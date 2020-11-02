Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cisco IOS 入門 1
IOSとは • 「アイオーエス」と読む • Internetwork Operating Systemの略 • Cisco機器で動作する専用OS • IOSの機能・バージョンは多数存在する。 • 使用する機能（Feature）によりライセンス料...
IOSを起動させてみる • ルータを起動させてみる – Consoleログに色々な情報が出力されるのを確認する。 – 起動時間は聞きによるが数分かかることが一般的 • 初回起動時にサンプルconfigは使用しないのが一 般的 3
Cisco IOSのモード ルータ接続直後の画面 Enterキーを押す ユーザモード Router>logout “enable”と入力する 特権モード Router#disable “configure terminal”と 入力する グロー...
Cisco IOSのモード ユーザモード 統計情報を表示する。 ルータの基本的な状態の確認が可能である。 特権モード ルータの設定を表示する。 詳細な状態の確認やファイルの移動等が行える。 グローバルコンフィグレー ションモード ルータに全体的...
パスワードの設定 • Enable password Router(config)#enable secret xxxxx • ユーザモードパスワード（コンソール） Router(config)#line console 0 Router(co...
その他の基本的なコマンド • ルータのホスト名を設定する Router(config)# hostname xxxxx • バナーを設定する Router(config)# banner motd # Enter TEXT message. E...
その他の基本的なコマンド（続） • 保存した設定の削除 Router# write erase • ルータの再起動 Router# reload ※上記コマンドを組み合わせることによって工場出荷状態へ 戻すことが可能 8
補足 • CLIでは、短縮入力、TABキー、ヘルプ「？」を多用してミス防 止と作業効率向上に役立てることが出来る。 • History（上矢印キー）機能も存在する。 • copy running-config startup-config は ...
ルーティングテーブルの見方 192.168.10.0/24 R1 F0/0 R2 S0/0S0/0 192.168.20.0/24 S0/0 R3 192.168.40.0/24 192.168.50.0/24 F0/0 F0/0 192.16...
ルーティングテーブルの見方（続） • ルータ：R1のルーティングテーブル R1# show ip route [省略] S 192.168.50.0 [1/0] via 192.168.30.2 S 192.168.40.0 [1/0] via...
ルーティングテーブルの見方（続） • ルータ：R3のルーティングテーブル R3# show ip route [省略] C 192.168.50.0 is directly connected, FastEthernet0/0 S 192.16...
インタフェースの設定 • インタフェース設定モード （config）# interface [タイプ][スロット/ポート] • IPアドレスの設定 (config-if)# ip address [IPアドレス] [サブネットマスク] ※設定ミ...
インタフェースの設定(続) • ルータ：R2のインタフェース設定 R1(config)# interface fastethernet 0/0 R1(config-if)# ip address 192.168.40.1 255.255.255...
インタフェースの設定(続) • インタフェース状態の確認 R1# show ip interface brief Interface IP-Address OK? Method Status Protocol FastEthernet 0/0 ...
スタティックルートの設定 • （config）# ip route [destination_network][mask][next_hop_address] [administrative_distance][permanent] desti...
スタティックルートの設定 • ルータ：R1のスタティックルートの設定 R1(config)# ip route 192.168.40.0 255.255.255.0 192.168.20.2 R1(config)# ip route 192.1...
デフォルトルートの設定  デフォルトルーティングは、ルーティングテーブルに存在しないネットワークを宛先 とするパケットを、次のホップのルータへ送信するために使用する。 • ルータ：R3のデフォルトルートの設定 R3(config)# no i...
19
RIP（Router Information Protocol） • RIP – Router Information Protocolの略 – 古い（レガシーな）ルーティングプロトコル – ほとんどの場合、標準ライセンスで使用可能 – 中小規...
RIPルーティングの設定 192.168.10.0/24 R1 F0/0 R2 S0/0S0/0 192.168.20.0/24 S0/0 R3 192.168.40.0/24 192.168.50.0/24 F0/0 F0/0 192.168...
RIPルーティングの設定 • ルータ：R1のRIPルーティングの設定 R1(config)# router rip R1(config-router)# network 192.168.10.0 R1(config-router)# netwo...
RIPルーティングの設定 • ルータ：R3のRIPルーティングの設定 R3(config)# router rip R3(config-router)# network 192.168.30.0 R3(config-router)# netwo...
RIPルーティングの確認 • ルータ：R1のルーティングテーブル R1# show ip route [省略] R 192.168.50.0 [120/1] via 192.168.30.2, 00:00:00, Serial0/1 R 192...
RIPルーティングの確認 • ルータ：R3のルーティングテーブル R3# show ip route [省略] C 192.168.50.0 is directly connected, FastEthernet0/0 R 192.168.40...
RIPルーティングの確認 • ルーティングプロトコルの確認 R1# show ip protocols Routing Protocol is "rip" Sending updates every 30 seconds, next due i...
RIPルーティングの確認 • ルーティングプロトコルの確認 R1# debug ip protocols RIP protocol debugging is on R1# 00:00:00: RIP: received v1 update fr...
スタティックVLANとダイナミックVLAN • スタティックVLAN ポートベースVLANと呼ばれる方式のことである。 手動でポートごとにVLANを定義する。 • ダイナミックVLAN VLANの割り当てを自動的に決定する。 MAC(アドレス)...
VLANの識別 • アクセスリンク １つのVLANだけに属している。PC等の機器を接続するリンクに適用する。 • トランクリンク 複数のVLANに属している。スイッチ間を接続するリンクに適用する。 VLANのアクセスポートとトランクポート VL...
VLANの識別 • ISL（Inter-Switch Link） Cisco独自のトラッキングプロトコル。26bytesのISL ヘッダと4bytesのFCS（Frame Check Sequence)を追加す る。 • IEEE802.1Q ...
VLANの設定（0） 31
VLANの設定（１） • VLANの作成 (config)# vlan [vlan-id] (config-vlan)# name [vlan-name] ※VLANの名前の設定は必須ではない • インタフェースへの適用 (config-if)...
VLANの設定（１）（続） • スイッチ：SW1及びSW2及びSW3のVLANの設定 SW1:(config)# vlan 10 SW1:(config-vlan)# name GROUP10 SW1:(config-vlan)# vlan 2...
VLANの設定（２） • トランクリンクの設定 (config-if)# switchport trunk encapsulation {dot1q|isl} (config-if)# switchport mode trunk • スイッチ：...
VLANの確認 • スイッチ：SW1及びSW2のVLANの確認 SW1#show vlan brief VLAN Name Status Ports ---- -------------------------------- ---------...
VLANの確認（続） • スイッチ：トランクリンクの確認 SW1#show interfaces trunk Port Mode Encapsulation Status Native vlan Fa0/23 on 802.1q trunkin...
VLAN間ルーティング 37
ルータによるVLAN間ルーティングの設定 • ルータの物理インターフェースごとに異なるVLANを収容する方法が考えられるが、 ルータのインターフェース数よりも多くのVLANを使用する場合は適用できない。そ の場合、１つの物理インターフェースだけ...
ルータによるVLAN間ルーティングの設定（続） • スイッチ：SW1の設定 SW3(config)#interface gigabitEthernet 3/3 SW3(config-if)#switchport trunk encapsulat...
アドレス変換_NAT NAT（Network Address Translation）はIPアドレスを変換 する技術です。一般的には、プライベートIPアドレスを グローバルIPアドレスに変換する技術とされています。 40
NATの設定 • ローカルIPとグローバルIPの対応を設定 （config）# ip nat [inside/outside] source static [local-ip][global-ip] inside/outside：対象の機器が内...
NATの設定（続） • ルーターRT-Aの設定 RT-A(config)#ip nat inside source static 192.168.10.1 110.10.10.51 RT-A(config)#ip nat inside sour...
アドレス変換_PAT PAT (Port Address Translation) とは、1つのIPアドレスを複数のコンピュータで 共有する技術のことです。PATはシスコ用語で、一般的にはNAPT （Network Address Port T...
PATの設定 • IPアクセス制御リストを定義（拡張ACLも使える） （config）# access-list [number] permit [source] [wildcard] number ：番号 source :送信元IP wild...
PATの設定（続） • ルーターRT-Aの設定 RT-A(config)#access-list 1 permit 192.168.10.0 0.0.0.255 RT-A(config)#ip nat inside source list 1 ...
VPN VPN（Virtual Private Nework）とは、仮想的なプライベートネットワーク接続のこと です。VPNによりインターネットなどの公衆網を利用する場合でも、IPsec等の高度 なセキュリティを実装させられるので、安全に企業の...
IPSec-VPN（サイト間） 47 VPN
IPSec-VPN（サイト間）の設定 • ISAKMPポリシーの設定 （config）# crypto isakmp policy [priority] priority ：優先度（「1」から「10000」で数値が小さいほど優先度が高い） • ...
• トランスフォームセットの定義 （config）# crypto ipsec transform-set [name] [transform1] [transform2] Name：名前 Transform1：暗号化 Transform2：認...
• 暗号マップの定義（続） map-name ：暗号マップの名前 seq-number：番号（小さい値ほど優先度が高くなる） acl-number :IPsec対象を定義したACL name :定義済みのトランスフォーム名 address :I...
• ルーターRT-Aの設定 ※VPN用 RT-A(config)# access-list 101 permit ip 192.168.10.0 0.0.0.255 192.168.20.0 0.0.0.255 ※PAT用 RT-A(confi...
• ルーターRT-Aの設定（続） RT-A(config)# crypto ipsec transform-set IPSEC esp-3des esp-md5-hmac RT-A(cfg-crypto-trans)# mode tunnel ...
• ルーターRT-Bの設定 ※VPN用 RT-B(config)# access-list 101 permit ip 192.168.20.0 0.0.0.255 192.168.10.0 0.0.0.255 ※PAT用 RT-B(confi...
• ルーターRT-Bの設定 RT-B(config)# crypto ipsec transform-set IPSEC esp-3des esp-md5-hmac RT-B(cfg-crypto-trans)# mode tunnel RT-...
