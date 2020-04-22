Likarski roslyny

Successfully reported this slideshow.
З народної скарбнички про чаї
До чудо-ліків в гості вирушаймо, Дивинку щонайменшу помічаймо. Де материнка, подорожник, молочай, Повинен знати кожен трав...
Людина ще із самого початку свого існування шукала захисту у природи, намагалася зміцнити своє здоров’я, щоб вижити у несп...
Людина змушена була надавати собі лікарську допомогу при різних травмах та захворюваннях, і, цілком природно, засоби для ц...
Так людина пізнавала цілющі властивості рослин та їх вплив на організм. З покоління в покоління накопичувалися відомості п...
Народний досвід накопичувався недарма – від бабусь до дітей та онуків передавалися знання.
В народі таких людей називали знахарями і чаклунами, але саме завдяки їм створювалася народна медицина.
Наша земля надзвичайно багата на рослинний світ. Майже кожна рослина має чудодійні властивості.
звіробій Використовують при хворобах шлунку, печінки, нирок. У народі звіробій називають травою від 99 хвороб.
кульбаба ,, Еліксир життя”. У її листках багато вітамінів. З неї готують салати. Настій кульбаби – чудовий засіб від опікі...
липа Її цвіт – найпопулярніший потогінний і вальний засіб. Цвіт сушать, заварюють і п’ють як чай.
волошки Використовують при хворобах нирок і сечового міхура, при підвищенні температури, для примочок на очі.
ромашки Квітка ніжності і чистоти. Використовують при хворобах шлунку і кишковика, при захворюванні горла, для промивання ...
полин У народі його здавна вживали як жарознижувальну, кровоспинну, жовчогінну рослину. Відвар полину поліпшує апетит.
чистотіл Використовують для загоєння опіків, герпесу, грибкових хвороб шкірних покривів і нігтьових пластин та безлічі інш...
подорожник Подорожніковий сік знімає запальні процеси і очищає поверхню рани від можливого гною. Сік використовують при го...
Використовують як болезаспокійливий, протизапальний засіб. м’ята
Використовують як сечогінний, потогінний і вітамінний засіб
Використовувують ягоди і гілки при застуді, грипі,знесиленні після тривалої хвороби, як жарознижувальний засіб; листки — в...
1 23 4 п м а ш к а к р о п и в л а рівз р о о л а йіб и
3. Квітка білого кольору, з жовтим очком у середині. 4. Рослина, з якою варять перший весняний борщ. 1. Дерево, що цвіте в...
Природа дає нам найцінніше багатство – здоров’я
  1. 1. З народної скарбнички про чаї
  2. 2. До чудо-ліків в гості вирушаймо, Дивинку щонайменшу помічаймо. Де материнка, подорожник, молочай, Повинен знати кожен травознай. Із вдічністю цілющі трави пийте, Ростіть на славу, здоровійте !
  3. 3. Людина ще із самого початку свого існування шукала захисту у природи, намагалася зміцнити своє здоров’я, щоб вижити у несприятливих , складних умовах
  4. 4. Людина змушена була надавати собі лікарську допомогу при різних травмах та захворюваннях, і, цілком природно, засоби для цього шукала у навколишній природі та насамперед – у світі рослин.
  5. 5. Так людина пізнавала цілющі властивості рослин та їх вплив на організм. З покоління в покоління накопичувалися відомості про лікувальне застосування дикорослих рослин.
  6. 6. Народний досвід накопичувався недарма – від бабусь до дітей та онуків передавалися знання.
  7. 7. В народі таких людей називали знахарями і чаклунами, але саме завдяки їм створювалася народна медицина.
  8. 8. Наша земля надзвичайно багата на рослинний світ. Майже кожна рослина має чудодійні властивості.
  9. 9. звіробій Використовують при хворобах шлунку, печінки, нирок. У народі звіробій називають травою від 99 хвороб.
  10. 10. кульбаба ,, Еліксир життя”. У її листках багато вітамінів. З неї готують салати. Настій кульбаби – чудовий засіб від опіків.
  11. 11. липа Її цвіт – найпопулярніший потогінний і вальний засіб. Цвіт сушать, заварюють і п’ють як чай.
  12. 12. волошки Використовують при хворобах нирок і сечового міхура, при підвищенні температури, для примочок на очі.
  13. 13. ромашки Квітка ніжності і чистоти. Використовують при хворобах шлунку і кишковика, при захворюванні горла, для промивання гнійних ран.
  14. 14. полин У народі його здавна вживали як жарознижувальну, кровоспинну, жовчогінну рослину. Відвар полину поліпшує апетит.
  15. 15. чистотіл Використовують для загоєння опіків, герпесу, грибкових хвороб шкірних покривів і нігтьових пластин та безлічі інших захворювань.
  16. 16. подорожник Подорожніковий сік знімає запальні процеси і очищає поверхню рани від можливого гною. Сік використовують при гострих виразкових хворобах.
  17. 17. Використовують як болезаспокійливий, протизапальний засіб. м’ята
  18. 18. Використовують як сечогінний, потогінний і вітамінний засіб
  19. 19. Використовувують ягоди і гілки при застуді, грипі,знесиленні після тривалої хвороби, як жарознижувальний засіб; листки — від кашлю, хвороб горла. Плоди малини використовують також для збудження апетиту .
  20. 20. 1 23 4 п м а ш к а к р о п и в л а рівз р о о л а йіб и
  21. 21. 3. Квітка білого кольору, з жовтим очком у середині. 4. Рослина, з якою варять перший весняний борщ. 1. Дерево, що цвіте в липні.
  22. 22. Природа дає нам найцінніше багатство – здоров’я

