Nakaz preventuvniy

ВІДДІЛ ОСВІТИ ВИКОНКОМУ ЦЕНТРАЛЬНО – МІСЬКОЇ РАЙОННОЇ У МІСТІ РАДИ КРИВОРІЗЬКА ЗАГАЛЬНООСВІТНЯ ШКОЛА І-ІІІ СТУПЕНІВ №85 НА...
Затверджую Директор КЗШ № 85 ___________ Косяченко Н.Д. Додаток 1 до наказу КЗШ № 85 від 25.09.2020 № 283 ПЛАН ЗАХОДІВ щод...
практичного психолога, вчителів предмету «Основи здоров’я» з розглядом питань організації роботи з формування позитивних с...
виявлення, реагування на випадки домашнього насильства і взаємодії педагогічних працівників із органами та службами». Чорн...
  1. 1. ВІДДІЛ ОСВІТИ ВИКОНКОМУ ЦЕНТРАЛЬНО – МІСЬКОЇ РАЙОННОЇ У МІСТІ РАДИ КРИВОРІЗЬКА ЗАГАЛЬНООСВІТНЯ ШКОЛА І-ІІІ СТУПЕНІВ №85 НАКАЗ 25.09.2020 № 283 Про організацію роботи з превентивного виховання в закладі у 2020-2021 н.р. Керуючись законами України «Про освіту», «Про повну загальну середню освіту», «Про охорону дитинства», «Про соціальну роботу з сім’ями, дітьми та молоддю», «Про запобігання і протидію домашньому насильству», враховуючи рекомендації листів Міністерства освіти і науки України від 20.07.2020 №1/9-385 «Деякі питання організації виховного процесу у 2020/2021н.р. щодо формування в дітей та учнівської молоді ціннісних життєвих навичок» та від 14.08.2020 №1/9-436 «Про створення безпечного освітнього середовища в закладі та попередження і протидії булінгу (цькування)», з метою створення безпечного освітнього середовища в закладах загальної середньої освіти міста, запобігання вчинення дітьми кримінальних проступків, злочинів, правопорушень, булінгу в освітньому просторі, формування позитивних соціальних установок, попередження вживання алкогольних, наркотичних речовин, тютюнових виробів учнівською молоддю, НАКАЗУЮ: 1. Затвердити План заходів закладу щодо організації роботи з превентивного виховання в 2020-2021 н.р. (додаток 1). 2. Забезпечити виконання Плану заходів закладу щодо організації роботи з превентивного виховання в 2020-2021 н.р. Чорна О.Д. Корнєєва Т.М. Кл. керівники 1-11 класів 3. Здійснювати контроль за виконанням плану заходів, спрямованих на запобігання та протидію булінгу (цькуванню) в закладі. Постійно 4. Оприлюднювати інформацію про проведену роботу на сайті закладу/сторінці закладу у Facebook. 5. Неухильно дотримуватись Порядкудій щодо запобігання і протидії булінгу в закладі та реагування у випадку виявлення булінгу в закладі та Порядку дій у разі вчинення учнями закладу правопорушень і злочинів. Постійно 6. Відповідальність за виконання даного наказу покласти на ЗД з ВР Рабчевську В.В, контроль залишаю за собою. Директор школи Косяченко Н.Д.
  2. 2. Затверджую Директор КЗШ № 85 ___________ Косяченко Н.Д. Додаток 1 до наказу КЗШ № 85 від 25.09.2020 № 283 ПЛАН ЗАХОДІВ щодо організації роботи КЗШ № 85 з превентивного виховання в 2020-2021 н.р. 1. Забезпечити виконання чинних законодавчих та нормативно-правових документів у частині проведення якісної роботи серед учнів, спрямованої на створення безпечного освітнього середовища в закладі (запобігання насильству в учнівському колективі та домашньому насильству), запобігання вчинення дітьми злочинів, правопорушень, проявів булінгу в освітньому просторі, формування позитивних соціальних установок, попередження вживання алкогольних, наркотичних речовин, тютюнових виробів дітьми та підлітками – учнями закладу. Протягом 2020-2021 н.р. 2. Розробити, затвердити та оприлюднити на сайті закладу план заходів, направлених на запобігання та протидію булінгу (цькуванню)на 2020-2021 н.р. Корнєєва Т.М. Чорна О.Д. Рабчевська В.В. До 04 вересня 2020 року 3. Проводитиінформаційно-роз’яснювальну, профілактичну роботу серед учнів та їх батьків шляхом організації та проведення різних заходів для педагогічних працівників та учнівської молоді. Протягом 2020-2021 н.р. 4. Здійснювати контроль за проведенням інформаційно-роз’яснювальноїроботи серед учасників освітнього процесу щодо порядку реагування на випадки булінгу та відповідальності за булінг в закладі. Постійно 5. Залучати до проведення превентивної роботиз учнями, батьками, педагогами відповідні установи, організації, фонди тощо. Протягом 2020-2021 н.р. Створювати умови для формування позитивних якостей особистості в процесі різноманітних видів освітньої діяльності, що сприяють інтелектуальному, морально-етичному, естетичному розвитку, виробленню стійкості до негативних впливів. Протягом 2020-2021 н.р. 6. Спланувати проведення педагогічних рад, семінарів, засідань методичних об’єднань, засідань «круглих столів» тощо за участю педагогів, класних керівників, заступника директора з виховної роботи, соціального педагога,
  3. 3. практичного психолога, вчителів предмету «Основи здоров’я» з розглядом питань організації роботи з формування позитивних соціальних установок (запобігання вживання школярами алкогольних, наркотичних речовин, тютюнових виробів, попередження проявів булінгу та агресії в учнівської середовищі) як системного педагогічного процесу. До 04.09.2020 7. Розробитиі проводити заходи діяльності психологічної служби, педагогічно зорієнтовані на протидію торгівлі людьми, втягування дітей в негативні ситуації. Проводити просвітницькі тижні, декади, місячники, такі як «За здоровий спосіб життя!», «16 днів проти гендерного насильства», «Ти маєш знати!», «Я маю право!», тиждень психології та права), превентивні бесіди, тренінги, рольові ігри, програвання ситуацій, використання малюнків, тематичних круглих столів, диспутів, тематичних презентацій, конкурсів рекламних плакатів, агітбригад тощо та інших інтерактивних форм і методів роботи за участю медичних працівників, представників громадських організацій. Протягом 2020-2021 н.р. 8. Проводити тематичні акції, флешмоби, спортивні змагання, конкурси малюнків, плакатів, бліц-опитування, перегляд мультимедійних презентацій, відеороликів тощо, направлених на популяризацію ведення здорового способу життя. Протягом 2020-2021 н.р. 9. Проводити серед учнів закладу діагностичну та превентивно-корекційну роботу, надавати комплексну психолого-педагогічну і соціальну допомогу неповнолітнім, які перебувають у складних життєвих обставинах, мають схильність до асоціальних проявів. Чорна О.Д. Корнєєва Т.М. Протягом 2020-2021 н.р. 10.Повідомляти Департамент освіти і науки виконкому міської ради про виявлені та підтверджені факти булінгу в закладі. Косяченко Н.Д. Терміново (протягом доби) 11.Здійснювати контроль за виконанням чинного законодавства України з питань протидії булінгу, заборони тютюнокуріння у приміщеннях та на території закладів освіти. Рабчевська В.В. Протягом 2020-2021н.р. 12. Розміщувати на інформаційних стендах у закладі, на сайті закладу матеріали щодо відповідальності учасників освітнього процесу за булінг, вчинення учнями правопорушень та злочинів, практичні поради щодо організації здорового способу життя, рекомендації щодо відмови від вживання тютюнових виробів тощо. Протягом 2020-2021н.р. 13.Дотримуватись методичних рекомендацій, затверджених наказом МОН від 02.10.2018 №1047 «Про затвердження методичних рекомендацій щодо
  4. 4. виявлення, реагування на випадки домашнього насильства і взаємодії педагогічних працівників із органами та службами». Чорна О.Д. Корнєєва Т.М. Рабчевська В.В. Протягом 2020-2021н.р. 14.Проводити роз’яснювальну роботу серед батьківської, педагогічної, учнівської громад щодо використання механізмів захисту прав людини/дитини в Україні; інтерактивні заняття, тренінги, дискусії, ділові ігри тощо для школярів із розглядом реальних життєвих ситуацій для формування та розвитку життєвих компетенцій учнівської молоді, активної громадянської позиції, правомірної поведінки учнів. Педагоги закладу Чорна О.Д. Корнєєва Т.М. Рабчевська В.В Протягом 2020-2021н.р. 15. Сприяти впровадженню в закладах загальної середньої освіти інформаційно-освітніх програм та просвітницьких проєктів. Протягом 2020-2021н.р. 16. Розробити комплекс профілактичних заходів, спрямованих на підвищення психолого-педагогічної компетентностібатьків, формування у них свідомого відповідального ставлення до виконання обов’язків, пов’язаних з утриманням, вихованням та освітою дітей (План батьківського всеобучу). Рабчевська В.В. Вересень 2020 року 17.Спільно із працівниками сектору ювенальної превенції Криворізького відділу поліції, служб у справах дітей виконкомів районних у місті рад, лікарями- наркологами проводити роботу з виявлення дітей, які належать до груп ризику через незахищеність та інші чинники, що можуть призвести до здійснення негативних проявів у шкільному віці. Корнєєва Т.М. Рабчевська В.В. Протягом 2020-2021н.р. 18.Залучати учнівську молодь до участі у гуртках та секціях, масових заходах різного рівня, роботі в органах учнівського самоврядування. Педагоги закладу Чорна О.Д. Корнєєва Т.М. Рабчевська В.В. Протягом 2020-20201н.р.

