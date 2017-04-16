«Вимова та правопис слів з ненаголошеними [е] та [и]» Підготувала вчитель початкових класів Десятерик Я.С.
Ми очікуємо, що урок буде цікавим. Ми очікуємо, що на уроці ми дізнаємося щось нове. Ми очікуємо, що будемо гарно працюват...
Казка «Хитрі близнюки»
ВиснаВ и с н а ,, зимаз и м а ,, диревад и р е в а ,, зимляз и м л я ,, заметільз а м е т і л ь ,, листокл и с т о к ,, ст...
ВВ ее снас н а ,, зз ии мам а ,, дд ее ревар е в а ,, зз ее млям л я ,, замз а м ее тільт і л ь ,, лл ии стокс т о к ,, ст...
Каліграфічна хвилинка З з Зз из зи ам ма зима
кил . мом все вкрила Зима сніговим навкруги
Килим ковдра килимок покривало килимочок
Ап . льсин абр . кос ц . буля л. мон
Апельсин абрикос цибуля лимон
Дорогі діти! Їжте цибулю, лимони, апельсини і будьте здорові!
Попрацюємо з підручником Вправа 181 на сторінці 81
«вимова та правопис слів з ненаголошеними [е] та [и]»

«вимова та правопис слів з ненаголошеними [е] та [и]»

