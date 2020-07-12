Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tintas e impresion en los sistemas de impresion (jaismeli navarrete)

Tintas e impresión en los sistemas de impresión.
Tipos de tinta.
Funcionamiento de la los diferentes tipos de impresión.

Tintas e impresion en los sistemas de impresion (jaismeli navarrete)

  1. 1. Tintas e impresi�n en los sistemas de impresi�n Jaismeli Navarrete V-29.564.501
  2. 2. Tinta de la litograf�a Se compone de cebo, ser� y holl�n se combinan qu�micamente con la cal de la piedra para formar una sustancia repelente al agua y af�n a la grasa
  3. 3. Funcionamiento de la impresi�n litogr�fica Para este tipo de impresi�n se utiliza una piedra caliza pulimentada sobre la que se dibuja la imagen a imprimir (de forma invertida) con una materia grasa, bien sea mediante l�piz o pincel. Este proceso se basa en la incompatibilidad de la grasa y el agua.
  4. 4. Tinta de serigraf�a Hay dos tipos principales de tintas en la serigraf�a: Las tintas a base de agua que secan con evaporaci�n y se figan a la prenda con temperatura o sin ella. Las tintas plastisol son fabricadas con base en una resina de P.V.C, plastificante y aditiva. Esta tinta se seca y se polimeriza a la tela con alta temperatura.
  5. 5. Funcionamiento de la impresi�n serigr�fica I. En primer lugar, debemos hacer la realizaci�n del dise�o. II. Impresi�n del dise�o sobre la l�mina de poli�ster. III. Resultado del fotolito. IV. Emulsi�n de la plancha. V. Insolaci�n del fotolito sobre la plancha. VI. Limpiar el exceso, probablemente necesitaremos tener a mano un rollo de papel. VII. Encintar los contornos de la plancha. VIII. Llevar a cabo el registro es sin duda imprescindible para encuadrar el dise�o. IX. Impregnar la plancha con la tinta (cargar). X. Finalmente se realiza la impresi�n sobre el soporte deseado
  6. 6. Tinta de flexograf�a En los comienzos de la flexograf�a se utilizaba la tinte de anilina, Debido a su toxicidad se prohibi� en envasado de alimentos. Se empezaron a utilizar tintas con base a solvente, las cuales eran seguras para envasado de alimentos, pero perjudiciales para el medio ambiente.
  7. 7. Funcionamiento de la impresi�n flexogr�fica I. Se prepara una plancha, la imagen va en forma invertida. Las zonas que se imprimen van en relieve. II. Se ajusta la plancha al cilindro porta-clich� mediante un adhesivo de doble cara. Un cilindro de cer�mico(cilindro anilox) cubierto por miles de huecos, recibe la tinta. Al girar el cilindro anilox entra en contacto directo con la plancha, proporcion�ndole tinta en las zonas de relieve, las zonas bajas quedan secas.
  8. 8. Funcionamiento de la impresi�n flexogr�fica V. La plancha ya entintada entra en contacto con el sustrato. El cilindro de impresi�n sirve para mantener el sustrato en su posici�n. VI. El sustrato recibe la imagen de tinta del pol�mero, saliendo ya impreso y dependiendo del tipo de tinta utilizada, utilizaremos un tipo de secado adecuado. VII. Los tipos de secado mas habituales son: 1) UVI (Por radiaci�n ultravioleta) 2) IR (L�mparas de infrarrojos) 3) Aire caliente.
  9. 9. Tinta de tipogr�fica Las tintas que se utiliza son trasparentes, de base oleosa, por lo que se puede lograr la s�per posici�n de dos tintas para tener la tercera.
  10. 10. Funcionamiento de la impresi�n tipogr�fica I. Un tip�grafo especializado compone la plancha (1) colocando los tipos en su sitio correspondiente y sujet�ndolos mediante piezas de madera y metal. II. La plancha (1), se coloca en el camino de los rodillos mirando hacia arriba. III. El operador sit�a la hoja de papel (2) encima del cilindro de impresi�n (3), que lo acompa�ar� y presionar� sobre la plancha.
  11. 11. Funcionamiento de la impresi�n tipogr�fica IV. Al empujar el sistema de rodillos hacia adelante, Los rodillos entintadores se deslizan por delante del cilindro de impresi�n, que lleva el papel y aplican la tinta sobre las zonas en relieve de la plancha. V. El cilindro de impresi�n aplica y presiona el papel sobre la plancha, ya entintada. VI. Cuando la pasada se completa, todo el sistema de rodillos se mueve hacia atr�s y el papel vuelve a su posici�n original encima del cilindro de impresi�n, con la imagen impresa (6) en su zona superior.
  12. 12. Tinta de tampograf�a Las tintas de tampograf�a son muy especiales, ya que contienen una alta concentraci�n de pigmentaci�n para lograr que la impresi�n cubra perfectamente la superficie del sustrato y que de adhiera a los tapones de tampograf�a
  13. 13. Funcionamiento de la impresi�n tampogr�fica I. Entintado del clich�: una esp�tula esparce una capa de tinta sobre la superficie del clich� y una l�mina met�lica pasa sobre �ste, de manera que la tinta queda solo alojada en las hendiduras. II. Entintado del tamp�n: un tamp�n empuja sobre el clich� y coge la tinta de las hendiduras. III. Impresi�n del objeto: el tamp�n presiona sobre el objeto y le pone la tinta que hab�a tomado del clich�.

