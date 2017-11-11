Slide of solid waste management

MST.NOURIN AKTER BSC.AGRIL.ENGG ID-1505026
WELCOME TO ALL….
What is waste ? Waste and wastes are unwanted or unusable materials. Waste is any substance which is discarded after prima...
List of waste: Agricultural waste Biomedical waste Chemical waste Commercial waste Composite waste Consumable waste Electr...
Solid waste
 Residential sources: from households and residential areas.  Commercial sources: from businesses such as food and drink...
 Health facilities: from hospitals and other health facilities.  Construction and demolition: from various types of cons...
 To use again material such as bottle,wrapping etc to reduce the waste production.  It means just what it sounds like: u...
Reduce
Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. Recycling can prevent the waste of ...
Health hazard: If solid waste are not collected and allowed to accumulate,they may create unsanitary condition. Many disea...
Last Massage
