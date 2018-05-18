Successfully reported this slideshow.
회사 소개 Mealkit N #셰프의 요리를 #집에서 #비교부터 요리까지
0. mealkit N 1. 밀키트란? 2. 문제인식 3. 해결책 4. 성장전략 5. 팀구성 목차
밀키트란 무엇인가? 음식을 만들 수 있는 재료와 레시피를 패키지로 고객에게 보내주는 서비스
밀키트 시장 내 문제인식 1. 가격이 부담스럽다. 2. 기업마다 비슷한 메뉴들이 많아 비교가 어렵다. 3. 개인의 알러지 식품 및 먹고 싶지 않은 재료를 한눈에 보기가 힘들다.
문제에 대한 해결책 1. 공동구매를 통해 밀키트 단 2. 후기 커뮤니티 3. 개인 맞춤 밀키트 큐레이션
성장전략 플랫폼 확장 #1. 후기 수집 콘테스트 (기사용자) #2. 공급자 컨택: 6개월 수수료 무료 #3. 공급자 정식 제휴 & 관련 제품/서 비스 제공 자금(지출) #1. 콘테스트 및 설문조사 상품 #2. 결제업체 ...
팀구성 홍정인 울산대학교 생명과학부/ 경영학부 2학년 재학 밀키트엔 기획자 박찬민 울산대학교 산업경영공학전공 4학년 재학 밀키트엔 공동 창업자
