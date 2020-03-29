Cоціальні медіа (SMM_1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Media Marketing Основи
Зміст лекції Бути «соціальним» - це сучасний тренд, який ставить нові вимоги до маркетингових кампаній. Розуміння можливос...
План • Що таке Social Media Marketing? • Ключові терміни SMM • Як обрати платформу? • SMM кампанія – з чого почати? • Мета...
Social Media це розмова, що підтримується онлайн інструментами
Головним для Social Media є реальні люди, що використовують їх і їхня взаємодія між собою
Участь Зв'язок Розмова Спільнота Аналіз місця на ринку, що займає кампанія 4 принципам Social Media Для завоювання довіри ...
Пенітрація (проникнення) в коло довіри цільової аудиторії за допомогою соціальної активності Ви Коло довіри Ваша аудиторія
Типи Social Media платформ
За типами: ✓ Social networking sites: Facebook, Google Plus, CafeMom, Gather, Fitsugar etc. ✓ Micro-blogging sites: Twitte...
є найбільшою і найбільш швидко зростаючою соціальною мережею в світі. У доповнення до величезної аудиторії, Facebook також...
веб-сайт відео-обміну, який може бути дуже потужним інструментом для бізнесу (незалежно від розміру); дає можливість створ...
це багатомовна соціальна мережа, яку Google описав як «соціальні шари», що лежать не на єдиному сайті, скоріше є нашаруван...
83% маркетологів використовують Social Media для створення кампанії та brand- інформування
Окрім бренд-поінформованості Social Media допомагають відстежувати «buzz» навколо бізнесу
І швидко реагувати на нього
Починати слід з питання: “Що я хочу отримати від social media?” Мета Цілі Стратегії Тактика
Створити S.M.A.R.T. мету! ▪ Specific ▪ Measurable ▪ Attainable ▪ Realistic ▪ Timely Конкретність / вимірюваність / досяжні...
Кілька базових прикладів мети будь-якої SMM кампанії: Слід пам'ятати: “Всі інші це вже роблять” – це не ціль. ✓ Дослідженн...
Коли мету вже окреслено, слід починати рухатись до цілей! Мета Цілі Стратегії Тактика
Приклади цілей для SMM ✓ Збільшення цільового трафіку на 10% ✓ Отримати 1000 активних членів у групі соціальної мережі. ✓ ...
Частина успіху це вірно обрана стратегія! Мета Цілі Стратегії Тактика
Приклад елементів стратегії ✓Використання мультемедіа ✓ Інтеграція офлайн та онлайн реклами Включення потенційних споживач...
Отримання результатів роботи! Мета Цілі Стратегії Тактика
Приклади тактики для SMM ✓ Спеціальні пропозиції (наприклад: 50% знижка) ✓ Поширення новин та і buzz ✓ Знайти і слідувати ...
Основні терміни (метрики) в соціальній медіа, які допоможуть оцінити успішність кампанії
Likes/Followers – показник розміру спільноти. People Talking About This (TAT) фактичне число людей, які «займаються» і вза...
Market insight спроба виявити суть прагнень і мотивацій користувачів, що можуть бути використані для забезпечення зростанн...
Social media optimization Social Media Optimization Збільшення Linkability Використан ня тегів та закладок Заохочення Mash...
SMO техніки Залучення відвідувачів і підвищення соціального трафіку за допомогою Facebook плагінів (Recommendations і т.д....
SMO техніки Додавання кнопок соціального обміну на сайт. Це простий і ефективний спосіб швидко збільшити кількість перегля...
SMO техніки Gamification Plugins Техніка Gamification може стимулювати людей виконувати роботу по дому, яку вони зазвичай ...
SMM Ideas
SMM кейс від Burger King! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSg3_Ivobuo&feature=yout u.be
Через тиждень після того як кампанія Whopper Sacrifice була запущена Facebook відключив WHOPPER®, посилаючись на побоюванн...
Загалом, «жертвами» кампанії Whopper стало більше ніж 85,000 тис. осіб + ще 230 «пожертвували» дружбою на Facebook і це вс...
Ще один кейс NetFirms.com Вони вирішили зробити його простішим для реєстрації, дозволяючи людям робити це за допомогою Twi...
Підсумки Продумуйте SMM стратегію!
1. To reach a target audience 2. Toloyalbuildcustomersa communitywho ofare ready to spread positive evangelist, Це дозволи...
Дякую за увагу!
Cоціальні медіа (SMM_1)
Cоціальні медіа (SMM_1)

Соціальні медіа

Published in: Education
Cоціальні медіа (SMM_1)

  1. 1. Social Media Marketing Основи
  2. 2. Зміст лекції Бути «соціальним» - це сучасний тренд, який ставить нові вимоги до маркетингових кампаній. Розуміння можливостей кожної соціальної платформи і створення ефективних SMM- кампаній стає вирішальним чинником онлайн комунікацій. Лекція присвячена теорії SMM
  3. 3. План • Що таке Social Media Marketing? • Ключові терміни SMM • Як обрати платформу? • SMM кампанія – з чого почати? • Мета • Цілі • Стратегії • Тактика • SMO тактика • Кейси SMO
  4. 4. Social Media це розмова, що підтримується онлайн інструментами
  5. 5. Головним для Social Media є реальні люди, що використовують їх і їхня взаємодія між собою
  6. 6. Участь Зв'язок Розмова Спільнота Аналіз місця на ринку, що займає кампанія 4 принципам Social Media Для завоювання довіри цільової аудиторії важливо слідувати
  7. 7. Пенітрація (проникнення) в коло довіри цільової аудиторії за допомогою соціальної активності Ви Коло довіри Ваша аудиторія
  8. 8. Типи Social Media платформ
  9. 9. За типами: ✓ Social networking sites: Facebook, Google Plus, CafeMom, Gather, Fitsugar etc. ✓ Micro-blogging sites: Twitter, Tumblr, Posterous etc. ✓ Photo sharing sites: Flickr, Instagram, Pinterest etc. ✓ Video sharing sites: YouTube, Vimeo, Viddler etc. ✓ Соціальні закладки (Social bookmarking) і агрегатори новин: Reddit, Digg, Delicious, Diigo etc. За географічним покриттям: ✓ Світові (MySpace) ✓ В рамках країни (Connect.com.ua) ✓ Регіональні (g.net) Платформи Social media можна класифікувати наступним чином
  10. 10. є найбільшою і найбільш швидко зростаючою соціальною мережею в світі. У доповнення до величезної аудиторії, Facebook також має один з найбільш повних наборів рекламних інструментів. 2004 Соціальна мережа та сервіс мікроблогів, який став одним з десяти найбільш відвідуваних сайтів в Інтернеті, і був описаний як «SMS в Інтернеті.» 2006 це найбільший сайт-соціальна мережа, яка має бізнес- спрямування. Близько двох третин з 30 мільйонів зареєстрованих користувачів є активними. Короткий опис основних соціальних мереж 2003
  11. 11. веб-сайт відео-обміну, який може бути дуже потужним інструментом для бізнесу (незалежно від розміру); дає можливість створюючи брендований канал YouTube і розвивати відео-контент, які швидко, просто, і професійно залучить відвідувачів.2005 2010 сайт обміну фотографій, що дозволяє користувачам і компаніям створювати і управляти theme- колекцією зображень (категорії події, інтересів, хобі та ін.
  12. 12. це багатомовна соціальна мережа, яку Google описав як «соціальні шари», що лежать не на єдиному сайті, скоріше є нашаруванням можливостей різноманітних сервісів. 2011 Instagram є мобільного онлайн сервісом з обміну фото, відео контентом, який дозволяє користувачам робити фотографії і знімати відео і обмінюватися ними на різних соціальних мережах. 2010
  13. 13. 83% маркетологів використовують Social Media для створення кампанії та brand- інформування
  14. 14. Окрім бренд-поінформованості Social Media допомагають відстежувати «buzz» навколо бізнесу
  15. 15. І швидко реагувати на нього
  16. 16. Починати слід з питання: “Що я хочу отримати від social media?” Мета Цілі Стратегії Тактика
  17. 17. Створити S.M.A.R.T. мету! ▪ Specific ▪ Measurable ▪ Attainable ▪ Realistic ▪ Timely Конкретність / вимірюваність / досяжність / реалістичність / конкретика в часі
  18. 18. Кілька базових прикладів мети будь-якої SMM кампанії: Слід пам'ятати: “Всі інші це вже роблять” – це не ціль. ✓ Дослідження цільової аудиторії і активності конкурентів ✓ Підвищення онлайн видимості (поінформованість про торгову марку) ✓ Взаємодія зі споживачами (лояльність) ✓ Управління репутацією в Інтернеті ✓ Генерування цільового трафіку ✓ Збільшувати обсягу продажів
  19. 19. Коли мету вже окреслено, слід починати рухатись до цілей! Мета Цілі Стратегії Тактика
  20. 20. Приклади цілей для SMM ✓ Збільшення цільового трафіку на 10% ✓ Отримати 1000 активних членів у групі соціальної мережі. ✓ Збільшення обсягів продажів на 5%. ✓ Відповісти всім клієнтам протягом 30 хвилин.
  21. 21. Частина успіху це вірно обрана стратегія! Мета Цілі Стратегії Тактика
  22. 22. Приклад елементів стратегії ✓Використання мультемедіа ✓ Інтеграція офлайн та онлайн реклами Включення потенційних споживачів до спільнот компанії означає, що вони можуть здійснити покупку пізніше. ✓ Адаптація повідомлень Відправка користувачу, який слідує за бізнесом на Twitter і Facebook два різних повідомлень, а не одне і те ж. ✓Конкурси і знижки Використання соціальної групи для стимулювання продажів, краудсорсингу операції , - справжня сила соціальних медіа Мультимедіа (фото і відео) можуть зламати безликий потік B2C продажів і зробити компанію більш дружелюбною
  23. 23. Отримання результатів роботи! Мета Цілі Стратегії Тактика
  24. 24. Приклади тактики для SMM ✓ Спеціальні пропозиції (наприклад: 50% знижка) ✓ Поширення новин та і buzz ✓ Знайти і слідувати за релеваними людьми ✓ Регулярні Tweet та retweet ✓ Приймати участь в розмовах
  25. 25. Основні терміни (метрики) в соціальній медіа, які допоможуть оцінити успішність кампанії
  26. 26. Likes/Followers – показник розміру спільноти. People Talking About This (TAT) фактичне число людей, які «займаються» і взаємодіє з сторінки Facebook. Ці люди насправді повертаються на сторінку після того, як поставили лайк. Показник включає в себе коментарі, лайки, поширення і т.д. (comments, post liking, shares etc) Reach (охоплення) кількість унікальних користувачів, які бачили конкретний пост. Engage (завербовані, включені): якщо користувач комунікує з іншими учасниками групи, то він включений Viral (вірусність): будь-що, що шириться соціальними мережами Приклад: YouTube + Ice bucket challenge. Ключові терміни
  27. 27. Market insight спроба виявити суть прагнень і мотивацій користувачів, що можуть бути використані для забезпечення зростання. Influencers (впливові особи) впливові є особи, які мають силу впливати на рішення про купівлю інших через їх (реальні чи оманливі) владу, знання, положення або відносини. Brand Ambassador той, хто репрезентує собою бренд у різноманітні шляхи. Brand advocate користувач/клієнт, який поширює позитивну інформацію про бренд або продукт, а потім переходить на позитивні з вуст в уста (WOM) повідомлення про бренд з іншими людьми. Ключові терміни
  28. 28. Social media optimization Social Media Optimization Збільшення Linkability Використан ня тегів та закладок Заохочення Mashup Допомога в Content Travel Стимул юваня Inbound Links SMO відноситься до оптимізації веб-сайту і його змісту з точки зору обміну через соціальні медіа та соціальні мережі SMO схожий на SEO: його мета полягає в тому, щоб генерувати трафік і збільшувати рівень обізнаності про веб-сайту
  29. 29. SMO техніки Залучення відвідувачів і підвищення соціального трафіку за допомогою Facebook плагінів (Recommendations і т.д.) * Social Plugins https://developers.facebo ok.com/docs/plugins/
  30. 30. SMO техніки Додавання кнопок соціального обміну на сайт. Це простий і ефективний спосіб швидко збільшити кількість переглядів сторінки і статистику обміну (важливо не перестаратись) Деякі з них: - Add This http://www.addthis.com/ - Add to Any https://www.addtoany.com/ - Share This http://platform.sharethis.com/get- share-buttons
  31. 31. SMO техніки Gamification Plugins Техніка Gamification може стимулювати людей виконувати роботу по дому, яку вони зазвичай вважають нудною, наприклад, здійснення покупок, заповнення податкових форм або читань веб-сайтів. http://www.gigya.com/gamificatio n-plugins/
  32. 32. SMM Ideas
  33. 33. SMM кейс від Burger King! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSg3_Ivobuo&feature=yout u.be
  34. 34. Через тиждень після того як кампанія Whopper Sacrifice була запущена Facebook відключив WHOPPER®, посилаючись на побоювання з приводу порушення недоторканності приватного життя, пов'язаної з «жертвопринесеннями». Кампанія завоювала Золото серед Інтернет-додатків, а також безліч інших нагород.
  35. 35. Загалом, «жертвами» кампанії Whopper стало більше ніж 85,000 тис. осіб + ще 230 «пожертвували» дружбою на Facebook і це всього за 2 коротких тижнів - тепер це багато вільних гамбургерів!
  36. 36. Ще один кейс NetFirms.com Вони вирішили зробити його простішим для реєстрації, дозволяючи людям робити це за допомогою Twitter. Ті, хто розміщував твіт чи поширював інформацію були включені у зіграш призів.
  37. 37. Підсумки Продумуйте SMM стратегію!
  38. 38. 1. To reach a target audience 2. Toloyalbuildcustomersa communitywho ofare ready to spread positive evangelist, Це дозволить 3. Створити платформу для маркетингових досліджень та feedback. 4. Підтримати промо активності, збільшити їх охват і ефективність, дсягти вірусного ефекту. 5. Збільшити рівень впізнаваності бренду. 1. Досягти цільової аудиторії 2. Дасть можливість побудувати спільноти лояльних клієнтів, будуть готові поширювати позитивну інформацію по всьому світу (brand евангелісти, CRM )
  39. 39. Дякую за увагу!

×