Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ирц болон идэвхийн онооны үнэлгээ Үзүүлэлт Онооны задаргаа Нийт оноо 10оноо 8.0-9.5 оноо 6.0-7.5 оноо 4.0-5.5 оноо 0-3.5 о...
Бие даалтын ажлын үнэлгээ Шалгуур 3оноо 6оноо 12оноо Дүн Сэдвийн даалгаврыг бүрэн хамарсан эсэх Сэдвийн даалгаврын тест хэ...
дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 90-100 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 80-89 хувь...
Unelgee rubric
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unelgee rubric

10 views

Published on

Unelgee rubric

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unelgee rubric

  1. 1. Ирц болон идэвхийн онооны үнэлгээ Үзүүлэлт Онооны задаргаа Нийт оноо 10оноо 8.0-9.5 оноо 6.0-7.5 оноо 4.0-5.5 оноо 0-3.5 оноо 10 Ирцийн үнэлгээ Нийт 32 удаагийн хичээлд таслалтгүй, идэвхитэй суусан байдлыг харгалзана. Нийт 32 удаагийн хичээлийг 1-6 удаа тасалсан, эсхүл утсаар оролдох, хичээл дээр унтах, өөр хичээл хийх, тухайн хичээлд анхааралгүй хандаж, багшийн тэмдэглэл дээр бүртгэгдсэн зэрэг тохиолдолд Нийт 32 удаагийн хичээлийг 7-11 удаа тасалсан, эсхүл утсаар оролдох, хичээл дээр унтах, өөр хичээл хийх, тухайн хичээлд анхааралгүй хандаж, багшийн тэмдэглэл дээр бүртгэгдсэн зэрэг тохиолдолд 12-21 удаа тасалсан идэвхигүй оролсон бол тасалсан, эсхүл утсаар оролдох, хичээл дээр унтах, өөр хичээл хийх, тухайн хичээлд анхааралгүй хандаж, багшийн тэмдэглэл дээр бүртгэгдсэн зэрэг тохиолдолд 22 буюу түүнээс дээш удаагийн тасалсан, эсхүл утсаар оролдох, хичээл дээр унтах, өөр хичээл хийх, тухайн хичээлд анхааралгүй хандаж, багшийн тэмдэглэл дээр бүртгэгдсэн зэрэг тохиолдолд Идэвхийн үнэлгээ 10оноо 8.0-9.9 оноо 6.0-7.9 оноо 4.0-5.9 оноо 0-3.9 оноо 10 Семинарын хичээлд идэвхитэй оролцож, багшаас өгсөн үүрэг, даалгаврыг цаг тухай бүрт 100 хувь биелүүлж, дүгнүүлсэн бол Семинарын хичээлд идэвхитэй оролцож, багшаас өгсөн үүрэг, даалгаврыг 80-99 хувьтай биелүүлсэн тохиолдолд харгалзан дүгнэнэ Семинарын хичээлд идэвхитэй оролцож, багшаас өгсөн үүрэг, даалгаврыг 60-79 хувьтай биелүүлсэн тохиолдолд харгалзан дүгнэнэ Семинарын хичээлд идэвхитэй оролцож, багшаас өгсөн үүрэг, даалгаврыг 40-59 хувьтай биелүүлсэн тохиолдолд харгалзан дүгнэнэ Семинарын хичээлд идэвхитэй оролцож, багшаас өгсөн үүрэг, даалгаврыг 39 хувь түүнээс бага хувийн гүйцэтгэлтэй биелүүлсэн тохиолдолд харгалзан дүгнэнэ
  2. 2. Бие даалтын ажлын үнэлгээ Шалгуур 3оноо 6оноо 12оноо Дүн Сэдвийн даалгаврыг бүрэн хамарсан эсэх Сэдвийн даалгаврын тест хэсгийг гүйцэтгэсэн Сэдвийн даалгаврын тест, нөхөж бичих хэсгийг гүйцэтгэсэн Сэдвийн даалгаврын тест, нөхөж бичих, бодлого, дасгал хэсгийг бүрэн хамарч гүйцэтгэсэн Алдаатай эсэх Сэдвийн даалгаврын тест, нөхөж бичих, бодлого, дасгалыг 25 хувь алдаагүй гүйцэтгэсэн Сэдвийн даалгаврын тест, нөхөж бичих, бодлого, дасгалыг 50 хувь алдаагүй гүйцэтгэсэн Сэдвийн даалгаврын тест, нөхөж бичих, бодлого, дасгалыг 100 хувь алдаагүй гүйцэтгэсэн Нийт оноо 24 Явцын 1, 2-р сорилын үнэлгээ Явц 1-р сорилын үнэлгээ 11.7-13 оноо 10.4-11.57 оноо 9.1-10.27 оноо 7.8-8.97 оноо 0-7.67 оноо 13 Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 1-р сорилыг 7-8 дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 90-100 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 1-р сорилыг 7-8 дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 80-89 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 1-р сорилыг 7-8 дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 70-79 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 1-р сорилыг 7-8 дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 60-69 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 1-р сорилыг 7-8 дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 0-59 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд Явц 2-р сорилын үнэлгээ 11.7-13 оноо 10.4-11.57 оноо 9.1-10.27 оноо 7.8-8.97 оноо 0-7.67 оноо 13 Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 2-р сорилыг 14-15 Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 2-р сорилыг 14-15 Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 2-р сорилыг 14-15 Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 2-р сорилыг 14-15 дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Энгийн, үндсэн, асуудал шийдвэрлэх тест бүхий явцын 2-р сорилыг 14-15 дугаар долоо хоногт авна.
  3. 3. дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 90-100 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 80-89 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд дугаар долоо хоногт авна. Бүх тестийн 70-79 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд Бүх тестийн 60-69 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд Бүх тестийн 0-59 хувьтай хариулсан тохиолдолд Нийт оноо 26

×