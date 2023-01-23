Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Literature Review Synthesis - T1 .pdf

Jan. 23, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Literature Review Synthesis 5 Articles.pdf
Literature Review Synthesis 5 Articles.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

social-media-effect.pdf
PAUL ALLIEU KAMARA
5 - Foundations of Planning (1).ppt
MuhammadIsmailSaleem
PSPO Training by Manohar Prasad.ppt
Manohar Prasad, PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAL®, ACC®, CSP®, SAFe®
Asset managment
Prof. Akram Hassan PhD,MBA,PMP,OPM3
Strategies for Effective Integration of Management Information System in Seco...
BOHR International Journal of Advances in Management Research
HRM All in One Modules.pdf
SimranBhandari22
Cracking The Talent Management Code
Workforce Group
The Impact of Building Digital Culture on Employees.pdf
Sherin El-Rashied
1 of 2 Ad

Literature Review Synthesis - T1 .pdf

Jan. 23, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Leadership & Management

Synthesis

Synthesis

Leadership & Management
Advertisement

Recommended

Literature Review Synthesis 5 Articles.pdf
ssusercbc19c
0 views
1 slide
Litrerature Review 3x Articles.pdf
ssusercbc19c
0 views
1 slide
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
11.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
21.5k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.9k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.3k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

social-media-effect.pdf
PAUL ALLIEU KAMARA
3 views
5 - Foundations of Planning (1).ppt
MuhammadIsmailSaleem
4 views
PSPO Training by Manohar Prasad.ppt
Manohar Prasad, PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAL®, ACC®, CSP®, SAFe®
12 views
Asset managment
Prof. Akram Hassan PhD,MBA,PMP,OPM3
6 views
Strategies for Effective Integration of Management Information System in Seco...
BOHR International Journal of Advances in Management Research
2 views
HRM All in One Modules.pdf
SimranBhandari22
3 views
Cracking The Talent Management Code
Workforce Group
15 views
The Impact of Building Digital Culture on Employees.pdf
Sherin El-Rashied
4 views
Remote audit.ppt
FerriFatra1
0 views
JAR #1.pdf
chezannedolor2
4 views
Concept of Spirituality.pptx
AmitaGandhi9
0 views
MANAGING THE MANAGERS.pptx
matpk6922
3 views
INTRO Manajemen Strategis Sektor Publik.pptx
DianNoviWiyanah1
2 views
Quality Affairs of Pharmaceuticals
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
0 views
culture basics.pptx
RichardJoseph71
0 views
McGee Steven Resume.pdf
Steven McGee
0 views
principles of management.ppt
PratibhaGoswami9
2 views
The State of Management 3.0 in Japan - Complexity and Change Management in t...
Stefan Nüsperling
48 views
YOGESH SINGH Financial accounting Presentation (ppt).pptx
YogeshSingh507748
2 views
08 Leader-Member Exchange Theory.pptx
SaimGulSaimGul
3 views
social-media-effect.pdf
PAUL ALLIEU KAMARA
3 views
27 slides
5 - Foundations of Planning (1).ppt
MuhammadIsmailSaleem
4 views
32 slides
PSPO Training by Manohar Prasad.ppt
Manohar Prasad, PMP®, PMI-ACP®, CAL®, ACC®, CSP®, SAFe®
12 views
102 slides
Asset managment
Prof. Akram Hassan PhD,MBA,PMP,OPM3
6 views
25 slides
Strategies for Effective Integration of Management Information System in Seco...
BOHR International Journal of Advances in Management Research
2 views
7 slides
HRM All in One Modules.pdf
SimranBhandari22
3 views
358 slides

Featured (20)

Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.4k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.2k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.6k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.1k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.3k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.4k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.2k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.6k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.1k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
90 slides
Advertisement

Literature Review Synthesis - T1 .pdf

  1. 1. Source Source Author Topic / Main Area Poplulation of Study Results / Conclusion Limitations Connection to other studies Related to Research Project Key Take Aways Factors 1 Managerial biases during a merger process in a government‑controlled organization Anne‑Sophie Thelisson, Olivier Meier, June 2021 Merger and acquisition · Integration process · Managerial biases · Cognitive biases · Longitudinal case study Longitudinal case study of a public‒private merger ( State-owned group and a private organization) embedded in a French national project #- 54 Semi Structured Interviews (Total Population- 1800) #- Secondary Data 778 Documents #- Managerial biases have been identified as decisive elements in the integration process, but little is known about the processes of generating and reinforcing such variables in a PMI process (Weber, 2018). With a longitudinal case study, this paper explores which cognitive bias constituencies interfere in strategic PMI decisions. #- study contributes to the M&A literature by highlighting cognitive biases and reinforcing mechanisms during negotiation and integration periods. The study is limited to provide insight into organizational change in a merger context of 2x companies only. #-Work of Steigenberger (2017) and Thelisson and Meier (2020) emphasizing that post-merger integration is not a linear process, but a dynamic adjustment between two entities. #- Future research could explore in which ways managerial bias can have an effect at a specific moment of major decisions in the integration process in favoring Explores which managerial biases that are present during the negotiation period of a merger influence post-merger integration #-Representation bias (Boen et al., 2010) #- Availability heuristic/bias (Hayibor & Wasieleski, 2009) #- Avoidance of any form of divergence (Ahammad et al., 2016; Jemison & Sitkin, 1986) #- Retrospective bias/Insight bias (Ahammad et al., 2016) #- Hubris bias/overconfidence bias (Billett & Quian, 2008) #- Illusion of control (Meissner & Wulf, 2017) #- Climbing commitment (Roberto, 2002) #- Anchoring bias with availability bias: a disappointing past experience for the acquiring firm #- Temporal bias: temporal pressure on the CEO and stakeholders #- Hubris bias and brakes: a schizophrenia/ambiguity from leaders of the acquired company #- Ident of 3 major managerial biases during the negotiation period that interfere in the integration process [(1) Anchoring bias with availability bias; (2) Temporal bias and (3) hubris bias] #- 2 reinforcing mechanisms influencing the integration process [(1) Social pressure of Greater Paris Project ; (2) Expert's role: failure to take into account contributions of the other company 2 Understanding the Human Side of Merger and Acquisition ; An Integrative Framework Myeong-Gu Seo N. Sharon Hill, 2005 #-authors identify six theories (anxiety theory, social identity theory, acculturation theory, role conflict theory, job characteristics theory, and organizational justice theory) to explain problems in managing the merger and acquisition (M&A) organizational change process #- Based on a review of more than 100 books and articles in both academic and practitioner literature #- Authors integrate theories into one conceptual framework that clearly delineates unique sources of problems that can emerge in different stages of M&A integration #- Lack of an integrated theoretical framework has made any systematic empirical examination of the integration process difficult. #-In this article, the gap in the literature is filled by presenting a conceptual framework that identifies six theories on which the existing M&A literature is implicitly or explicitly based #-Each theory suggests unique sources of problems, their psychological and behavioral effects on employees, and the relevant managerial practices to prevent or overcome the problems #- Integration of these theories into a stage model of M&A integration process that predicts how and in which phase of the integration process those unique sources of problems are most likely to emerge #- 3 broad agendas for future research indicated. (1) Researchers should test the overall goodness of fit of the proposed framework as well as the explanatory power of each theory it contains. (2) Researchers should identify other theoretical perspectives beyond the six presented here that could be integrated into the framework. (3) Integrative framework implicitly assumes a linear and independent effect of each theoretical variable on employees’ psychological and behavioral outcomes. #- However, it seems more realistic to assume that there are nonlinear or interaction effects of those predictors. SIX UNDERLYING THEORIES IN MERGER AND ACQUISITION LITERATURE 1. Anxiety Theory 2. Social Identity Theory 3. Acculturation Theory 4. Role Conflict Theory 5. Job Characteristics Theory 6. Organizational Justice Theory # AN INTEGRATIVE FRAMEWORK 1. M&A Integration Stages 2. Different Sources of Problems in Different M&A Stages 3. Contingency Factors 3 Dynamics of Acquired Firm Pre-Acquisition Employee Reactions Satu Teerikangas, 2012 #-Based on a qualitative, large-scale, interview-based inductive study of eight acquisitions conducted by Finnish multinationals. #-Article develops a grounded model of the dynamics of acquired firm employee reactions preceding related, industrial cross-border acquisitions #- In contrast to most merger and acquisition (M&A) research portraying employee reactions in times of M&A in a negative, stressful light, the present findings shed a contradictory light on this discourse (1)- Interviews with managers and employees in the acquisitions studied; (2)- Ethnographic insights through visits to the acquiring and acquired firms; (3)- Follow-up e-mails and phone calls to the interviewees including feedback (4)- Archival Data search presentations and documents. The primary source of data collection was interviews. (5)- Existing Analysis Of studied acquisition, including company presentations and documents #- In total, conduct a set of 166 interviews with 141 interviewees. (1)- The findings provide a view that contradicts the mainstream M&A human research tradition in that 6 out of the studied 8 acquisitions leaned more toward employee motivation than uncertainty during the pre- acquisition era. (2)- Unearthing the dynamics explaining why the pre- acquisition reactions of acquired firm employees tend toward motivation or uncertainty. While previous M&A research has brought forward a bleak image of the negative consequences of M&A on acquired firm employees #- 2x Limitations highlighted in the study:- (1)- Use of buying firms from a single country of origin. As a result, the context-boundedness of the results needs to be considered before applying the findings to other contexts. (2)- The fact that the interviews were conducted and analyzed post hoc by a single researcher. There are varying views regarding the use of one or multiple researchers when undertaking qualitative research. #- Proposed model points to the heart of the issue behind the direction of pre-deal employee reactions as that of whether a forthcoming acquisition is perceived as an opportunity or a threat by employees in the target firm. #- When an opportunity perspective prevailed in the target firm become noticeably proactive in making the forthcoming acquisition a success, employee reactions leaned toward motivation. #- Employee reactions to a forthcoming acquisition are not the deterministic result of the change or the nature of the partner organization , but views that can be influenced through the buying firm’s behavior #- Degree of acculturative stress following an acquisition depends on the preferred acculturation modes of the firms involved Propositions formed through sequence (1) Partner organizational Attractiveness (Organizational Fit , Inter- firm relationship) (2) Target Cognitive Responsiveness (Acquisition Experience , International Exposure) (3) Partner Behavioural Attractivness (Communicated intentions, Partner behaviour) (4) Target Strategic Responsiveness (Need to be acquired) (5) Target Managerial Involvment (6) Acquisition perceived as an Opportunity Versus Threat (7) Target Behavioural Responsiveness a- High target cognitive responsiveness is positively associated with the acquisition being perceived as an opportunity in the acquired firm 4 Thinking about people in mergers and acquisitions processes José-Luis Rodríguez- Sánchez, Marta Ortiz-de- Urbina-Criado and Eva- María Mora-Valentín, 2018 Propose a human resource management model for the integration stage of mergers and acquisitions (M/A) process with 4 key factors:- (1) Leadership and integration team (2) Change and restructuring process (3) Human resources (HR) resistance (4) Valuable HR retention # Study is conducted in a multinational organization, founded in the 19th century, in the field of mechanical engineering that competes for the global leadership of the sector. The group has more than 60,000 people in more than 100 countries and more than 1,000 sales outlets in 5 continents & took 4 years of observation & litrary data #- Most relevant factors in HR management in the integration stage analyzed and contrasted in a case study. Following slient outcomes drawn:- (1) leadership and integration team actions allowed the achievement fundamental objectives for the success of the M/A. important decision was to select several leaders of the target company to perform the integration proces (2) Change and restructuring process: the communication efforts were performed such that the personnel understood the need to restructure. It was essential for success to anchor the change in the company culture and make it last until it became a habit (3) Personnel resistance actions: to detect the compatibility degree between companies, it is essential to describe and evaluate the values, attitudes, beliefs and group norms of the companies. main cultural barrier that affected personnel was the need to modify work procedures and routines (4) valuable personnel retention actions allowed the achievement of two fundamental objectives for the success of the M/A. So, it was possible to retain the personnel involved in the integration process without voluntary departures # Subsequent investigations could conduct similar analyses for the planning and implementation stages of the merger and acquisition process, with the objective of presenting a complete HR management model in merger and acquisition processes # Guest (1997) model to analyze the study case findings used which comprised of 6 Steps Model to nlyze impact of HR management:- (1) HR management Strategy (2) HR mangement Prctices (3) HR mnagement outcomes (4) Behavior outcomes (5) Performance outcomes (6) Financial outcomes Total integration of the target company; HR impact:Procedures and work routines # HR in the integration phase (1) Leadership Teams ( Communication skills, Listening Skills, Autonomy, Flexibility, Team building) (2) Integration Teams ( Conflict managemnt, Unity & consistency, Training & Development, Common Culture, Anxiety checks) (3) Change & restructuring process (Careful planning, Adjustment & restructuring level, utilization of surplus resources, financial monitoring) (4) Personnal Resistance (Gauge level and type of resistence, cultural differences to be mitigated) (5) Valuable Personnal retention ( personnal selection, Communication , training & development ) # Merger and Acquisition process with 4 key factors:- (1) Leadership and integration team (2) Change and restructuring process (3) Human resources (HR) resistance (4) Valuable HR retention LITERATURE REVIEW SYNTHESIS - ASSIGNMENT
  2. 2. 5 Riding the tides of mergers and acquisitions by building a resilient workforce: A framework for studying the role of human resource management Fang Lee Cookea, Geoffrey Woodb, Meng Wangc, Alice Shuaishuai Li, 2020 Researcher argue that employee resilience, are concept that is still to gain widespread attention in HRM research, is crucial to organizations wishing to manage their M&As successfully, especially in the post-M&A integration This paper contributes to the extant body of literature on HRM in M&As by identifying a number of research gaps and developing a theoretical framework for future empirical research #Central argument of this paper is that during M&As a resilient workforce is essential in coping with the changes and securing organizational sustainability # Specifically, researcher propose that relational HRM practices (e.g., supportive leadership, training and development) help enhance employee well-being and develop employee resilience which, in turn, contributes to individual and sustainable organizational performance There are two major limitations of this article. (1) Lliterature on M&As is very extensive and diverse: researcher have only focused on those elements that are particularly salient to the understanding of the consequences for resilience and how the latter may be nurtured and sustained through and after an M&A. (2) While bringing together compatible and complementary theoretical perspectives, this paper only represents an initial step in the development of a more comprehensive theoretical synthesis # At theoretical level, cross -displinary systhesis (Organizational sociology and psychology) , It confirms the centrality of the interface between individual and group choices, present and past experiences and the interpretations and relations that lie behind them, and formalized organizational systems thereby consolidating recent strands of the literature (e.g., Aklamanu et al., 2016; Khan et al., 2016) #- Employee Emotional Resilience during Post- Merger Integration across National Boundaries #- Rewards and the Mediating Role of Fairness Norms #- Resilience (Employee resilience during an M&A and in the post- M&A integration phase is contingent on the perceived fairnessand effectiveness of HR systems and practices). #- Supportive leadership and resilience (The degree of employee resilience during an M&A and in the post-M&A integration phase is contingent on leadership style) #- Employee-oriented HRM practices, employee wellbeing and resilience (Employee-oriented HRM practices or HPWPs may enhance employees' well-being and resilience during an M&A and in the post-M&A integration; Enhanced employee well-being will positively impact employee resilience). #- Work pressure and employee wellbeing and resilience (ncreased work pressure post-M&As will have a negative impact on employees' perception and experience of HRM practices which will, in turn, affect their wellbeing and resilience) #- Relational HRM practices and organizational sustainability (Relational HRM practices, effective communication and sensitivity to variations in organizational culture during an M&A and in the post- M&A integration phase will contribute to sustainable organizational performance.) A. Resilience B. Supportive leadership and Resilience C. Employee -Oriented HRM Pratcices D. Work Pressure and Employee Wellbeing & resilience E. Relational HRM practices and organizational sustainability 6 Mergers & Acquisitions and Banks Performance in Pakistan Ammar Ahmad, Muhammad Nadeem #- To check whether merger and acquisition in banks of Pakistan has increased their performance or not. #- Merger and acquisition is the independent variable whereas financial performance is the dependent variable. #- Five banks are considered for measuring the results of pre and post merger and acquisitions in the banking sector of Pakistan. #- These Banks are registered at Stock Exchange of Pakistan and financial statements are accessible #- Mergers and acquisition in the developed countries give better results because people have more knowledge, skills, efficiency overt there. Researchers found that in developing countries like Pakistan, mergers and acquisitions are not as fruitful as they are in the developed countries because in the developing countries like Pakistan, mergers and acquisitions are done without considering all the factors therefore organizations must be more conscious, aware before doing mergers and acquisitions. Different ratios are used to measure the performance of the banks and it is concluded that mostly banks are able to performance better after merger and acquisitions but it is not true for all the banks. Banks should consider more information, knowledge, before doing any merger or acquisition. Pakistan is one of those developing countries in which law and order and security issues are the major problems. Economic conditions are not ideal due to which many firms are doing merger and acquisition to improve their financial performance which has shown positive results. Mergers & Acquisition in developing countries like Pakistan is successful in financial institutions evn with law n order situation

×