Olympus 35dc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ffiffi oLyMPUs o TNSTRUCT|ONS O o TNSTRUCTIONES O www.butkus.us
PayPal Name Lynn@butkus.org
C NAME OF PARTS / ' NOMBRE DE LAS PARTES C Guioe number O window @ film exposure @ counter @ ritm advance lever @ @ Shutte...
@ Battery checker/shutter lock free button @ Film rewind shaft @ Battery Check lamp @ @ Viewfinder eyepiece @ Guide number...
Format Lens Shutter Exposure Meter Expozure Control EV Range (ASA 10Ol Film Speed Scale Flash Control Flash Synchronizatio...
O ESPECIFICACIONES Formato Objetivo Obturador Exposimetro Control de exposici6n Ranso EV (ASA 1O0l Escala de sensibilidade...
O INSERTING tsATTERY O COMO COLOCAR LA PILA OBATTERY CHECK OVERIFICACIOTN DE PILA f nsert a 1.3V mercury battery (Eveready...
C LOADING CAMERA / ' COMO ENSARTAR LA PELICIJLA r* 1 1 Open the rear cover by pulling down the rear cover lock. . When loa...
ririsl ii$T: Sr: t: Advance the film a little, using the film advance lever" Make sure film perforations engage on sprocke...
I """ :r.Ii:;i*i, il.".i* Advance the film and release the shLltter alternately until " 1" appears in the ex- posu!"e coun...
O SETTING ASA FILM SPEED O AJUSTE DI LA SENSIBIIJDAD ASA DE LA PELICULA Turn the ASA setting ring to set the ASA (DlN) rat...
O LOOKING THROUGH VIEWFINDER / ' INDICACIONES DENTRO DEL VISOR 1. Bright frame 2. Parallax correction mark 3. Shutter spee...
O REWINDING / O REEOBINADO 1. 2. After the entire roll of film has been exposed, depress the rewind button on the bottom. ...
O SELF.TIMER O DISPARADOR AUTOIVIATICO a I 2. 1" 2. Set the self-timer by turning the lever 9Oo down. Make sure the film h...
O FLASH OFOTOGRAFIA CON FTASH 1. 2. ln dark conditions the use of flash unit is recommended. Set the flash selector switch...
3. 3. 4 4. With the cordless flash unit, simply insert it into the accessory shoe, where it connects automatically to shut...
- HETPFUL-FIiNTS o suGERb,NcnS unLns 1. Backlighting. . . BLC button When the subject is illuminated f rom the opposite si...
c ACCESSORTES o AccEsoRros o F ilters Filters are essential to effective rendition of subject, e.9., to control contrast a...
O CAMERA CARE 1. 2. Dust and moisture are primary harmful factors to your camera. Be sure to store the camera in a dry, we...
O EL CUIDADO DE LA CAMARA 1. El pofvo y la humedad son los peores enemigos para su c6mara. Guarde la c5mara en un sitio se...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
31 views
Apr. 18, 2021

Olympus 35dc

manual

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Olympus 35dc

  1. 1. ffiffi oLyMPUs o TNSTRUCT|ONS O o TNSTRUCTIONES O www.butkus.us
  2. 2. PayPal Name Lynn@butkus.org
  3. 3. C NAME OF PARTS / ' NOMBRE DE LAS PARTES C Guioe number O window @ film exposure @ counter @ ritm advance lever @ @ Shutter release button @ sett-timer lever @ @ Distance scale @ nSn film speed setting ring @ COS light sensing cell @ Olympus Zuiko lens @ Accessory shoe @ fitm rewind crank @ f itm rewind knob @ Flash terminal with selector @ Rangefinder window @ Strap ring @ Viewfinder @ Focusing ring @ nsa film speed setting window @ @ visor @ Ventanilla del @ Ventanilla del numero guta @ Cuentaexposiciones @ Palanquita avance de la pelicula @ Disparador @ Disparador automattco @ Escala de distancias @ Aro de valores ASA @ C6lula a CdS @ Objetivo Olympus Zuiko @ Zapata de accesorios @ Manivela de rebobinado @ Perilla de rebobinado @ Toma para sincronizaci6n de flash con selector @ Ventanil la telemdtrica @ Rnillo para la correa @ @ @ E @ @ @ @ o @ Aro de enfoque valor ASA @ mike butkus Digitally signed by mike butkus DN: cn=mike butkus, o=orphancameras, ou=29, email=mike@butkus.org, c=US Date: 2018.05.02 18:07:33 -04'00'
  4. 4. @ Battery checker/shutter lock free button @ Film rewind shaft @ Battery Check lamp @ @ Viewfinder eyepiece @ Guide number setting knob @ BLC button @ @ @@ @ @ Sprocket @ Take-up spool @ Film pressure plate @ Rear cover lock Film guide pin Film guide rail Tripod socket Mercury battery compartment Rewind button Rear cover @ Hembra para tripode @ Compartimiento para pila de mercurio @ Bot6n de - rebobinado @ Tapa posterior @ @ @ @ @ @ r* T':*;i @ @ Bot6n verificaci6n pila @ fie de rebobinado @ Lampara verificaci6n @ ocular d"l uiro,. Fil" @@ @ @ Perilla de n0meros guia @ Bot6n para control de contraluz @ Rueda dentada @ carrete receptor I I @ @ Placa de presi6n de la pelfcula @ rilaoor de la tapa posterior @ Diente gu ia- pelicula @ Cu ia para la pelicula www.butkus.us
  5. 5. Format Lens Shutter Exposure Meter Expozure Control EV Range (ASA 10Ol Film Speed Scale Flash Control Flash Synchronization Guide Number Scale Focusing Film Loading Film Advance Film Counter Film Rewinding Power Source Self-Timer Rear Cover Opening Accessory Shoe Filter Mount Size & Weight 35mm roll film (24x36mm full frame). F. Zuiko 40mm F1.7,6 elements in 4 groups. Seiko infinite program shutter from 1/15 sec. at F1 .7 to 1/500 sec. at F16. Ultra sensitive cadmium sulphide (CdS) type of point eye system. Fully autornatic programmed system. Automatically calculates correct exposure. Shutter release locking system for under exposure. BLC button compensates a light value about 1.5 EV to the subiect under back-light condition. EV 5.5 (F1.7, 11151 - 17 (F16, 1/500). ASA 25 - 800 (DtN 15 - 30) Auto flash system. Exposure automatically calculated as you focus. Daylight f lash synch roni zation avai lable. Electronic flash and bulb f lash contacts with selector. 10 to 40 in meter (32 to 130 in feet). Double image coupled rangefinder. Helicoid rotating. Focus range 0.85m(2.8 ft.) - infinity (oo). Olympus easy loading system. ^ Lever type. Advancing angle 135" in a single stroke or several smaller strokes. Automatic shutter cocking. Double-exposure and double winding prevention. Exposure counting type. Automatic self-resetting. Rapid rewind crank. Film release button on bottom of camera 1.3V mercury battery PX 625, Mallory RM-625R, EvereadV E625, General No.625 or equivalent. 1 pc. Wi^th battery check button. Angle of operation 90" about 1O sec. delay. Hinge type. Cordless f lash contact. Olympus 49mm screw-in type. 1 1 4x7 1 x 57 m m l4/"" x2Vo" x2To" | . 490 gram s 11 7 % oz.l
  6. 6. O ESPECIFICACIONES Formato Objetivo Obturador Exposimetro Control de exposici6n Ranso EV (ASA 1O0l Escala de sensibilidades Control de flash Sincronizaci6n de f lash Escala de n0meros gu ia Enfoque Carga de la pelicula Avance de pelicula Cuenta-exposiciones Rebobinado Fuente de energfa Disparador Autom6tico Tapa posterior Zapata de accessorios Montaje para filtro Dimensiones y peso 24 x 36 mm (pelfcula de 35 mm) F. Zuiko F 11.7 de 40mm, 6 elementos en 4 grupos. Seiko programado entre 1/15 seg. h F 11.71 v USOO seg. (a F/16). Tipo sulfuro de cadmio (CdS) ultrasensitivo Sistema programado completamente autom5tico. Calcula autom6ticamente la exposici6n correcta. Sistema bloqueo del disparador para exposici6nes deficientes Bot6n BLC compensa el valor de luz unos 1.5 EV cuando el sujeto se fotografia a contraluz. EV 5.5 lF l1 .7 , 1 /1 5 seg.) - 17 (F 116, 1 /500 seg.) ASA 25 - 800 (DrN 15 - 30) Sistema de flash autom5tico. Exposici6n calculada automdticamente al enfocar. Posible sincronizaci6n flash con luz solar. Contactos para flash electr6nico y de bulbos con selector. 10 - 40 (metros) Tel6metro de imagen doble acoplado. Rotaci6n helicoidal. Alcance del enfoque 0.85m a infinito (oo). Sistema de ensarte f5cil tipo Olympus. A palanca. Angulo de avance 135"en un solo movimiento o en varios movimientos menores. Armado autom6tico del obturador. Prevenci6n de doble exposici6n. Cuenta progresiva. Reposici6n autom6tica. Manivela para rebobinado r6pido. Bot6n de desbloqueo para rebobinar la pelicula, en la parte inferior de la c5mara. Baterfa a mercurio 1.3V PX 625 (Mallory'RM-625R, EvereadV E625, General No. 625 o equivalente).^ Angulo de operaci6n gOocon un lapso de unos 10 seg. A bisagra Contacto para flash. directo (sin cable) , Tipo Olympus a rosca 49mm. 114 x 71 x 57mm, 490 gramos. www.butkus.us
  7. 7. O INSERTING tsATTERY O COMO COLOCAR LA PILA OBATTERY CHECK OVERIFICACIOTN DE PILA f nsert a 1.3V mercury battery (Eveready E625 or equivalent) properly into the battery com- partment. . Shutter release button will be locked if the battery is not inserted correctly or has run out. c Make sure the yellow lamp lights up by depressing the battery check button. Coloque iorrectamente en el compartimiento correspondiente una pila de mercurio de 1.3V (Eveready E625 o equivalente) o Si la pila no queda correctamente colocada, el disparador no funcionarS. lgual sucede cuando la carEa de la pila se haya consumido. . Cerci6rese que se encienda la l5rnpara piloto arnarilla al oprimir el bot6n de comprobaci6n de la pila.
  8. 8. C LOADING CAMERA / ' COMO ENSARTAR LA PELICIJLA r* 1 1 Open the rear cover by pulling down the rear cover lock. . When loading and unloading the camera, avoid the direct sunlight. Abra la tapa posterior tiranclc hacia abajo el fijador" o Cuando coloca ci retira el carrete de pelicula evite los rayos directos del sol" Insert a film cartridge onto the rewind shaft. Insert the film leader into one of the slots on the take-up spool. Inserte el carrete de pelfcriia en el eje de rebobinado. Inserte el extremo de la pelicula en una de las ranuras del carrete receptor. www.butkus.us
  9. 9. ririsl ii$T: Sr: t: Advance the film a little, using the film advance lever" Make sure film perforations engage on sprockets on both sides. Avance la pelicula con la palanquita res- pectiva. Cerci6rese que las perforaciones enganchan en los dientes a ambos lados del carrete. Close the rear cover. Take up any slack in filnn by turning the rewind crank clockwise. Cierre la tapa posterior. Gire lo necessario la palanquita de rebobinado seg0n las agujas del reloj para tensar la pelfcula.
  10. 10. I """ :r.Ii:;i*i, il.".i* Advance the film and release the shLltter alternately until " 1" appears in the ex- posu!"e counter window. Shutter release button will be locked when you load in a dark place or lens is covered with the cap. Then while keeping'the red shutter lock f ree button pressed, release the shutter. 5 Accione la palanqulta de avance y el bot6n F El bot6n del disparador podrra quedar w de disparo alternadamente hasta que aparece r bloqueado cuando coloca el carrete cle cinta a oscuras o con la tapa del ob.ietivo colo- cada. En estos casos, desbloqu6elo oprimi- endo el bot6n de liberaci6n del disrrarador. "1" en la ventanilla del cuenta exposiciones. www.butkus.us
  11. 11. O SETTING ASA FILM SPEED O AJUSTE DI LA SENSIBIIJDAD ASA DE LA PELICULA Turn the ASA setting ring to set the ASA (DlN) rating for your film. o Make sure the ASA setting ring click stops. Do not use the midway scale reading. When your film is ASA 40 (DlN 17), set the ring to ASA 32 (DlN 16). o After the ASA film speed has been set, the exposure meter automatically selects the proper shutter speed and F/stop in response to the brightness of subject. ,,. 5. *"ru-o,; j *E i r ri,, ; f .',,ii. ii i, I I i i i j, i,i I i : Gire el aro de a.iustes ASA a la pr:sici6n y nfimero correspondiente al valor ASA (DlN) de la pel icu la" G La poslci6n correcta en cada valor ASA es indicada por un golpecito de clic- No deie el aro entre dos valores. Si la pelicula ttsada es ASA 40 coloque el aro en ASA 32 o tJna vez ajustacla la cdmara a la sensibilidad ASA de la pelicula, el exposimetro selecciona automSticamente la velocidad correcta del obturador y el tope/F (F/stop) de acuerdo con la luminosidad del suieto"
  12. 12. O LOOKING THROUGH VIEWFINDER / ' INDICACIONES DENTRO DEL VISOR 1. Bright frame 2. Parallax correction mark 3. Shutter speed scale and F/stop scale 4. Red zone (underexposure warning) 5. Rangef ind er area 1. Marco luminoso 2. Marca de correcci6n de paralaje 3. Escala de velocidades de obturador y de topes/F 4. Zona roja (deficiente ex- posici6n) 5" Area del tel6metro Any subject within this frame is exposed on the film. For close-up pictures within 1m (3.3 ft), compose the sub- ject in the area enclosed by 3 small indices in the frame. When the shutter release but- ton is depressed slightly, the pointer appears on scales in- dicating the shutter speed and F/stop number you are going to shoot. When the pointer enters the red zone, the shutter release button is locked. Then switch to f lash operation. Focusing is done by turning the focus ring until double images in this area coincide and become clearly visible. 1. Cualquier sujeto dentro de este cuadro serd expuesto en la pelicula. 2" Para fotos de close-up dentro de 'lm, componga el sujeto en el Area dentro de las 3 pequefias marcas del cuadro. 3. Oprimiendo liEeramente el bot6n del disparador, una aguja indica la velocidad del obturador y tope/F al que ser6 tomada la exposici6n. 4. Cuando la aguja entra en la zona roja, el bot6n del disparador queda bloqueado. Use una unidad de flash. 5. El enfoque se efect0a con el aro de enfoque hasta que la imagen se vea doble sino clara y nitida- mente. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. www.butkus.us
  13. 13. O REWINDING / O REEOBINADO 1. 2. After the entire roll of film has been exposed, depress the rewind button on the bottom. Raise the rewind crank and turn it clock- wise until the film is rewound back into the cartridge. Open the rear cover and remove the cartridge. o Do not force the film advance lever; if there is some resistance, rewind the film to prevent tearing. Despu6s de haber expuesto todo el rollo de la pelicula, opnima el bot6n de rebobinado en la parte inferior de la c5mara. Levante la manivela de rebobinado y girela seg0n las agujasdel reloj hasta que la pelfcula quede cornpletarnente rebobinada en el car- rete original. Abra la tapa posterior V retire el carrete de pelfcula. o No fuerce la palanquita de avance de la pelfcula; si nota resistencia, rebobine la pelfcula para evitar que se rompa. 4 t. ilNtii:::: ::::t: I ! ji*ii.:irritii
  14. 14. O SELF.TIMER O DISPARADOR AUTOIVIATICO a I 2. 1" 2. Set the self-timer by turning the lever 9Oo down. Make sure the film has been advanced se- curely. Depress the shutter release button; then the shutter is actuated in about 10 sec. Fara usar el disparador automStico, ernpuje hacia abajo la palanquita unos 9Oo. Cerci6rese que la pelfcula est6 correctamente preparada pana la exposici6n. Oprima el dispae"ador. El obturador funcionar5 unos 1 0 seEundos despu6s. www.butkus.us
  15. 15. O FLASH OFOTOGRAFIA CON FTASH 1. 2. ln dark conditions the use of flash unit is recommended. Set the flash selector switch at t fo, "le"- tronic flash and set it 31 {- for class M and MF bulbs. Turn the guide number setting knob to set the guide number rating for your flash unit. o Do not use a midway scale reading; use ' any closest number. Se recomienda usar la unidad de flash en con- diciones de poca luz. / 1. Pasa el selector de f lash a J si usa el flash electr6nico, o a -'i. para bombillas de laclaseMoMF. 2. Fase la perilla de los n0meros guia al ninnero qLre representa la capacidad de la unidad de f lash. t No use posiciones interrnedias de la escala, sino el n0mero m6s pr6ximo al valor requerido.
  16. 16. 3. 3. 4 4. With the cordless flash unit, simply insert it into the accessory shoe, where it connects automatically to shutter release mechanism. When using a flash unit with cord, insert it into the accessory shoe and attach its cord into the synchronization socket. The 35DC employes the flashmatic system; F/stop is automatically selected when focuS- ing is done. At this, shutter speed is set at 1/30 sec. o Always detach the flash unit when you are not taking flash photography to prevent battery loss. Con la unidad de flash sin cable, bastarS insertarla en la zapa de accesorios. El con- tacto con el mecanismo de disparo del ob- turador es automdtico. Si usa una unidad de flash con cable, conecte 6ste en la toma de sincronizaci6n. La 35DC adopta el sistema "f lashmatic", donde el tope/F (F/stop) es seleccionado autom5ticarnente al enfocar. La velocidad del obturador ser6 ajustada a 1/30 seg. o Cuando no necesite usar el flash retfrelo de la cSmara para impedir que se gasten las pilas. .AUTO FLASH OPERATING RANGE 14 www.butkus.us
  17. 17. - HETPFUL-FIiNTS o suGERb,NcnS unLns 1. Backlighting. . . BLC button When the subject is illuminated f rom the opposite side of camera, release the shutter while keeping the BLC (Back Light Control) button pressed; light value is compensated about 1.5 EV for underexposure of the subject. 2. Against brightness from dark places For example, if you are using the ASA 80 film and wish to reduce the amount of light on the film by one F/stop, set the ASA index to 160. o Always reset the ASA scale to original correct setting after taking special effect pictures. *l$ Contraluz . . . bot6n BLC Cuando el sujeto est6 lluminado por detr5s, accione el disparador mientras tiene nprirnido el hot6n Bl-C iCosrtrol de Contraluz). El valor de luz es compensado en unos X.5 EV contrarestando la ejeficlencla de exposici6n ciel su jeto" A cclntraluz desde lugares oscuros Por ejemplo, si usa ASA 8O y desea reducir el total de luz en la pelicula en un tope/F, pase el anillo de valores ASA a 160. o Antes de fotograf lar en e ondiciones norffrales, pase el anillo de valores ASA a su posici6n norrnal" I -t z"
  18. 18. c ACCESSORTES o AccEsoRros o F ilters Filters are essential to effective rendition of subject, e.9., to control contrast and eliminate unwanted haze. For 35DC, f ilters UV, Y2, 14, 81C, 82C and ND4 are available. 49mm@ screw-in type. o Lens hood The lens hood eliminates undesirable glare caused by the sun or other light source. . Olympus PS 200 Olympus PS 200 Electronic Flash (center contact) operates on 2 pcs. 1.5V penlight batteries or AC house current. Guide number: 14 in meter (45 in ft) at ASA 80. Color tem- perature 5,8000 Kelvin. 2OO flashes from a set of fresh bat- teries. 31 x 55 x 64 mm, 75 gr. (1 114 x2118 x2112 in. 2 318 ozl. . Filtros Los filtros son esenciales para obtener efectos especiales del sujeto, por eiemplo, para con- trolar el contraste y eliminar los deslurnbrami- entos indeseados. Para la 35DC existen los siguientes filtros UV, Y2, 14,81C,82C y ND4 de tiPo de rosca Y 49mm de di5metro. c Parasol Elimina los rayos de luz indeseados causados por el sol y otras fuentes de luz. . Olympus PS 200 El flash electr6nico PS 2OO de Olympus (contacto central) fun- ciona con dos pilas de 1"5V o corriente alterna. N0mero gu ia: 14 metros con ASA 80. Temperatura de color 5.800" Kelvin. 200 rel5mpagos por un par de pilas nuevas. Medidas: 31 x 55 x 64 mm. Peso: 75 gr. www.butkus.us
  19. 19. O CAMERA CARE 1. 2. Dust and moisture are primary harmful factors to your camera. Be sure to store the camera in a dry, well-ventilated place making sure of shutter and self-timer free from tension. Never drop the camera or give any shock in view of its precision alignment. The camera shoutd not be left in temperatures of sOoC n22oF) and higher. 3. Do not leave the camera near the radio set, TV set or other strong magnets for a long time. Do not touch the lens with your finger. lf touched, wipe it with a clean unstarched cotton cloth. Fingerprints, if not wiped off im- mediately, will eventually not be removable. I After using the camera on the beach, be sure to wipe the surface of the camera with a soft cloth so that no salt or other corrosive sub- stance will be left on it. lf the camera will not be used for a long time, remove the mercury battery from the compartment. Next time you use the camera, put the battery in the compartment correctly, after wiping it with a dry clean cloth. 7. lf the camera should need service, bring it immediately to your dealer, who is an OLYMPUS service agent. 4. 5. 6.
  20. 20. O EL CUIDADO DE LA CAMARA 1. El pofvo y la humedad son los peores enemigos para su c6mara. Guarde la c5mara en un sitio seco y bien ventilado, verif icando que ni el obturador ni el autodisparador regulable est6n armados (sin tensi6n). No deje caer la c6mara nunca y no la golpee debido a su ajuste de preclsi6n. No deje la c5mara en lugares con m5s de SOoC. No deje la c5mara cerca de aparatos de radio, televis6n u otros imantadores durante largos ratos. No toque el objetivo con los dedos. Si lo hiciera, limpielo con un pafto de algod6n limpio y no almidonado. Huellas digitales no gui- tadas inmediatamente quizSs no puedan ser sacadas nunca m6s. Despu6s de usar la c5mara en la playa, limpie todas las superficies de la c5mara con un pafio suave para no dejar sobre ella sal ni otras sustancias corrosivas. Si no usara la c5mara durante un periodo prolongado, saque la baterfa a mercurio de su compartimiento. cuando vuerva a usar la camara, coloque la baterfa correctamente en su compartimiento despu6s de limpiarla con un pafio seco y limpio. cuando la c6mara requiere service, ll6vela de inmediato a su pro- veedor, quien es un representante de OLYMPUS" 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. } 1€| www.butkus.us

×