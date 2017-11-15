η στριγκλα και η καλλονη

 Δημήτρη Γκιώνη, [Τα φιλοζωικά αισθήματα της Λιλής Ζωγράφου]  [...]  Είναι γνωστό ότι η συγγραφέας Λιλή Ζωγράφου, που ε...
 Διήγημα  Γενικά τα διηγήματα είναι μικρότερα σε μέγεθος από τα μυθιστορήματα.  Είναι λιγότερο περίπλοκα απ’ ό,τι τα μυ...
 1. Η σχέση του ανθρώπου με ένα ζώο, η ευθύνη της προστασίας του και ο πόνος της απώλειάς του.  2. Καθήκον του ανθρώπου ...
ΠΑΡΙΣΙ στον δρόμο, στο κατάστημα, στο σπίτι της αφηγήτριας ΧΩΡΙΟ στην Ελλάδα
παρόν παρελθόν 1967-1974
ΚΥΡΙΑ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΕΥΟΝΤΑ  η αφηγήτρια  η Νίνα  ο ιδιοκτήτης του καταστήματος  οι Γάλλοι φίλοι της αφηγήτριας  το πλήθος στο...
Στρίγκλα= ο χαρακτήρας της Καλλονή= η εξωτερική εμφάνιση
«Μια στρίγκλα….τόση ερημιά» Ενοχές για τον θάνατο της Νίνας
«Εκείνη μεγάλωνε…αν φυσικά δεν έχει πουληθεί»  Η γνωριμία με τη Νίνα
 «Την παραμονή των Χριστουγέννων… πήρα το μετρό για το σπίτι» Το άγχος της αφηγήτριας και η απόκτηση της Νίνας
 «Αυτό ήταν…επαναλαμβα νόταν το ίδιο»  Η ζωή με τη Νίνα
 «Μα και να την άφηνα…Ίσως, λέω!»  Σκέψεις για τη σχέση του ανθρώπου με τα ζώα
 Η γνωριμία με τη Νίνα έντεκα χρόνια πριν στο Παρίσι .  Λόγω της δικτατορίας στην Ελλάδα, η αφηγήτρια βρίσκεται  αυτοεξ...
 1η ενότητα:  αισθάνεται τύψεις και ενοχές για τον θάνατο της σκυλίτσας  απέραντο πόνο, θλίψη  απόγνωση για την απώλει...
 Η αφηγήτρια αισθάνεται ένοχη. Βρείτε τα σχετικά χωρία και εξηγήστε γιατί νιώθει έτσι.  Απάντηση: Η αφηγήτρια αισθάνεται...
 Στη 2η ενότητα:  αποτυπώνεται η μοναξιά και η κακή ψυχολογική κατάσταση του ξενιτεμένου που η αφηγήτρια προσπαθεί να κα...
 Στην 3η ενότητα: διακρίνεται το άγχος  η στενοχώρια  η αγωνία μέχρι την απόκτηση της Νίνας  η μεγάλη χαρά με την αγο...
4η ενότητα: περιγράφεται με νοσταλγία η ζωή με τη σκυλίτσα
 Γιατί η αφηγήτρια αποκαλεί τη σκυλίτσα της «στρίγκλα»;  Η αφηγήτρια αποκαλεί στρίγκλα τη σκυλίτσα, επειδή είχε ιδιόρρυθ...
 Η σκυλίτσα είναι αριστοκρατική, καλομαθημένη, γαλίφα, απαιτητική, πεισματάρα, τρυφερή αφοσιωμένη στην αφηγήτρια.
Είναι φανερό λοιπόν το συναισθηματικό δέσιμό τους το οποίο τονίζεται και στην περιγραφή του μελαγχολικού βλέμματος της Νίν...
 5η ενότητα:  η αφηγήτρια σχολιάζει ειρωνικά και επικρίνει τη στάση των ανθρώπων που κατηγορούν όσους προσφέρουν φροντίδ...
 Στις δύο τελευταίες παραγράφους η αφηγήτρια διατυπώνει τις απόψεις της σχετικά με την αγάπη των ανθρώπων προς τα σκυλιά....
 Ειδικά ο σκύλος, τονίζει η αφηγήτρια, δέχεται όση αγάπη του δώσεις, νιώθει ευγνωμοσύνη για τη φροντίδα (που σε άλλους θα...
Αυτοεξόριστη  μόνη Φιλόζωη Ευαίσθητη Καλλιεργημένη
 Είναι ευαίσθητη γυναίκα με φιλοζωικά συναισθήματα. Αναγνωρίζει τη αξία της αγάπης προς τα ζώα, την οποία θεωρεί ανιδιοτε...
 Διαβάστε τις επόμενες στροφές από το ποίημα (απόσπασμα) της Μυρτιώτισσας και συγκρίνετε το περιεχόμενό τους με το διήγημ...
Γλώσσα Ύφος  απλή  κατανοητή.  ζωηρό,  άμεσο,  παραστατικό, νοσταλγικό, μελαγχολικό  με έντονη συναισθηματική φόρτισ...
 Η ιστορία κινείται σε δύο χρονικά επίπεδα: το παρόν και το παρελθόν  Η αφήγηση ξεκινά από το τέλος της ιστορίας (το θάν...
Είναι η αφηγηματική τεχνική κατά την οποία παρεμβάλλεται στην κανονική σειρά των γεγονότων η αφήγηση γεγονότων που είχαν ...
 α) Αφήγηση  Χρησιμοποιείται για την παρουσίαση των γεγονότων της ιστορίας, όπως ο θάνατος της Νίνας, η γνωριμία τους, ο...
 δ) μονόλογος  Η χρήση β΄προσώπου στην αρχή και στο τέλος του διηγήματος δεν είναι διάλογος, αλλά εξωτερικευμένος μονόλο...
Ομοδιηγητικός αφηγητής: συμμετέχει στην ιστορία
 Μεταφορές («σου κοβόταν η ανάσα», « ο κόσμος σκοτείνιασε», )  Παρομοιώσεις («σαν ένα μεγάλο μαχαίρι» « σαν όλα τα χέρια...
 Ειρωνεία («Το να αγαπάς ένα ανυπεράσπιστο ζώο…και επαίνων από τρίτους»)  Υπερβολή («Τόσο όμορφη που σου κοβόταν η ανάσα...
 Ελληνική ορνιθολογική εταιρεία www.ornithologiki.gr  Αρκτούρος : www.arcturos/gr  www.wwf.gr  Ελληνικό Κέντρο Περίθαλ...
  • Στην πρώτη ενότητα δίνονται με γλαφυρό, σπαρακτικό τρόπο οι ενοχές αλλά και οι
    προβληματισμοί της ηρωίδας για την αιτία του θανάτου του μικρού ζώου. Η
    αφηγήτρια πιστεύει ακράδαντα ότι η σκυλίτσα της αυτοκτόνησε, αρνούμενη να φάει.
    Πρόκειται για μια πράξη εκδίκησης για να τιμωρηθεί η αφηγήτρια που την
    εγκατέλειψε για λίγες ημέρες. Η υπερβολή στη σκέψη και την έκφραση της ηρωίδας
    είναι εμφανής και μαρτυρά την μεγάλη αγάπη προς το ζωάκι της.( «Έτσι σαν ένα
    μεγάλο μαχαίρι... ένα τόσο δα ζωάκι). Αποκτά στοχαστική διάθεση σχετικά με το
    συναισθηματικό δέσιμο ανθρώπων – ζώων ( « Μην παραξενεύεσαι , ένα σκυλί
    αποδέχεται ό,τι αγάπη διαθέτεις... τρυπώνουν μέσα σου και σε χαϊδεύουν σαν όλα τα
    χέρια που σε εγκαταλείψανε»). Βέβαια έχει παρατηρηθεί η εμφάνιση καάθλιψης και
    στα ζώα όταν αποχωρίζονται το αφεντικό τους γεγονός που ίσως μετριάζει την
    υπερβολή στα λόγια της αφηγήτριας.

    1. 1.  Δημήτρη Γκιώνη, [Τα φιλοζωικά αισθήματα της Λιλής Ζωγράφου]  [...]  Είναι γνωστό ότι η συγγραφέας Λιλή Ζωγράφου, που είχα τη χαρά να συνδέομαι μαζί της με φιλία, είχε αδυναμία στα ζώα. Μια γάτα κι ένας σκύλος συνυπήρχαν πάντα αρμονικά στο διαμέρισμά της. Φρόντιζε μάλιστα ο σκύλος να είναι μικρόσωμος, αναλόγου σχήματος με τη γάτα, ώστε να τα πηγαίνουν καλύτερα. Και είναι επίσης γνωστό, ότι όσο πιο μικρά είναι τα σκυλιά τόσο περισσότερο φωνάζουν.  Χαλούσε τον κόσμο όταν χτυπούσα την πόρτα του σπιτιού της. Μόλις όμως μ’ έβλεπε, σταματούσε κι ερχόταν κοντά μου να εισπράξει το χάδι μου. «Καταλαβαίνω αν ένας άνθρωπος είναι καλός ή κακός από τον τρόπο που τον υποδέχεται το σκυλί μου», έλεγε. Και: «Γιατί δεν παίρνεις ένα σκυλί, αφού τόσο τ’ αγαπάς και σ’ αγαπάνε». «Επειδή δεν αντέχω τη φροντίδα του». «Πάντως σε βλέπω να γερνάς μ’ ένα σκυλί».  [...]  [πηγή: Δημήτρης Γκιώνης, «Τραυματικές ιστορίες με κατοικίδια», περ. Η λέξη, τχ. 177/178 (Σεπτ.-Δεκ. 2003) 793]
    2. 2.  Διήγημα  Γενικά τα διηγήματα είναι μικρότερα σε μέγεθος από τα μυθιστορήματα.  Είναι λιγότερο περίπλοκα απ’ ό,τι τα μυθιστορήματα.  Επικεντρώνονται σε ένα μόνο επεισόδιο. Έχουν απλή πλοκή.  Έχουν μικρό αριθμό χαρακτήρων (ηρώων).  Εκτυλίσσονται σε έναν κατά βάση χώρο.  Καλύπτουν σύντομη χρονική περίοδο.)  Αυτοβιογραφικό
    3. 3.  1. Η σχέση του ανθρώπου με ένα ζώο, η ευθύνη της προστασίας του και ο πόνος της απώλειάς του.  2. Καθήκον του ανθρώπου είναι η προστασία όλων των ζώων
    4. 4. ΠΑΡΙΣΙ στον δρόμο, στο κατάστημα, στο σπίτι της αφηγήτριας ΧΩΡΙΟ στην Ελλάδα
    5. 5. παρόν παρελθόν 1967-1974
    6. 6. ΚΥΡΙΑ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΕΥΟΝΤΑ  η αφηγήτρια  η Νίνα  ο ιδιοκτήτης του καταστήματος  οι Γάλλοι φίλοι της αφηγήτριας  το πλήθος στους δρόμους του Παρισιού
    7. 7. Στρίγκλα= ο χαρακτήρας της Καλλονή= η εξωτερική εμφάνιση
    8. 8. «Μια στρίγκλα….τόση ερημιά» Ενοχές για τον θάνατο της Νίνας
    9. 9. «Εκείνη μεγάλωνε…αν φυσικά δεν έχει πουληθεί»  Η γνωριμία με τη Νίνα
    10. 10.  «Την παραμονή των Χριστουγέννων… πήρα το μετρό για το σπίτι» Το άγχος της αφηγήτριας και η απόκτηση της Νίνας
    11. 11.  «Αυτό ήταν…επαναλαμβα νόταν το ίδιο»  Η ζωή με τη Νίνα
    12. 12.  «Μα και να την άφηνα…Ίσως, λέω!»  Σκέψεις για τη σχέση του ανθρώπου με τα ζώα
    13. 13.  Η γνωριμία με τη Νίνα έντεκα χρόνια πριν στο Παρίσι .  Λόγω της δικτατορίας στην Ελλάδα, η αφηγήτρια βρίσκεται  αυτοεξόριστη στο Παρίσι, μόνη , βιώνοντας τα δυσάρεστα συναισθήματα που γεννά η έλλειψη επικοινωνίας , συντροφικότητας και οικογενειακής θαλπωρής.  Αυτά ακριβώς τα συναισθήματα την οδηγούν στην απόφαση να αποκτήσει ένα ζωάκι. Μπήκε σ’ ένα κατάστημα ζώων και είδε ένα μικρό σκυλάκι που της άρεσε και ήθελε να το αγοράσει, αλλά δεν είχε αρκετά χρήματα. Οι Γάλλοι φίλοι της τη συμβούλεψαν να περιμένει να το αγοράσει μετά τα Χριστούγεννα για να πέσει η τιμή του.  Από την αρχή μέχρι την απόκτηση του ζώου: περνά από διάφορες ψυχολογικές μεταπτώσεις, συναισθηματικές διακυμάνσεις.
    14. 14.  1η ενότητα:  αισθάνεται τύψεις και ενοχές για τον θάνατο της σκυλίτσας  απέραντο πόνο, θλίψη  απόγνωση για την απώλειά της.
    15. 15.  Η αφηγήτρια αισθάνεται ένοχη. Βρείτε τα σχετικά χωρία και εξηγήστε γιατί νιώθει έτσι.  Απάντηση: Η αφηγήτρια αισθάνεται ένοχη, επειδή θεωρεί τον εαυτό της υπαίτιο για το θάνατο της σκυλίτσας. Το γεγονός της ολιγοήμερης απουσίας της οδήγησε τη Νίνα σε κατάθλιψη. Δεν έτρωγε, δεν έπινε και έτσι μέσα σε λίγες ημέρες πέθανε. Το γεγονός αυτό γέμισε με τύψεις και ενοχές την αφηγήτρια, καθώς αισθάνθηκε πως, άθελά της, σκότωσε τη σκυλίτσα της. Αυτές οι τύψεις και οι ενοχές προβάλλονται με ένα έντονα συναισθηματικά φορτισμένο λεξιλόγιο, γεμάτο μεταφορικές φράσεις:  «Έτσι σαν ένα μεγάλο μαχαίρι ... ένα τοσοδούλικο ζωάκι;», «Και να ‘μαι τώρα καρφωμένη ... και τόση ερημιά.».
    16. 16.  Στη 2η ενότητα:  αποτυπώνεται η μοναξιά και η κακή ψυχολογική κατάσταση του ξενιτεμένου που η αφηγήτρια προσπαθεί να καλύψει με την αγορά του κατοικίδιου.  Την αρχική χαρά της γνωριμίας με τη σκυλίτσα διαδέχεται η απογοήτευση όταν μαθαίνει την τιμή του ζώου. Η ελπίδα γεννιέται όταν οι φίλοι της αναφέρουν την πτώση των τιμών μετά τα Χριστούγεννα.
    17. 17.  Στην 3η ενότητα: διακρίνεται το άγχος  η στενοχώρια  η αγωνία μέχρι την απόκτηση της Νίνας  η μεγάλη χαρά με την αγορά της.
    18. 18. 4η ενότητα: περιγράφεται με νοσταλγία η ζωή με τη σκυλίτσα
    19. 19.  Γιατί η αφηγήτρια αποκαλεί τη σκυλίτσα της «στρίγκλα»;  Η αφηγήτρια αποκαλεί στρίγκλα τη σκυλίτσα, επειδή είχε ιδιόρρυθμο χαρακτήρα: Δεν αγαπούσε και δεν ήθελε κανέναν άλλον άνθρωπο κοντά της, εκτός από τη δημιουργό, γάβγιζε σε όποιον επιχειρούσε να την πλησιάσει, ενώ συχνά προσπαθούσε και να δαγκώσει όσους ήθελαν να τη χαϊδέψουν. Είχε προσωπικότητα βεντέτας, δυσανασχετούσε για όλα και το έδειχνε. Της άρεσαν τα μαλακά μαξιλάρια, ήταν καλομαθημένο σκυλί, σιχαινόταν τη φύση, είχε παραξενιές, προτιμήσεις, απέχθειες και έδειχνε αφοσίωση μόνο στην αφηγήτρια. γενικότερα, συμπεριφερόταν ως αριστοκράτισσα.  Αυτό κολάκευε και ευχαριστούσε την αφηγήτρια και ο χαρακτηρισμός στρίγκλα είναι χαϊδευτικός, όπως κάνουν οι άνθρωποι όταν περιγράφουν τις ιδιομορφίες των αγαπημένων τους προσώπων με αρνητικές έννοιες.
    20. 20.  Η σκυλίτσα είναι αριστοκρατική, καλομαθημένη, γαλίφα, απαιτητική, πεισματάρα, τρυφερή αφοσιωμένη στην αφηγήτρια.
    21. 21. Είναι φανερό λοιπόν το συναισθηματικό δέσιμό τους το οποίο τονίζεται και στην περιγραφή του μελαγχολικού βλέμματος της Νίνας όταν την άφηνε για λίγο η ιδιοκτήτριά της. Πράγματι τα σκυλιά είναι ζώα που έχουν ανάγκη από συντροφικότητα και είναι πλήρως εξαρτημένα από τον ιδιοκτήτη τους. Καθώς δεν διαθέτουν λόγο, τα μάτια τους εκφράζουν κάθε συναίσθημα. Είναι πολύ έντονο αυτό το βλέμμα, γι’ αυτό είναι σχεδόν αδύνατο να τους αντισταθεί κανείς
    22. 22.  5η ενότητα:  η αφηγήτρια σχολιάζει ειρωνικά και επικρίνει τη στάση των ανθρώπων που κατηγορούν όσους προσφέρουν φροντίδα και αγάπη στα ζώα.
    23. 23.  Στις δύο τελευταίες παραγράφους η αφηγήτρια διατυπώνει τις απόψεις της σχετικά με την αγάπη των ανθρώπων προς τα σκυλιά. Συζητήστε τες.  Η αφηγήτρια διατυπώνει τις σκέψεις της σχετικά με την αγάπη που δείχνουν οι άνθρωποι προς τα ζώα και τη συγκρίνει με εκείνη που δείχνουν προς τους συνανθρώπους τους. Θεωρεί πως έχει πολύ μεγαλύτερη αξία η αγάπη που προσφέρεται στα ζώα, καθώς αυτή είναι μια αγάπη που προσφέρει ο άνθρωπος, χωρίς να περιμένει κάποια ανταπόκριση.  Αντιθέτως, όταν οι άνθρωποι προσφέρουν ελεημοσύνη σε φτωχούς συνανθρώπους τους, προβαίνουν συχνά σε αυτήν την ενέργεια από διάθεση επίδειξης και επειδή επιθυμούν να κερδίσουν ευγνωμοσύνη, αναγνώριση και επαίνους.  Επομένως, η αγάπη προς τα ζώα είναι μια απολύτως ανιδιοτελής αγάπη, την οποία προσφέρουμε μόνο επειδή μας γεμίζει με εσωτερική πληρότητα και επειδή έχουμε πραγματικά ανάγκη να την προσφέρουμε.  Αλλά και η αγάπη των ζώων προς τους ανθρώπους είναι το ίδιο αγνή, καθώς δεν αποσκοπεί πουθενά αλλού, παρά μόνο στην έκφραση των συναισθημάτων του ζώου για τον αγαπημένο του άνθρωπο.
    24. 24.  Ειδικά ο σκύλος, τονίζει η αφηγήτρια, δέχεται όση αγάπη του δώσεις, νιώθει ευγνωμοσύνη για τη φροντίδα (που σε άλλους θα φαινόταν αδιάφορη) και ανταποδίδει την αφοσίωση. Είναι μορφή αγάπης που δε δέχεται ανταλλάγματα. Το βλέμμα του σκύλου, γεμάτο παράπονο εκφράζει έντονα όσα οι άνθρωποι λένε με λόγια, κινήσεις, παράπονα και γκρίνια.
    25. 25. Αυτοεξόριστη  μόνη Φιλόζωη Ευαίσθητη Καλλιεργημένη
    26. 26.  Είναι ευαίσθητη γυναίκα με φιλοζωικά συναισθήματα. Αναγνωρίζει τη αξία της αγάπης προς τα ζώα, την οποία θεωρεί ανιδιοτελή. Θεωρεί ότι η αληθινή αγάπη δεν έχει χαρακτήρα δοσοληψίας αλλά ανιδιοτελούς προσφοράς.  Είναι μια γυναίκα που έχει ανάγκη από παρέα και επαφή με τους άλλους ανθρώπους καθώς δηλώνει τη μοναξιά που αισθάνεται στο Παρίσι, μακριά από τους δικούς της. Η ευαισθησία της φαίνεται ακόμη από τις τύψεις που νιώθει για τον θάνατο του σκυλιού, λόγω δικής της υπαιτιότητας.
    27. 27.  Διαβάστε τις επόμενες στροφές από το ποίημα (απόσπασμα) της Μυρτιώτισσας και συγκρίνετε το περιεχόμενό τους με το διήγημα της Λ. Ζωγράφου.  Το ποίημα της Μυρτιώτισσας έχει αρκετά κοινά στοιχεία με το διήγημα της Λιλής Ζωγράφου: 1. Και τα δύο έργα αναφέρονται σε ένα κατοικίδιο ζώο. 2. Και στα δύο έργα είναι έκδηλη η μεγάλη αγάπη για τα δύο ζώα. 3. Και οι δύο γυναίκες κρατούν στα χέρια τους με στοργή και ζεστασιά τα δύο ζώα. 4.Τα δύο ζωάκια τα πήραν οι δημιουργοί από πολύ μικρή ηλικία και τελικά έγιναν σύντροφοί τους για μια ολόκληρη ζωή. 5.Και οι δύο γυναίκες αισθάνονταν μόνες τους και περιπλανιούνταν στους δρόμους, χωρίς καμία συντροφιά. Τα δύο αυτά ζώα ήρθαν και γέμισαν αυτό το εσωτερικό τους κενό.
    28. 28. Γλώσσα Ύφος  απλή  κατανοητή.  ζωηρό,  άμεσο,  παραστατικό, νοσταλγικό, μελαγχολικό  με έντονη συναισθηματική φόρτιση  πολλά σχήματα λόγου το οποία το καθιστούν γλαφυρό.
    29. 29.  Η ιστορία κινείται σε δύο χρονικά επίπεδα: το παρόν και το παρελθόν  Η αφήγηση ξεκινά από το τέλος της ιστορίας (το θάνατο της Νίνας), και με την τεχνική της αναδρομής (φλας μπακ) η αφήγηση μεταφέρεται έντεκα χρόνια πίσω, όταν η αφηγήτρια συνάντησε για πρώτη φορά τη Νίνα και εξιστορεί πώς απέκτησε τη σκυλίτσα και την κοινή συμβίωσή τους
    30. 30. Είναι η αφηγηματική τεχνική κατά την οποία παρεμβάλλεται στην κανονική σειρά των γεγονότων η αφήγηση γεγονότων που είχαν συμβεί στο παρελθόν.
    31. 31.  α) Αφήγηση  Χρησιμοποιείται για την παρουσίαση των γεγονότων της ιστορίας, όπως ο θάνατος της Νίνας, η γνωριμία τους, οι επισκέψεις στο κατάστημα, η απόκτηση του ζώου )  β) Περιγραφή  Χρησιμοποιείται στην παρουσίαση της Νίνας, της βιτρίνας του καταστήματος, του χωριού, των συναισθημάτων της αφηγήτριας κ. ά.  γ) Διάλογος  Υπάρχει ανάμεσα στην αφηγήτρια και στον ιδιοκτήτη του καταστήματος.
    32. 32.  δ) μονόλογος  Η χρήση β΄προσώπου στην αρχή και στο τέλος του διηγήματος δεν είναι διάλογος, αλλά εξωτερικευμένος μονόλογος (σαν να υπάρχει ένας φανταστικός συνομιλητής)  ε) Σχόλια  Υπάρχει στα σημεία όπου η αφηγήτρια αναφέρει τις σκέψεις της σχετικά με την αγάπη που δίνει και παίρνει κανείς από ένα ζώο («Μην παραξενεύεσαι…σ’ εγκαταλείψανε»)
    33. 33. Ομοδιηγητικός αφηγητής: συμμετέχει στην ιστορία
    34. 34.  Μεταφορές («σου κοβόταν η ανάσα», « ο κόσμος σκοτείνιασε», )  Παρομοιώσεις («σαν ένα μεγάλο μαχαίρι» « σαν όλα τα χέρια», «σαν συννεφάκια», )  Προσωποποιήσεις («Με στόχευε η είδηση του θανάτου της»)  Επανάληψη («Πέθανε, ναι σου λέω πέθανε»)  Αντίθεση («Εκείνη μεγάλωνε σε ένα κοφίνι. Εγώ περπατούσα ξεπαγιασμένη»)
    35. 35.  Ειρωνεία («Το να αγαπάς ένα ανυπεράσπιστο ζώο…και επαίνων από τρίτους»)  Υπερβολή («Τόσο όμορφη που σου κοβόταν η ανάσα»)  Ρητορικές ερωτήσεις («Όποιος γεννιέται στο Παρίσι είναι και καλά αριστοκράτης;»)  Ασύνδετο («Όλοι οι άλλοι περπατούν πιο ζωηρά…Παρισιού»)  Εκόνες οπτικές, ηχητικές κ.τλ. ο θάνατος της Νίνας, το γιορτινό Παρίσι, η περιγραφή της συμπεριφοράς της, η επίσκεψη στο χωριό, κλπ
    36. 36.  Ελληνική ορνιθολογική εταιρεία www.ornithologiki.gr  Αρκτούρος : www.arcturos/gr  www.wwf.gr  Ελληνικό Κέντρο Περίθαλψης Αγρίων ζώων www.ekpaz.gr  Mom/ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΜΕΛΕΤΗ & ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΜΕΣΟΓΕΙΑΚΗΣ ΦΩΚΙΑΣ www.mom.gr

    ×