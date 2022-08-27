MID FACE FRACTURES.pptx

MIDFACE FRACTURES

Presenter

Dr Sumayya Umarah

ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGEON



Contents

1. Introduction

2. Surgical anatomy

3. Classification

4. Etiology

5. Clinical features

6. Management

7. Conclusio...

QUESTIONS :

• SHORT ESSAY

• (1)Rigid internal fixation?- 1994

• (2)Concept of rigid internal fixation in oral and maxillof...

• (10)Classify fractures of the midfacial region.What are the sign and

symptoms of lefort III fractures? Write briefly abo...

LONG ESSAYS

• (1)Midfacial fractures will cause damage to certain structures,

the orbit and base of the skull and visual s...

Introduction

∏ Area between a superior plane drawn through the FZ sutures

tangential to the skull base and inferior plane ...

MIDFACE FRACTURES

PresenteR dr. sumayya umarah

ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGEON



Contents

1. Introduction

2. Surgical anatomy

3. Classification

4. Etiology

5. Clinical features

6. Management

7. Conclusio...

QUESTIONS :

• SHORT ESSAY

• (1)Rigid internal fixation?- 1994

• (2)Concept of rigid internal fixation in oral and maxillof...

• (10)Classify fractures of the midfacial region.What are the sign and

symptoms of lefort III fractures? Write briefly abo...

LONG ESSAYS

• (1)Midfacial fractures will cause damage to certain structures,

the orbit and base of the skull and visual s...

Introduction

∏ Area between a superior plane drawn through the FZ sutures

tangential to the skull base and inferior plane ...

Surgical Anatomy

∏ Middle 3rd of face is composed of

Paired Bones Unpaired Bones

Maxilla

