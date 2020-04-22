Легенди про птахів

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ГОЛУБИ Голубка виступає як священна птиця Афродіти, яку вона постійно супроводжувала. В “Іліаді” Гомера в образі голубок з...
ГОРОБЕЦЬ Серед птахів є він найгірший злодій. Він потрафить знайти найменшу дірку, залізти через неї до комори чи куди інд...
ДЯТЕЛ Раніше він був людиною. Пішов раз чоловік у Великдень до лісу рубати дрова. Підійшов до нього старий дід і питає, чо...
Розповідають, що, коли Див створив землю, він хотів скликати всіх небесних богів, щоб ті помилувалися на справу його рук. ...
ЖУРАВЕЛЬ В той час, коли ще люди вільно спілкувалися з Богом, жив один чоловік. І доручив йому Господь віднести до краю зе...
ЗОЗУЛЯ Зозуля стала з матері. Були собі чоловік та жінка і мали вони четверо дітей. Жили вони з рибальства. Жінка сама лов...
КРУКИ, ГРАКИ, ГАЛКИ Круки, граки і галки, що посідають чільне місце в усних поетичних творах та повір’ях різних народів, у...
ЛАСТІВКА Ластівка – Божа пташка, створена Богом із землі. Благословив їх Господь за те, що , коли розіп’яли Христа, ластів...
ЛЕБІДЬ Найпоширенішим є образ білосніжного (білого) лебедя. За міфами, у нього перетворювався Зевс, син Аполлона Кікн. Сам...
ЛЕЛЕКА Якось Господь одному чоловіку Безумцю! Ти порушив слово Дав повний міх на спину З цікавості, забувши про обіт. І по...
ПАПУГА Посол римського імператора Максиміліана привіз у подарунок російській княгині Софії прекрасного, раніше не баченого...
СИНИЧКА Кажуть, що синичка зустрічає весну особливою пісенькою “синь-синь”, тому так її й назвали. За іншою легендою, слов...
СНІГУР Жила на світі мала пташка, яка хотіла мати червоне пір’ячко на грудях. До кого вона не зверталася за допомогою, до ...
СОВАСова – сич, пугач є в народній поезії найзловіснішими птахами. Такої репутації ці птахи зажили майже в усіх народів, я...
СОЙКА Колись був такий час, що всі звірі й птахи розмовляли людською мовою. Ключі від вирію тоді були у ворони. Та якось в...
СОКІЛ В українських казках згадується "сокіл-виднозор", який мав "яснії очі і бистрії крила". Сокіл є посередником між сві...
СОЛОВЕЙ Назва цієї маленької співочої пташки походить від давньоруської славій – той, хто співає пісню-славу Богам. Солов...
СОРОКА Існує приказка про те, що сорока "на хвості вісті приносить". Давнє свято Сорочини (9 березня) за етимологією пов'я...
ЧАЙКА Чайка плаче над морем ніби дівчина милого шукає... Був собі козак Ясюк, великий гультяй, п’яниця, один у матері. А з...
ШПАК В Україні цей птах зветься шпак, а в Чехії – шпачек, що в перекладі означає «сало» (шпик). Його пісня справді схожа д...
