable to optimize.  Hints:  Avoid global variables  Add t...
Easy to profile  Use @time  ProfileView.view() 66
增進MATLAB-style的程式效能  有人在論壇上提到如何增進程式效能，作者發現原本的程式 碼約有50%的時間用在garbage collection，意味著有一半的 時間花在記憶體的分配及釋放  作者進一步提到，以array-by-a...
Easy to parallelize for i = 1:100000 do_something() end @parallel for i = 1:100000 do_something() end 68
Package manager julia> Pkg.update() julia> Pkg.add(“Foo”) julia> Pkg.rm(“Foo”) 69
@code_native julia> @code_native add(1, 2) .text Filename: REPL[2] pushq %rbp movq %rsp, %rbp Source line: 2 leaq (%rcx,%r...
@code_llvm julia> @code_llvm add(1, 2.0) ; Function Attrs: uwtable define double @julia_add_71636(i64, double) #0 { top: %...
Julia packages 72
DataTables.jl julia> dt[:A] 4-element NullableArrays.NullableArray{Int64,1}: 1 2 3 4 julia> dt[2, :A] Nullable{Int64}(2) 79
DataTables.jl julia> dt = readtable("data.csv") julia> dt = DataTable(A = 1:10); julia> writetable("output.csv", dt) 80
DataTables.jl julia> names = DataTable(ID = [1, 2], Name = ["John Doe", "Jane Doe"]) julia> jobs = DataTable(ID = [1, 2], ...
Query.jl julia> q1 = @from i in dt begin @where i.age > 40 @select {number_of_children=i.children, i.name} @collect DataTa...
StatsBase.jl  Mean Functions  mean(x, w)  geomean(x)  harmmean(x)  Scalar Statistics  var(x, wv[; mean=...])  std(x...
StatsBase.jl  Sampling from Population  sample(a)  Correlation Analysis of Signals  autocov(x, lags[; demean=true])  ...
Distributions.jl  Continuous Distributions  Beta(α, β)  Chisq(ν)  Exponential(θ)  Gamma(α, θ)  LogNormal(μ, σ)  Nor...
GLM.jl 86 julia> data = DataFrame(X=[1,2,3], Y=[2,4,7]) 3x2 DataFrame |-------|---|---| | Row # | X | Y | | 1 | 1 | 2 | | ...
GLM.jl 87 julia> OLS = glm(@formula(Y ~ X), data, Normal(), IdentityLink()) DataFrameRegressionModel{GeneralizedLinearMode...
GLM.jl 88 julia> newX = DataFrame(X=[2,3,4]); julia> predict(OLS, newX, :confint) 3×3 Array{Float64,2}: 4.33333 1.33845 7....
Gadfly.jl 89
Plots.jl 90 # initialize the attractor n = 1500 dt = 0.02 σ, ρ, β = 10., 28., 8/3 x, y, z = 1., 1., 1. # initialize a 3D p...
Data  JuliaData  DataTables.jl  CSV.jl  DataStreams.jl  CategoricalArrays.jl  JuliaDB 91
File  JuliaIO  FileIO.jl  JSON.jl  LightXML.jl  HDF5.jl  GZip.jl 92
Differential equation  JuliaDiff  ForwardDiff.jl: Forward Mode Automatic Differentiation for Julia  ReverseDiff.jl: Rev...
Probability  JuliaStats  JuliaOpt  JuMP.jl  Convex.jl  JuliaML  LearnBase.jl  LossFunctions.jl  ObjectiveFunctions...
Graph / Network  JuliaGraphs  LightGraphs.jl  GraphPlot.jl 95
Plot  Gadfly.jl  JuliaPlots  Plots.jl 96
Glue  JuliaPy  PyCall.jl  pyjulia  Conda.jl  PyPlot.jl  Pandas.jl  Seaborn.jl  SymPy.jl  JuliaInterop  RCall.jl ...
Programming  JuliaCollections  Iterators.jl  DataStructures.jl  SortingAlgorithms.jl  FunctionalCollections.jl  Comb...
Web  JuliaWeb  Requests.jl  HttpServer.jl  WebSockets.jl  HTTPClient.jl 99
跟其他語言的比較  Python  R  Perl 100
Jobs  Apple, Amazon, Facebook, BlackRock, Ford, Oracle  Comcast, Massachusetts General Hospital  Farmers Insurance  Lo...
Julia Taiwan  FB社群: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1787971081482186/ 102
