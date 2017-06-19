RICORA言語班 いもす法
いもす法  競プロ以外では累積和と呼ばれるテク。  https://imoz.jp/algorithms/imos_metho d.html ↑本家サイト
いもす法 まず、(TLE解で)一旦解いてみよう！ ABC014 C: AtColor http://abc014.contest.atcoder.jp/tasks/a bc014_3
計算量 普通に配列 いもす法 BITなど 区間Add O(N) O(1) O(logN) ある点の値 O(1) 前処理 O(N) 各クエリ O(1) O(logN) 区間Max O(N) O(N) O(NlogN) または O(logN) ※そ...
計算量 普通に配列 いもす法 区間Add O(N) O(1) 区間Max O(N) O(N) いもす法を使うと区間への加算が めちゃくちゃ高速になる！
アルゴリズム いもす法では、区間Addの際に始点と終 点のみをカウントする！ どういうことか…（考えてみよう）
アルゴリズム 長さ10の配列に対して区間2~7に１足 す 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
アルゴリズム 長さ10の配列に対して区間5~9に１足 す 0 0 +1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 0 +1 0 0 +1 0 0 -1 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
アルゴリズム 2~7に+1, 5~9に+1 0 0 +1 0 0 +1 0 0 -1 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 0 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
アルゴリズム L~Rに+X → A[L]+=X, A[R+1]-=X 0 0 X 0 0 0 0 0 0 -X J K L M N O P Q R S 0 0 X X X X X X X 0 J K L M N O P Q R S for(iが...
アルゴリズム 2~7に+1, 5~9に+1 0 0 +1 0 0 +1 0 0 -1 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 0 1 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 for(iが1からN-1まで）A[...
問題を解く ABC014 C: AtColor http://abc014.contest.atcoder.jp/tasks/abc01 4_3 出来た人は、 ARC 045 B: ドキドキデート大作戦高橋君 http://arc045.con...
まとめ まとめます。
まとめ お疲れ様でした！
    ×