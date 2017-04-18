КАФЕДРА ІНОЗЕМНИХ МОВ Вчителі іноземної мови працюють над проблемою «Формування комунікативної компетенції на основі соціо...
Професійний конкурс “Вчитель року” • 2003р. – Пилипчук М.В. – переможець районного конкурсу, 2 м. в обласному конкурсі • 2...
Переможці районних та обласних олімпіад (2008-2017рр.) 2 тур, Левко О.А., 8 2 тур, Пилипчук М.В., 10 2 тур, Шаук Н.Я., 3 2...
Участь у районних та обласних семінарах • 2009р. – Пилипчук М.В. – виступ • 2010р. – Ткачук Т.М. та Морозенко Л.Г. – уроки...
Конкурс “Творчі сходинки педагогів Волині” • 2008р. – Пилипчук М.В. – методичка • 2010р. – Левко О.А. – розробка уроку • 2...
Участь у всеукраїнських конкурсах • 2011р. – Пилипчук М.В., Ткачук Т.М., Левко О.А. – “Грінвіч” • 2013р. – Левко О.А., Тка...
Кафедра іноземних мов ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №1 смт Маневичі імені Андрія Снітка

Кафедра іноземних мов ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №1 смт Маневичі імені Андрія Снітка

Кафедра іноземних мов ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №1 смт Маневичі імені Андрія Снітка

  1. 1. КАФЕДРА ІНОЗЕМНИХ МОВ Вчителі іноземної мови працюють над проблемою «Формування комунікативної компетенції на основі соціокультурного і мовного розвитку учнів. Технологія особистісно-орієнтованого навчання. Інтерактивні форми навчання на уроках англійської мови».
  2. 2. Професійний конкурс “Вчитель року” • 2003р. – Пилипчук М.В. – переможець районного конкурсу, 2 м. в обласному конкурсі • 2009р. – Морозенко Л.Г. – лауреат • 2011р. – Шаук Н.Я – лауреат • 2012р. – Морозенко Л.Г. – переможець районного конкурсу “Класний керівник, 10-11 клас” • 2012р. – Левко О.А. – 3 м. у районному конкурсі “Класний керівник, 5-9 класи” • 2016р. – Ткачук Т.М. – лауреат
  3. 3. Переможці районних та обласних олімпіад (2008-2017рр.) 2 тур, Левко О.А., 8 2 тур, Пилипчук М.В., 10 2 тур, Шаук Н.Я., 3 2 тур, Ткачук Т.М., 2 2 тур, Морозенко Л.Г., 2 2 тур 3 тур
  4. 4. Участь у районних та обласних семінарах • 2009р. – Пилипчук М.В. – виступ • 2010р. – Ткачук Т.М. та Морозенко Л.Г. – уроки • 15.09.2011, 23.03.2011, 30.04.2011 – тренінги по питаннях ОДГ:Пилипчук М.В., Левко О.А., Шаук Н.Я., Ткачук Т.М., Морозенко Л.Г. • 31.08.2011 – Пилипчук М.В. – виступ • 15.05.2012 – звіт-презентація (обласний семінар) – Пилипчук М.В., Левко О.А. • 11.10.2012 – Пилипчук М.В. – виступ • 24.04.2013 – Шаук Н.Я., Пилипчук М.В., Левко О.А. – уроки для вчителів молодших класів • 14.02.2013 – Шаук Н.Я – виступ • 14.05.2013 – Пилипчук М.В., Левко О.А., Шаук Н.Я. (окружний семінар-тренінг) • 17.12.2014 – Шаук Н.Я. – виступ • 2014р. – Шаук Н.Я. – участь у конкурсі “English Speaking” (індивідуальне навчання) • 2016р. – Пилипчук М.В. – учасник проекту Британської ради в Україні “Агенти змін” • 2017р. – Шаук Н.Я. – участь в обговоренні уроків в с. Чорниж.
  5. 5. Конкурс “Творчі сходинки педагогів Волині” • 2008р. – Пилипчук М.В. – методичка • 2010р. – Левко О.А. – розробка уроку • 2011р. – Морозенко Л.Г. - переможець районного конкурсу – виховний захід • 2012р. – Шаук Н.Я., Левко О.А., Пилипчук М.В., Ткачук Т.М., Морозенко Л.Г. – уроки • 2014р. – Шаук Н.Я. – методичка • 2017р. – Пилипчук М.В. - виховні заходи
  6. 6. Участь у всеукраїнських конкурсах • 2011р. – Пилипчук М.В., Ткачук Т.М., Левко О.А. – “Грінвіч” • 2013р. – Левко О.А., Ткачук Т.М., Морозенко Л.Г. – “Пазл” • 2017р. – Шаук Н.Я., Левко О.А., Пилипчук М.В. – “Пазл”

