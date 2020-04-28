Plodo yagidni

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.  Великого поширення на всій території України набуло вирощування кущових плодоягідних культур: смородини, малини, порічок та ін.  Їх плодами є ягоди - соковиті їстівні частинки рослини, які розвиваються після запліднення із зав'язі квітки і містять насіння.
  2. 2.  Плоди мають високі смакові якості, містять велику кількість корисних для організму людини поживних речовин: вітаміни, кислоти, цукор.  Ці складові роблять їх особливо цінними для споживання у свіжому вигляді. З них також виготовляють такі харчові продукти, як джем, йогурт, мармелад, желе, компот тощо. Їх можна зберігати в засушеному, замороженому, консервованому вигляді. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  3. 3.  Однією з найпоширеніших садових ягідних культур є смородина. Залежно від сорту розрізняють чорну, червону і білу смородину . Найбільшого поширення набуло вирощування чорної смородини. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  4. 4.  Це безстовбурна кущова рослина, яка складається з кореневої системи та гілок і пагонів.  Коренева система розміщується на глибині 10...40 см. На цій глибині вона повинна бути достатньо забезпечена поживними речовинами та вологою. Ягоди утворюються на пагонах. Розрізняють пагони нульового, першого, другого, третього і т.д. порядків. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  5. 5.  Пагони нульового порядку - це добре розвинені пагони, які виростають із стеблових бруньок корінців рослини.  З бруньок гілок нульового порядку виростають гілки першого порядку, на яких утворюються гілки другого порядку і т.д.  Ягоди виростають на гілках попереднього року, рідше - на дво-, трирічних гілках. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  6. 6.  Плодоношення таких гілок - 1-3 роки. Після цього гілки відмирають (висихають), а на їх місці з прикореневої частини виростають нові. Сухі пагони вирізують секатором.  Бруньки чорної смородини формуються тільки на однорічних пагонах.  Ягоди утворюються із суцвіття, яке має форму китиці із 3-15 і більше квіток. Найбільші ягоди виростають із нижніх квіток. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  7. 7.  Зацвітає рослина в кінці травня і продовжує цвісти 7-11 днів. Дозрівання плодів відбувається в кінці липня - на початку серпня. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  8. 8.  Порічки - багаторічні кущові ягідні рослини заввишки 1...2 м.  Їх коренева система розвивається в ґрунті на глибині 20-40 см і лише деякі корінці заглиблюються до 1,5 м.  Тому ці ягідні культури добре розвиваються на ґрунтах з неглибоким заляганням ґрунтових вод Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  9. 9.  Кущ порічок має кілька гіллястих стебел. З основи куща, з прикореневих бруньок щороку виростають нові стебла. На них наступного року утворюються бічні гілки, на яких формуються плодові бруньки.  Плодоносять молоді стебла на третій рік і дають урожай за правильного догляду впродовж 10-15 років. Залежно від сорту розрізняють білі та червоні порічки. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  10. 10.  Квітки порічок, зібрані в суцвіття, називають китицями. У китиці може бути 6-12 квіток, які після цвітіння утворюють плід у вигляді кулястої ягоди. У кожному плоді є багато насіння.  Ягідні культури вологолюбні, потребують доброго освітлення.  Найкращі врожаї дають на відкритих та незатінених місцях.  Усі ягідні культури не досить вимогливі до родючості ґрунту, але потребують достатнього вмісту в ньому гумусу та добрив. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  11. 11.  Смородина та порічка невимогливі до ґрунтів. Однак краще вони ростуть та плодоносять на суглинкових ґрунтах із достатнім вмістом гумусу. Земельну ділянку найкраще підготувати за рік до висаджування рослин. Для цього необхідно зібрати рештки попередніх насаджень, восени скопати або виорати ґрунт на глибину 30...35 см, внести комбіновані добрива, що реалізуються в торговельній мережі. Перед їх внесенням необхідно ознайомитися з рекомендаціями, які додаються в інструкції. Удобрюють також перегноєм, утвореним із гною попереднього року.  Після висаджування рослин систематично (до 5 разів за вегетацію) виконують культивацію, знищення бур'янів, підгортання ґрунту до основи кущів для утворення нових пагонів. Мульчування краще виконувати весною після першої культивації. Для цього використовують торф, перегній, компост або тирсу. Догляд за плодоягідними культурами
  12. 12.  Обрізують рослини перед висаджуванням. На кожній гілці залишають три-чотири добре розвинені бруньки. Кущ формують з двох-трьох скелетних (основних) гілок різного віку.  У перший рік після висаджування залишають три- чотири найбільш розвинені гілки. Недозрілі верхівки зрізують. Щорічно видаляють старі (п'яти-, шестирічні) гілки, а також хворі, засохлі, зламані, загущені. Догляд за плодоягідними культурами
  13. 13.  Обрізування кущів чорної смородини, порічок:  а - кущ до обрізування (кольором показано гілки, які треба вирізати);  б - кущ після обрізування Догляд за плодоягідними культурами
  14. 14.  Малина належить до родини розоцвітих. Це багаторічна напівкущова рослина, що має в ґрунті кореневище і невеликі корінці, які розміщуються в орному шарі ґрунту на глибині 10...40 см і лише деякі з них заглиблюються до 1 м. На кореневищі і корінцях утворюються стеблові бруньки, з яких розвиваються молоді пагони, що замінюють старі. Їх використовують для розмноження малини Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  15. 15.  Сорти малини:  а - Костинбродська; Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  16. 16.  Сорти малини:  б Новокитаївська Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  17. 17.  Сорти малини:  в - Награда Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  18. 18.  Стебла малини другого року плодоносять і відмирають. Після збирання врожаю їх вирізують секатором. Хороші врожаї на одному місці малина дає впродовж 7-8 років.  Суцвіття малини розвиваються з бруньок, що з'являються в пазухах листків дворічних пагонів. Найбільш урожайні плодові гілочки утворюються в пазухах листків середньої частини пагона.  Різні суцвіття одного й того самого пагона й різні квітки в суцвітті розвиваються неодночасно, тому цвіте малина тривалий час. Після цвітіння запліднена квітка розвивається в плід - збірну кістянку. Достигають плоди також неодночасно, тому збирають урожай малини протягом 30- 40 днів. Технологія вирощування плодоягідних культур.
  19. 19.  Малину висаджують на відкритому для сонячного проміння місці і підв'язують шпалерним способом або на опорах . Догляд за плодоягідними культурами
  20. 20.  За два-три роки до висадження ґрунт переорюють або скопують. Висаджують саджанці восени за 15-20 днів до настання морозів, а весною - до розпускання бруньок.  Ранньою весною ґрунт боронують. Упродовж літа оголені корені підгортають, ґрунт систематично розпушують, знищують бур'яни, поливають, ведуть боротьбу зі шкідниками та хворобами, обрізують примерзлі гілки до першої здорової бруньки. Низькорослі сорти обрізують на висоту 1,5... 1,8 м, високорослі - не обрізують, оскільки це призводить до зменшення врожаю. Доцільно вирізати всі перші короткі пагони, які проростають з кореневої системи в міжряддях та між рослинами. Залишають у кущі лише 7-10 молодих пагонів для формування з них рослин наступного року. Весною п'ять-шість краще розвинених рослин залишають, підв'язують до дроту й укорочують (обрізують) на висоту 1,5...1,8 м. Догляд за плодоягідними культурами
  21. 21.  Після збирання врожаю рослини, які відплодоносили, а також зламані - вирізують секатором  Обрізування куща малини:  1 - однорічний пагін після плодоношення;  2 - однорічний пагін наступного року плодоношення;  3 - однорічний пагін для розмноження Догляд за плодоягідними культурами

