MID FACE FRACTURES.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
MIDFACE FRACTURES
  1. 1. MIDFACE FRACTURES PresenteR dr. sumayya umarah ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGEON
  2. 2. Contents 1. Introduction 2. Surgical anatomy 3. Classification 4. Etiology 5. Clinical features 6. Management 7. Conclusion 8. References
  3. 3. QUESTIONS : • SHORT ESSAY • (1)Rigid internal fixation?- 1994 • (2)Concept of rigid internal fixation in oral and maxillofacial surgery?-1996 • (3)Bone plates? • (4)CSF Rhinorrhea?-1998,2008 • (6)Classify mid-facial fractures.How will you treat a malunited case of lefort II fractures?-2001 • (7)Discuss the primary care of the trauma patients with maxillofacial injuries?-2005 • (8)Discuss clinical features, assessment and management of lefort III fracture of the maxilla ?-2008 • ( 9) Discuss the primary manaagement of facial trauma patient?- 2011
  4. 4. • (10)Classify fractures of the midfacial region.What are the sign and symptoms of lefort III fractures? Write briefly about the investigations to be carried out in midfacial fractures and discuss the management of Lefort III fracture? • (11)Discuss the management of Lefort II fracture with mid line palatine split?-2001
  5. 5. LONG ESSAYS • (1)Midfacial fractures will cause damage to certain structures, the orbit and base of the skull and visual symptoms may result.Discuss the structures involved and mechanism responsible and its management?1998 • (2)Describe various neurological signs and symptoms following midface injuries? • (3)Describe fractures of the middle third of face and your evaluation for choice of treatment?1999
  6. 6. Introduction ∏ Area between a superior plane drawn through the FZ sutures tangential to the skull base and inferior plane at the level of maxillary occlusal surface ∏ Triangular region with widest dimension facing anterior
  7. 7. Surgical Anatomy ∏ Middle 3rd of face is composed of Paired Bones Unpaired Bones Maxilla Vomer Zygomatic bone Ethmoid Zygomatic process of temporal bone Sphenoid (Pterygoid plates) Palatine bone Nasal bone Lacrimal bone Inferior conchae Definition: Middle third of the facial skeleton may be defined as that area bounded superiorly by a transverse line connecting the 2 zygomaticofrontal sutures & inferiorly by occlusal plane of the maxillary teeth, or alveolar ridge in edentulous patient.
  8. 8. The bones constituiting middle 3rd :
  9. 9. Articulation with the base of the skull
  10. 10. BIOMECHANICS OF MIDDLE THIRD • Buttresses form - vertical and horizontal framework for facial skeleton • Area of strength • Vertical and horizontal pillars • Muscular attachment • Area of weakness • Sutures • Lining tissues and air-filled cavities
  11. 11. Vertical and horizontal buttress
  12. 12. VERTICAL BUTTRESSES - 4 1)Nasomaxillary buttress Forms a bridge between anterior hard palate and frontal bone 2) Zygomatic buttress Transmit forces from mid-maxilla to frontal bone 3) Pterygomaxillary buttress Transmit forces from posterior hard palate and alveolar ridges to the base of skull Central : nasoethmoid buttress forms an important osseous bridge between lower facial skeleton and the cranium
  13. 13. HORIZONTAL BUTTRESS - 3 • Horizontal buttresses-provide some protection against horizontal forces, they can withstand much less force than the vertical buttresses. 1) Supra-orbital rim with Frontal bone. 2) Infraorbital rim. Provides lateral stability to facial skeleton & Protects central facial skeleton from horizontally directed forces 3) Alveolar process. Acts as important stabilizing bridge between the two maxillary bones
  14. 14. Involvement of The Brain & Cranial Nerves •Shearing stress applied to the ethmoidal region results in • Fracture of cibriform plate of ethmoid bone & provides access to the anterior cranial fossa • Dural tear & CSF rhinorrhoea • Dural tear may also occur adjacent to fractures involving the posterior wall of the frontal sinus • Appear running the nose mixed with the blood – ‘tram track lines’
  15. 15. •Damage to the infra-orbital & zygomatic nerves may occur with zygomatic & LeFort II fractures (unilateral /bilateral) •Anterior , middle, posterior superior alveolar nerves are frequently damaged •Cranial nerves within the orbit sustain damage in zygomatic, LeFort II & III fractures
  16. 16. •Sixth cranial nerve is most frequently damaged •Sometimes the contents of superior orbital fissure are also damaged •Opthalmoplegia, dilation of the pupil & anesthesia within the distribution of ophthalmic branch of fifth cranial nerve are noted •Rarely orbital apex is fractured with resultant damage to the optic nerve & blindness
  17. 17. Disturbance Of The Occlusion Middle third of facial skeleton is pushed down the inclined plane formed by the body of frontal bone & the body of sphenoid Mandible forced open with B/L gagging of molar teeth Retro position of upper incisors Anterior open bite
  18. 18. • Split of bony palate • Result from a blow transmitted upwards via the mandibular teeth
  19. 19. Influence of Muscles • The internal (medial) & external (lateral) pterygoid muscles together are responsible for the posterior & inferior pull seen in fractures of maxilla
  20. 20. Important Blood Vessels • Third part of Maxillary artery & its terminal branches are closely associated with the lines of fracture in LeFort I, II & III types of injury • Occasionally the artery / its greater palatine branch is torn in the region of the ptergomaxillary fissure / pterygopalatine canal – causing life-threatening hemorrhage into nasopharynx
  21. 21. Classification 1. Alphonso Guerin(1886) 2. Rene Le Fort Fracture classification (1901) 3. Rowe and william classification (1985) 4. Modified Le fort classification (Marciani,1993)
  22. 22. Rene Lefort •Born in family of physicians in Lille, France in 1869 •Received doctorate in medicine at age 21 with thesis on cranial anatomy •1901 published his three part experiment using 32 cadavers (intact / decapitated)
  23. 23. •LeFort concluded after his study that • Buttresses exist in horizontal & vertical planes to resists forces • He noted that, generally, if the face was fractured, the skull was not • He disclosed that the fractures occurred through weak lines • These lines protect the cranial cavity • Those that circumscribe the midface • Those that cut across the face • Its from these lines that LeFort Classification System was derived He died in 1951 in his hometown
  24. 24. Le fort fracture classification
  25. 25. Lefort Classification • Weakest areas of midfacial complex when assaulted from a frontal direction at different levels (Rene’ Lefort, 1901) • Lefort I: Results from the force directed above the maxillary teeth • Lefort II: Results from the force delivered at the nasal bone • Lefort III: Results from the force at the orbital level ADVANTAGES • Provides uniform method to describe the level of major fracture lines • Allows references regarding the probable points of stability for surgical treatment • Does not incorporate vertical or segmental fractures, comminution or bone loss
  26. 26. Pitfalls: a) # caused by penetrating missile injuries & gun shot wounds not included. b) Only meant for bilateral # occuring at same level c) mid palatine split along palatal suture not described d) Inaccurate prediction of reduction techniques.
  27. 27. Fracture not involving the occlusion Central region Nasal bone/ septum (lateral, anterior injuries) Frontal process of the maxilla Nasoethmoid Fronto-orbito-nasal dislocation Lateral region (zygomatic complex ,arch, dento-alveolar fracture) Fracture involving the occlusion Dento alveolar Subzygomatic: Le Fort (I, II) Supra zygomatic: Le Fort III Rowe and William fracture classification
  28. 28. Marciani fracture classification Modification Of Lefort`s Classification, By Marciani 1993. 1) Le fort I :-Low Level # Ia: Low Maxillary# /Multiple Segments 2) Le fort II:- Pyramidal # II a: Pyramidal # + Nasal # IIb: Pyramidal # + NOE # 3) Le fort III : Craniofacial disjunction IIIa: Craniofacial disjunction +Nasal # IIIb: Craniofacial disjunction +NOE# 4) Le fort IV: LEFORT II OR III + Cranial base# IVa: +Supra orbital rim # IVb: +Supra orbital rim #+ant. cranial fossa. IVc: +ant. cranial fossa and orbital wall# management of midface fractures. JOMS 1993
  29. 29. Aetiology ∏ Assault ∏ RTA ∏ Gunshot wounds ∏ Sports ∏ Falls ∏ Industrial accidents
  30. 30. Prevalence of mid-face fractures Fracture Type Prevalence Zygomaticomaxillary complex (tripod fracture) 40 % LeFort I 15 % II 10 % III 10 % Zygomatic arch 10 % Alveolar process of maxilla 5 % Smash fractures 5 % Other 5 %
  31. 31. A). Le fort I/ Floating fracture/ Guerin fracture/ Low level fracture/ Subzygomatic fracture 1. floating fracture 2. Pain and tenderness while speaking or clenching 3. Ecchymosis or laceration in labial or buccal vestibule 4. Guerin sign 5. Swelling and oedema of upper lip 6. Mal occlusion 7. Bilateral epistaxis 8. Bruising of palatal tissues (15-20% of cases) 9. On palpation tenderness over buttress area 10. Percussion of teeth – cracked pot sound Clinical Features
  32. 32. B). Le fort II/ Pyramidal fracture/ Mid level fracture/ Subzygomatic fracture
  33. 33. EXTRAORAL • Ballooning of face • Lengthening of face • Circumorbital ecchymosis • Subconjuctival haemorrhage • Epistaixs • Diplopia • Enopthalmos • Telecanthus • Csf rhinorrhea • Step deformity in the lower border of orbit • Intact zygomatic bone and arch • Depressed nose • Paresthesia of cheek • dish face deformity INTRAORALLY • Malocclusion • Gagging of the posterior teeth and anterior open bite • Mobility of the maxilla • Ecchymosis of the sulcus
  34. 34. C). Le fort III/ Craniofacial dysjunction/ High level fracture/ Suprazygomatic fracture
  35. 35. EXTRAORAL • Severe edema of the face • Lenthening of face • Flattening of cheek • Circumorbital ecchymosis • Subconjuctival haemorrhage • Epistaxis • Enopthalmus • Csf rhinorrhea • Ecchymosis at mastoid process (Battle’s sign) • Tenderness over zygomatic bone, arch and FZ suture INTRAORAL • Gagging of the posterior teeth and ant open bite • Ecchymosis abd haemorrhage of the buccal sulcus • Mobility of the maxilla
  36. 36. Management 1. Emergency care and stabilization 2. Initial assessment 3. Definitive treatment 4. Continuing care
  37. 37. Emergency Care ∆ Airway immediately evaluated for obstruction ∆Control of oral or nasal bleeding Possibility of C – spine fracture – endotracheal intubation should not be attempted Cervical collar in case of suspected spine fractures ∆Circulation
  38. 38. LeFort I fracture LeFort I fracture with Mandible fracture LeFort I fracture with Nasal injury LeFort II fracture Lefort III fracture Panfacial fractures Nasal Airway Edentulous Partially Dentate with space Fully Dentate Oral Airway through portal cut in Gunning splints or dentures Oral Airway with tube displaced through space Surgical Airway Guided Nasal Intubation • fixate maxilla and mandible • switch to Oral Airway for nasal/NOE reduction
  39. 39. Submental Intubation Premlatha Shetty et al;submental intubation in patients with panfacial fractures;Indian journal of anesthesia,vol 55,issue 3,may 2011
  40. 40. RETROMOLAR INTUBATION
  41. 41. RETROGRADE INTUBATION
  42. 42. Initial assessment 1. History 2. Palpation of entire facial skeleton 3. I/O Examination 4. Ophthalmologic exam / consultation 5. Radiographic examination
  43. 43. Facial Examination After stabilization of patients condition, complete facial examination is performed. 1. Laceration, bruising , etc. 2. Obvious depressions on nose, cheek, etc. 3. Facial asymmetry, swelling 4. Nasal discharge (Blood/ CSF)
  44. 44. Radiographic Evaluation • Plain Films • Lateral Skull • Waters View • Posteroanterior view of skull • Submentovertex view • CT Scan • 1.5 mm cuts • axial and coronal view 3D CT STEREOLITHOGRAPHY
  45. 45. LEFORT 2 PA skull smv labial skull water view ct scan LEFORT 3 PA skull smv labial skull water view ct scan
  46. 46. McGRIGOR CAMPBELL LINES • Frontozygomatic suture, superior margins of the orbit and the frontal sinuses • Zygomatic arches, body of the zygoma inferior orbital margin and nasal bones • Condyles, coronoid process and maxillary sinuses • Ramus and occlusal plane • Inferior border of mandible – Trapnell line
  47. 47. McGRIGOR CAMPBELL LINE
  48. 48. Lines of Dolan and the elephants of Rogers • Three anatomic contours best seen on the Waters view of the face, and they were first popularized by Dolan et al. • Orbital line – along the inner margin of lateral, medial and inferior walls of the orbit, passing over the nasal arch to the other side • Zygomatic line – superior margin of the arch and body of the zygoma , passing along the lateral margin of the frontal process of the zygoma to the zygomaticofrontal suture • Maxillary line – inferior margin of the arch, inferior margin of the body and the buttress of the zygoma and the lateral wall of the maxillary sinus
  49. 49. Radiographic Evaluation CT Scan 3D CT
  50. 50. 3D CT
  51. 51. Radiographic Evaluation Stereolithography allows actual model of defect. A nice reconstruction tool to use if available
  52. 52. Intra oral examination Inspection Palpation Percussion Laceration Ecchymosis Restricted mouth opening Occlusion Tenderness Mobility of teeth Crepitus Mobility of fractured fragment Cracked pot sound
  53. 53. Definitive treatment ∆Aims of treatment 1. Relieve pain 2. Precise anatomical reduction of the # fragment 3. Stable fixation of the reduced fragment 4. Restore function 5. Restore the dental occlusion
  54. 54. Preoperative planning: ∆Need for surgical airway ∆Open/closed method of reduction ∆Necessity for and type if IMF to be employed in case for closed reduction ∆Type of osteosynthesis in case of open method ∆Need for internal suspension in case of communited # ∆Timing of surgery
  55. 55. Operative Procedure Open reduction Closed reduction Displaced # Non displaced # Multiple # of facial bones Grossly communited # Edentulous maxillary # - with severe displacement Fractures associated with significant loss of soft tissues Edentulous maxillary # - opposite to Edentulous mandibular # Edentulous maxillary # Delay of treatment In children with developing dentition Inter position of soft tissues between non contacting displaced # segment Systemic condition contra indicating IMF
  56. 56. 1. Accurate diagnosis 2. Determination of priority of treatment 3. Early reconstruction 4. Wide exposure of vertical and horizontal pillar of face 5. Use of bone graft to restore skeletal form 6. Use of rigid fixation to stabilize # segment 7. Restoration of bony support to over lying soft tissue envelop
  57. 57. 1. Intra oral I. Vestibular 2. Extra oral I. Lower eye lid incision A. Sub cilliary B. Subtarsal C. Infra orbital D. Trans conjunctival II. Coronal approach III. Midface degloving approach
  58. 58. Reduction of maxilla 1. Manual reduction 2. Reduction with wires 3. Reduction using disimpaction forceps 4. Reduction with bone hook 5. Reduction with elastics
  59. 59. Manual reduction 1. Simple manipulation by hand 2. Use of dental compound loaded in impression tray (Dingman and Harding, 1951) 3. Use of rubber dam sheets, long ribbon/strip gauze or rubber catheter (Propescu and Burlibasa, 1966)
  60. 60. Disimpaction and reduction of maxilla 1. Rowe’s maxillary disimpaction forceps 2. Hayton William’s disimpaction forceps
  61. 61. Movements: 1. Downwards – to affect disimpaction of pterygoid plates down 2. Anterior 3. Combination of forward traction with rotational movement in both horizontal and vertical axis
  62. 62. Reduction by elastic traction Used in delayed cases: 1. Intra oral elastic traction 2. Extra oral elastic traction
  63. 63. Maxillary # fixation Internal fixation Direct osterosynthesis 1. Miniplates 2. Intraosseous Wires - high(FZ,FN) - Mid(buttress,orbital rim) - Low(alveolar/midpalatal) Suspension wires 1. Frontal 2. Circumzygomatic 3. Zygomatic 4. Circumpalatal 5. Infraorbital 6. Piriform aperture 7. Peralveolar External fixation Craniomandibular Craniomaxillary 1. Supraorbital pins 2. Zygomatic pins 3. POP head frame 4. Halo frame 5 . Levant frame 6. Box frame
  64. 64. Direct Osteosynthesis A) Transosseous Wiring at Fracture Sites a) High Level (Frontozygomatic & Frontonasal) b) Mid Level ( Orbital Rim / Zygomatic buttress) c) Low level (alveolar / midpalatal) B) Miniplates C) Transfixation with Kirschner wire / Steinmann Pin a) Transfacial b) Zygomatic- septal
  65. 65. Miniplates and screws These are monocortical, semi-rigid fixation device which provide 3D stability. Designs: X, H, L, T, Y Thickness:0.6-1 mm
  66. 66. Plating system depends on: 1. Rigidity of plate 2. Width and shape 3. Diameter and number of screws Increase in width provides more stability towards rotational forces. Type of metal: a. Stainless steel b. Titanium c. Vitallium Advantages: 1) Easily adaptable
  67. 67. Factor affecting screw stability 1. Minimum 2 screws required in each bone segment to prevent rotation in X and Y axis 2. Farther the point of stabilization the more effective the device is in preventing rotation 3. Large diameter screws are not used because of constraint imposed by particular anatomic location 4. All screw require adequate intervening bone between adjacent holes to preserve integrity of screw bone interface
  68. 68. Location of fixation Le fort I: L plates at zygomatic buttress Curved plate at pyriform aperture 3D plate sometimes to fix buttress # Le fort II: Linear/Y plate/curved plate along infra orbital rim L plate at buttress Le fort III: Linear/Y plate at FN and ZF junction
  69. 69. Micro plates 0.3-0.6 mm Used for : a. FN region b. Frontal bone c. Frontal process of maxilla Sites of application: a. Linear/T/Y plate at FN region b. Long curve plate for frontal process of maxilla or frontal bone
  70. 70. Mesh fixation Used for retention and alignment of small fragments or bone grafts. Sites of application: 1. Anterior and lateral wall of maxilla 2. Anterior table of frontal bone
  71. 71. Suspension Wires
  72. 72. Introduced by Kuffner, 1970 Two types 1. Central 2. Lateral Usually used for high midface fracture.
  73. 73. Frontal
  74. 74. Incision in lateral 3rd/nasal process of frontal bone Exposure of zygomatic proces/outer cortex of frontal bone Drilling of bur hole and placement of screw Passage of SS wire attached to awl; through incision into maxillary vestibule Release of wire and attachment to the arch bar
  75. 75. Indication: le fort II and III fracture Incision in maxillary vestibule above canine Subperiosteal dissection and exposure of infra orbital rim Drill hole and passage of wire above IO rim and back to oral cavity Release of wire and attachment to the arch bar
  76. 76. Infraorbital
  77. 77. Also known as buttress wire Incision in maxillary vestibule below buttress Exposure of ZM junction Drill hole and passage of wire Release of wire and attachment to the arch bar
  78. 78. Zygomatic buttress
  79. 79. Introduced by Bowerman and Conroy, 1981 Simple technique for fixing gunning splint to maxilla Superior retention, stability and decreased discomfort Incision in maxillary vestibule over nasal spine Exposure of ANS Drill hole and passage of wire Release of wire and attachment to the arch bar
  80. 80. Incision in maxillary vestibule in canine fossa Subperiosteal dissection and exposure of pyriform aperture Elevation of nasal mucosa and drill hole from lateral to medial Passage of wire and attachment to the arch bar
  81. 81. Piriform aperture
  82. 82. External fixation is used in cases where there is depressed posterior displaced # Principle: External appliances relies on sandwiching the midface between base of skull and mandible to provide cantilever support to midface in 3D following disimpaction and closed reduction
  83. 83. Described by Crawford;modified by Mackenzie & Ray,1970 Secure the frame work to the skull directly by screw pins Advantage: 1. Light weight 2. Adjustable 3. Titanium Screw pin
  84. 84. POP head cap with metal frame Disadvantage: 1. Heavy 2. Uncomfortable 3. Unstable
  85. 85. ∏ More stable and rigid ∏ Other unstable fracture fragment can also be attached to vertical rod
  86. 86. ∏ Developed at Royal Melbourne Hospital ∏ Provided simple rigid craniomaxillary fixation between supraorbital rims and maxilla connected by central rod attached at lower end by means of cast metal splint or acrylic splint
  87. 87. Bone grafts 1. Provide dimensional stability 2. Indications: 1. Grossly communited # 2. Extensive soft tissue loss 3. Bone gap>5mm 3. Sites: 1. Calvarium 2. Illium 3. Rib
  88. 88. Recent Advancements Resorbable plates
  89. 89. Complications Immediate 1. Airway 2. Nasal hemorrhage 3. Ophthalmic complications 4. Inaccurate reduction 5. Insecure fixation Late complications 1. Non union 2. mal occlusion 3. Cranial nerve dysfunction 4. Secondary nasal deformity 5. Dacrocystitis 6. Facial asymmetry
  90. 90. Conclusion Due to the complex 3D arrangement of the structures of middle third of face,management is complicated. Proper reduction of the # fragments remains the key component. A proper understanding of the anatomy, fracture patterns, its clinical presentation and the available treatment modalities is necessary to successfully treat Le Fort Fractures.
  91. 91. References 1. Oral & maxillofacial trauma-Fonseca & walker vol 2 2. Oral & maxillofacial surgery-Fonseca vol 3 3. Oral & maxillofacial trauma-Rowe & Williams vol 2 4. Principles of Oral & maxillofacial surgery-Peterson 5. Fractures of middle third of face-Killey & Kay 6. Maxillofacial trauma & facial reconstruction-Peter Ward Booth 7. Oral & maxillofacial surgery-Peter Ward Booth: vol 2

