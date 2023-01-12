Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tuning_and_Performance_Evaluation.pdf

Jan. 12, 2023
  1. 1. TUNING AND PERFORMANCE EVALUATION Even though many successful applications of fuzzy control are reported in the literature, tuning of a fuzzy logic controller is generally somewhat more difficult and ambiguous than tuning of a conventional controller. However, there have been papers available in the literature that suggest some tuning and performance evaluation procedures [16-21]. Some of the tuning parameters can be classified into two groups as follows:  Global tuning parameters: Choice of variables to design “if-then” rules which comprise the rule base, scaling coefficients, choice of inference and defuzzification methods  Local tuning parameters: Choice of membership function and its characteristics, such as left and right width, overlapping, slope, etc. (See Fig.2.13.a and b) Boverie [20] states that the form of membership functions does not have a great effect on the control. But there are some “optimal” values of overlapping in linear systems. Generally, %50 overlapping, cross-point level of 0.5, is recommended since it provides less overshoot, less undershoot, faster rise time, and smoother response.
  2. 2. Figure 2.13.a Left and right width of a membership function. Figure 2.13.b Characteristic of two neighboring membership functions. overlap u 0.2 0 1 cross-point level=0.2 left width right width upeak u 0 1
  3. 3. THE CONDITION WIDTH Changing the width values of two neighboring membership functions affects the smoothness of output value. Zheng [16], from Honeywell Co. Japan, gives the following example. Let input variable e is changing from A to B firing two rules, “If e is A then u is c1” and “If e is B then u is c2.” Output changes smoothly and continuously from c1 to c2 in Fig.2.14.a since it satisfies the condition width, given below, while a step change is displayed in Fig.2.14.b. Figure 2.14 Influence of different width values in IF part membership function. Condition width: The left width of B is equal to the right width of A, and they are both equal to the length of the interval between the peak values of the two adjacent membership functions [6]. input input output output e u e u A B A B (a) (b) c1 c2 c2 c1
  4. 4. THE SCALING COEFFICIENTS have a role similar to the gain coefficients in a conventional controller; hence, they are the most important global tuning parameters. The similarity can be seen from the Eq.2.4 and Eq.2.5. Comparing Eq.2.4 and Eq.2.5 we obtain: Kp  Se/Su and Kd  Sde/Su Therefore, changing scaling coefficients is the same as changing the location and shape of the root locus in the classical control theory. For a second order linear system controlled by a PI-type FLC, Fig.2.15 shows the relation between scaling coefficients and root-locus. This analysis can be found in [16]. Figure 2.15 Relationship between scaling coefficients and system performance. The scaling coefficient of the output variable also determines the responsiveness of the system and the differential gap around the set point. For example, big values for Su result in big values in u(k). But this may cause overshoot in the system. If Su is a small value, this case for small errors, u(k) may not be big enough to compensate for the steady state error. There are basically two approaches to the solution of this problem. The first approach is the use of two different look-up tables, one for big errors and another for small errors. The second approach is the use of dynamic scaling coefficients that are updated based on some performance criteria such as the value of error or the values of overshoot, rise time, and the amplitude of oscillations [21,22]. Se Sde Su shape of root locus location of root on root locus performance of control system

