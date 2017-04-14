Corporate to4kasborki 2017

Сувеніри-головоломки: подарунки з wow-ефектом!
Що даруватиме ваша компанія цього року? знову?
Новий тренд в корпоративних подарунках – сувеніри-головоломки. Як щодо цікавої альтернативи?
Для тих, хто ламає голову над вибором корпоративних подарунків: бренд-менеджери, маркетинг-директори, власники бізнесу, HR...
З якого приводу дарують головоломки? - свята та корпоративи - презентації та виставки - тренінги та семінари - привітання ...
Розумні подарунки Дивують кожного Просяться до рук Вірусний ефект Зроблені за брендбуком В чому фішка сувенірів-головоломо...
Головоломки ставлять перед мозком різні нетипові задачі. Їх розв’язок сприяє утворенню нових нейронних зв’язків - людина р...
Головоломки збуджують цікавість людини до нового та викликають бажання спробувати: “А що ж воно таке?” Просяться до рук:
На перший погляд - просто… Потім здається неможливим… Розв’язок вражає – просто геніально! Дивують кожного:
Зроблені за брендбуком: Елементи фірмового стилю інтегровані у сувеніри.
Вірусний ефект: Завжди хочеться поділитися незвичайними враженнями від головоломки, запропонувавши іншим відчути те саме.
І що в результаті? Запам’ятовується ваш подарунок – запам’ятовуєтесь ви та ваша компанія!
Кубасик для Нової Пошти
Корпоративні сувеніри для Deloitte
Подарунки для МАУ
Подарунки для МАУ
Танграм та коробка для Goodwill
Башта для DataArt
Башта для DataArt
Кєйси: “Кубасик” для PlusOne
Сувеніри для localfood.com.ua та АГП
“Труби” для Метінвесту
Сувеніри для Kyiv Mini Maker Faire
Відгуки клієнтів Марина Булацька Местная Еда, власниця “Я осталась довольна нашим сотрудничеством в рамках Рождественского...
Відгуки клієнтів DataArt (Київ) висловлює щиру подяку компанії «Точка Сборки» за виготовлення високоякісної продукції на у...
Відгуки клієнтів “Наприкінці 2016 року ми зробили замовлення корпоративних сувенірів для привітання партнерів з новорічним...
Відгуки клієнтів Если Вам нужна оригинальная и качественная сувенирная продукция продукция, обращайтесь к Точке Сборки. Ре...
Відгуки клієнтів Ірина Денисова Маркетингова компанія FreshMarketing, менеджер проектів “Каждый год наше агентство работае...
Відгуки клієнтів “Отстаивая законные права и интересы своих клиентов, мы часто встречаемся с запросами повышенной сложност...
Відгуки клієнтів “Мы ни разу не пожалели о решении заказать корпоративные новогодние сувениры в «Точке Сборки». Зато порад...
Сергій Таргоня директор +38-068-808-24-30 targonia@to4kasborki.com Григорий Гусар менеджер по роботі з корпоративними кліє...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Corporate to4kasborki 2017

31 views

Published on

Сувеніри-головоломки: подарунки з Wow-ефектом

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
8
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Corporate to4kasborki 2017

  1. 1. Сувеніри-головоломки: подарунки з wow-ефектом!
  2. 2. Що даруватиме ваша компанія цього року? знову?
  3. 3. Новий тренд в корпоративних подарунках – сувеніри-головоломки. Як щодо цікавої альтернативи?
  4. 4. Для тих, хто ламає голову над вибором корпоративних подарунків: бренд-менеджери, маркетинг-директори, власники бізнесу, HR- спеціалісти, спеціалісти з закупівель, офіс-менеджери, працівники рекламних, PR- та event-агенцій. Сфери діяльності наших клієнтів: IT, фінанси, освіта, фармацевтика, виробництво, тренінги, HR, будівництво, юриспруденція, консалтинг, реклама, FMCG, логістика, рітейл, телебачення, диструб’юція та інші. Для кого ця презентація?
  5. 5. З якого приводу дарують головоломки? - свята та корпоративи - презентації та виставки - тренінги та семінари - привітання партнерів, клієнтів і працівників Ми підберемо або розробимо головоломку на основі корпоративного стилю вашої компанії. Врахуємо всі ваші умови та побажання!
  6. 6. Розумні подарунки Дивують кожного Просяться до рук Вірусний ефект Зроблені за брендбуком В чому фішка сувенірів-головоломок?
  7. 7. Головоломки ставлять перед мозком різні нетипові задачі. Їх розв’язок сприяє утворенню нових нейронних зв’язків - людина розумнішає. Розумні подарунки:
  8. 8. Головоломки збуджують цікавість людини до нового та викликають бажання спробувати: “А що ж воно таке?” Просяться до рук:
  9. 9. На перший погляд - просто… Потім здається неможливим… Розв’язок вражає – просто геніально! Дивують кожного:
  10. 10. Зроблені за брендбуком: Елементи фірмового стилю інтегровані у сувеніри.
  11. 11. Вірусний ефект: Завжди хочеться поділитися незвичайними враженнями від головоломки, запропонувавши іншим відчути те саме.
  12. 12. І що в результаті? Запам’ятовується ваш подарунок – запам’ятовуєтесь ви та ваша компанія!
  13. 13. Кубасик для Нової Пошти
  14. 14. Корпоративні сувеніри для Deloitte
  15. 15. Подарунки для МАУ
  16. 16. Подарунки для МАУ
  17. 17. Танграм та коробка для Goodwill
  18. 18. Башта для DataArt
  19. 19. Башта для DataArt
  20. 20. Кєйси: “Кубасик” для PlusOne
  21. 21. Сувеніри для localfood.com.ua та АГП
  22. 22. “Труби” для Метінвесту
  23. 23. Сувеніри для Kyiv Mini Maker Faire
  24. 24. Відгуки клієнтів Марина Булацька Местная Еда, власниця “Я осталась довольна нашим сотрудничеством в рамках Рождественского ящика Местной Еды. Для Местной Еды это было идеальное тематическое дополнение к набору. Головоломка стала отличной альтернативой деревянным сувенирам, которые мы традиционно добавляли в ящик. В комментариях наши клиенты активно обсуждали оригинальность головоломки, время, которое им понадобилось на разгадывание и, в целом, делились своими впечатлениями. Со своей стороны могу сказать, что мне очень понравился дизайн головоломки”.
  25. 25. Відгуки клієнтів DataArt (Київ) висловлює щиру подяку компанії «Точка Сборки» за виготовлення високоякісної продукції на унікальне замовлення, професійну допомогу у вирішенні креативних задач та за реалізацію наших творчих задумів. Окремо дякуємо Сергію Таргоні та команді, що працювала над нашими замовленнями, за високий рівень комунікації, гнучкість у робочому процесі, готовність шукати оптимальні шляхи для досягнення поставлених цілей, пропонувати альтернативні рішення. Підтверджуємо, що «Точка Сборки» є надійним партнером, що розуміє потреби клієнта і виконує свої зобов’язання в повному обсязі і в умовлені строки. Уляна Морозова DataArt, PR manager
  26. 26. Відгуки клієнтів “Наприкінці 2016 року ми зробили замовлення корпоративних сувенірів для привітання партнерів з новорічними святами - дерев’яні настільні каледарі та невеличкі головоломки у формі корпоративного героя. Оскільки замовлення ми зробили доволі піздно, нам дуже допомогло те, що менеджери компанії пішли нам на зустріч та погодились відвантажувати продукцію частинами відразу з виробництва. Всі наші запити та прохання оброблялися дуже швидко. Ми встигли привітати всіх вчасно без жодних затримок. Всі партнери, що отримали від нашої компанії дерев’яні сувеніри, відзначили оригінальність подарунку та якість виконання. А головоломку деякі розв’язують і досі! Ми задоволенні першим досвідом співпраці та маємо деякі ідеї щодо дерев’яних сувенірів на наступні свята. Сподіваємося, що у втіленні нам знову допоможе "Точка Сборки”. Анна Куранова АГП, начальник відділу маркетингу
  27. 27. Відгуки клієнтів Если Вам нужна оригинальная и качественная сувенирная продукция продукция, обращайтесь к Точке Сборки. Результат будет лучше ожиданий, проверено опытом. Мы заказывали несложную деревянную головоломку, которая придется по душе и взрослым и детям. Учитывая то, что головоломка выполнена из натурального дерева, ее приятно держать в руках и нет причин волноваться о безопасности для здоровья. Своим заказом очень довольны и мы, и адресаты нашего подарка. Юлія Безрукова ТЦ «Пірамида», спеціаліст з маркетингу та PR
  28. 28. Відгуки клієнтів Ірина Денисова Маркетингова компанія FreshMarketing, менеджер проектів “Каждый год наше агентство работает над созданием новогодних подарков для наших партнеров. Для нас важно, чтобы подарок был универсальным и креативным. В этом году мы заказывали наборы с тремя разными головоломками. Нам очень понравился индивидуальный подход менеджеров «Точки Сборки» к нашему заказу. Нам не только сделали всё в сжатые строки, но и еще и разработали индивидуальный дизайн упаковки. Большое спасибо!”
  29. 29. Відгуки клієнтів “Отстаивая законные права и интересы своих клиентов, мы часто встречаемся с запросами повышенной сложности и задачами, решение которых на первый взгляд кажется невозможным. Поэтому фраза «решаем головоломки любой сложности», по словам наших клиентов, – один из девизов нашей компании. Промониторив предложения, мы остановились на компании «Точка Сборки». Почему именно они? Определяющими были несколько факторов. Во-первых, большой выбор головоломок на любой вкус и разных уровней сложности. Во-вторых, возможность изготовления уникальной головоломки «под заказ» с брендированием. В-третьих, менеджеры компании предложили достаточно разноплановых вариантов, что позволило достаточно оперативно определиться с нашей головоломкой. Резюмируя, продукция компании «Точка Сборки» превзошла мои стартовые ожидания. Спасибо за отличное качество готового продукта, соблюдение дедлайнов до дня - даже в пиковые предпраздничные дни, прекрасный сервис и customer-friendly”. Титаренко Тетяна юридична компанія LeGran.TT, директор
  30. 30. Відгуки клієнтів “Мы ни разу не пожалели о решении заказать корпоративные новогодние сувениры в «Точке Сборки». Зато порадовались этой идее неоднократно. Мы искали особенный сувенир, который точно заставит улыбнуться, удивит и, возможно, вдохновит; который не выбросят сразу после получения… и который впишется в наш скромный бюджет. Огромное спасибо ребятам из «Точки Сборки», которые помогли воплотить такой подарок в жизнь — быстро, качественно и с душой. В этом году мы получили внушительный фидбек на наши поздравления: публикации в соц.сетях, отправленные нам фотографии и просто много улыбающихся людей. И это классно.” Ірина Іванова Kainozoy, власниця
  31. 31. Сергій Таргоня директор +38-068-808-24-30 targonia@to4kasborki.com Григорий Гусар менеджер по роботі з корпоративними клієнтами Телефонуйте та пишіть нам: +38-068-387-18-66 opt@to4kasborki.com

×