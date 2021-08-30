Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
「casaの家」サブスク 「product casa」＋「design casa」
住宅業界版！！BtoB向け 「casaの家」サブスク 【主旨】 カーサプロジェクトが創業から12年間で400社の住宅会社と共に培ってきたノウハウを定額利用型 （サブスクリプション）にて提供するサービスです。 具体的には、集客、営業、...
住宅業界版！！BtoB向け 「casaの家」定額支払型 【営業】 来場（来店）した顧客への初回接客から次回アポ率、本格商談率、成約率を向上させるための 営業フローの強化をカーサプロジェクトが誇る講師陣が全6回のプログラムでお伝えしていきます...
住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 基本セット 規格住宅「product casa」をセレクト 研修プログラム オプション サポート 建築家と建てる 注文住宅 design casa ① casa cube ・研修動画見放題（w...
住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 【研修web講座見放題】 ⒉営業基本講座  １）営業の心得  ２）商品住宅の価値の伝え方  ３）セールスステップ  ４）反響対応  ５）初回接客（前編）  ６）初回接客（後編） ⒊produc...
住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 【研修web講座見放題】 5.「design casa」建築家プレゼン研修 4.「design casa」基本研修 毎月開催（2時間30分） 「design casa」登録の建築家の先生が実際...
住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 【研修web講座見放題】 6.「失敗しない家づくり勉強会」   正しい住宅建築費の掛け方_研修 【エンドユーザー向け家づくり勉強会のススメ】 ■見学会以外のイベントで集客を！ 住宅会社が受注を...
住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 【研修web講座見放題】 １. web/SNS集客講座 ２. 営業基本講座  １）営業の心得  ２）商品住宅の価値の伝え方  ３）セールスステップ  ４）反響対応  ５）初回接客（前編）  ６...
◆利用可能コンテンツ一覧（セレクトしたproduct casaを利用可能） 「casaの家」集客体制の構築  └SNS投稿用画像素材内観・外観12シリーズで1000点以上  └HP掲載用施工写真内観・外観１２シリーズで1000点以上  └動画素...
カーサキューブ誕生から10年を経ても 変わらないフィロソフィー、 選ばれ続ける 理由などを解説しながら、 さらに進化を 続ける 「シンプルで美しい、 四角い家」 を 改めて紐解く内容となっています。 □サイズ 297 232mm（100ページ）...
「casa」 の平屋 ツール価格一覧表 6つ折パンフレット ¥11,000円(税込) 1枚の紙を折ったコンパクトなパン フレットです。 広げると、 コンセプ トや間取りなどが一覧できます。 □サイズ H180 W180mm （展開 H540 W...
casa carina/liniere ツール価格一覧表 のぼり ¥55,000円(税込) □サイズ H1800 W600mm □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と...
営業体制の構築  └営業基本研修 全6回（オンライン研修）  └次アポ率を高めるライフプランソフト（ソフトは別途有料・使い方については別途webにてレクチャー）  └本格商談時の設計代行サービス（提供図面毎に別途有料・プランの修正等対応します。...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 30, 2021
13 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

「casaの家」サブスク

Download to read offline

Business
Aug. 30, 2021
13 views

casa project サービス内容

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

「casaの家」サブスク

  1. 1. 「casaの家」サブスク 「product casa」＋「design casa」
  2. 2. 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け 「casaの家」サブスク 【主旨】 カーサプロジェクトが創業から12年間で400社の住宅会社と共に培ってきたノウハウを定額利用型 （サブスクリプション）にて提供するサービスです。 具体的には、集客、営業、商品、設計工務の4カテゴリーに対して提供してまいります。 【集客】 現在スマートフォンの所有率が90％超え、住宅購入検討者に至っては殆どの方が所有する現状です。 その状況からweb上で認知、アクセス数、資料請求数、来場率を向上させるには、SNSの有効利用 （広告）やwebサイトの見直し（オファーツールの強化、LP制作、問い合わせフォームの最適化など） 多くの施作が必要になってまいります。 住宅会社が来場までにやるべき重要な集客（広報）施作をお伝えしていきます。
  3. 3. 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け 「casaの家」定額支払型 【営業】 来場（来店）した顧客への初回接客から次回アポ率、本格商談率、成約率を向上させるための 営業フローの強化をカーサプロジェクトが誇る講師陣が全6回のプログラムでお伝えしていきます。 【商品】 創業から12年間エンドユーザーへブランディングして、年間15,000件、本部への資料請求を獲得する 「product casa」規格住宅の利用方法（web集客、モデルハウス利用など）と、4年前から急成長し、 契約率92％を誇る「design casa」建築家と建てる注文住宅の利用方法を研修にてお伝えいたします。 【設計・工務】 営業活動中の「casaの家」規格住宅の変更に対する相談（デザイン監修）や設計代行サービス （作図の種類により別途有料）をサポートいたします。
  4. 4. 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 基本セット 規格住宅「product casa」をセレクト 研修プログラム オプション サポート 建築家と建てる 注文住宅 design casa ① casa cube ・研修動画見放題（web） 集客講座 営業講座 商品・設計施工講座 ・casaガイド（訪問） 事業計画・サポート担当が訪問 ・建築家と建てる家 「design casa」研修 （リアルorオンライン） ・本部への資料請求顧客の振り分け ①∼⑤のセレクトした商品で発生し た顧客を送客 1. casa cag o 2. casa ski p 3. casa sol e ※上記よりセレクト ■チャットワークサポート ■オンラインサポート （予約制）  ■訪問サポート （有料） ② casa carina/casa liniere ③ casa piatto/casa amare/casa basso ④ casa sole ⑤ casa cago/casa skip ※上記①∼⑤よりセレクト 定額支払月額 15万円（税別） オプション追加月額 5万円（税別） 継続中は無料 キャンペーン定額支払月額 10万円（税別） ※プログラムの内容を実行し成果を出していくためには、最低1年間の利用を必須とする ※規格住宅「product casa」は受注時にロイヤリティ20万円（税別）がかかります
  5. 5. 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 【研修web講座見放題】 ⒉営業基本講座  １）営業の心得  ２）商品住宅の価値の伝え方  ３）セールスステップ  ４）反響対応  ５）初回接客（前編）  ６）初回接客（後編） ⒊product casa 設計施工講座 ⒈web/SNS集客講座 毎週月曜日13：30∼14：30 casaの営業メソッドを責任者より webにて研修を行います casaのクリエイティブ責任者より web研修動画を配信 casaのテクニカル責任者より web研修動画を配信
  6. 6. 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 【研修web講座見放題】 5.「design casa」建築家プレゼン研修 4.「design casa」基本研修 毎月開催（2時間30分） 「design casa」登録の建築家の先生が実際提案 した事例を解説いたします。 毎回2∼3名の建築家の先生が登場しweb研修を行 います 「design casa」の運用ルール・建築家と チームで行う営業フローについて習得いただく研修 営業研修責任者のよりweb研修動画を配信
  7. 7. 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 【研修web講座見放題】 6.「失敗しない家づくり勉強会」   正しい住宅建築費の掛け方_研修 【エンドユーザー向け家づくり勉強会のススメ】 ■見学会以外のイベントで集客を！ 住宅会社が受注をしていくためには、  見学会などのイベント開催は必要不可欠です。 しかし、これから成長をしていこうと考えている会社にとって、 見学会が開催できる物件を確保し続けるのは、なかなか難しいことです。 そこで、この問題を解決する１つの方法として、casa加盟店様にだけご利用頂ける、  エンドユーザー向け家づくり勉強会のコンテンツをご用意致しました。 このコロナ禍において、リアル開催、web開催の両方でイベントができるようにと、 ・研修テキスト  ・お手本動画、  ・集客用のツール  （ランディングページ・ポスティングチラシデータ・SNS広告用のバナーデータ）  ・SNS広告の配信代行サービス を準備致しました。 しかも、広告の配信代行サービス以外は、すべて無料でお渡し致します。
  8. 8. 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク 【研修web講座見放題】 １. web/SNS集客講座 ２. 営業基本講座  １）営業の心得  ２）商品住宅の価値の伝え方  ３）セールスステップ  ４）反響対応  ５）初回接客（前編）  ６）初回接客（後編） ３. product casa 設計施工講座 ４.「design casa」基本研修 ５.「design casa」建築家プレゼン研修 ６.「失敗しない家づくり勉強会」    正しい住宅建築費の掛け方_研修 ７.ライフプランシミュレーション講座 ８.SNS広告と投稿講座 ９.来場率向上（マーケティングオートメーション講座） １０.経費削減保険講座 １１.地域広告戦略講座 １２.ポータルサイト有効活用術 １３.最新部材紹介 １４.住宅長期保証講座 １５.キッズマネー集客講座 ※1∼6赤字のベース講座は必須 ※7∼15の講座は今後配信予定または個別に説明いたします
  9. 9. ◆利用可能コンテンツ一覧（セレクトしたproduct casaを利用可能） 「casaの家」集客体制の構築  └SNS投稿用画像素材内観・外観12シリーズで1000点以上  └HP掲載用施工写真内観・外観１２シリーズで1000点以上  └動画素材１２シリーズで30点以上    └CM動画、ブランド紹介動画、ユーザーボイスなど（セレクトしたcasaシリーズを利用可能）  └ポスター、パネル（セレクトしたcasaシリーズを利用可能）  └各種商品パンフレット・オファーツール  └資料請求用広告素材  └資料請求用LP素材データ  └イベント用広告素材  └イベント用LP素材データ  └広告事例   ※広告素材については一部ご用意のない住宅商品もございます。問い合わせの上あらかじめお確かめください。 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク
  10. 10. カーサキューブ誕生から10年を経ても 変わらないフィロソフィー、 選ばれ続ける 理由などを解説しながら、 さらに進化を 続ける 「シンプルで美しい、 四角い家」 を 改めて紐解く内容となっています。 □サイズ 297 232mm（100ページ） 3D模型 家具付 開閉式住宅模型キットです。 □建物サイズ(1/50)  W150 D150 H155mm □敷地ベース W210 D210mm ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり2∼3週間が目安と  なっ ており ます ¥176,000円(税込) 1個 クラフト模型 □建物サイズ 1/50 □4 4プラン  スタンダードカラー □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり2∼3週間が目安と  なっ ており ます ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 工事シート □サイズ H3600 W1800mm ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安となっており ます のぼり □サイズ H1800 W600mm □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安となっており ます ¥44,000円(税込) ¥55,000円(税込) 10枚セット 1枚 その他 casaの家 シンプルで美しい、 四角い家 casa cube 建築家とつくる、 憧れの暮らし design casa 1 2 3 4 5 5 6 6 コンセプトブック 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 2 ムック本 ¥36,300円(税込) 50冊セット ¥66,000円(税込) 100冊セット casa cube/design casa ツール価格一覧表 シンプルで美しい、 四角い家 casa cube ¥33,000円(税込) サービスコンセプトをまとめた1冊です。 美しさと機能性を兼ね備えた本物のデザイ ンを最高のパフォーマンスで提供すること。 建築家とともに家づく りをすることで、 可能 となることや叶えることができる理想につ いて、 わかりやすく イメージを持ってもらえ るようなツールになっています。 □サイズ 297 232mm （28ページ） 50冊セット ¥55,000円(税込) 100冊セット 1 2 3D模型 家具付 開閉式住宅模型キットです。 □建物サイズ(1/50)  W150 D150 H155mm □敷地ベース W210 D210mm ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり2∼3週間が目安と  なっ ており ます 紙袋 マットなホワイト地にロゴを箔押しした、 上品な仕上がりの手提げ袋です。 □サイズ 378 280 60mm □素材 本体・紙 持ち手・布 レターパック 両面テープ付きですばやく封緘でき、 ペー パーナイフやレターオープナーが無くても 簡単に開封できる効率的な封筒です。 □サイズ H250 W340mm □カラー リッチブラック ¥176,000円(税込) 1個 クラフト模型 □建物サイズ 1/50 □4 4プラン  スタンダードカラー □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり2∼3週間が目安と  なっ ており ます ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 ¥55,000円(税込) 125枚セット ¥33,000円(税込) 100枚セット 工事シート □サイズ H3600 W1800mm ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安となっており ます のぼり □サイズ H1800 W600mm □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安となっており ます ¥44,000円(税込) ¥55,000円(税込) 10枚セット カーサの家ラインナップ紹介など。 □サイズ 406 273mm 1枚 その他 casaの家 3 4 5 5 6 6 1 1 2 2 3 3 5 5 6 6 4 4 ムック本 カーサの家に住む42家族を取材しました。 □サイズ / 297 232mm （234ページ） 1 2 ¥36,300円(税込) 30冊セット ¥66,000円(税込) 60冊セット 1 2 ¥33,000円(税込) 50冊セット ¥55,000円(税込) 100冊セット https://www.casa-ec.net casa shop こちらのツールは、 casa shopにてお買い求めください。 ※ CMS記載のIDとパスワードでログインをお願いします casa cube casa shop内の検索窓で 商品住宅名をご入力ください タブロイ ド誌 2021 年 2 月 1 日 OPEN 予定 ※それ以前に購入希望の場合は、 CMS内shopよりお買い求めください。
  11. 11. 「casa」 の平屋 ツール価格一覧表 6つ折パンフレット ¥11,000円(税込) 1枚の紙を折ったコンパクトなパン フレットです。 広げると、 コンセプ トや間取りなどが一覧できます。 □サイズ H180 W180mm （展開 H540 W360mm） 工事シート □サイズ H1800 W3600mm ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております 3D模型 家具付 開閉式住宅模型キットです。 □建物サイズ(1/50)  W253 D150 H125mm □敷地ベース  W280 D170mm ※納期はお問い合わせください のぼり □サイズ H1800 W600mm □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております パンフレット ¥36,300円(税込) □サイズ A4 （50ページ） のぼり □サイズ H1800 W600mm □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております 工事シート □サイズ H1800 W3600mm ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております 100冊セット ¥154,000円(税込) 1個 クラフト模型 □建物サイズ 1/50 □プロトタイププラン □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり2∼3週  間が目安となっ ており ます ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 ¥44,000円(税込) 1枚 ¥55,000円(税込) 10枚セット ¥44,000円(税込) 10枚セット ¥55,000円(税込) 10枚セット 50冊セット ¥66,000円(税込) 100冊セット 愛すべき日本の家 casa amare 3D模型 家具付 開閉式住宅模型キットです。 □建物サイズ 1/50 ※納期はお問い合わせください ¥165,000円(税込) 1個 永遠満足の平屋 casa piatto 長く住み継ぐ平屋の家 casa basso design casa 1 2 3 4 5 10 11 11 12 12 クラフト模型 □建物サイズ 1/50 □正方形26坪プラン  モダンブラウンカラー □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり2∼3週  間が目安となっ ており ます ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 ※画像はCGです 13 14 15 ¥11,000円(税込) トや間取りなどが一覧できます。 □サイズ H180 W180mm （展開 H540 W360mm） ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております W253 D150 H125mm □敷地ベース  W280 D170mm ※納期はお問い合わせください ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております 100冊セット ¥154,000円(税込) 1個 □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり2∼3週  間が目安となっ ており ます ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 ¥44,000円(税込) 1枚 ¥55,000円(税込) 10枚セット 6つ折パンフレット 1枚の紙を折ったコンパクトなパン フレットです。 広げると、 コンセプ トや間取りなどが一覧できます。 □サイズH180 W180  （展開 H540 W360） 3D模型 家具付 開閉式住宅模型キットです。 □建物サイズ(1/50)   W294 D202 H107 □敷地ベース  W312 D225 ※納期はお問い合わせください のぼり □サイズ H1800 W600 □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております ¥11,000円(税込) ¥176,000円(税込) 1個 クラフト模型 □建物サイズ 1/50 □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり2∼3週  間が目安となっ ており ます ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 ¥55,000円(税込) 10枚セット 100冊セット 長く住み継ぐ平屋の家 casa basso design casa 6 7 8 9 1 コンセプトブック 2 https://www.casa-ec.net casa shop こちらのツールは、 casa shopにてお買い求めください。 ※ CMS記載のIDとパスワードでログインをお願いします casa amare casa shop内の検索窓で 商品住宅名をご入力ください ¥33,000円(税込) サービスコンセプトをまとめた1冊。 □サイズ 297 232mm （28ページ） 50冊セット ¥55,000円(税込) 100冊セット 1 2 2021 年 2 月 1 日 OPEN 予定 ※それ以前に購入希望の場合は、 CMS内shopよりお買い求めください。 casa平屋4シリーズをまとめたMOOK本
  12. 12. casa carina/liniere ツール価格一覧表 のぼり ¥55,000円(税込) □サイズ H1800 W600mm □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっており ます 3D模型 家具付 開閉式住宅模型キットです。 □建物サイズ 1/50 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり  2∼3週間が目安となっ ており ます クラフト模型 □建物サイズ 1/50 □4 4プラン □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり  2∼3週間が目安となっ ており ます パンフレット ¥36,300円(税込) □サイズ 297 232mm     （100ページ） 工事シート □サイズ H3600 W1800mm ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっており ます クラフト模型 □建物サイズ 1/50 □03和室プラン □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり  2∼3週間が目安となっております ※他のプラン・ カラーをご希望の場合は  お問い合わせください。 10枚セット ¥165,000円(税込) 1個 ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 ¥44,000円(税込) 1枚 50冊セット ¥66,000円(税込) 100冊セット リンネルと考えた、 北欧のように暮らす家 casa liniere casa carina 3D模型 家具付 カーサカリーナの住宅を舞台に した絵本。 □タイトル 「カリナちゃんと  ピエールのおるすばん」 □絵・今井有美 文 ・hinano ¥4,400円(税込) 5冊セット かわいくて、 かしこい家 casa carina casa liniere design casa その他 7 4 5 1 1 11 2 2 12 3 3 ¥165,000円(税込) 1個 4 4 5 5 6 6 開閉式住宅模型キットです。 □建物サイズ(1/50)   W150 D150 H180mm □敷地ベース W185 D230mm ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり  2∼3週間が目安となっております 3D模型 家具付 ※画像はCGです パンフレット ¥33,000円(税込) □サイズ 406 273mm □差込(1P) 376 243mm 50冊セット ¥55,000円(税込) 100冊セット 1 1 1 2 2 2 リンネル編集長との対談本。 □サイズ A5 （24ページ） 3 3 インタビューブック 4 4 ¥16,500円(税込) 50冊セット ¥27,500円(税込) 100冊セット 3 4 ¥55,000円(税込) □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっており ます □建物サイズ 1/50 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり  2∼3週間が目安となっ ており ます □4 4プラン □外装・ フロアのみ着色 ※納期はご入金確認後、 1個あたり  2∼3週間が目安となっ ており ます 10枚セット ¥165,000円(税込) 1個 ¥34,100円(税込) 1個 工事シート □サイズ H3600 W1800mm ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております のぼり □サイズ H1800 W600mm □各デザイン5枚 合計10枚 ※ポールなし ※社名入印刷もお選びいただけます ※納期はご入金確認後、 2週間が目安と  なっております ¥44,000円(税込) ¥55,000円(税込) 10枚セット 1枚 casa liniere design casa その他 6 7 1 コンセプトブック 2 https://www.casa-ec.net casa shop こちらのツールは、 casa shopにてお買い求めください。 ※ CMS記載のIDとパスワードでログインをお願いします casa carina casa shop内の検索窓で 商品住宅名をご入力ください ¥33,000円(税込) □サイズ 297 232mm     （28ページ） 50冊セット ¥55,000円(税込) 100冊セット 1 2 ¥33,000円(税込) □差込(1P) 376 243mm 50冊セット ¥55,000円(税込) 100冊セット 1 2 □サイズ A5 （24ページ） ¥16,500円(税込) 50冊セット ¥27,500円(税込) 100冊セット 3 4 3 3 4 4 ムック本 □サイズ  297 232mm      （234ページ） 3 4 ¥36,300円(税込) 30冊セット ¥66,000円(税込) 60冊セット カーサの家、 全商品紹介など。 □サイズ 406 273mm 1 1 2 2 1 2 ¥33,000円(税込) 50冊セット ¥55,000円(税込) 100冊セット タブロイ ド誌 2021 年 2 月 1 日 OPEN 予定 ※それ以前に購入希望の場合は、 CMS内shopよりお買い求めください。
  13. 13. 営業体制の構築  └営業基本研修 全6回（オンライン研修）  └次アポ率を高めるライフプランソフト（ソフトは別途有料・使い方については別途webにてレクチャー）  └本格商談時の設計代行サービス（提供図面毎に別途有料・プランの修正等対応します。）  └本格商談時の営業ツール（模型・VR・アプローチブック・OP表）  └マスタープランの提供（casaの家12シリーズ毎） 施工体制の構築  └casaの家の詳細図面・納まり図面・プラン集・標準仕様書・設計ルール  └casaの家の施工手引書・研修  └casaの家の実行予算書・指定部材発注先紹介  └モデルハウス配置計画  └モデルハウスランドスケープ・外構デザイン紹介  └モデルハウスのインテリアコディネート紹介 住宅業界版！！BtoB向け「casaの家」サブスク

    Be the first to comment

casa project サービス内容

Views

Total views

13

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

1

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×