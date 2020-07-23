Successfully reported this slideshow.
Как спроектировать масштабируемую систему компонентов. Факапы и рекомендации
Чувак, кто ты? Иван Даньков. 5 год в продуктовом и UX-дизайне, до этого маркетолог. Проектировал системы компонентов в Web...
1. Не подумал, что именно я делаю
UI-kit Styleguide Система компонентов Дизайн-система Что
2. Не подумал, зачем и для кого я делаю
Зачем Синхронизация дизайна и front-end разработки. Оптимизация затрат на разработку. Решение проблем с консистентностью. ...
Оптимизация затрат на разработку Зачем
Консистентность Зачем
Эффективно ли решаем проблемы? Зачем
Система компонентов она не только для нас Для кого
3. Не подумал, как именно делаю
БЭМ Atomic (и все производные) Don’t-give-a-shit-ic Как
Кварки/Бозоны/ваша версия Атомы Молекулы Организмы Паттерны Как
Что является переиспользуемым компонентом? Как
Как называть компоненты Как
Выведите шаблоны названий Как
4. Не подумал, как деливерить и развивать
Документируйте и заведите агентов Как деливерить и развивать
Проводите consistency review Как
Окей, давай посмотрим на UI и подумаем, что мы можем заменить Вингом. Пожалуйста, смотрите, чтобы в макетах были компонент...
Не забывайте про bird’s-eye view Как
5. Не бойтесь делать не идеально
На почитать https://bit.ly/ds-starter-kit
dankov.works На поспорить
KyivUX Meetup 11. Design Systems — Ivan Dankov
×