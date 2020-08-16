Απόβαση Αγγλο-Γάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 36 Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη Του Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου Τ ην Παρασκευή το απόγευμα ...
Η προκυμαία της πόλης, σημείο συναντήσεων, εμπορικών συναλλαγών πολιτικών συζητήσεων και συνομοσιών. (συλλογή Γ. Μέγα) Η α...
Πολεμικά πλοία στη Μεσόγειο πλέουν προς τη Θεσσαλονίκη Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 38 Τεύχος 28ο , Οκτ - Νοε - Δεκ 2008
Στρατιώτες του εκστρατευτικού σώματος επιβιβάζο- νται σε επιταγμένα πλοία. Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 39 ...
Η αποβίβαση των δυνάμεων της Αντάντ στη Θεσσαλονίκη. Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 40 Τεύχος 28ο , Οκτ - Νοε - Δεκ 2008 ραρχίας. Τ...
Συμμαχικά πολεμικά πλοία στο λιμάνι της Θεσσαλονίκης Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 41 Τολμών μικό σταθμό των...
Γάλλοι στρατιώτες αποβιβάζονται στη Θεσσαλονίκη. (Συλλογή Β. Νικόλτσιου) Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 42 Τεύχος 28ο , Οκτ - Νοε -...
Βρετανικές στρατιωτικές εγκαταστάσεις στη πόλη. Αρχείο ΚΙΘ (Συλλογή Roger Viollet) Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλο...
Ξένα στρατεύματα διέρχονται από τη Καμάρα. Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 44 κού Επιτελείου και ακόμη εγκαταστάθη- κε οπτικός τηλέγ...
Ο διοικητής της Στρατιάς Ανατολής, Γάλλος Στρατηγός Μ. Σαρράιγ με τον στρατιωτι- κό διοικητή Θεσσαλονίκης Στράτηγο Ν. Μοσχ...
Μαθητές χαιρετούν το Στρατηγό Σαρράιγ Αρχείο ΚΙΘ (Συλλογή Roger Viollet) Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 46 ταγές του Στρατηγού Μπρά...
Φωτογραφία του Στρατηγού Σαρράιγ στη πόλη. Αρχείο Γιάννη Μέγα Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 47 Τολμών Σύνταγ...
Δίπλα στην επίσημη πόλη των συμμάχων, ξεφύτρωσε μια άλλη ετερό- κλητη, παράξενη, όπου κατέφυγαν μέσα σε παράδοξα χαμόσπιτα...
Γάλλοι στρατιώτες κάνουν διάλειμμα για φαγητό στα περίχωρα της Θεσσαλονίκης. Οι ανά- γκες των στρατιωτών οδηγούσαν συχνά σ...
Ο Στρατηγός Μ. Σαρράιγ σε επιθεώρηση Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 50 Τεύχος 28ο , Οκτ - Νοε - Δεκ 2008 έναν ωκεανό γλιστερής λάσπ...
  1. 1. Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 36 Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη Του Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου Τ ην Παρασκευή το απόγευμα της 1ης Οκτωβρίου 1915, όσοι έκαναν βόλτα στην παραλία της Θεσσαλονίκης παρατηρούσαν περίεργα ορισμένους αλλοεθνείς αξιωματικούς να αποβιβάζονται, με τις «ορτινάντζες» και τις αποσκευές τους, μεταξύ Λευκού Πύρ- γου και μικρής μαρμάρινης αποβάθρας στην οποία καταλήγει η πλατεία Ελευθε- ρίας. Οι άνδρες εκείνοι -επτά (7) Βρετανοί αξιωματικοί και δύο (2) Γάλλοι- με επικε- φαλής τον Ταξίαρχο A. Χάμιλτον, είχαν ξεκινήσει από τον Μούδρο της Λήμνου τα μεσάνυχτα της 29ης Σεπτεμβρίου επιβαί- νοντας στο Αντιτορπιλικό «Σκουρτζ» και μεταφέροντας διαταγές σε σφραγισμένους φακέλους , τους οποίους μόνο εν πλω εί- χαν εντολή να ανοίξουν και να ενημερω- θούν σχετικά με το περιεχόμενό τους. Και τότε ακριβώς ενημερώθηκαν ότι όφειλαν μετά την άφιξή τους στη Θεσσαλονίκη να προετοιμάσουν το έδαφος για την άφιξη 5 Μεραρχιών και ότι περισσότερες λεπτο- μέρειες, σχετικά με τις μελλοντικές τους ενέργειες, θα τους περίμεναν στο Βρετα- νικό Προξενείο της πόλης. Όταν όμως οι Αξιωματικοί απευθύνθηκαν σ’ αυτό, ο Βρε- τανός πρόξενος έλειπε, και ο υποπρόξενος τούς δέχτηκε αμήχανα, γιατί και ο ίδιος εί- χε πληροφορηθεί μισή ώρα μόνο νωρίτερα την άφιξή τους και, επομένως, δεν ήταν σε θέση να τους προσφέρει οποιαδήποτε βο- ήθεια. Ο Α΄ Παγκόσμιος πόλεμος ανάμεσα στις συμμαχίες της Entente και της Triple Alliance1 βρισκόταν στην πλήρη του εξέ- λιξη, με την πρώτη συμμαχία να έχει ήδη αποτύχει στα Δαρδανέλια κατά την δι- αφορετικά ονομαζόμενη εκστρατεία της Καλλίπολης. Και όλα αυτά, τη στιγμή που η χώρα μας είχε μεν κηρύξει από τις 10/23 του Σεπτέμβρη επιστράτευση, παρέμενε όμως ακόμη ουδέτερη. Μετέωροι έτσι και αβοήθητοι σε μια ξένη και ουδέτερη χώρα οι προαναφερθέντες Βρετανοί και οι Γάλ- λοι βίωναν το άχαρο συναίσθημα του να αγνοούν πώς να διαθέσουν τους εαυτούς 1 Η Entente Cordiale (= Εγκάρδια Συ- νεννόηση) ή απλώς Αντάντ, περιελάμβανε την Αγγλία, Γαλλία και Ρωσία. Ο αντίπαλός της συ- νασπισμός, η Triple Alliance (= Τριπλή Συμμα- χία) - ή Κεντρικές Αυτοκρατορίες - περιελάμ- βανε, για την ώρα, την Αυστροουγγαρία τη Γερμανία και την Οθωμανική Αυτοκρατορία.
  2. 2. Η προκυμαία της πόλης, σημείο συναντήσεων, εμπορικών συναλλαγών πολιτικών συζητήσεων και συνομοσιών. (συλλογή Γ. Μέγα) Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 37 Τολμών τους. Η πολιτική κατάσταση ήταν αναμφί- βολα λεπτή, και κρίνοντας κανείς από τις τοπικές εφημερίδες της Θεσσαλονίκης, η άφιξη της συμμαχικής αποστολής είχε προ- καλέσει στον πληθυσμό αίσθηση. Η γει- τονική Βουλγαρία δεν είχε εμπλακεί ακό- μη στον πόλεμο. Κυκλοφορούσαν εντού- τοις φήμες ότι η άφιξη των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη θα είχε σκοπό την κα- τάληψη Μακεδονικών εδαφών, τα οποία θα προσφέρονταν εν συνεχεία στη Βουλ- γαρία ως δέλεαρ για την σύμπραξή της με την Αντάντ. Ψιθυριζόταν επίσης ότι οι νε- οαφιχθέντες άνδρες του Χάμιλτον επρό- κειτο να αναλάβουν την διοίκηση της πό- λης ή ότι θα έσπευδαν -όπως και όντως τε- λικά συνέβη- να βοηθήσουν τη Σερβία, η οποία ήδη είχε δεχθεί δύο αναποτελεσμα- τικές επιθέσεις από τους Αυστριακούς. Αλλά και η κυβέρνηση Βενιζέλου, παρ’ ότι διαμαρτυρόταν εναντίον της δια- φαινόμενης να πραγματοποιηθεί συμμαχι- κής αποβίβασης στη Θεσσαλονίκη, εν τού- τοις δίσταζε να προχωρήσει σε συγκεκρι- μένα στρατιωτικά μέτρα για να την εμπο- δίσει. Τέλος στις 9 μ.μ. της 2ας Οκτωβρί- ου 1915, το πρώτο εκείνο συμμαχικό κλι- μάκιο της Θεσσαλονίκης πληροφορήθηκε ότι η παρουσία του στην πόλη είχε επισή- μως εγκριθεί και αναγνωρισθεί. Αμοιβαίες διαβεβαιώσεις ανάμεσα στην Αντάντ και στην ελληνική Κυβέρνηση είχαν παραμερί- σει προηγούμενες παρεξηγήσεις. Συγχρό- νως, ο Γάλλος πλοίαρχος Ντεμενίλ μαζί με τρεις άλλους αξιωματικούς του και το Γάλ- λο πρόξενο, επισκέφθηκε στη Θεσσαλονί- κη το διοικητή του Γ΄ Σώματος Στρατού Αντιστράτηγο Ν. Μοσχόπουλο, οπότε ο τελευταίος πληροφορήθηκε ότι το συμμα- χικό κλιμάκιο είχε φτάσει στην πόλη κατό- πιν διαταγής του Άγγλου Ναυάρχου Ντε Ρόμπεκ και ότι η συγκεκριμένη διαταγή ήταν αποτέλεσμα συμφωνίας μεταξύ του Γάλλου πρεσβευτή στην Αθήνα Γκιγιεμέν
  3. 3. Πολεμικά πλοία στη Μεσόγειο πλέουν προς τη Θεσσαλονίκη Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 38 Τεύχος 28ο , Οκτ - Νοε - Δεκ 2008
  4. 4. Στρατιώτες του εκστρατευτικού σώματος επιβιβάζο- νται σε επιταγμένα πλοία. Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 39 Τολμών και του Βενιζέλου. Σύμφωνα λοιπόν με τις παραπάνω συμφωνίες, η ομάδα Χά- μιλτον θα προχωρούσε στη λήψη προ- παρασκευαστικών μέτρων για την απο- βίβαση στη Θεσσαλονίκη αγγλογαλλι- κών στρατευμάτων. Έτσι, τις επόμενες μέρες, απερίσπαστος ο Βρετανός Ταξί- αρχος θα προβεί σε αναγνωρίσεις των λιμενικών εγκαταστάσεων, στην εξέτα- ση του σιδηροδρομικού δικτύου και θα ενημερωθεί σχετικά με τα εδαφικά χα- ρακτηριστικά του χώρου της Θεσσα- λονίκης. Και στο έργο του εκείνο ανε- κτίμητη ήταν η βοήθεια που αποκόμισε από χάρτες των τοπικών εγκαταστάσε- ων της αμερικανικής πετρελαϊκής εται- ρίας Standard Oil Company. Πραγμα- τοποιήθηκαν επίσης τότε και συμφωνί- ες για αγορές όσων ειδών ήσαν χρήσι- μα για την εγκατάσταση των στρατευ- μάτων που μαζικά επρόκειτο να αποβι- βαστούν κατά τις προσεχείς μέρες. Όντως, στις 5 Οκτωβρίου 1915, έλαβε χώρα στη Θεσσαλονίκη μεθοδική αποβί- βαση των πρώτων Αγγλογαλλικών τμη- μάτων σύμφωνα με μια διαδικασία που άρ- χισε νωρίς το πρωί , όταν δυο μικρά μετα- γωγικά εμφανίστηκαν στο Θερμαϊκό, φτά- νοντας από τα Δαρδανέλια μέσω Μού- δρου. Τα έμφορτα σκάφη, αφού προηγου- μένως πέρασαν μπροστά από τα στόμια των φρουριακών πυροβόλων του ακρωτη- ρίου Μεγάλου Καράμπουρνου, εισέδυσαν στο άνοιγμα του ανθυποβρυχιακού διχτύ- ου που προστάτευε το λιμάνι της πόλης και αγκυροβόλησαν έξω από τον λιμενοβραχί- ονά της. Και όσο στη συνέχεια περνούσε η ώρα, τόσο εισέπλεαν στον Θερμαϊκό και άλλα μεταγωγικά συνοδευόμενα και από πολεμικά όπως το βρετανικό «Αλβιών». Επακολούθησε έτσι και κατά τις επόμενες ώρες αποβίβαση στρατιωτικών τμημάτων, που συνολικά θα ανέρχονταν στον αριθ- μό των 12.500 περίπου ανδρών, από τους οποίους οι 1400–2.000 ήταν Βρετανοί. Ανάμεσα σ’ αυτούς περιλαμβάνονταν το Επιτελείο της 29ης Βρετανικής Ταξι- αρχίας και 2 τάγματα Ιρλανδικού Πεζι- κού, που ήταν ο προπομπός της 10ης Με-
  5. 5. Η αποβίβαση των δυνάμεων της Αντάντ στη Θεσσαλονίκη. Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 40 Τεύχος 28ο , Οκτ - Νοε - Δεκ 2008 ραρχίας. Τα πρώτα αφετέρου αποβιβασθέ- ντα γαλλικά τμήματα τα αποτελούσαν μο- νάδες της 156ης Μεραρχίας. Από 6 μεγά- λα παρομοίως μεταγωγικά αποβιβάστη- καν λόχοι Γάλλων πολυβολητών και 12 πυροβολαρχίες τους των 75 χιλιοστών, ενώ ακολούθησε ένας αριθμός από μι- κρότερα σκάφη που μετέφεραν πυρομα- χικά, τρόφιμα, οχήματα και υλικά καταυ- λισμού. Καθώς εντούτοις το ένα πλοίο με- τά το άλλο αποβίβαζε άντρες ή ξεφόρτωνε υλικά, αναρίθμητες διόπτρες, που ανήκαν στο προσωπικό των προξενείων Γερμανί- ας, Αυστρίας και Τουρκίας, παρακολου- θούσαν όλες τις φάσεις της απόβασης. Και βεβαιότατα θα έκανε εντύπωση σ’ αυτούς η ελάχιστα κολακευτική εικόνα των αφι- κνούμενων στρατιωτών, από τους οποί- ους άλλοι φορούσαν χειμερινές στολές και άλλοι ρούχα παραλλαγής. Ιδιαίτερα αξι- οθρήνητη ήταν η εικόνα που παρουσία- ζε η 156η Γαλλική Μεραρχία του Στρατη- γού Μπαγιού, η οποία καταπονημένη από την παραμονή της στις ανθυγιεινές ακτές της Καλλίπολης, και όντας μονάδα μειω- μένης σύνθεσης -εξαιτίας των απωλειών της- αποβίβαζε τα 12 σκελετώδη τάγμα- τά της, των οποίων οι άνδρες ήταν φανε- ρό ότι μαστίζονταν από ελώδη πυρετό και δυσεντερία. Το πυροβολικό της διαλυμένο και αυτό από τους βομβαρδισμούς που εί- χε υποστεί στην Καλλίπολη, αλλά και από την κακή διατροφή των ανδρών του, απο- τελούνταν από μια ομάδα Πεδινού Πυ- ροβολικού, μια Ορειβατική Πυροβολαρ- χία και από ορισμένα βαριά πυροβόλα χω- ρίς τα ρυμουλκά τους άλογα. Η Μεραρ- χία παρομοίως, αν και κατά τους σχεδια- σμούς της Αντάντ, προβλεπόταν να βοη- θήσει τους Σέρβους έπειτα από προώθησή της στα ορεινά εδάφη τους, παρ’ όλα αυτά δεν διέθετε ούτε ημιόνους, που ήταν απα- ραίτητοι για την διεξαγωγή ορεινού αγώ- να αλλά ούτε και γεφυροσκευές. Και τού- το, μολονότι η περιοχή, για την οποία υπο- τίθεται ότι προοριζόταν η μεραρχία, δια- σχίζεται από τον Αξιό ποταμό τους παρα- ποτάμους του. Το ηθικό εντούτοις των αν- δρών της μονάδας θα μπορούσε να χαρα- κτηρισθεί υψηλό. Παρόλο επίσης το κλίμα του συνωστι- σμού και της γενικής αναστάτωσης που δημιούργησαν τα αποβιβαζόμενα τμήμα- τα, σε διάστημα μικρότερο από μία ώρα, ο δρόμος που οδηγούσε από τις αποβά- θρες του λιμανιού προς τον Σιδηροδρο-
  6. 6. Συμμαχικά πολεμικά πλοία στο λιμάνι της Θεσσαλονίκης Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 41 Τολμών μικό σταθμό των Ανατολικών Σιδηροδρό- μων, είχε γεμίσει από συντεταγμένες στρα- τιωτικές φάλαγγες, οι οποίες ήταν έτοιμες να προωθηθούν μέσω σιδηροδρόμου προς την περιοχή της Στρώμνιτσας, στα Σερβο- βουλγαρικά σύνορα. Αυτή η γενικότερη ετοιμότητα των συμμαχικών δυνάμεων για μεταφορά τους στο σερβικό έδαφος, φαι- νόταν στην περίπτωση και πάλι της 156ης Γαλλικής Μεραχίας, η οποία, παρά την παραπάνω περιγραφείσα κατάστασή της, 13 ώρες μετά την αποβίβασή της, είχε αρ- χίσει την προώθησή της. Όμως ρητές δι- αταγές από το Παρίσι την ανακαλούσαν στην Θεσσαλονίκη, και εν συνεχεία την διέτασσαν να μην απομακρυνθεί από την πόλη, προτού φτάσει εκεί και η 57η Γαλλι- κή Μεραρχία. Παράλληλα, εκτός από τις μονάδες αυτές που θα μεταφέρονταν στην Σερβία, κάποια άλλα τμήματα, τα οποία θα έμεναν στην πόλη, ανέλαβαν την φρούρηση νευ- ραλγικών σημείων σε δρόμους και γέφυ- ρες, όπως και την οργάνωση κέντρων διοί- κησης, μεταφορών και ανεφοδιασμού. Η 5η όμως Οκτωβρίου 1915 είναι κατ’ εξοχή σημαντική ημερομηνία για τα ελ- ληνικά πολιτικά δρώμενα, γιατί το από- γευμα της μέρας αυτής ο Βενιζέλος θα αναγκαστεί από το βασιλιά Κωνσταντί- νο - όχι για πρώτη φορά- σε παραίτηση. Τα σχετικά γεγονότα είχαν ως επίκεντρό τους την πρόθεση του Βενιζέλου να βοη- θήσει πάση θυσία τη Σερβία, μια και η Ελ- λάδα έπρεπε να θεωρείται δεσμευμένη με τη χώρα αυτή με συνθήκη του 1913. Αντί- θετα, η ελληνική αντιπολίτευση, υιοθετώ- ντας ουδετερόφιλη και φιλοβασιλική στά- ση επέμενε ότι η παραπάνω ελληνοσερβι- κή συνθήκη είχε σαφή ενδοβαλκανικό χα- ρακτήρα και άρα δεν ίσχυε στην τρέχουσα περίπτωση ενός εν εξελίξει πανευρωπαϊ- κού πολέμου. Έτσι η επόμενη κυβέρνηση που θα σχηματιστεί στην Αθήνα θα είναι μια φιλοβασιλικής πολιτικής κυβέρνηση με πρωθυπουργό τον Αλέξανδρο Ζαΐμη. Στη Θεσσαλονίκη πάντως και την Τε- τάρτη, 6 Οκτωβρίου 1915, οι αφίξεις και νέων μεταγωγικών με Αγγλογάλλους συ- νεχίζονται χωρίς διακοπή. Τα σκάφη που
  7. 7. Γάλλοι στρατιώτες αποβιβάζονται στη Θεσσαλονίκη. (Συλλογή Β. Νικόλτσιου) Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 42 Τεύχος 28ο , Οκτ - Νοε - Δεκ 2008 έφθαναν στο λιμάνι της πόλης ξεκινούσαν βράδυ από το Μούδρο και έπλεαν σε κα- τάσταση συσκότισης. Στους στοιβαγμέ- νους στο κατάστρωμα στρατιώτες απαγο- ρευόταν το κάπνισμα ή το τραγούδι, και όταν τα πλοία που τους μετέφεραν παρέ- καμπταν τη χερσόνησο του Αγίου Όρους, άλλαζαν παραπλανητικά πορεία. Άφηναν μακριά τους τη χερσόνησο της Κασσάν- δρας δημιουργώντας την εντύπωση ότι κατευθύνονταν κάπου αλλού. Με τον τρό- πο αυτό και υπό την προστασία αντιτορπι- λικών φτάνει, στις 6 Οκτωβρίου, στο λιμά- νι της πόλης έμφορτο από στρατό το πρώ- ην επιβατικό σκάφος «Bon Voyage». Στο ταξίδι του είχε πάρει και αυτό όλα τα μέ- τρα προφύλαξης, όχι μόνο για να μην έχει κάποιο κακό συναπάντημα με γερμανικό ή τουρκικό υποβρύχιο, αλλά και για να απο- φύγει επιπλέουσες νάρκες. Μέσα στο λι- μάνι της Θεσσαλονίκης, πολλά από τα συμμαχικά μεταγωγικά διασταυρώνονταν, κατά τη συγκεκριμένη ημέρα, και με ελλη- νικά σκάφη που και αυτά μετέφεραν Έλλη- νες επιστρατευμένους. Έτσι, οι στρατιώτες μας χαιρετούσαν, στις εν λόγω περιπτώ- σεις, τους Αγγλογάλλους «συναδέλφους» τους ζητωκραυγάζοντας αρχαιοπρεπώς: «Εις την Σόφιαν! Εις την Σόφιαν!» Και ενώ η έξοδος στην πόλη όσων στρατευμάτων φτάνουν στις 6 Οκτωβρίου δε θα πραγματοποιηθεί πριν από το βρά- δυ της συγκεκριμένης μέρας, τις συμμαχι- κές αρχές άμεσα τις ενδιαφέρει η ανύψω- ση του ηθικού των στρατιωτών τους που σ’ όλη τη διάρκεια της μέρας θα παραμεί- νουν μέσα στα πλοία. Για το λόγο αυτό, ανάμεσα στα έμφορτα μεταγωγικά ελίσσε- ται το γαλλικό θωρηκτό «Καρλομάγνος», το οποίο με την επί του καταστρώματός του μπάντα παιανίζει πολεμικά εμβατήρια. Αλλά και οι Έλληνες βαρκάρηδες, αναλαμ- βάνοντας ρόλο μικρεμπόρων, προσέγγιζαν με τα πλεούμενά τους τα πλευρά των συμ- μαχικών πλοίων πουλώντας στους στρα- τιώτες κάθε τι το αναγκαίο. Γενικά , αυτή την ημέρα, μεγάλα μεταγωγικά πλοία, αγ- γλικά, γαλλικά και ελληνικά κατέφθαναν ακατάπαυστα στο λιμάνι της Θεσσαλονί- κης, φορτωμένα με τους ντυμένους στο χακί Άγγλους, με Έλληνες στρατιώτες ή με τους ανοιχτής μπλε αμφίεσης Γάλλους. Το ίδιο έντονη είναι και η εμπορική κίνη- ση του λιμανιού, η οποία δεν έπαυε να εξυ- πηρετεί τις ανάγκες της ειρηνικής, καθη- μερινής ζωής των Θεσσαλονικέων. Ιστιο- φόρα - σχηματίζοντας ένα δάσος από κα- τάρτια δίπλα στους πελώριους όγκους των συμμαχικών θωρηκτών - δε σταματούν να φορτώνουν και να ξεφορτώνουν εμπορεύ- ματα στις μαούνες, την ίδια ώρα που άλλα δεμένα στις αποβάθρες σκάφη άδειαζαν τα
  8. 8. Βρετανικές στρατιωτικές εγκαταστάσεις στη πόλη. Αρχείο ΚΙΘ (Συλλογή Roger Viollet) Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 43 Τολμών φορτία τους κατευθείαν στις πλάτες των αχθοφόρων. Η προσοχή ωστόσο των συμμάχων εστιαζόταν στο ζήτημα του στρατωνισμού τους στην πόλη. Επρόκειτο για πρόβλη- μα που ήδη έπαιρνε πιεστικότερη μορφή, αφού στη Θεσσαλονίκη έβρεχε ακατάπαυ- στα κατά τη μέρα εκείνη και τα περισσό- τερα συμμαχικά τμήματα είχαν στρατοπε- δεύσει πρόχειρα κοντά στις σιδηροδρομι- κές γραμμές. Από τις στρατιωτικές μονά- δες, οι πιο προωθημένες είχαν καταυλισθεί γύρω από το χωριό Τόπσιν (τη σημερινή Γέφυρα), το οποίο αποτελούσε τον πρώτο, μετά την Θεσσαλονίκη, σταθμό των Ανα- τολικών σιδηροδρόμων. Κάτω από τα πα- ραπάνω δεδομένα επομένως, το συμμαχι- κό επιτελείο, πλαισιωμένο και από άλλα τμήματα, επισκέπτεται περιοχές γύρω από την πόλη, όπως το Ζεϊντελίκ, το Ρετζίκι και το χωριό Άγιο Βασίλειο, όπου ασχο- λείται με την αναγνώριση και τον καθορι- σμό χώρων προσωρινής στρατοπέδευσης. Συγχρόνως, ο Ταξίαρχος Χάμιλτον προχω- ρά στην υπογραφή ενός συμβολαίου με τις επιχειρήσεις Mοδιάνο για την εκχώρηση στους συμμάχους, έναντι μισθωτηρίου, της μεγάλης έπαυλης του Τόπσιν, προκειμένου να στεγαστεί σ’ αυτήν το Γενικό Επιτελείο. Η Γαλλική Επιμελητεία είχε εγκατασταθεί στο μεγάλο κτίριο του λιμανιού της Θεσ- σαλονίκης (το τελωνείο), ενώ από το πρωί ήδη της μέρας αυτής είχε καταφθάσει και ο Γάλλος Στρατηγός Μπαγιού. Ο τελευ- ταίος είχε αφιχθεί επιβαίνοντας στο γιωτ «Rotschild», το οποίο είχε διατεθεί στη Γαλλική κυβέρνηση από μεγάλο Ισραηλίτη χρηματιστή για όσο χρονικό διάστημα θα διαρκούσε ο πόλεμος. Πέμπτη, 7 Οκτωβρίου 1915: τη μέ- ρα αυτή γίνεται εμφανές ότι οι διαφο- ρές απόψεων μεταξύ Άγγλων και Γάλ- λων για τα Βαλκάνια είχε ως αποτέλε- σμα την έλλειψη ενός κοινού και συντο- νισμένου σχεδίου για την περιοχή, πράγ- μα το οποίο εμπόδιζε μια κεραυνοβό- λα και σθεναρή επέμβασή τους στη Σερ- βία. Τα αφικνούμενα κατά συνέπεια στρα- τεύματα στη Θεσσαλονίκη συνέχιζαν να συγκεντρώνονται για στρατοπέδευση σε άδειες εκτάσεις γύρω από το διώροφο σι- δηροδρομικό σταθμό, στην Αγία Παρα- σκευή και στο Λεμπέτ (το σημερινό χω- ριό Ν. Ευκαρπία), περίπου δηλαδή κατά μήκος της σημερινής οδού Λαγκαδά. Εί- χε νοικιαστεί επίσης ένας όροφος του ξε- νοδοχείου «Imperial» για την προσωρι- νή εγκατάσταση των γραφείων του Γενι-
  9. 9. Ξένα στρατεύματα διέρχονται από τη Καμάρα. Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 44 κού Επιτελείου και ακόμη εγκαταστάθη- κε οπτικός τηλέγραφος στην ταράτσα του ξενοδοχείου «Splendid Palace». Και γενι- κά για την ικανοποίηση παρόμοιων στρα- τιωτικών αναγκών νοικιάστηκαν και άλ- λα κεντρικά ξενοδοχεία της πόλης, για τα οποία δαπανήθηκε ποσό που ξεπερνού- σε τα 100.000 γαλλικά φράγκα. Για εγκα- ταστάσεις Γαλλικών κυρίως στρατευμάτων χρησιμοποιήθηκαν τα γαλλικά σχολεία της πόλης, όπως και το γαλλικό νοσοκο- μείο. Η εικόνα έτσι και η κατάσταση που άρχισε σιγά – σιγά να παρουσιάζει η Θεσ- σαλονίκη, ήδη από τις πρώτες αυτές μέ- ρες της αποβίβασης των Αγγλογαλλικών στρατευμάτων, θα μπορούσε να χαρακτη- ριστεί άκρως ασφυκτική και εντελώς και- νοφανής στην ιστορία της. Στην πόλη η οποία αριθμούσε 160.000 κατοίκους, και στην οποία ήδη είχαν συρρεύσει οι πρώ- τοι πρόσφυγες από τον Πόντο, την Ιωνία, την Ανατολική Ρωμυλία, την Ανατολική Θράκη και τα Δαρδανέλλια, προστέθηκε ξαφνικά και ο στρατός της Αντάντ, πράγ- μα που δημιούργησε τεράστιο πρόβλημα στέγης. Ο όγκος βέβαια του συμμαχικού στρατού εγκαταστάθηκε κυρίως σε περι- οχές έξω από την πόλη σε παραπήγματα «τωλ» και σκηνές. Στρατός όμως εγκατα- στάθηκε και μέσα στην ίδια την πόλη, σε χώρους ακάλυπτους, ανάμεσα σε οικοδο- μικά τετράγωνα, όπου επίσης στήνονταν παραπήγματα για στρατωνισμό, και όπου ανασκάπτονταν αντιαεροπορικά ορύγμα- τα. Πολλά, από την άλλη, οικήματα που θα μπορούσαν να εξυπηρετήσουν συμμα- χικές ανάγκες, και τέτοια ήταν κυρίως ορι- σμένα δημόσια κτίρια, είχαν ήδη καταλη- φθεί από τον εν επιστρατεύσει Ελληνικό Στρατό. Όπως καταλαβαίνουμε λοιπόν κατά τις επόμενες μέρες τα συμμαχικά στρα- τεύματα στην Θεσσαλονίκη θα ασχολη- θούν αποκλειστικά με την εξασφάλιση των όρων διαμονής τους σ’ αυτήν. Και κα- θώς δεν υπήρχαν κάποιες φανερές ενδεί- ξεις αναφορικά με την ημερομηνία αναχώ- ρησης των στρατευμάτων για την Σερβία, άρχιζαν να προκαλούνται διάφορα ερω- τηματικά και εικασίες στην ελληνική κοι- νή γνώμη, μήπως δηλαδή αποσκοπούσαν οι σύμμαχοι να παραμείνουν για μεγα- λύτερο χρονικό διάστημα στην πόλη απ’ ό,τι φαινόταν αρχικά. Φτάνουμε πάντως στην 10η, 11η , και 12η Οκτωβρίου, μέρες που χαρακτηρίζονται κι αυτές από συνε- χείς αποβιβάσεις και νέων Αγγλογαλλι- κών στρατευμάτων καθώς και από εκφορ-
  10. 10. Ο διοικητής της Στρατιάς Ανατολής, Γάλλος Στρατηγός Μ. Σαρράιγ με τον στρατιωτι- κό διοικητή Θεσσαλονίκης Στράτηγο Ν. Μοσχόπουλο. (Συλλογή Β. Νικόλτσιου) Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 45 Τολμών τώσεις στο λιμάνι της πόλης παντοειδούς υλικού, τροφίμων και πυρομαχικών. Από γαλλικής πλευράς, οι αφίξεις και νέων μονάδων θα συγκροτήσουν βαθμι- αία μια μεγάλη μονάδα, η οποία θα ονομα- στεί Στρατιά Ανατολής (Armee d’ Orient) και της οποίας τη διοίκηση επρόκειτο να αναλάβει ο Γάλλος Στρατηγός Μαυρίκι- ος Σαρράιγ (Maurice Sarrail). Στη Θεσ- σαλονίκη ο τελευταίος θα εγκατασταθεί κατά την 12η Οκτωβρίου στο επιταγμέ- νο πρώην βουλγαρικό προξενείο, ενώ στη γαλλική Στρατιά ήδη ανήκουν: η 156η Με- ραρχία, η 57η Μεραρχία, η οποία περιλαμ- βάνοντας τις Ταξιαρχίες 113 και 114, θα αποβιβάσει την 114η Ταξιαρχία της στις 12 και 24 Οκτωβρίου. Στη Στρατιά επίσης υπάγεται και η 122α Μεραρχία, η οποία αποβιβασθείσα μεταξύ 1ης και 8ης Νοεμβρί- ου, διέθετε 2 Συντάγματα Αφρικανών κυ- νηγών με 2 έφιππες πυροβολαρχίες, το 2ο Σύνταγμα Ζουάβων, 2 βαριές πυροβο- λαρχίες (μία των 120 χιλιοστών, μακρών πυροβόλων και μία 1 των 155 χιλιοστών, βραχέων), καθώς και 5 στολίσκους αερο- πλάνων. Παραλλήλως, εν Θεσσαλονίκη Βρετα- νικό Εκστρατευτικό Σώμα θα πάρει την υπηρεσιακή ονομασία British Salonica’s Forces (B.S.F.) και θα τεθεί υπό τις δια-
  11. 11. Μαθητές χαιρετούν το Στρατηγό Σαρράιγ Αρχείο ΚΙΘ (Συλλογή Roger Viollet) Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 46 ταγές του Στρατηγού Μπράιαν Μαχόν (Mahon), ο οποίος αφίχθηκε στην Θεσ- σαλονίκη το Σάββατο 10 Οκτωβρίου του 1915. Αναφορικά με την αρχική σύνθε- ση της B.S.F. , αυτή αποτελούνταν από τις εξής μονάδες: τη 10η Μεραρχία, της οποί- ας η αποβίβαση βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη μετα- ξύ της 5ης και της 10ης Οκτωβρίου, από το ΧΙΙ Βρετανικό Σώμα Στρατού (Μεραρ- χίες 22α και 28η ), καθώς και από το ΧVI Βρετανικό Σώμα Στρατού (26η και 27η Μεραρχίες). Από τις δυνάμεις όμως αυ- τές, μόνο η 22α Μεραρχία (και αυτή χω- ρίς το μεγαλύτερο μέρος του πυροβολικού της) βρισκόταν στις 15 Νοεμβρίου στην Θεσσαλονίκη ενώ η 28η βρισκόταν ακόμη στην Αλεξάνδρεια, η 27η στην Γαλλία και η 26η εν πλω. Όσον αφορά το σερβικό μέτωπο, Γερμανοαυστριακά στρατεύματα, στις 6 Οκτωβρίου, άρχισαν διήμερο καταιγιστι- κό βομβαρδισμό του Βελιγραδίου, και στις 8 Οκτωβρίου 16 γερμανικές και αυστρια- κές μεραρχίες εισέβαλαν στη Σερβία. Σερ- βικές ωστόσο αντεπιθέσεις ανάγκασαν τους εισβολείς να προελάσουν, μέχρι τις 15 Οκτωβρίου, μόνο 15 χιλιόμετρα εντός του εδάφους της χώρας. Στις 12 ακολού- θως Οκτωβρίου εισβάλλουν στη Σερβία και δύο βουλγαρικές Στρατιές, οι οποίες διαγράφουν ευρεία επιθετική κίνηση κα- τά της δεξιάς πτέρυγας των Σέρβων. Κατό- πιν τούτου, οι Σέρβοι είναι υποχρεωμένοι να αντεπεξέλθουν σε ένα ανοιχτό μέτωπο 1000 χιλιομέτρων, στο οποίο δέχονται επί- θεση από τους Γερμανοαυστριακούς στα βόρεια και τα δυτικά, και από τους Βουλ- γάρους στα ανατολικά. Κάτω από τις συν- θήκες αυτές, η Ανώτατη Σερβική Διοίκη- ση, επιχειρεί τουλάχιστον να συμπτύξει τις δυνάμεις της επί της γραμμής Νύσσας - Σκοπίων - Θεσσαλονίκης. Και ενώ έτσι οι μεραρχίες του Σέρβου Βοϊβόδα Στεφάνο- βιτς αναγκάζονται να υποχωρήσουν προς νότο, ζητά η χώρα άμεση αποστολή συμ- μαχικών στρατευμάτων από τη Θεσσαλο- νίκη, ώστε να καλυφθεί αμυντικά η σιδη- ροδρομική γραμμή Θεσσαλονίκης - Σκο- πίων, από τα ελληνικά σύνορα μέχρι τη Στρώμνιτσα. Την ίδια εκείνη μέρα της 12ης Οκτω- βρίου είχε καταπλεύσει στη Θεσσαλονίκη το γαλλικό μεταγωγικό «Προβάνς» μετα- φέροντας μια γαλλική Ταξιαρχία και ένα
  12. 12. Φωτογραφία του Στρατηγού Σαρράιγ στη πόλη. Αρχείο Γιάννη Μέγα Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 47 Τολμών Σύνταγμα Αφρικανών Κυνηγών. Στις 14 Οκτωβρίου τα αγκυροβολημένα πλοία στο λιμάνι Θεσσαλονίκης δημιουργούν μια κα- τάσταση αδιαχώρητου: το ελληνικό πλοίο «Άννη» μεταφέρει στην πόλη ελληνικές επιστρατευμένες μονάδες, και τα συμμα- χικά «Indiana», «Lorraine» και « Princess Hélène» αποβιβάζουν στρατεύματα της Αντάντ. Αγκυροβολημένο στα νερά της Θεσσαλονίκης είναι και ένα πλωτό συμμα- χικό νοσοκομείο, και κοντά του λικνίζεται το παλιό ρωσικό θωρηκτό «Askold». Ένα βρετανικό, τέλος, αντιτορπιλικό ελίσσεται προσεκτικά ανάμεσα στο ελληνικό μετα- γωγικό «Θεμιστοκλής» και σε λοιπά με- γάλα ατμόπλοια, την στιγμή που έβγαιναν στην αποβάθρα οι πρώτες μονάδες της 57ης γαλλικής Μεραρχίας. Το τελευταίο ιδίως γεγονός θα επιτρέ- ψει επιτέλους στον στρατηγό Σαρράιγ να στείλει στις 13 Οκτωβρίου ένα σύνταγ- μα της 156ης Μεραρχίας για κατάληψη του σιδηροδρομικού σταθμού της Στρώ- μνιτσας. Στις 16 Οκτωβρίου και άλλο σύ- νταγμα της ίδιας Μεραρχίας έφτανε από τη Θεσσαλονίκη στη Γευγελή, και καθώς η 57η Μεραρχία συνέχιζε πάντα να αποβιβά- ζεται στη Νύμφη του Θερμαϊκού, άρχιζαν τμήματα και αυτής επίσης της Μεραρχί- ας να στέλνονται προς βορρά. Έτσι, οι μεν άνδρες της 156ης αναλαμβάνουν την προ- στασία του τομέα λίμνη Δοϊράνης - στε- νά Δεμίρ Καπού (Σιδηρές Πύλες), ενώ η 57η καλύπτει τον τομέα από το Δεμίρ Κα- πού μέχρι το Κριβολάκ. Αντίθετα όμως, τα βρετανικά στρατεύματα διατάσσονται να κινητοποιηθούν μόνο στις 22 Οκτωβρίου, αλλά και τότε θα πάρουν εντολή να μην προχωρήσουν πέραν των ελληνικών συ- νόρων. Εν τω μεταξύ στις 20 Οκτωβρίου κα- ταλαμβάνονται από τους Βουλγάρους τα Βελεσσά (το κατοπινότερο Τίτο–Βέλες) και μετά από δύο μέρες τα Σκόπια. Στις 10 Νοεμβρίου 1915, τα Γερμανοαυστρια- κά στρατεύματα, επωφεληθέντα από την βουλγαρική διείσδυση, εισχωρούν νοτιό- τερα στο σερβικό έδαφος και συνενώνουν το αριστερό τους με την δεξιά πτέρυγα του βουλγαρικού στρατού στην περιοχή του Νις. Οπότε, καθώς το τμήμα της σιδηρο- δρομικής γραμμής από Βελεσσά μέχρι το Νις του δικτύου Θεσσαλονίκης – Βελιγρα- δίου ανήκε πια στους εισβολείς, η σιδηρο- δρομική επικοινωνία μεταξύ του συμμαχι- κού εκστρατευτικού σώματος και των Σέρ- βων ήταν πια ανέφικτη. Αλλά και κάθε τη- λεγραφική επίσης επαφή μεταξύ Σέρβων και Αγγλογάλλων ήταν και αυτή αδύνα- τη. Και τα πράγματα θα γίνουν ακόμη χει-
  13. 13. Δίπλα στην επίσημη πόλη των συμμάχων, ξεφύτρωσε μια άλλη ετερό- κλητη, παράξενη, όπου κατέφυγαν μέσα σε παράδοξα χαμόσπιτα έμπο- ροι όλων των ειδών. Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 48 ρότερα για τους Σέρβους, όταν προώθη- ση των Βουλγάρων δυτικότερα των Σκο- πίων θα έχει ως αποτέλεσμα παρεμβολή βουλγαρικών δυνάμεων ανάμεσα στους Γάλλους και στους Σέρβους. Εφόσον λοι- πόν κάθε οδός δια της οποίας θα επιτυγ- χανόταν επαφή των από τη Θεσσαλονίκη αφικνούμενων δυνάμεων με τους Σέρβους έχει αποκοπεί αλλά και αντιμετωπίζοντας οι ίδιοι οι Σέρβοι τον κίνδυνο να κυκλω- θούν και να καταστραφούν ολοκληρωτι- κά, αναγκάζονται να υποχωρήσουν από τη γραμμή του Μοράβα προς την Πρίστινα. Αλλά και έτσι, απωθημένοι πια οι Σέρβοι προς τα βόρεια Αλβανικά σύνορα, θα απο- κοπούν ολοκληρωτικά και ανεπανόρθωτα από τους Γάλλους. Αντιδρώντας στην κα- τάσταση αυτή ο Σαρράιγ, ενεργεί επιθετι- κά προς Στρώμνιτσα, ώστε να παρασύρει επέμβαση εναντίον του των βουλγαρικών δυνάμεων των Σκοπίων και να προκαλέσει ανακούφιση των εκεί σερβικών στρατευ- μάτων. Πάρα ταύτα, οι Βούλγαροι αντιμε- τωπίζουν με ευχέρεια την γαλ- λική αντεπίθεση και δεν ελατ- τώνουν την πίεσή τους προς τον σερβικό στρατό. Σε μια δεύτερη επίσης προσπάθεια να διασπαστεί ο κλοιός που περι- έσφιγγε τον σερβικό στρατό, ο Σέρβος Αρχιστράτηγος Βο- ϊβόδας Πούτνικ αναλαμβάνει στις 19 με 20 Νοεμβρίου απε- γνωσμένη αντεπίθεση και αυ- τός, με όσες δυνάμεις διέθετε, εναντίον των Σκοπίων. Στην προσπάθεια του εκείνη υποβο- ηθήθηκε και από τον Σαρρά- ιγ, ο οποίος επετέθη ταυτόχρο- να εναντίον των Σκοπίων και των Βελεσσών με τις 57η και 122α Μεραρχίες του, η δεύτε- ρη από τις οποίες μόλις είχε αρ- χίσει τις μέρες εκείνες να απο- βιβάζεται στη Θεσσαλονίκη. Όλες όμως αυτές οι ενέργειες δεν είχαν κανένα ευνοϊκό απο- τέλεσμα για τους Σέρβους, μο- λονότι στη γραμμή Κριβολάκ – Λίμνη Δοϊράνη - χωριό Ρά- μποβο (σημερινό χωριό Ρο- δώνας περιοχής Κιλκίς) έχει πάρει θέσεις και η 10η βρετανική Μεραρ- χία, προκειμένου να αντικαταστήσει τα εκεί τμήματα της γαλλικής 156ης . Όταν λοιπόν, κάθε ελπίδα συνένω- σης των σερβικών με τα συμμαχικά στρα- τεύματα χάνεται οριστικά, οι Σέρβοι δεν έχουν καμιά άλλη επιλογή πλέον, παρά να κατευθυνθούν προς την Αλβανία και από εκεί στις ακτές της Αδριατικής, όπου οι Σύμμαχοι θα τους ανάμεναν με τρόφιμα και προμήθειες. Έτσι, από τις 25 Νοεμβρί- ου του 1915 άρχισε η μεγάλη εποποιία του σερβικού στρατού, η οποία διήρκεσε μέχρι τις 20 Ιανουαρίου του 1916, και η οποία, αν και φοβερά ενδιαφέρουσα, δε θα απο- τελέσει θέμα του παρόντος σημειώματος. Τέλος, ο Σαρράιγ αναστέλλει από τις 12 Νοεμβρίου του 1915 κάθε στρατιωτική ενέργεια στη Σερβία και προετοιμάζεται για την υποχώρηση των στρατευμάτων του προς στην Ελληνοσερβική μεθόριο, πράγ- μα που τελικά μπήκε σε εφαρμογή στις 3
  14. 14. Γάλλοι στρατιώτες κάνουν διάλειμμα για φαγητό στα περίχωρα της Θεσσαλονίκης. Οι ανά- γκες των στρατιωτών οδηγούσαν συχνά σε αυθαιρεσίες και βίαιες επιτάξεις τροφίμων και ζώων, προκαλώντας τη δυσφορία του άμαχου πληθυσμού. (συλλογή Β. Νικόλτσιου) Η αποβίβαση των Αγγλογάλλων στη Θεσσαλονίκη 49 Τολμών Δεκεμβρίου του 1915 και πραγματοπιήθη- κε κάτω από τις χειρότερες δυνατές και- ρικές συνθήκες. Οι χιονοπτώσεις διακό- πτονταν περιοδικά από πυκνή ομίχλη, κα- θώς άλλα γαλλικά τμήματα υποχωρούσαν ακολουθώντας καρόδρομους που περνού- σαν μέσα από υδάτινα τέλματα και παχύ λασπώδες έδαφος, και άλλα αποσύρονταν επιβιβασμένα σε υπερφορτωμένους σιδη- ροδρομικούς συρμούς. Με τον τρόπο αυτό οι συμμαχικές μεραρχίες κινούνταν προς τα νότια καλύπτοντας 4 μίλια σε 24 ώρες, την ίδια ώρα που 4 βουλγαρικές μεραρχί- ες, διαθέτοντας υψηλό ηθικό, κατεδίωκαν συνεχώς τους αποσυρόμενους. Οι τελευ- ταίοι επιπλέον δεν παρέλειπαν να επιτίθε- νται κατά των συμμαχικών οπισθοφυλα- κών, τις οποίες προσπαθούσαν συνεχώς με τις κατάλληλες κινήσεις να υπερκεράσουν και να υπερφαλαγγίσουν. Οι βουλγαρικές εντούτοις επιθέσεις αποκρούονταν με επι- τυχία, και δεν πραγματοποιήθηκαν εχθρι- κοί συγκεντρωτικοί βομβαρδισμοί γιατί το βουλγαρικό πυροβολικό είχε ακινητοποιη- θεί λόγω των χιονοπτώσεων. Υπό τις συνθήκες αυτές στις 11 Δεκεμ- βρίου 1915, το συμμαχικό εκστρατευτι- κό σώμα είχε φτάσει στην ελληνοσερβική μεθόριο, αφού η εμπλοκή του στο σερβικό μέτωπο του είχε στοιχίσει το 1/10 της δυ- νάμεώς του. Και στις 13 Δεκεμβρίου 1915 οι τρεις γαλλικές Μεραρχίες της Στρα- τιάς Ανατολής καθώς και η 10η Βρετανι- κή βρίσκονταν πλέον σε ελληνικό έδαφος. Οπότε, να πως περιγράφει την σύμπτυ- ξη αυτή στο προσωπικό του ημερολόγιο ο Γάλλος Robert David, ο οποίος πήρε προ- σωπικά μέρος στα γεγονότα που περιγρά- φουμε: «12 Δεκεμβρίου 1915: το σύνολο των Αγγλογαλλικών στρατευμάτων και μεγάλες ποσότητες πυρομαχικών και άλ- λων εφοδίων έχουν επιστρέψει στο ελλη- νικό έδαφος και περνώντας από τα χωριά Ματσούκοβο [= Ειδομένη], Καρασούλι [=Πολύκαστρο], Αμάτοβο [= Άσπρο] και Τόπσιν [= Γέφυρα], κατευθυνόνται προς το στρατόπεδο Ζεϊντελίκ, στην Θεσσαλο- νίκη. Η υποχώρηση είναι κοπιαστική κα- θώς πραγματοποιείται μέσα από ατέλειω- τες ελώδεις εκτάσεις και ανάμεσα από
  15. 15. Ο Στρατηγός Μ. Σαρράιγ σε επιθεώρηση Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου 50 Τεύχος 28ο , Οκτ - Νοε - Δεκ 2008 έναν ωκεανό γλιστερής λάσπης. Ο ορίζο- ντας είναι ποτισμένος στην ομίχλη, και ο ουρανός βουτηγμένος στο νερό. Κατοί- κους δε συναντά κανείς, ενώ η μονοτονία του τοπίου, το κρύο , η βροχή που μας δι- απερνά και ο παγωμένος άνεμος που μας χτυπά στο πρόσωπο, όλα αυτά συνθέτουν μια εικόνα πένθιμη». Στη συνέχεια ο Rob- ert David, θέλοντας να εκφράσει τα συ- ναισθήματα της γενικότερης αβεβαιότη- τας και ανασφάλειας από τα οποία κατέ- χονταν οι σύμμαχοι σχετικά με τη ρευστή κατάσταση που αντιμετώπιζαν, αναφέρει ότι όλοι τους κατέχονταν από φόβο και ανησυχία, και ερωτηματικά, όπως «που πάμε;», «τι επιδιώκουμε;» ή «τι πρόκειται να κάνουν οι Βούλγαροι στο βορρά, και τι οι Έλληνες στο νότο;» τα άκουγε κανείς από στόμα σε στόμα. Πάντως, παρά τους φόβους των συμ- μάχων, οι ελληνικές συνοριακές φρουρές και προφυλακές δεν πρόβαλαν κανένα εμπόδιο στην συμμαχική σύμπτυξη. Χω- ρίς επομένως κανένα απρόοπτο από ελλη- νικής πλευράς, τα συμμαχικά στρατεύμα- τα τα υποδέχονται τώρα αλλά και τα κα- λύπτουν μέσα στο ελληνικό έδαφος τέσσε- ρις νεοαφιχθείσες στην Θεσσαλονίκη Βρε- τανικές Μεραρχίες, η 22η , η 26η , η 27η και η 28η . Όμως οι κίνδυνοι που διέτρεχαν οι σύμμαχοι δεν έπαυαν να υπάρχουν, αφού υπήρχε το ενδεχόμενο οι διώκτες τους να μη σταματήσουν στην ελληνική μεθόριο, παρά να συνεχίσουν την προέλασή τους και πέραν των ελληνικών συνόρων. Κά- τι τέτοιο εντούτοις και πάλι αποφεύχθη- κε, αφού οι καταδιώκοντες ανέκοψαν την προς νότο κίνησή τους δύο χιλιόμετρα βό- ρεια από την ελληνική συνοριακή γραμ- μή. Και δε θα ήταν δίκαιο να μην τονίσου- με ότι σ’ αυτό συνέβαλε και η αποφασι- στική στάση του Διοικητή του Γ΄Σώμα- τος Στρατού Αντιστράτηγου Ν. Μοσχό- πουλου, ο οποίος με δική του αποκλειστι- κά ευθύνη απέστειλε το 1ο Σύνταγμα της Χ Μεραρχίας με ορειβατικό πυροβολικό προς Δοϊράνη και με την εντολή να κατα- λάβει επιδεικτικά τους έναντι των Βουλ- γάρων λόφους. Και το ότι οι δυνάμεις των Κεντρικών δεν διέβησαν τα σύνορά μας και δεν καταδίωξαν περαιτέρω τους συμ- μάχους μέσα στο ελληνικό έδαφος, αυτό είχε ως αποτέλεσμα, με τη σειρά τους, οι Αγγλογαλλικές οπισθοχωρούσες Μεραρ- χίες να φτάσουν τελικά κάτω από συνθή- κες σχετικής άνεσης και ασφάλειας στην περιοχή της Θεσσαλονίκης, στις 18 Δεκεμ- βρίου1915. Αλλά και ούτε θα αποχωρίσουν από την πόλη. Αντίθετα, μέσα στο χειμώνα που επρόκειτο να ακολουθήσει, οι σύμμαχοι της Αντάντ θα οργανώσουν γύρω από τη Θεσσαλονίκη μια ισχυρή αμυντική γραμ- μή, με αποτέλεσμα να μεταβληθεί η πόλη σε ένα περιχαρακωμένο στρατόπεδο, που γι’ αυτό όμως ενδεχομένως να κάνουμε λόγο σε επόμενό μας σημείωμα. Γαβριήλ Ν. Συντομόρου Φιλόλογος - Ιστορικός

