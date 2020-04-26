Richkovi systemy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Річко моя, життя моє, люблю я воду твою, лагідну та життєдайну... Дивлячись на тебе, стаю я добрим, людяним і щасливим. Олександр Довженко
  2. 2. Дніпро Карта басейну річки Дніпра
  3. 3. Дніпро  Третя за довжиною й площею басейну річка Європи після Волги й Дунаю, має найдовше русло в межах України. Довжина Дніпра в природному стані становила 2 285 км, тепер (після побудови каскаду водосховищ, коли в багатьох місцях випрямили фарватер) — 2 201 км; в межах України — 981 км. Площа басейну — 504 тис. км², з них в межах України — 291,4 тис. км².
  4. 4. Дніпро
  5. 5. Десна Ліва притока Дніпра. Довжина 1130км. (в межах України - 591км), площа басейну 88,9 тис. км².
  6. 6. Прип’ять – права притока Дніпра Довжина 775 км (на території України - 261 км), площа басейну 121000 км². Протікає Україною і Білоруссю.
  7. 7. Горинь – права притока Прип’яті Річка в Україні та Білорусі. Довжина 659 км (у межах України — 577км), площа водозбору 27700 км².
  8. 8. Південний Буг Це друга за довжиною річка України , яка тече тільки територією України: довжина її 806 км., площа басейну – 63 700 км².
  9. 9. Сіверський Донець Сіверський Донець - найбільша річка Східної України. Загальна протяжність річки складає 1053 км, площа басейну 98 900 км².
  10. 10. Сіверський Донець  Вид на Донець і Святогірську лавру.
  11. 11. Дунай Дунай – друга за довжиною ріка в Європі, "інтернаціональ на" ріка. Довжина – 2 857 км. Ріка бере початок у горах Шварцвальда (Німеччина).
  12. 12. ДунайУ південно-західній частині України Дунай утворює величезну дельту – одне з найбільших водно- болотних угідь Європи. Через природні та історичні обставини природа тут зберегла початковий вигляд, свою первісну особливу красу. Дунайська дельта площею 4,200 км². входить до складу водно-болотних угідь міжнародного значення. Дельта Дунаю
  13. 13. Біосферний заповідник "Дельта Дунаю" Біосферний резерват "Дельта Дунаю" - один із 5 трансграничних резерватів світу. За багатством тваринного і рослинного світу Дунайська дельта є унікальним місцем в Європі і за їх видовим різноманіттям займає третє місце у світі.
  14. 14. Прут – ліва притока Дунаю Довжина річки - 967 км (з них на території України – 272 км). Площа басейну - 27,5тис.км². ПротікаєУкраїною, Румунією, Молдовою.
  15. 15. Тиса – ліва притока Дунаю Довжина — 966 км (у межах України — 201 км) Площа басейну — 157 тис. км² (у межах України — 11,3 тис. км²). Протікає Україною, Румунією, Угорщиною і Словаччиною
  16. 16. Дністер Довжина ріки — 1 362 кілометри. В межах України – 705 км. Площа басейну – 72.1 тис. км². Протікає Україною і Молдовою.
  17. 17. Дністер
  18. 18. Найбільші притоки Дністра Річка Збруч Річка Стрий Річка Бистриця
  19. 19. Західний Буг Довжина -772 км (в Україні -392 км), площа басейну - 73500 км² (в Україні - 11205 км²). Протікає Україною, Білоруссю, Польщею.

