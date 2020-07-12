Successfully reported this slideshow.
程 力 专 用 汽 车 股 份 有 限 公 司 ChengLi special Automobile Co.,Ltd (Manufacurer ) Address: South Suburb Cheng Li Automobile Industry Park,,Suizhou City, HuBei province, China.
speed (km/h) Front track 1910 Rear track 1940 Performance profile Imported reversing valve and hydraulic cylinder are used...
Detailed Images
Our Services 1, 12 months whole vehicle warranty We could support you original spare parts. Besides, we can give assistanc...
2,We will provide customers with the mos economical design according to the loading equipment and the payload.ODM & OEM cu...
FAQ 1. Does your company has your own factory? - Yes, we have a factory ourselves,which is in this business for 12 years i...
5. What's your payment term? --- T/T: 30% deposit by T/T, 70% balance should be paid before shipment. --- L/C: 100% irrevocable credit of letter.
  1. 1. 程 力 专 用 汽 车 股 份 有 限 公 司 ChengLi special Automobile Co.,Ltd (Manufacurer ) Address: South Suburb Cheng Li Automobile Industry Park,,Suizhou City, HuBei province, China. QUOTATION Dongfeng brand 32 meter Straight arm aerial work truck Specification: Product name 6 wheel Dongfeng 24 to 30m telescopic boom aerial working bucket truck and 32m aerial platform truck Chassis model DFL1160BX3 Lift height customization 24 to 38 meter Total mass (kg) 8410 Engine horsepower 190Ph Rated load mass (Kg) 200 Engine name ISB190-33 Emission Standards Euro 3 Dimensions (MM) 8440×2350×3400 Fuel type Diesel Number of tires 6 Tire specifications 9.00-20 Wheelbase (MM) 5400 Maximum 95
  2. 2. speed (km/h) Front track 1910 Rear track 1940 Performance profile Imported reversing valve and hydraulic cylinder are used for commutation and balance, and the operation is flexible and convenient. Four H-type hydraulic legs are installed in the vehicle, which can be lifted and lowered at the same time to ensure the stability and safety of the whole vehicle during operation. It can be operated up and down, and the hook is installed. The maximum lifting weight of the hook is 200kg. The full telescopic is the working arm and the 360 degree rotation. Up and down two sets of operating systems, complete a variety of work on the work bucket and turntable, optional 14-32 meters series straight arm aerial work. Quotation: Fob Shanghai port，China USD 142857/set Detailed Images
  4. 4. Our Services 1, 12 months whole vehicle warranty We could support you original spare parts. Besides, we can give assistance in the following days by email or telephone. If necessary, our outwork engineer could go for technical assistance.
  5. 5. 2,We will provide customers with the mos economical design according to the loading equipment and the payload.ODM & OEM customize, professional and technical team provide you the best design , free logo print.Trailer assembled under strict quality control, any process is inspected . 3,With years of export experience along with excellent quality, advanced services and competitive prices, Chengli truck has won numerous customers' trust and support. 4,Packaging Details : nude , covered with wax, small type can be put into 20'GP OR 40'GP container , over sized can be carried by bulk carriers or ro-ro ship , or according to your requirements. 5. Right/Left hand drive, with A/C, single row or one and a half rows with sleeper. About our company: Chengli Special Automobile Co., Ltd has nearly 16 years’ history since 2004, where the first heavy duty truck was produced in China. We have our own spare parts departments,have strong production and distribution capability.We can satisfy your demand within 2-7days. This is our advantage. Our products with BV, WMI, CCC and ISO certificate approved!
  6. 6. FAQ 1. Does your company has your own factory? - Yes, we have a factory ourselves,which is in this business for 12 years in China. Our factory is very famous where is manufacturing various trailers in ShanDong, China. 2. Can you satisfy my special requirement? - Definitely! We can make the trailers based on your requirement. 3. What’s your minimum quantity? - Min.1set 4. How to trust us? - The good faith management is our philosophy, and you are welcome to visit our company at any time.
  7. 7. 5. What’s your payment term? --- T/T: 30% deposit by T/T, 70% balance should be paid before shipment. --- L/C: 100% irrevocable credit of letter. Contact us Please contact with us to get more information: Company Alibaba homepage link:https://www.wltrucks.com/

