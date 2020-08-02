Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΗ ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΗ ΦΩΤΕΙΝΟ ΜΟΝΟΠΑΤΙ (SIGNING PATH)
2 Η τρομοκρατία στον κόσμο
3 ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΗ ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΗ ΦΩΤΕΙΝΟ ΜΟΝΟΠΑΤΙ (SIGNING PATH) Κομμουνιστικό Κόμμα του Περού Partido Comunista del Perú (PCP) Ιδρ...
4 Πόστερ του ηγέτη του Φωτεινού Μονοπατιού Abimael Guzmán να πανηγυρίζει για τα πέντε χρόνια του λαϊκού πολέμου Περιοχές σ...
5 Όταν εξαπέλυσε το 1980, τις πρώτες επιθέσεις της, που οδήγησαν στην εμφύλια σύρραξη στο Περού, είχε ως διακηρυγμένο στόχ...
6 Το Φωτεινό Μονοπάτι θεωρούσε τις υπάρχουσες σοσιαλιστικές χώρες ως ρεβιζιονιστικές και ότι το ίδιο αποτελούσε τη νέα, ελ...
7 οργάνωση είναι στη λίστα ξένων τρομοκρατικών οργανώσεων του Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ (Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών των Η.Π.Α), ενώ τόσ...
  1. 1. 1 ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΗ ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΗ ΦΩΤΕΙΝΟ ΜΟΝΟΠΑΤΙ (SIGNING PATH)
  2. 2. 2 Η τρομοκρατία στον κόσμο
  3. 3. 3 ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΗ ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΗ ΦΩΤΕΙΝΟ ΜΟΝΟΠΑΤΙ (SIGNING PATH) Κομμουνιστικό Κόμμα του Περού Partido Comunista del Perú (PCP) Ιδρυθέν τέλη του 1960 Συντετμημένη ονομασία: PCP Γενικός Γραμματέας Αμπιμαέλ Γκουσμάν Ιδεολογία Κομμουνισμός Μαρξισμός-Λενινισμός Μαοϊσμός Πολιτική θέση Ακροαριστερά Διεθνής προσχώρηση Revolutionary Internationalist Movement Χρώματα Κόκκινο Σλόγκαν ¡Viva la Guerra Popular! ¡Guerra Popular hasta el comunismo! "Long live the People's War! People's War until Communism!" Να μακροημερεύσει ο λαϊκός πόλεμος! Λαϊκός πόλεμος μέχρι επιβολής Κομμουνισμού! Ένοπλη πτέρυγα People's Guerrilla Army Λαϊκός Αντάρτικος Στρατός Το Κομμουνιστικό Κόμμα του Περού (ισπανική γλώσσα: Partido Comunista del Perú), πιο γνωστή ως Φωτεινό Μονοπάτι (ισπανική γλώσσα: Sendero Luminoso - Σεντέρο Λουμινόσο), είναι μαοϊκή αντάρτικη οργάνωση του Περού.
  4. 4. 4 Πόστερ του ηγέτη του Φωτεινού Μονοπατιού Abimael Guzmán να πανηγυρίζει για τα πέντε χρόνια του λαϊκού πολέμου Περιοχές στις οποίες το Φωτεινό Μονοπάτι ήταν ενεργό στο Περού
  5. 5. 5 Όταν εξαπέλυσε το 1980, τις πρώτες επιθέσεις της, που οδήγησαν στην εμφύλια σύρραξη στο Περού, είχε ως διακηρυγμένο στόχο της να αντικαταστήσει αυτή που θεωρούσε ως Δημοκρατία της Μπουρζουαζίας με τη Νέα Δημοκρατία, ένα στάδιο αγνού και καθαρού κομμουνισμού στο οποίο θα κατέληγε η περουβιανή κοινωνία, αφού πρώτα επιβαλλόταν μια δικτατορία του προλεταριάτου, η οποία θα ήταν η απαρχή μιας πολιτιστικής επανάστασης, με επακόλουθο την μεταλαμπάδευση τής καθαρής κομμουνιστικής ιδεολογίας παγκοσμίως. Πόστερ του ηγέτη του Φωτεινού Μονοπατιού υποστηρίζοντας μποικοτάζ των εκλογών
  6. 6. 6 Το Φωτεινό Μονοπάτι θεωρούσε τις υπάρχουσες σοσιαλιστικές χώρες ως ρεβιζιονιστικές και ότι το ίδιο αποτελούσε τη νέα, ελπιδοφόρα γενιά του κομμουνιστικού κινήματος. Η ιδεολογία της οργάνωσης και οι τακτικές της επηρεάστηκαν από άλλες μαοϊκές αντάρτικες ομάδες, όπως το Κομμουνιστικό Κόμμα του κρατιδίου του Νεπάλ και άλλα σχετικά με τη μαοϊκή ιδεολογία διεθνή επαναστατικά κινήματα. Ο σύντροφος Artemio, τώρα κρατούμενος και εκτίων ισόβια κάθειρξη στη φυλακή Το Φωτεινό Μονοπάτι έτυχε ευρείας κατακραυγής για τη σκληρότητα της δράσης του, η οποία περιελάμβανε βία εναντίον χωρικών, εμπορικών και οικονομικών δομών, δημοφιλών εκλεγμένων αξιωματούχων και γενικώς των πολιτών, με αποτέλεσμα σύντομα να χαρακτηριστεί από την περουβιανή κυβέρνηση ως τρομοκρατικός σχηματισμός. Η
  7. 7. 7 οργάνωση είναι στη λίστα ξένων τρομοκρατικών οργανώσεων του Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ (Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών των Η.Π.Α), ενώ τόσο η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση όσο και ο Καναδάς τη χαρακτηρίζουν επίσης ως τρομοκρατική και απαγορεύουν κάθε οικονομική ή άλλους είδους βοήθεια προς αυτή. Μετά τη σύλληψη του αρχηγού της, Αμπιμαέλ Γκουσμάν το 1992, η οργάνωση δρα πιο σποραδικά. Μέσα στην οργάνωση υπάρχουν πολλές φατρίες, κάποιες εκ των οποίων ισχυρίζονται ότι πολεμούν ακόμη για να εξαναγκάσουν την κυβέρνηση σε κάποιου είδους συμφωνία ειρήνης. Ακολουθώντας το παράδειγμα των ανταρτών στην Κολομβία, αρκετές φατρίες της έχουν αποδοθεί στο λαθρεμπόριο κοκαΐνης, υιοθετώντας ανάλογες πατερναλιστικές σχέσεις με τους χωρικούς των εδαφών που ελέγχουν. ΠΗΓΗ: Διαδίκτυο

