MRTKで始めるAR開発 (HoloLens 1 and 2, ARCore, ARkit)

ARコンテンツ作成勉強会 MRTKで始めるAR開発
SDKのダウンロード (1/3) https://github.com/Microsoft/MixedRealityToolkit-Unity Releases
SDKのダウンロード (2/3) 今回はMicrosoft Mixed Reality Toolkit v2.5.1を使用 少し下にスクロール
SDKのダウンロード (3/3) Foundation.2.5.1.unitypackageをダウンロード Foundation.2.5.1.unitypackage
今日の内容 MRTKを使ったオブジェクトの表示〜手やカーソルを使った操作
プロジェクトの作成 (1/6) UnityHubを起動して画面左側のプロジェクトをクリック プロジェクト
プロジェクトの作成 (2/6) 新規作成の右側にある▽をクリック 新規作成横の▽
プロジェクトの作成 (3/6) 2019.4.xxf1 (資料では2019.4.15f1)を選択 2019.4.xxf1
プロジェクトの作成 (4/6) ①3D ②プロジェクト名を入力 (例:ARFukuoka) ③保存するフォルダを選択
プロジェクトの作成 (5/6) 作成
プロジェクトの作成 (6/6) ウィンドウが表示されればOK
SDKのインストール (1/3) ダウンロードしたunitypackageをダブルクリックし、 Import Unity Packageダイアログ内の[Import]をクリック Microsoft.MixedReality. Toolkit.U...
SDKのインストール (2/3) Apply ApplyをクリックしてxR用のセッティングを行う
SDKのインストール (3/3) 閉じる MRTK Project Configuratorを閉じる
Unityの操作画面(概要) ゲーム空間の設計画面
始めに実現すること UnityEditor内で移動やスキャンしたオブジェクトを手を使って操作
OBJファイルを追加 (1/6) Assets
OBJファイルを追加 (2/6) スキャンデータの入ったフォルダ
OBJファイルを追加 (3/6) データの入ったフォルダを Assetsにドラッグ&ドロップ
OBJファイルを追加 (4/6) スキャンデータの入ったフォルダ
OBJファイルを追加 (5/6) objファイル(model.obj)
OBJファイルを追加 (6/6) Hierarchyにドラッグ&ドロップ
オブジェクトの微調整 (1/3) ①3Dモデル(model) 椅子を適当な位置に配置 Position 0 0 1
Unityの使い方 3Dモデルをダブルクリック
Unityの使い方 [←][→] で左右移動 [ ↑ ][ ↓ ] で前後移動 [Alt] + ドラッグで回転
MRTK用のカメラや表示の設定 (1/3) MixedRealityToolkit
MRTK用のカメラや表示の設定 (2/3) Add to Scene and Configure...
MRTK用のカメラや表示の設定 (3/3) MixedRealityToolKitと MixedRealityPlayspaceが 追加されていればOK
動作確認 (1/4) Playをクリック
動作確認 (2/4) [A][D]で左右移動 [W][S]でズームイン/アウト [Q][E]で上下移動 右クリック+ドラッグで回転
動作確認 (3/4) [Shift]で左手を表示 [Space]で右手を表示 手を表示した状態+ [クリック]でつまむ [スクロール]で前後移動 ※今のところオブジェクトは操作できない
動作確認 (4/4) Playを再度クリックして停止 (ハイライトになっていなければOK)
オブジェクトを手で操作しよう
3Dモデルを操作可能にする (1/3) ①スキャンしたモデル ②Add Component
3Dモデルを操作可能にする (2/3) objectで検索 ObjectManipulatorを選択
3Dモデルを操作可能にする (3/3) ①スキャンしたモデル ②Object Manipulator が追加される
Colliderの設定 ①スキャンしたモデル ②Add Component
3Dモデルを操作可能にする (2/3) 検索ワードを削除 Box Colliderを選択 Physics
Colliderの設定 ①スキャンしたモデル ②Colliderが表示される
Colliderの設定 ①Box Collider ②Edit Collider
Colliderの設定 各面の■をドラッグしてサイズを整える
Colliderの設定 こんな感じ
動作確認 (1/4) Playをクリック
片手での操作
動作確認 (2/4) ShiftまたはSpaceで手を表示
動作確認 (3/4) 指の先から出ているカーソルを合わせる
動作確認 (4/4) ドラッグして移動
両手での操作
動作確認 (1/5) Shiftで左手を表示
動作確認 (2/5) ①カーソルを合わせてクリック ② [T]を押下して手を固定
動作確認 (3/5) Spaceで右手を表示
動作確認 (4/5) カーソルを合わせてドラッグ
動作確認 (5/5) 前後左右に動かして回転・拡大縮小
スマホを想定した操作
動作確認 (6/7) よく見ると丸いカーソルが視界の中央にある
動作確認 (7/7) そのままドラッグして移動
パフォーマンスの表示を消す これを消す
MRTKの詳細設定 ①MixedRealityToolKit ②Mixed Reality Toolkit の下のドロップダウンメニュー
MRTKの詳細設定 for HoloLens2/スマホ ①MixedRealityToolKit ②DefaultHololens2ConfigureProfile
MRTKの詳細設定 for HoloLens1 ①MixedRealityToolKit ②DefaultHololens1ConfigureProfile
MRTKの詳細設定 Clone
MRTKの詳細設定 ①ProfileNameをSample MixedRealityToolkit... に変更 (NewをSampleに変えるだけ) ②Clone
MRTKの詳細設定 ①Diagnostics ②Enable Diagnostics System のチェックを外す
動作確認 パフォーマンス表示が消えた
動作確認 Stop
 HoloLens2/HoloLens1  ARFoundation(ARKit/ARCore) 実機へのインストール
 HoloLens2/HoloLens1  ARFoundation(ARKit/ARCore) 実機へのインストール
Build Setting for HoloLens File
Build Setting for HoloLens Build Setting
Build Setting for HoloLens ①Universal Windows Platform ②Switch Platform
Build Setting for HoloLens Apply
Build Setting for HoloLens Player Settings...
Build Setting for HoloLens Product Nameをつける
Build Setting for HoloLens ①Publishing Setting ②Package nameをつける
Build Setting for HoloLens ①XR Settings ②Virtual Reality Supportedをオン
Build Setting for HoloLens ②Depth Formatを 16-bit depthに変更
Build for HoloLens Build
Build for HoloLens 新しいフォルダー
Build for HoloLens buildに名前を変更
Build for HoloLens ①buildを選択 ②フォルダーの選択
しばらく待つ
Build for HoloLens buildを開く
Build for HoloLens ソリューション(*.sln)をVisualStudio2019で開く
Build for HoloLens Release HoloLens2: ARM64 HoloLens1: x86
Build for HoloLens ▼
Build for HoloLens デバイス
HoloLens2とPCをUSBで接続
Build for HoloLens ①デバッグ ②デバッグなしで開始
動作の様子
 HoloLens2/HoloLens1  ARFoundation(ARKit/ARCore) 実機へのインストール
 HoloLens2/HoloLens1  ARFoundation(ARKit/ARCore) 実機へのインストール
ARFoundationの導入 Window
ARFoundationの導入 Package Manager
ARFoundationの導入 ARで検索
ARFoundationの導入 ①AR Foundationを開く ②See all versions
ARFoundationの導入 ①2.1.8を選択 ②Install
ここからiOS向けの手順 (Androidユーザーはちょっと待ってて)
ARKitの導入 (for iOS) ①ARKit XR Plugin ②2.1.9
ARKitの導入 (for iOS) Install
ここからAndroid向けの手順 (iOSユーザーはちょっと待ってて)
ARCoreの導入 (for Android) ①ARCore XR Plugin ②2.1.11 ③Install
ここからARCore/ARKit共通
Build Setting for ARFoundation MixedRealityToolkit
Build Setting for ARFoundation ①Camera ②Clone
Build Setting for ARFoundation ①ProfileNameをMobile MixedRealityCameraProfile に変更 (NewをMobileに変えるだけ) ②Clone
Build Setting for ARFoundation Camera Setting Providers
Build Setting for ARFoundation Windows Mixed Reality Camera Settings
Build Setting for ARFoundation Typeに注目
Build Setting for ARFoundation ドロップダウンを開く
Build Setting for ARFoundation ①MicrosoftMixedReality.Toolkit.Experimental.UnityAR ②UnityARCameraSetting
Build for ARFoundation Mixed Reality ToolKit
Build for ARFoundation Utilities UnityAR Update Scripting Defines
Build for ARFoundation File
Build for ARFoundation Build Settings...
Build for ARKit(iOS) ①iOS ②Switch Platform
Build for ARCore(Android) ①Android ②Switch Platform
Build for ARFoundation Apply
Build for ARFoundation Player Settings...
ここからiOS向けの手順 (Androidユーザーはちょっと待ってて)
Build for ARKit(iOS) Other Settings
Build for ARKit(iOS) Bundle Identifierを設定 例) com.Yoshinaga.ARFukuoka
Build for ARKit(iOS) Strip Engine CodeをOff
ここからAndroid向けの手順 (iOSユーザーはちょっと待ってて)
Build for ARCore(Android) Other Settings
Build for ARCore(Android) ー で削除 Vulkan
Build for ARCore(Android) Package Nameを設定 例)com.yourname.arfukuoka
ARCore/ARKitそれぞれの方法で ビルドして実機にインストールしてください
